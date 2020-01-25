Grove City put together a complete offensive and defensive effort in a 80-58 victory over Waynesburg University in Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) men’s play on Saturday at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
The Wolverines (6-2, 9-7) had a 46-29 lead at halftime, and outscored the home team, 34-29, in the second half.
Grove City’s Justice Rice (Monessen) scored 17 points on seven field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 2 of 2 at the foul line. Rice, who is a guard, also had a team-high nine rebounds and four steals.
The Wolverines’ James Wells had a game-high 25 points on 10 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 2 of 3 at the line.
The Yellow Jackets (4-4, 4-13) had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures. Brennan Smith led the home team in scoring with 15 points on seven field goals (1 three-pointer). Teammate Isaiah Alonzo scored 13 points on five field goals and was 3 of 3 at the line.
Waynesburg University’s Ryan Felberg had 12 points on four field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 3 of 4 at the line. Frank Bozicevic was also in double figures for the home team with 10 points on three field goals (two 3-pointers) and was 2 for 2 at the line.
