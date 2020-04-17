2019 — Gionna Quarzo ran another personal best in the 1,600, eclipsing the five-minute mark with a winning time of 4:55.52 as Brownsville defeated host California, 84-56, to clinch the Section 6-AA title in girls track & field action. Quarzo also won the 3,200 and teamed up with Ashton Reposky, Emma Seto and Hannah DeWitt to win the 3,200 relay as Brownsville wrapped up its second consecutive undefeated regular season and qualified for the WPIAL team playoffs for the fifth year in a row. The Lady Falcons (7-0) are 53-7 in section meets since 2013.
2017 — Madison Renner and Jade Renner combined for a one-hitter in West Greene’s 14-1 Section 2-A victory at Mapletown. Madison Renner allowed one run and didn’t give up a hit in three innings of work, striking out three and walking none. She also had a double, two singles and an RBI. Jade Renner pitched the final two innings, allowing Michaela Perry’s single in the fifth inning. She struck out five. The Lampe twins, McKenna and Madison, combined for a solo home run, three singles, six stolen bases, six runs scored and six RBI.
2016 — Robert Rohanna didn’t have any double bogeys in the final round of the 85th Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp, but he didn’t have many birdies, either, as the Waynesburg Central graduate finished tied for 44th at 6-over 290.
2015 — Leo Lumm broke a 1-1 tie with a second-period goal and Soo went on to defeat the visiting Keystone Ice Miners, 3-1, on to complete a three-game sweep of their NAHL first-round playoff series. Keystone lost the first two games at the Ice Mine on April 10-11. Cameron Smith scored the lone goal for the Ice Miners.
2015 — Aaron Previsky knocked in seven runs with a home run and a pair of doubles as California dominated a Section 1-A showdown against visiting Bentworth with a 13-3, five-inning baseball victory. Louden Conte had two hits and scored three runs for the Trojans. Winning pitcher Drake Johnson allowed two earned runs on three hits in tossing a complete game.
2014 — The West Greene softball team pulled closer to securing a playoff berth with a 14-3 victory over California. Bailey Bennington struck out 10 and walked only one for the victory, and also sparked the offense with three hits and four RBI. Madison Raber added two doubles and Alyssa Raber had one double for West Greene, while Hannah Reed had a three-run triple and Emily Goodwin drove in three runs.
2013 — The Southmoreland defense committed seven errors over a three-inning stretch and Belle Vernon made the most of the miscues for a 13-3 Section 3-AAA home softball victory.
2012 — The Frazier softball team pounded out 22 hits for a 19-2 victory at Monessen in Section 1-A action. Andrea Lash struck out nine and sparked the offense with a double and four RBI. The Lady Commodores’ Alexis Livingstone had a triple, double and three singles. Kelsey Dillon smacked a pair of home runs, had a single and drove in three runs, and Brittany Strothers just missed hitting for the cycle with a home run, triple and single.
2009 — Mike Vasiloff and Gage Nichols both belted grand slam home runs to lead Brownsville past Charleroi, 17-3, in Section 2-AA action. It was a sluggers’ afternoon as P.J. Lanzi also homered for the Falcons (4-4, 3-1), while Sam Watkins hit a two-run shot for the Cougars. Brian Ohler went the distance for the win, allowing six hits while striking out six and walking one.
2008 — Carmichaels erupted for 17 hits, highlighted by Phil Zack’s solo home run in the sixth inning, en route to an easy 11-1 Section 1-A win over host West Greene. Ethan Virgili tripled as part of a 3-for-3 performance, while Joby Lapkowicz went 2-for-3, including a double. Chuck Gasti won his second game of the season with six strikeouts and three walks.
2008 — Kaylie Barger, Alyson Johnson and Rachel Rohanna each tripled, as Waynesburg Central made quick work of McGuffey in five innings for a 16-1 Section 4-AAA victory. Barger went 2-for-2 with two RBI, while Molly Henderson went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and four RBI. Lauren Minor improved to 6-0 with eight strikeouts and three walks in the five-inning game.
2008 — Taylor Lux had a busy day for the Frazier girls softball team. She finished with a triple, single, three RBI and two runs scored, en route to a 6-1 Section 2-A win over visiting Geibel Catholic. Angie Kirchner (5-7) struck out 12 and walked three in the win.
2008 — Geri Whitman fanned 17 batters and hurled the one-hitter, as Beth-Center blanked visiting Brownsville, 4-0, in Section 2-AA softball action.
2008 — Rodney Richter (shot put, discus), Rich Miller (100, long jump), and Drew Adams (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles) all won two events as Connellsville cruised to a 104-37 Section 2-AAAA win over host Yough.
2007 — The Laurel Highlands girls track & field team put together a string of solid performances to defeat Uniontown, 93-57, on the road in Section 2-AAA action. The Fillies’ Breehana Jacobs (100, 200), Maressa Guynn (discus, shot put), Casey Conn (100 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles), and Demi Phillipy (javelin) scored key first-place points.
2006 — Zach Jeney allowed only one hit in California’s 9-0 Section 1-A victory over visiting Frazier. Jeney struck out 14 and walked two, and added three singles and an RBI.
2005 — Bethel Park’s Geo Toomey took top honors in the 22nd annual Mt. Summit Challenge with his winning time of 25:37. Monroeville’s Tammy Slusser successfully defended her 3.5-mile women’s run title in 28:24. Tom Starkey, of Millsboro, was the men’s walking champion and overall first-place finisher in a time of 39:08. Connellsville’s Jaime Brooks, six weeks removed from the birth of her son Dylan, won the women’s walk for the eighth-straight time in 10 starts with a winning time of 43:44. Nate Romesburg won the Clydesdale division and Mark Shrader finished first in the Cruiserweight division.
2003 — Connellsville tied the game in the top of the seventh inning on Justin Marsinko’s solo home run, then exploded for 10 runs — with two outs — in the top of the eighth for a 14-4 Section 2-AAA victory at Ringgold. Andy Beucher had the key hit in the eighth inning with a grand slam.
2003 — Justin Corso went the distance for the Maples, striking out eight, walking one and helped his own cause with a double as Mapletown rolled to an easy 9-3 win over West Greene.
2003 — Kerri Hiles scattered six hits and drove in the Lady Falcons’ first run to lead Connellsville to a 3-0 Section 3-AAA win at Laurel Highlands. Rachel Means and Dena Leighty also had an RBI for Connellsville.
2003 — The Lady Gators scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning as Geibel Catholic rallied for a 7-2 victory over visiting Mapletown. Carrie Gessner allowed only one hit in the victory with two strikeouts, and added a double and two RBI.
2003 — The Red Raiders’ quartet of Jasper Hawkins, Jon Guth, Kevin Monaghan and Andy Gleason won the 3,200 relay, the first of 10 first-place finishes as the Uniontown boys defeated visiting Derry, 95-55, in their Section 2-AAA home opener.
2003 — The Lady Rockets’ Shanna Yourchik won the 100 high and 300 intermediate hurdles and triple and long jumps, but Waynesburg Central had too much depth for a 104-45 home victory in Section 5-AA action.
2002 — The Connellsville boys tennis team cruised to a 4-1 victory over Canon-McMillan in Section 5-AAA play. Ryan Hornick and Josh Martin both won their singles matches in straight sets, as did the Falcons’ doubles teams of Steve Lucas and Matt Ratai and Randy Richter and Steve Haines. Connellsville improved to 5-1 in the section and 9-1 overall.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
