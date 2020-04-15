2019 — The Waynesburg Central boys and girls kept rolling along in Section 6-AA track & field play after sweeping past visiting Bentworth. The Lady Raiders defeated Bentworth, 93-52, while the Waynesburg boys secured a 108-30 win against the Bearcats. Jules Fowler (long jump, triple jump) and Madison Brooks (shot put, discus) won two events for Waynesburg. Anthony Cutcher (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles) had two first-place finishes for the Raiders.
2018 — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots to help the Pittsburgh Penguins silence a raucous Philadelphia crowd and beat the Flyers, 5-1, to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.
2016 — Connellsville’s Madison Wiltrout returned to the runway for the first time in 11 months after suffering an elbow injury at the 2015 PIAA Track & Field Championships and the junior didn’t disappoint by winning the javelin throw at the annual Wildcat/Lady Spartan Invitational at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Darkness was settling in by the time Wiltrout attempted her lone throw of the meet, but it was long enough to defend her invitational title. Wiltrout’s winning throw was 148-5.
2016 — Bailey Parshall struck out 14 in Belle Vernon’s 7-0 win over Waynesburg Central in non-section softball action. Parshall, who now pitches at Penn State, allowed only two hits and did not walk a batter.
2015 — Lei Guthrie hit a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning and Melissa Lucas singled Tia Forsythe home in the bottom of the eighth as the Uniontown softball team rallied for a 4-3 Section 4-AAA victory over visiting Derry. The Lady Trojans regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning, but Forsythe tied the game with her second double of the game before coming home with the game-winner on Lucas’ hit. Guthrie allowed four hits, walked three and struck out 11.
2013 — Brownsville’s Tyler Spohn led the way in the Falcons’ 6-3 Section 2-AA baseball victory at Beth-Center. Spohn struck out eight in five innings and hit two doubles.
2011 — The Connellsville baseball team scored twice in the top of the eighth inning to rally for a 6-4 victory at Albert Gallatin. Brandon Freed’s bases-loaded walk broke the tie and Brandon Show’s infield single plated the insurance run.
2008 — Geibel Catholic rallied from a 7-0 deficit for a 10-8 victory over visiting Bentworth in an error-plagued Section 1-A baseball game. The eventual game-winning run scored when Anthony Speeney’s successful suicide squeeze plated Mike Betler. The Gators’ Nolan Zavora, Mark Gira and Ryan Craft all drove in two runs.
2008 — Lauren Minor allowed three hits, struck out 10 and didn’t issue a walk in Waynesburg Central’s 2-0 win over West Mifflin in Section 4-AAA softball action.
2008 — Geri Whitman struck out 13 and hit a home run to lead Beth-Center to an 8-1 win over South Fayette in a Section 2-AA softball game.
2008 — Winning pitcher Miranda Shipley drove in five runs to lead Mapletown to an 8-1 win over Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-A softball action.
2008 — Rodney Richter swept the throwing events as Connellsville’s track team won at Albert Gallatin, 108-33, in a Section 2-AAA meet. Richter won the shot put, discus and javelin. The Colonials’ Anthony Stevenson won the 100, long jump and high jump.
2007 — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ scheduled home doubleheader against San Francisco was called off because of steady rain and a forecast calling for wintry weather.
2006 — Cory Borland singled three times and drove in three runs to lead Laurel Highlands to a 2-1 non-section victory over Brownsville. The Mustangs’ J.C. Myers struck out 10 in the complete-game victory.
2005 — Randy Galis, Zach Jeney and Chris Cox all hit home runs in California’s 15-4 Section 1-A baseball victory at Mapletown. Galis led off the game with a home run. Jeney belted a two-run shot and Cox blasted a three-run homer. The Trojans’ Brad Wright added two doubles, a single and three RBI.
2005 — Autumn Minor struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter in Waynesburg Central’s 6-1 non-section softball win at Carmichaels. The Lady Raiders’ Nikki Coleman led the way with a double, two singles and two RBI.
2003 — Connellsville’s Ashley Whipkey threw a no-hitter as the Lady Falcons shut out Uniontown, 10-0, in Section 3-AAA softball play. The no-hitter was the second in as many games for Connellsville with Keri Hiles blanking Albert Gallatin, 14-0, a day earlier. Whipkey struck out seven and walked only one.
2003 — Breanna Paletta drove in three runs and Chelsea Stotka struck out eight as Beth-Center downed Monessen, 15-0, in Section 6-A softball action.
2003 — Melissa Metcalf struck out eight and finished with four hits to lead Carmichaels to a 15-4 softball win over Mapletown.
2003 — Colby Giles did a little bit of everything in Carmichaels’ 14-4 baseball win over visiting Mapletown. Giles went 3-for-4 with three RBI, and allowed five hits and struck out five in the win. Teammate Jared Lapkowicz cracked a three-run home run and finished with four RBI. The Mikes’ Shayne Busti had two singles, a triple and scored two runs.
2003 — Bill Hinzy had quite a game for Turkeyfoot Valley with a home run, two singles, two RBI and four runs scored in the Rams’ 14-6 baseball win over Berlin.
2003 — Matt Humbert lowered his school mark in the 110 high hurdles for the fourth time in the 2003 season to help Laurel Highlands to a 143-7 track & field win over visiting Yough. The current Belle Vernon football coach won the 110 hurdles in 15.1 seconds, just a bit faster than his previous mark of 15.2. Humbert also won the 300 intermediate hurdles and javelin.
2003 — Uniontown’s 3,200 relay team of Jasper Hawker, Jon Guth, Kevin Monaghan and Andy Gleason jump-started the home team as the Red Raiders cruised to an easy 118-32 Section 2-AAA track & field victory over Elizabeth Forward. Walter Richardson won the long and triple jumps for Uniontown.
2003 — The Laurel Highlands girls track team rolled to a convincing 139-9 victory over Yough in Section 2-AAA action. The Fillies’ Mikie Monaghan won the 1,600, 800 and 3,200, and teammate Deena Blanc finished first in the 300 intermediate hurdles and pole vault.
2003 — Josh Martin won his match at No. 1 singles as Connellsville breezed to a 4-1 Section 5-AAA tennis victory over Ringgold. Matt Ratai and Steve Haines needed three sets to win at No. 1 doubles and Joe Teets and Scott Campbell won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles.
2002 — Laurel Highlands boys track coach Bob Costello completed his 24th consecutive Boston Marathan. The Connellsville native placed 7,579th overall with a chip time of 3:43:32 and and official time of 3:47:54. Costello’s split time at the halfway point was 1:51.36.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
