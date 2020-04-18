2019 -- Jacob Swartz tossed a two-hitter and California won its sixth game in a row with a 12-1 win at Avella in a six-inning Section 2-A baseball game. Jordan Kearns had three hits and four RBI, including a two-run homer in a seven-run sixth inning for the first-place Trojans (5-0, 7-1). Payton Conte drove in three runs with a double and two singles, and Jacob Piktel also knocked in three runs with two hits. Nate Zemany chipped in with a double, single and two RBI. Swartz struck out nine and walked none.
2018 -- Olivia Greco and Sydney Urbine each won two events to help Beth-Center edge host California, 73-67, in a Section 6-AA girls track & field meet. Greco took first in the 800 and 3,200, while Urbine won the 100 and 400. The Lady Trojans got three first-place performances from Marissa Bitonti, in the shot put, discus and javelin, and two from Annalise Gillespie, in the triple jump and high jump.
2017 -- Frazier scored two runs with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a 4-3 Section 3-AA softball win over visiting Chartiers-Houston. The Lady Commodores' Logan Hartman delivered the clutch hit with a bases-loaded double. Hartman was also the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts and one walk. Emi Curcio doubled in the win.
2016 -- The ball was flying out of Appalachian Community Center baseball field as visiting Connellsville pounded out a 21-6 victory at Albert Gallatin. Connellsville's Derek Orndorff belted a grand slam and drove in six runs. Corey Fogle and John Przybylinski both hit a two-run home run for the Falcons. Austin Puskar had a solo home run and Fogle closed out the scoring with his second homer. Colonials' Joey Embacher blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning. Teammate Alex Stay belted a two-run homer.
2015 -- Westminster junior Marissa Kalsey just missed hitting a PR in the pole vault, but the Waynesburg Central graduate cleared 13-1 to win the Dave Labor Invitational hosted by Slippery Rock University. The vault was the best in Division III to that point.
2015 -- Mallory Sanner and Jessica Slagus, both of Seton Hill University, had top-5 finishes in the javelin at the Dave Labor Invitational hosted by Slippery Rock University. Sanner, a Uniontown graduate, finished second with a throw of 48.34 meters (158-7¼). Slagus, a Belle Vernon graduate, placed fourth with a throw of 40.98 meters (134-5¼).
2013 -- Mike Lilley raced home from second base on misplayed ground ball as Uniontown "walked off" with a 5-4 victory in 10 innings over visiting Laurel Highlands. Luke Wallace tied the game for the Red Raiders with a two-out single that scored Cody Karpiak.
2012 -- Albert Gallatin moved into the lead in the top of the seventh inning and then held off Connellsville for a 4-3 Section 2-AAAA road victory. Ryan Stewart's sacrifice fly brought Tyler Kisner home with the winning run.
2011 -- Brandon Kozich belted a three-run, walk-off home run for the winning runs in Jefferson-Morgan's 9-6 Section 1-A victory over visiting Carmichaels. Bobby Newhouse also hit a three-run home run for the Rockets.
2009 -- Waynesburg Central scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 15-4 Section 2-AA victory over visiting Fort Cherry. The Raiders had 12 hits and benefited from 12 errors by the Rangers.
2008 -- California made the most of five Frazier errors for a 5-1 victory at home in Section 1-A baseball action. The Trojans' Ben Carson went the distance for the win with 11 strikeouts and no walks. Brandon Rossi had two hits and scored three runs for California.
2007 -- Ashley Nichols threw a two-hitter as Belle Vernon defeated visiting Waynesburg Central, 4-2, for a key Section 4-AAA victory. Nichols struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter. Megan Chadwell belted a solo home run for the Lady Leopards. Rachel Rohanna scored the Lady Raiders' first run on an outfield error and the second run scored on Alyson Johnson's solo home run.
2006 -- Waynesburg Central, the defending WPIAL Class AA softball champions, exploded for a 16-1 victory in four innings over visiting Charleroi in Section 2-AA action. Winning pitcher Courtney Orndoff tossed a four-inning no-hitter with no walks and two strikeouts. The Lady Raiders' Molly Henderson and Megan Summersgill both had two hits and three RBI.
2005 -- Jeff and Jared Lapkowicz hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to lead Carmichaels to a 13-0 Section 1-A victory over Jefferson-Morgan. Jared Lapkowicz also legged out an inside-the-park home run. Teammate Karl Cole also belted a home run.
2005 -- California kept pace with Carmichaels in the Section 1-A standings with a 15-0 win over West Greene. Chris Cox tossed a three-inning one-hitter for the win, striking out eight and walking one.
2005 -- Renee Gmiter provided the offense with a three-run home run to lead Laurel Highlands to a 3-0 Section 2-AAA victory over visiting Yough.
2005 -- Ashley Whipkey did it all in Connellsville's 8-1 Section 2-AAAA victory at Albert Gallatin. Whipkey belted a grand slam, and struck out 12 and scattered four hits.
2005 -- Beth Novotny went 3-for-4 to lead Geibel Catholic to a 9-1 section 1-A victory over visiting Frazier. Carrie Gessner struck out eight and walked three in the win.
2002 -- The visiting Laurel Highlands boys track & field team surprised Connellsville for a 92-58 Section 2-AAA meet to give the Mustangs the inside path to the section title. The Mustangs' Matt Humbert, current football coach at Belle Vernon, won the 110 high and 300 intermediate hurdles. Teammate Adam Shinsky won the 800 and 1,600. LH's Jack Rose edged Brian Burden to win the 100 and 200. The Falcons' Pat Mullaney, coach of the Connellsville track team now, gutted out a tough leg to give the home team a win in the 3,200 relay. Teammates Clint Richter (discus), Mace Copeland (triple jump), and Ryan Rumbaugh (shot put) also put up first-place finishes.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
