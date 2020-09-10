BULLSKIN TWP. — The Indiana girls golf team finished with its lowest score of the season Wednesday afternoon, returning home from Pleasant Valley Golf Club with a solid 178-213 Section 3-AAA victory over Connellsville.
The undefeated Lady Indians hit the halfway point of the section schedule with a 5-0 record.
“We’re looking to be competitive and get a barometer. We’re playing a great team,” Connellsville coach Ken House said as the first twosome was finishing the round.
Indiana was solid throughout the lineup with Jenny Todd, playing at No. 3, leading the way with a 7-over 42. Ally Conrad, at No. 5, finished with 43. Sidney Brice shot 46, and Hannah Reilly and Sara Kane both finished with 47.
Madison Kinneer, who also starts for the girls soccer team, was the low golfer for the Lady Falcons with 47. Paiton Ulery (51), Sydney Gillott (56), and Abby Tikey (59) rounded out the scoring for Connellsville. Courtney Layman’s 61 was not used.
The Lady Falcons are 2-2 with key section matches at home today with Penn-Trafford and on the road Friday against Norwin.
Connellsville didn’t win a match in its first season two years ago and just one last year. House is looking for continued growth this season, with a run at .500. But, with three weeks remaining in the season, time and opportunity are running out.
“With a condensed season, yes, every match counts,” said House. “This year we got two more wins. If we can get 4-6 in the section, that would be our goal.
“The season is so condensed we have no practice time.”
House said the work ethic is present with his girls and expects with younger girls joining the relatively new program it should grow and succeed, accordingly.
“Abby, Madison and Paiton work on the game all year round,” said House. “We need to get these kids when they’re in elementary school.
“We’re building.”
