Grove City jumped out early and cruised to an 84-65 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) victory over Waynesburg University on Saturday at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
The Wolverines (6-2, 14-2) had a 31-17 lead after the first quarter, and led, 53-38, at halftime. Both scored 18 in the third, and the visitors had an 18-14 advantage in the fourth.
Grove City’s Jess Bowen scored a game-high 22 points. Teammate Allison Podkul had 18 and Kate Balcom put in 17 for the vistors. Emma Vezzosi (11) was also in double figures for the Wolverines.
Brooke Fuller led the Yellow Jackets (3-5, 4-13) in scoring with 18 points. Waynesburg’s Erin Joyce added 11.
