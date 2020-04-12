2019 — University of North Carolina redshirt freshman Madison Wiltrout added another record-breaking performance to her resume at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational. The Connellsville graduate broke a 16-year-old record in the javelin with her throw of 181-4 (55.28 meters), topping Karen Wyzkowski’s mark of 176-8 set in 2003. She also topped 180 feet in the prelims when she threw 180-2 on her third and final attempt in the qualifying round of throws.
2018 — Conner DeMoss smacked a home run and double in the Red Raiders’ 18-hit attack as Uniontown cruised past host Elizabeth Forward, 13-0, in six innings, in Section 3-AAAA baseball action. Winning pitcher Alan Vansickle and Jeremy Saliba combined on the five-hit shutout. Nik Gibson, Wyatt Lepley and Brandon Swaney each had a double and two singles for the Red Raiders (5-3, 3-2).
2017 — West Greene, the 2016 WPIAL champ that reached the PIAA final, pounded out seven extra-base hits, including three home runs, in a 16-hit attack to overwhelm 2015 WPIAL winner Jefferson-Morgan, 17-1 in four innings, in Section 2-A action. The Lady Pioneers’ Kaitlyn Rizor was 4-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer, and Shelby Morris and Madison Renner also hit two-run shots for the unbeaten Lady Pioneers (4-0, 9-0). McKenna Lampe went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBI, and Renner had two hits and four RBI. Jade Renner allowed two hits with one walk and five strikeouts to earn the win.
2016 — The Connellsville boys won the 1,600 relay for the deciding points in a 77-73 victory over Uniontown. The Falcons swept the triangular with a 94-56 win over Yough. Devin Pisarski won the 800 and 400 for the Falcons, and anchored the victorious 3,200 relay. The Red Raiders’ Josiah Davis won the triple jump with a personal best jump of 42-11.
2014 — Connellsville freshman Madison Wiltrout just missed hitting the stadium record in the javelin with her winning throw at the 12th annual Wildcat/Lady Spartans Invitational. Wiltrout’s winning throw was 144-9, short of the stadium mark of 146-4. Uniontown’s Malachi Mellema was second in the 300 intermediate hurdles and Julie Gerber placed third in the 3,200.
2014 — West Greene’s Rebecca Phillips won the 3,200 and 1,600 at the Monessen Invitational.
2014 — Mike Parlak homered and Austin Puskar added a double as Connellsville beat Kiski Area, 4-2, in Section 2-AAAA baseball action. Ty Herrington was the winning pitcher.
2013 — The Jefferson-Morgan softball team picked up a big Section 1-A victory over host Serra Catholic, 7-3. The Lady Rockets, playing their 10th game in 14 days, got a clutch performance from Maddie Ludrosky, who struck out seven Serra batters. Reagan Rush (triple, 2 singles), Camryn Dugan (triple), and Morgan Simkovic (home run) led the Lady Rockets’ offense.
2012 — The Carmichaels softball team ran its winning streak to seven games with a 12-0 victory in Section 2-A play over visiting Beth-Center. Cameron Grimes allowed two hits and struck out six in the win.
2008 — The California (Pa.) baseball team pounded out 30 hits to sweep Clarion to take sole possession of first place in the PSAC West. The Vulcans (9-3, 22-10) won the first game, 7-1, and took the nightcap, 12-0.
2007 — The Southmoreland boys track team improved to 6-0 in both Section 4-AA with an impressive 119-29 victory over Jeannette. The Scotties won 15-of-18 events, including all three relay events and all three throwing events. Bryan Matheny earned multiple victories for the Scotties in the 100, 200 and 400 relay.
2006 — Beth-Center rallied for victory for the second day in a row, scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a come-from-behind 12-11 victory over visiting Charleroi in Section 2-AA action. Todd Chisler’s single to center field brought home Steve Hvizda with the winning run, completing Beth-Center’s second comeback in as many games.
2005 — Brownsville’s America Cardine paced the field in four events as the Lady Falcons defeated Charleroi (62-58) and West Greene (73-45) in a triangular meet. Cardine was tops in the 100 (13.31), 200 (27.75), 300 hurdles (50.57) and the long jump (15-0).
2003 — Connellsville’s Christine Roadman was named the Field MVP at the annual Lady Spartans Track & Field Invitational. Roadman won the javelin and discus, while teammate Amanda Sines was second in the shot put. Laurel Highlands’ Mikie Monaghan won the 1,600 and was third in the 800, and teammate Diane Gmiter finished first in the shot put and second in the javelin.
2003 — Jaron Hawkins, of Frostburg, Md., won the half marathon at the annual Yough River Trail races in Connellsville. Sabine Kahn, of New Brighton, won the women’s half marathon. Albert Gallatin’s Patrick Reagan fended off the field to win the men’s 5K, while Greensburg’s Rita Cooper did the same to be the first female finisher. Smock’s Bruce Kukan won the men’s 5K walk and Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks added another women’s 5K walk title.
2002 — Jarrod Lapkowicz allowed only two baserunners, via errors, in Carmichaels’ 10-0 Section 1-A victory over visiting Avella. The only two Eagles to reach base were on errors in the first and second innings. The first runner was erased on a double play as Lapkowicz, a freshman, faced 16 batters, only one over the five-inning limit. He needed only 48 pitches for the no-hitter and finished with six strikeouts.
