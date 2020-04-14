2018 — David Morris’ infield single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning brought home the winning run in Beth-Center’s 9-8 victory over visiting Chartiers-Houston in Section 1-AA action. Winning pitcher Anthony Dellapenna opened the bottom of the seventh inning with his third double of the game, moved to third on Drake Zellie’s single and scored on Hunter Bowen’s single to tie the game. Andrew Bower sacrificed both runners forward and Bailey Lincoski was intentionally walked to load the bases to set up Morris’ swinging bunt, game-winning hit.
2017 — California University of Pa. junior and Uniontown grad Julie Friend won the 10,000-meter run and broke the school record with a NCAA provisional time at the Bison Outdoor Classic hosted by Bucknell University. Friend won the race in the invite division with a time of 34:42.44, which broke Erin King’s record time set in 2013 by over two minutes. She also won the 5,000 in 17:05.
2016 — Elizabeth Forward’s Sarah Turek and Belle Vernon’s Bailey Parshall dueled for seven innings as the Lady Warriors eked out a 1-0 Section 3-AAA victory. Turek allowed only two singles with three strikeouts and no walks. Parshall gave up four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Kaylee Ludwick drove in Ashley Hoak, who opened the second inning with a walk, for the lone run of the game.
2016 — The Carmichaels baseball team scored 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 17-2 victory over West Greene. Matthew Barrish (3-0) allowed only three hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Carmichaels coach Dickie Krause sent 15 different batters to the plate in the 12-run inning.
2015 — The California girls controlled all aspects of the Section 6-AA home triangular track & field meet, cruising to a sweep with a 81-58 win against Frazier and a 100-39 victory against Jefferson-Morgan. The Lady Trojans’ Megan Heverly (800), Anna Gillespie (high jump) and Lindsey Huhn (shot put) had overall first-place finishes.
2014 — The Brownsville baseball team defeated Charleroi on the road, 6-3, in Section 2-AA play. Ryan Novotney struck out nine in the victory. Cole Novotney belted a home run and legged out a triple, and Cory Lent and Brice Shea each hit a double for Brownsville.
2012 — The West Greene girls finished as runner-up in team scoring and Mikayla Sonneborn took home MVP honors after winning four gold medals (three individual, one relay) in the nine-team Monessen Invitation. Sonneborn set two meet records, winning the 1600 (5:38.7) and the 800 (2:33.65). Teammate Rebecca Phillips finished second in those events with times of 5:48.05 and 2:36.08, respectively. Sonneborn won the 3,200 with a time of 13:58. Emily Courtwright came in second in the 400 (1:04.68) and won the intermediate hurdles (52.02).
2011 — The Waynesburg Central softball team picked up a 5-2 Section 2-AA victory over Burgettstown. The Lady Raiders’ Breanna Morris was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.
2009 — Connellsville won 13-of-18 events for an 88-62 victory over visiting Uniontown in Section 2-AAA track & field action. The Falcons’ Mason Leos (high jump), Rodney Richter (shot put, discus), and Devin Nudo (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles) all won two individual events. James Pratt (triple jump) and Doogie Sanner (javelin) had first-place finishes for the Red Raiders.
2009 — Courtney Merschat belted a three-run home run and legged out a triple to lead Uniontown to an 8-3 win over visiting Derry in Section 2-AAA softball action. Becky Fisher struck out five in the complete-game victory. Jill Guthrie added two singles and a double in the victory.
2008 — Ethan Mildren led the way for Laurel Highlands on the mound and at the plate in the Mustangs’ 4-2 Section 2-AAA victory over Derry. Mildren went the distance for his fourth win of the season after striking out four and walking two. He also had a single, double and two RBI.
2008 — California’s Matt Hartman went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored, as the Trojans cruised to an easy 17-2 Section 1-A win over visiting West Greene. Teammate Zac Edmiston went 2-for-2 with an RBI, a walk, steal and two runs scored..
2007 — Laurel Highlands’ Breehana Jacobs was named the Track MVP of the Hempfield Girls Invitational after winning the 100 (12.0) and 200 (25.4). Aleesha Washington (long jump) and Casey Conn (pole vault) also had first-place finishes in the invitational.
2007 — Sidney Crosby scored 11:44 into the third period to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators to even the first-round series at a game apiece.
2005 — Aimee Radic won three events for visiting Belle Vernon, but the Connellsville girls track & field team had too much in reserve for a convincing 115-31 Section 2-AAA home victory. Radic won the 100, 200 and 400. The Lady Falcons’ Lauren McCormick had another solid meet with first-place finishes in the 100 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles, high jump and long jump. Jenny Kooser (1,600, 3,200), Mary Beth Giles (800), Amanda Sines (shot put, discus), Heather Zelinsky (javelin), Shauna Staranko (triple jump), and Jessie Jeffries (pole vault) also placed first for Connellsville.
2003 — Laurel Highlands’ Angie Shotter was a double away from hitting for the cycle in the Fillies’ 11-3 road victory against Uniontown at Bailey Park in Section 3-AAA action. Jen Barry retired 17 batters in a row at one point to record the win. The Fillies’ Megan Carter and Stacey Batovsky both finished with two hits.
