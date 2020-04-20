2019 — Steven Remaley gained control of the YRT half-marathon and didn’t let go to break the tape in 1:21:33.61. Scottdale’s Ally Wilson was the first female to cross the finish line in the half-marathon, covering the 13.1 miles in 1:40:31.11. Connellsville’s Nick Miller was the first runner to finish the 10-mile run, breaking the tape in 1:03:20.90. Bobbi Jo Chapman, a Laurel Highlands graduate living in Charleston, W.Va., won the women’s 10-mile run in 1:18:58.21. Connellsville’s Francis Molinaro added another trophy to the case, breezing to first place in the 10K with a time of 44:57.03. Heather Park, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., was second overall and the first female to finish the 10K in a winning time of 45:56.09. The 5K run had a mix of youngsters and veterans in the top three with teenager Dylan Sebek winning the run in 17:48.26. Connellsville’s Brad Herrington earned another YRT 5K award in second place with a time of 19:09.98. Mount Pleasant’s Hillary Sandzimier won the women’s 5K run in 23:52.59. Youngwood’s Jason Lohr pulled into the lead by the half-mile mark and didn’t look back to repeat as the 5K walk champion in 33:43.18. Lohr was followed by a couple of Connellsville residents, Jack Crislip (34:17.55) and Jim Downey (35:32.83). Connellsville’s Patty Eutsey was fifth overall and the first woman walker to finish in 39:16.45. Youngwood’s Emily Lohr was second and sixth overall in 41:08.14.
2018 — Laurel Highlands scored one run in the top of the seventh inning and hung on for a 7-6 Section 2-AAAAA softball victory at McKeesport. The Fillies’ Lauren Sperry had nine strikeouts and walked two in picking up the win. Teammate Jenna Bliss had two hits, including a double.
2017 — The Connellsville softball team used eight walks in the top of the fifth inning to score nine runs on its way to a 14-1 Section 2-AAAAA victory at Trinity. The Lady Falcons sent 14 batters to the plate in the fifth inning. The big hit of the rally was Mia Burd’s two-run double. Burd pitched a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks.
2017 — Alona Sleith’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning invoked the mercy rule as Yough handed visiting Keystone Oaks a 12-2 loss in Section 2-AAAA action. Sleith went 3-for-4 with two singles and the home run. Kierra Waywood scattered four hits and walked one for the win.
2016 — The Connellsville baseball team scored four runs in the fourth inning and added one more in the fifth for a 5-3 Section 2-AAAA win at Latrobe. Jimmy Malone allowed only one earned run in six innings pitched for the win and Corey Fogle pitched a clean seventh for a save.
2016 — Lane Ziker struck out 13 batters and had two hits to lead Beth-Center over Washington, 6-5, in Section 2-AA baseball action. Eddie Zellie drove in a pair of runs with two hits and Hunter Bower also had a pair of RBI for the Bulldogs.
2015 — California sent 12 batters to the plate and score eight runs in the bottom of the first inning as the Trojans defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 13-3, in Section 1-A action. Garritt Woodburn went three innings for the win, striking out six. He was also 2-for-2 with three RBI. Aaron Previsky smacked a solo home run and added a double. Nathaniel Luketich finished with a double, triple and three RBI.
2015 — Uniontown scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and Mark Fike made the advantage stand as the Red Raiders defeated visiting Belle Vernon, 5-1, in Section 4-AAA action. Fike went the distance, allowing five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
2013 — The Canon-McMillan softball team fended off visiting Waynesburg Central, 3-0, in a non-section game. Canon-McMillan, the defending WPIAL Class AAAA champions, won its seventh game in a row.
2012 — California’s T.D. Conway pitched a no-hitter and struck out 10, leading the Trojans to a 15-0 Section 1-A victory over visiting Beth-Center. Conway also had a double and triple.
2012 — Jefferson-Morgan’s Kaitlyn Coles pitched a no-hitter for a 14-1 win in 2-A action over visiting California.
2011 — Miranda Arison had 10 strikeouts and scattered four hits to help Brownsville defeat visiting Washington, 8-1, in Section 2-AA softball action.
2011 — The Uniontown softball team cruised to an 11-2 Section 4-AAA victory over Derry. Becky Fisher struck out nine and walked two for the win. The Lady Raiders’ Jordan Gibson had a double and five RBI.
2011 — Paige Moninger had 13 strikeouts to lead West Greene past the Mapletown, 5-2, in section play. Mapletown’s Wendy Dickerson hit a two-run homer, her third consecutive game with a home run.
2011 — Dakota Conway hit two home runs, had six RBI and California picked up a 12-2 non-section victory at Charleroi. T.D. Conway was 3-for-5 with an RBI for the Trojans. Tommy Sparrow struck out five and walked two for the win.
2008 — Deena Kastor won the U.S. Olympic marathon trials in Boston to earn a berth in the Beijing Summer Olympic Games.
2007 — Geibel Catholic made the most of five Frazier errors in the fourth inning for a 12-4 Section 2-A home victory. Brandon Costantino led the Gators with a triple, two singles, an RBI and three runs scored.
2007 — Laurel Highlands handed rival Uniontown a 7-2 loss in Section 2-AAA baseball action. Freshman Ethan Mildren (4-0) scattered five hits, struck out 11 and walked one for the victory. Mike Pegg, Nick Erminio and J.C. Myers all had two hits for the Mustangs.
2006 — Nick Apicella tossed a two-hit shutout as the Uniontown baseball team shutout rival Laurel Highlands, 10-0, for a non-section victory. Uniontown erupted for 18 hits, including three each for Apicella and Nathan Fike. All nine Uniontown batters had at least one hit.
2005 — The bats came alive for the Falcons with 12 hits, including doubles by Rich Schleihauf and Chris Pepe, along with Joe Leonard’s triple, to keep Connellsville atop the Section 2-AAAA standings with a 10-1 win over Hempfield. Andy Schleihauf and Tom McAlister both had three RBI for the Falcons. Casey Shultz struck out seven for the win.
2005 — Uniontown’s Ryan Robowski did it on the mound with four strikeouts, as well as at the plate with four hits, including a pair of doubles, in a 12-4 Section 2-AAAA home victory over Albert Gallatin. Nick Apicella went 3-for-5 for the Red Raiders with three RBI, and Nathan Fike had a double and single for three RBI.
2005 — Winning pitcher Ashley Whipkey drove home the only run Connellsville would need in the top of the first inning, holding Ringgold to just two singles in a 4-0 Section 1-AAAA road victory.
2002 — The California (Pa.) baseball team put up the runs, but the pitching staff couldn’t hold on in the second game to complete a PSAC-West doubleheader sweep. The Vulcans’ Ryan Balan (5-0) went the distance in the first game, striking out five and walking four in the 6-1 victory. He also had three hits and two RBI. Scott Van Sickle had a pair of hits in the win. California couldn’t hold on in the nightcap, suffering an 8-5 loss. Nick Damico took the loss in relief. Ryan Nemshick hit a pair of home runs and drove in five runs.
