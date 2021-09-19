Former Masontown High School football standout John Vittone was typical of many players from his era. He used his success on the football field to get an education that he probably would not have been able to afford if not for athletics.
“I would never have gone to a school like Richmond if I hadn’t played football,” Vittone said. “I’m not sure I would have gone to college. It would have been very difficult without a football scholarship.”
Vittone was a two-way tackle for the Masontown Gunners in the late 1950s. They posted a record of 3-5-1 in Vittone’s sophomore season in 1957. They went 3-7 in 1958 and in his senior campaign they posted a record of 9-0-1. The lone blemish was a 0-0 tie with North Union in the opening game of the season.
“We tied North Union the first game of my senior season,” Vittone recalled. “Gardner points kept us out of the playoffs. We were a Class B team at the time and Masontown always played five Class A teams and five Class B teams.
“In the tie with North Union it was a defensive struggle and the game was played at South Union Stadium. We had a good team and a good group of athletes like Gerald Lofstead, George Rantovich was an end and he was very good. Don Woodward was an end, Bill Elias was our tailback, Dick Erhard was our center.
“Dick was a great guy who was very tough and courageous. He had polio about the age of seven that badly affected his right leg and limited his mobility. However, his ‘handicap’ never stopped Dick on the football field or in life generally. He was really tough and overcame guys bigger than him many times. He never made a bad snap as a center on a single wing football team or on a punt.”
Masontown ran the old single wing offense.
“We were tied to the single wing,” Vittone said. “I think once we tried installing the T-formation in 1956 or 1957 and we just couldn’t get the hang of it and we went back to the single wing.”
Vittone has a great deal of respect for his old head coach, the late John Lozar, who was recently inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.
“Coach Lozar was very firm,” Vittone opined. “I think he was fair, back in the day coach Gene Franks and Lozar they didn’t coddle us as ballplayers. We learned pretty quickly you’ve got to put up with hard work and pain if you are going to play ball.”
Football was king in Fayette County back in the day.
“When Masontown played everybody was at the game,” Vittone said. “It was a tradition. My brother played football. There was a lot of family tradition with Masontown football.”
Masontown and German had a strong rivalry back in the day.
“It was a great rivalry,” Vittone offered. “For schools that were about two miles apart it was a great rivalry and we became friends with guys from German Township. It was a good rivalry, when we played we didn’t like each other.”
Vittone garnered some honors as a senior. He was All-Fayette County, All-WPIAL and received Honorable Mention All-State honors.
When Vittone graduated from Masontown in 1960 he wound up accepting a football scholarship to Richmond.
“Hal Hunter was an assistant at Richmond and recruited Western Pennsylvania,” Vittone explained. “We had a couple of guys from Uniontown on the team at Richmond, John Sheranek and Pat Britt, and guys from German, Joe Stromick and Joel Gaydos. I had talked to Waynesburg and California State, and Larry Vignali who was at Pitt tried to get them to recruit Lofstead and I. Gerald Lofstead was my college roommate.”
In the end, the 6-foot, 190-pound Vittone chose Richmond.
Vittone played freshman football for the Spiders in 1960. He was red-shirted in 1961 and then was on teams that went 6-3 in 1962 and 3-6-1 in 1963.
“My maximum weight in high school was about 190,” Vittone stated. “I didn’t get much bigger, maybe a little over 200 pounds in college. I think the biggest guy on our team at Richmond weighed 250. I had an opportunity to come back and play a fifth year in 1964, but I was going to Law School.
“I’ve always been very happy that I went to Richmond. The only regret I have is I didn’t appreciate it more when I was there. It was a wonderful time and a good school.”
After graduating from Law School in 1967 Vittone thought he was going into the Army. He was in ROTC at Richmond. He waited a year to go into the Army and scrambled for a job. He was hired at the Federal Trade Commission. He went into the Army and served two years and left the service in 1970.
Vittone went back to work for the Federal Trade Commission, then the Department of Justice and was a trial attorney in both places. In the early 1980s Vittone was appointed as an administrative law judge and had a career on the bench in Washington, D.C. He retired in 2010.
“I think I was very fortunate in my career,” Vittone stated. “I had a lot of interesting work to do, I had a lot of interesting cases. I met some of the best attorneys in the country, if not the world. I did a variety of things. One of the last things I did was working with Ken Feinberg in the 9/11 victims compensation program.”
Vittone, 79, resides in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with his wife of 57 years the former Karen Talbott, who is also from Masontown. They have two sons, John and Anthony, and four grandchildren.
“Looking back, the 1950s were a good time,” Vittone offered. “My wife is from Masontown and we both say we grew up in the right place and at the right time. We still have tons of friends from Masontown that we see and talk to and write. We’re just very happy that’s where we were born and grew up and knew the people we knew, and still do.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.