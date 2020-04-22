2019 — Santino Marra had four hits and Andino Vecchiolla pitched a one-hit shutout to lead Laurel Highlands to a 15-0 Section 3-AAAAA victory over visiting Trinity. Marra also scored four runs and drove in a pair. Vecchiolla improved to 4-0, allowing only Jared Watson’s double in the fourth inning. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.
2018 — The 36th edition of the Mount Summit Challenge was a little different than past races because the field did not include stalwart Mary Campbell-Spegar, who passed away in a house fire the previous November. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks added another Summit Challenge walking title, as did Monroeville’s Don Slusser. Youngwood’s Jason Lohr, the 2016 champion, was the third male, and fourth overall, walker. Corey Lopick, of Allison Park, crossed the finish line in 29:39 to win the run, just four seconds ahead of Connellsville’s Jesse Irwin. Monroeville’s Tammy Slusser won the women’s run in 31:20. William Mossor, of Fort Belvoir, Va., was the winner of the Clydesdale division and Hopwood’s Christopher Martin took first in the Cruisers division.
2017 — Yough scored three runs in the first inning and Kierra Waywood made the advantage stand for a 3-0 non-section softball win over visiting Latrobe. Waywood allowed just one hit, striking out three and walking one.
2016 — Frazier scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with a 9-8 victory over visiting Albert Gallatin in non-section softball play. Frazier’s Zoie Hotz was a triple short of the cycle, with four RBI and a three-run home run. Teammate Kayla Matway contributed a double, two singles and three RBI. Albert Gallatin’s Ashley Dubovich finished with a double and two singles.
2014 — Laurel Highlands picked up a key Section 2-AAA baseball win at Indiana, handing the Indians a 3-1 loss that snapped their nine-game home winning streak. Nick Lancaster was the winning pitcher for the Mustangs.
2014 — The Brownsville boys defeated West Greene, 86-42, and the girls downed the Lady Pioneers, 96-30, in Section 6-AA track & field action. The Lady Falcons’ Maris Seto won the high jump, long jump and triple jump and Whitney Ptak took first in the 100, 300 intermediate hurdles and 200. West Greene’s Rebecca Phillips broke the tape first in 1,600 and 3,200. Byron Mayers (100, 200) and Nick Despot (high jump, javelin) won two events for the Falcons.
2013 — Sophomore Erica Burns led the way at the plate and on the mound as the Carmichaels softball team won its 33rd-straight Section 2-A game with a 9-5 victory at West Greene. Burns had three hits and scored four runs. West Greene’s Bailey Bennington struck out 12 in the loss.
2012 — Matt Lipsey, from Kersey in Elk County, and Tammy Slusser, of Monroeville, won the 30th annual Mount Summit Challenge run on a foggy Sunday morning. Monroeville’s Don Slusser won the men’s walk and Connellsville’s Leanne Kurpiel.
2009 — Frazier benefited from eight Uniontown errors for a 7-5 non-section softball victory. Jill Guthrie led the Lady Raiders with two triples and a single.
2008 — The Connellsville boys won their third straight Section 2-AAA track & field title with a convincing 101-49 victory over visiting Laurel Highlands. Rodney Richter, a junior, won the shot put with a school-record throw of 58-1½ and the discus with a throw of 167-5. The Falcons’ Nick Miller (800, 1,600) and Drew Adams (110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles) also won two individual events. The Mustangs’ Zane Breakiron finished first in the javelin with a throw of 173-11. Tyler Brooks (triple jump) and Nathaniel Hensh (pole vault) also finished first for the visitors.
2008 — The Laurel Highlands girls won their fourth-straight Section 2-AAA tack & field title and 30th consecutive section meet with a 115-35 victory at Connellsville. The Fillies’ Maressa Guynn swept the throwing events, winning the discus with a school-record throw of 113-7, as well as the shot put and javelin. Laurel Highlands finished first in all 18 events.
2008 — Joby Lapkowicz kept the Geibel Catholic offense at bay and Carmichaels returned home with a 4-1 victory in Section 1-A baseball action over Geibel Catholic. Marcus Robinson had the key hit for the Mikes with a two-run single in the top of the second inning. Lapkowicz walked four and struck out five, and had a no-hitter through three innings.
2007 — Adam LaRoche homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates capitalized on three errors by Los Angeles in a 7-5 victory that snapped a four-game losing streak. Chris Duffy had three hits, stole two bases and scored two runs, and Tom Gorzelanny allowed three runs in six innings for the Pirates.
2006 — Breehana Jacobs won two individual events and anchored the Laurel Highlands’ 400 relay to a first-place finish at the West Virginia Invitational. Jared Jodon cleared a school-record 16 feet to win the pole vault.
2005 — California University of Pa. and Mapletown graduate Kevin Pincavitch has been named as the pitching coach for the Washington Wild Things for the 2005 season. The Greensboro native was originally signed by the L.A. Dodgers as an undrafted free agent in June, 1992.
2003 — Uniontown outlasted visiting Connellsville for a 10-9 victory in Section 2-AAA baseball action on a frigid, windy afternoon. Howie King had a big offensive game for the Red Raiders with a home run, double and three RBI. Ryan Guthrie added three singles.
