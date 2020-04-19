2018 — Frazier needed only three innings to secure Logan Hartman’s no-hitter as the Lady Commodores cruised to a 17-0 home victory against Fort Cherry in Section 3-AA action. Hartman struck out six and allowed only one base runner on an error. Emi Curcio, Kayla Matway, Rylee Evans, Lauren Mastowski and Kara Mastowski all doubled in the win, while Kathryn Barch legged out a triple.
2017 — The California girls track & field team secured its first Section 6-AA title with a 92-48 victory against Washington. The Lady Trojans finished with a record of 9-0. Ashley McIntosh secured 20 points by winning the 100 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles, triple jump and long jump. Love’ Porter (100, 200), Anna Elko (1,600, 3,200), Marissa Bitonti (javelin), and Annalise Gillespie (high jump) also had first-place finishes for the Lady Trojans. California won the 3,200 and 400 relays.
2017 — Waynesburg Central scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and then held off a late push West Greene rally for a 7-6 non-section victory. The loss snapped West Greene’s 27-game regular season winning streak. Bailee Shimek blasted a three-run home run for the big hit in the Lady Raiders’ seventh-inning rally.
2016 — California’s John Monroe and Josh Wohar successfully defended their top seed in winning the Section 1-AA doubles tennis tournament. Monroe and Wohar defeated Mount Pleasant’s Jacob Chovanec and Robbie Bailey, the No. 2 seeds, 6-4, 6-1 in the finals.
2014 — Connellsville graduate Nick Miller held off Ron Hamric and Erica Maloney to win the annual YRT half-marathon run on the Yough River Trail. Miller, of Dunbar, completed the 13.1-mile course on the Yough River Trail in 1:30:04. Hamric, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., was second in 1:30:41. Maloney, of Verona, was third overall and the first female finisher with a time of 1:30:45. Heather Parks, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., battled Venetia’s Rich Sandala for the 10-mile crown with Parks finishing in 1:09:03, just ahead of Sandala’s time of 1:09:07. The women had the better of the 10K run with Monroeville’s Tammy Slusser breaking the tape in 41:55. Uniontown’s Josh Dennis was second overall in 42:30, with Yough distance coach Dana Newlin, of Mount Pleasant, third overall in 43:27. Brent Lopick, of Pittsburgh, sped through the 5K course to win the run in 17:56. Connellsville veteran Brad Herrington was second in 18:14. Hempfield junior Jason Lohr, of Youngwood, was third overall with a time of 18:55. Monroeville’s Krista Cooper was the first female 5K finisher, and eighth overall, in a time of 21:35. Connellsville graduate Lauren Harvey was the second female with a time of 22:54. Elizabeth’s Katie Lewis was the third female in 23:28. Monroeville’s Don Slusser won the 5K walk going away with his time of 30:42. Mount Pleasant’s Janelle Wylie was the first female finisher, placing third overall, with a time of 34:47.
2012 — Jefferson-Morgan’s Kaitlyn Coles struck out six and didn’t allow any hits in an 11-0 non-section victory over visiting Geibel Catholic. Coles also had a double and a home run for the Lady Rockets.
2012 — West Greene’s Paige Moninger struck out seven and had a no-hitter through six innings, leading the Lady Pioneers to a 7-0 non-section win at Avella.
2011 — The Laurel Highlands girls track & field team overcame a strong start by Belle Vernon and a one-hour weather delay for a 115-35 victory in Section 2-AAA action. The Fillies’ Elli Monaghn won the 1,600 and 3,200 and Lauren Shull finished first in the 100 high hurdles and triple jump, with teammates Lauren Shull, Jerricka Belt, Clairesa Johnson, Melissa McCann, Brook Burns, Gabby Arnold, Maria Pierce and Katie Fields all had securing one first-place finish.
2009 — The Penn State Fayette, The Eberly campus baseball team swept past visiting Penn State Hazleton, 8-3 and 7-4, to complete a 4-0 record over the weekend. Bobby Fulton and Dave Novotny both had complete-game efforts in the wins.
2008 — Winning pitcher Geri Whitman had the Lady Bulldogs’ only hit, but it was timely. Whitman swatted a triple in the top of the first inning that scored two runs, all she would need for a key 2-0 Section 2-AA victory over Brownsville. Whitman was equally impressive on the mound, allowing only Rebecca Bruschi’s single in the bottom of the first. She struck out 13 and walked two.
2007 — Zach Jeney blasted a grand slam and a three-run home run to lead California to a 15-4 victory over Mapletown in Section 1-A baseball action.
2007 — Ethan Virgili went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored as Carmichaels cruised past Frazier, 12-2, in a Section 1-A game. Teammates Cody Andrews, Errett Mahle, Logan Phillips and Tim Voithofer all had two hits. Andrews and Voithofer both drove in two runs.
2007 — Geibel Catholic pounded out 14 hits for a 12-4 Section 1-A victory over visiting West Greene. Nolan Zavora and Tyler Charles both had three hits for the Gators, while Brendan Costantino and Tyler Erdely finished with two hits each.
2007 — Drew Harvey doubled twice and drove in three runs as Connellsville defeated host Norwin, 4-3, in a Section 2-AAAA showdown. Teammates Dustin Pastors and Kaitan Smiley both had two hits.
2007 — Rachel Burns went 3-for-4 with a triple, double, single, two RBI and two runs scored as West Greene handled host Frazier, 8-5, in Section 2-A softball action. Burns was also the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and five walks.
2007 — Cortney Newland threw a five-inning no-hitter in Carmichaels’ 11-1 Section 2-A victory over Geibel Catholic.
2006 — Cory Dillinger went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and stole five bases as Mapletown blanked Frazier, 10-0, in a Section 1-A clash. The Maples’ Ashley Menear also blasted a three-run home run.
2006 — Travis VanOlst fanned 11 batters, scattered seven hits and went the distance as California upended West Greene, 7-3, in Section 1-A action. VanOlst also contributed on the offensive side with a 3-of-3 outing at the plate for two RBI. Zack Jeney homered for the Trojans, and Matt Hartman doubled.
2006 — David Hyde blasted two solo home runs in Southmoreland’s 8-6 Section 2-AA victory over visiting Beth-Center.
2006 — Courtney Orndoff allowed just three hits as Waynesburg Central blanked visiting Fort Cherry, 3-0, in Section 2-AA softball action. The Lady Raiders’ Brooke Roberts had a two-run single and Rachel Rohanna brought home an insurance run with an RBI single.
2006 — Rebecca Burns struck out 10 as West Greene cruised to an easy 7-1 Section 2-A win over host Carmichaels. Sarah Beltre went 3-for-5 including a triple for the Lady Pioneers.
2006 — Geibel Catholic’s Beth Novotny tripled and drove in three runs as the Lady Gators blanked Monessen, 11-0, in Section 1-A softball action. Geibel’s Carrie Gessner struck out 10 in the win.
2005 — Cory Borland drove in the winning run in the 11th inning to lift Laurel Highlands to a thrilling 8-6 victory over county rival Albert Gallatin. The Mustangs’ Joe Hoover worked out of bases-loaded jams in the 10th and 11th inning to earn the win. He allowed two runs with four strikeouts and a walk in relief of starter Josh Myers. LH’s Nick Midlik led the way with a home run, two doubles, a single and three RBI. Albert Gallatin’s Gene Franks finished with a home run, double, two singles and four RBI, and took the loss in relief of starter Dan Panek.
2005 — Cortney Newland smacked a two-run home run and tossed a three-hitter as Carmichaels rolled over visiting Charleroi, 12-2, in a non-section softball game. Newland struck out nine and walked just one.
2005 — Walter Richardson won three individual events and was part of Uniontown’s winning 400 relay team as the Red Raiders improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in Section 2-AAA with a 104-46 victory at Derry. Richardson took first place in the 100, 200 and long jump.
2005 — Albert Gallatin’s Pat Reagan set a school set a school record in winning the 1,600 in 4:29, took first in the 3,200, and was part of the Colonials’ winning 1,600 relay team, but it wasn’t enough as AG fell to visiting Laurel Highlands, 110-40, in a Section 2-AAA meet. Jack Macioce led the Mustangs with individual wins in the 100 and 200, and a relay win in the 400.
2005 — Brea Belt won the 100, 200 and long jump, and helped Uniontown take first in the 400 relay with Becca Geisel, Alaisha Snyder and Candace Adams, as the Lady Raiders remained undefeated with a 98-53 Section 2-AAA win over visiting Derry. The Lady Raiders’ Courtney Sanner won the shot put and javelin.
2005 — Breehana Jacobs set a school record with a winning time of 11.59 seconds in the 100, and also took first in the long jump as Laurel Highlands cruised past host Albert Gallatin, 115-35 in a Section 3-AAA meet. The Fillies’ Kasey Conn broke the tape first in the 100 high hurdles and the 300 hurdles, and also triumphed in the triple jump.
2002 — The Carmichaels baseball team rallied for a 3-2 Section 1-A victory at Jefferson-Morgan. Colby Giles was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Jared Lapkowicz, allowing no runs on two hits with three strikeouts in the final two innings. Aaron Bowlen’s perfectly executed squeeze bunt tied the game in the top of the sixth inning, and Nick Buday’s single plated Donnie Hewitt with the game-winning run.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
