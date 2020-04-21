2018 — Elizabeth Forward broke a tie with a run in the fifth inning and two insurance runs in the sixth for a 4-1 non-section victory over visiting Frazier in a softball game featuring two of the area’s top softball teams. The Lady Warriors’ Kaylee Ludwick hit a home run, and teammates Anna Resnik, Kailey Larcinese and Lexi Argyros doubled. Larcinese allowed one run on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks. The Lady Commodores’ Logan Hartman took the loss, allowing five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
2017 — Albert Gallatin didn’t get much offense, but didn’t need much, either, in a 2-1 non-section softball win over visiting Carmichaels. The Lady Colonials’ Maddy Hershberger allowed an unearned run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks for the win. Maddie Flowers picked up the three-inning save, not allowing a hit with three strikeouts and no walks. Flowers also had a double, triple, RBI and run scored.
2017 — Nate Bricker was 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI to lead Albert Gallatin to a 15-6 win over Morgantown in non-section baseball in Morgantown.
2016 — Bailey Bennington slugged a pair of home runs and drove in four runs as West Greene blasted host Chartiers Houston, 12-2, in a six-inning Section 1-A softball game. The Lady Pioneers’ McKenna Lampe finished with three hits, three stolen bases and three runs scored. Madison Renner allowed six hits, walked one and struck out four as West Greene won its 10th straight game.
2016 — Morgan Vickless, Morgan Howley and Leah Lindley hit home runs and Casey Hite fired a five-inning no-hitter as Bentworth blanked Washington, 15-0, in a Section 2-AA softball game.
2015 — The California boys dropped only one set, cruising to a 5-0 Section 1-AA tennis victory against West Mifflin. John Monroe, Joshua Wohar and Mario Tiberie swept past the Titans in the singles, while Austin Sutch and Michael Christopher and Spencer Doman and Bryce Hite did the same in doubles.
2015 — Erica Burns recorded 13 strikeouts, including the 500th of her career, in firing a three-hitter as Carmichaels defeated visiting Beth-Center, 9-1, in a Section 2-AA game. Burn ran her career total to 506 strikeouts.
2015 — Tiffany Markovitch twirled a four-hit shutout and Celina Smith drove in two runs with a double and a single as visiting Brownsville blanked Washington, 9-0, in a Section 2-AA softball game. Markovitch struck out 13 and walked none.
2015 — West Greene tied the game with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Carmichaels responded with six in the top of the seventh for a 9-3 Section 1-A road victory. Darren Krause’s two-out hit spotted the Mikes a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the sixth. Krause and Bill Bowlen came through in the top of the seventh with each hitter swatting a two-run single in the six-run inning.
2014 — The non-section game was over early with visiting Brownsville scoring 10 runs in the top of the first inning as the Lady Falcons cruised to a convincing 21-0 victory over California. Tiffany Markovitch and Cheyenne Wasko both doubled in the victory. Markovitch didn’t allow a hit in the game called after three innings due to the 15-run mercy rule.
2012 — Belle Vernon’s Haley Bashada struck out 10 to lead the Lady Leopards to a 10-2 Section 3-AAA victory at West Mifflin. Bashada also had a double for Belle Vernon, along with teammates Courtney Seman and Nicole Ashcraft.
2011 — Lauren Harvey’s close win in the 200 provided the deciding points in Connellsville’s 77-72 victory over visiting Uniontown in Section 2-AAA track & field action. The sophomore also won the 400. Tiarra Taylor won the 100 and triple jump for the Lady Falcons. Sophomore Julie Friend won the 1,600 and 3,200 for coach Aaron Scott’s Uniontown squad.
2009 — The Southmoreland boys wrapped up another Section 4-AA track & field crown and an undefeated season with an 84½-65½ victory at Mount Pleasant. The Scotties’ Robert Smith (1,600, 3,200) and Tyler Vivio (100, 200) both won two events. Nick Showman (110 high hurdles), Ryan Clarkson (800), Greg Sullenberger (discus), Zeke Buchta (javelin), and Kory Kiefer (high jump) also had first-place finishes. The Vikings’ Ethan Keeler won the triple jump and long jump.
2008 — Geri Whitman hurled a one-hitter and the Lady Bulldogs scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning for an 8-0 Section 2-AA victory at Burgettstown. Whitman struck out 17 and walked four.
2008 — Ashley Nichols scattered four hits, walked four and struck out 13 in Belle Vernon’s 7-2 win at West Mifflin in Section 4-AAA softball action. Nichols also had a solid day at the plate with a solo home run. The Lady Leopards’ Alana Lacey, Heather Sellew and Ashley Dawson all had a double and RBI.
2007 — Amanda Higinbotham went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI as Beth-Center cruised to a 12-0, five-inning Section 2-AA win over host Brownsville. Winning pitcher Geri Whitman tripled, singled twice and drove in four runs for the Lady Bulldogs, and struck out 13 and allowed four walks.
2007 — Ben Carson went 2-for-5 with two doubles and Wade Stinnett ripped three singles with two RBI as California rolled past West Greene, 16-3, in Section 1-A action.
2006 — Nikki Coleman was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI as Waynesburg Central blanked host Brownsville, 4-0, in a Section 2-AA game called after five innings due to rain. Winning pitcher Courtney Orndoff tossed a two-hitter with no walks and two strikeouts. The only hits she allowed were singles by Rebecca Bruschi and Rae Sheridan. Brooke Roberts and Rachel Rohanna also drove in a run for the Lady Raiders.
2006 — Alexis Dolde threw a one-hit shutout and Connellsville scored all its runs in the third inning as the Lady Falcons defeated visiting Albert Gallatin, 4-0 in a Section 1-AAAA game that was called after six innings due to rain. The Lady Falcons’ Brooke Hoffer had a key two-run single in the third inning.
2005 — Connellsville edged Beth-Center, 2-0, in a non-section softball game featuring two of the area’s top teams. Ashley Whipkey struck out 13 and allowed two walks in the victory. Losing pitcher Chelsea Stotka struck out six and walked two.
2005 — Karina Graziani hurled a two-hitter and fanned 10 batters en route to a 7-2 West Pac victory over host Ferndale. The Lady Rams’ Autumn Koscheck led the offense with two singles and a home run.
2005 — The Connellsville boys’ tennis team extended its record to 9-2 overall with a 5-0 non-section victory over visiting Southmoreland. The Falcons’ Josh Martin, Nathan Pritts and Troy Smith all won their singles matches in straight sets. Scott Campbell and Phil Whitt needed three sets for a win at No. 1 doubles. Storm Grimm and Brandon Stafford won their No. 2 doubles match in straight sets.
2003 — Robert Cheruiyot became the 12th Kenyan in 13 years to win the Boston Marathon. Russian Svetlana Zakharova was the women’s champion.
2002 — Eric Wilkins continued his dominance of the 20th annual Mt. Summit Challenge by winning the 3.5-mile run for the 15th consecutive time in a light rain. Wilkins’ winning time was 24:14. Monessen’s Marcy Desak was the first female runner to finish with a time of 31:13. Tom Starkey successfully defended his walking title and Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks, who was third overall, finished first for the fifth time in seven starts. Pittsburgh’s Patrick Nied was the top cruiser and Scottdale’s Michael Garlowich won the Clydesdale division.
2002 — The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted ILB Larry Foote, FB Verron Haynes, WR Lee Mays, CB LaVar Glover and DE Brett Keisel on the second day of the NFL Draft.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
