2019 — The Frazier softball team moved into first place in Section 3-AA with a 2-0 victory at Chartiers-Houston. The Lady Commodores’ Logan Hartman struck out four and stranded seven runners. Kathryn Barch had an RBI double and Megan Celaschi added an RBI single.
2019 — Maddy Hershberger belted a two-run home run and earned the win in Albert Gallatin’s 10-1 in Section 1-AAAAA softball play over visiting Kiski Area. Hershberger struck out four and walked two. Abby Vance and Annalia Paoli both went 3-for-4 in the win. Vance drove in three runs.
2019 — The Waynesburg Central baseball team won its fourth-straight game with a 7-0 Section 3-AAA victory over visiting Charleroi. Luke Robinson scattered three hits with nine strikeouts and no walks in six innings for the win.
2018 — Shawn Liotta resigned after two seasons as the head football coach at Albert Gallatin. Liotta accepted the head coaching position at Burrell High School.
2017 — Jake Guentzel capped his hat trick with an overtime goal in Pittsburgh’s 5-4 road victory to give the Penguins a 3-0 series lead over Columbus.
2016 — The California baseball team won its fifth game in a row with a 16-1 non-section victory over Waynesburg Central in four innings at CONSOL Energy Park. Louden Conte earned the win, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks.
2015 — The Brownsville girls track & field team clinched the Section 6-AA crown with wins over West Greene, 106-34, and Bentworth, 122-18. The Lady Falcons’ Maris Seto finished first in all three jumps and her sister Alie won the discus. Justine Brown (javelin), Shawnie Kudas (shot put), Jenna Shumar (100 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles), Sara Vance (3,200, 1,600), Kara Rohlf (800), and Rae’Ven Walker (400) also had first-place finishes for Brownsville. West Greene’s Mikayla Post won the 100 and 200.
2014 — The Southmoreland boys tennis team moved one match closer to clinching its fourth consecutive Section 1-AA championship with a 3-2 win over Brownsville. The Falcons’ Ryan Hartz, a Frazier student, defeated Luke Zeleznik in straight sets at No. 1 singles. The Scotties swept the doubles matches and won third singles to secure the win.
2013 — The Section 2-A softball game was a pitchers’ duel between Carmichaels’ Erica Burns and Jefferson-Morgan’s Maddie Ludrosky won by the Lady Mikes in eight innings, 6-3. The Lady Rockets’ defense faltered in the top of the eighth inning, allowing Carmichaels to score four runs. Burns struck out 10 and walked two, while Ludrosky had 10 strikeouts.
2013 — Krista Chrise and Leighlynn Guthrie led the Uniontown softball team to a 15-0 Section 4-AAA victory over visiting Derry. Guthrie struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter. Chrise went 4-for-4 and was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.
2012 — Carmichaels sent 17 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs in the top of the second inning as the Mikes cruised to a 16-0 Section 2-A victory in three innings over Mapletown. Mike Blasinsky had a two-run triple and two-run double in the second inning. Carmichaels’ Cory Fuller allowed on Cody Kincell’s lead-off single, finishing with four strikeouts and two walks.
2012 — Brownsville cruised to an 8-0 road victory over Southmorelandd in Section 2-AA baseball action. Fred Heiser had two run-scoring doubles, a single and three RBI. The Falcons’ Tyler Spohn scattered two hits, struck out seven and walked three.
2009 — The Trojans’ Zac Edmiston struck out six, walked one and didn’t allow a hit in three innings in California’s 17-0 Section 2-A baseball victory over Clairton.
2009 — Jeremy Kopacko struck out nine, walked one and scattered two hits as Brownsville eked out a 1-0 Section 2-AA baseball victory over Burgettstown.
2009 — West Greene’s Paige Moninger had quite a start to her pitching career as she tossed a four-inning no-hitter in the Lady Pioneers’ 15-0 victory over Geibel Catholic in Section 2-A softball play. Moninger struck out six and walked two. Samantha Milliken had a home run, two singles and four RBI, and Mary Burns went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
2008 — Beth-Center’s Geri Whitman threw her third no-hitter of the season, but the Lady Bulldogs fell to Burgettstown in Section 2-AA action. Whitman struck out 14 and walked four.
2007 — Ian Snell allowed just three hits in seven innings of work and Xavier Nady drove in two runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates eked out a 3-2 victory in St. Louis.
2006 — Todd Walker and Aramis Ramirez both hit two-run home runs as the visiting Chicago Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-3.
2005 — Laurel Highlands sophomore Breehana Jacobs was named the Track MVP of the Lady Spartans Invitational after setting meet records in the 100 and 200.
2003 — Jared Lapkowicz tossed a one-hit, five-inning 11-0 shutout for a Section 1-A baseball victory at Avella. Lapkowicz struck out eight, didn’t walk a batter and allowed only Ryan Marque’s second-inning single. Lapkowicz had a double, single, two RBI and two runs scored. Jeff Lapkowicz went 3-for-3 and Shayne Busti had a triple, single, two RBI and two runs scored.
2002 — Uniontown needed only five innings to secure a 12-2 baseball victory over rival Laurel Highlands. Jason Hamborsky led the Red Raiders with three hits and two RBI. Jarrod Early earned the victory.
2002 — Lauren McCormick, Shanielle Nobles, Marissa Leos and Christine Salandra won the 1,600 to secure the final points in Connellsville’s 75-70 Section 2-AAA girls track victory at Uniontown. Salandra swept both hurdles races. McCormick also won the 400, and teammate Christine Roadman swept the throwing events. Michelle DeShields took first in the long jump, high jump and 100, and Scarlett Graham won the 1,600 and 3,200.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
