2019 — The Connellsville boys won their third-straight Section 2-AAA track & field title with a 96-54 victory over visiting Belle Vernon. The Falcons finished with a 6-0 section record. Aden Bruich, David Marchewka, Dom Prestipino, Bodee Stonebraker, Brandon Routzahn, Gavin Anderson and Jared Ozias all had first-place finishes for the Falcons. The Leopards’ Hunter Martin had another solid performance, winning the 110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles, triple jump and long jump. Isaac Evans and Seth Yankosky also finished first for Belle Vernon.
2019 — Carmichaels rallied for a 4-2 victory over visiting Frazier in a battle of two of the stronger softball teams in the area. The Lady Mikes scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kylie Sinn earned the complete-game victory, allowing six hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Logan Hartman took the loss, allowing seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
2018 — The West Greene pitching staff allowed just one hit as the Lady Pioneers swept a Section 2-A doubleheader from visiting California, 13-1 in five innings and 15-0 in four innings. Jade Renner allowed only Ashley Gush’s solo home run in the first game. Madison Renner had the Lady Pioneers’ big hit in the opening game with a three-run home run. Madison Renner then retired all 12 batters she faced in the second game with six strikeouts. Madison Lampe had a home run and single in the nightcap.
2017 — Ivan Nova pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates held on for a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees.
2016 — The Monessen softball team needed five innings for an 13-3 non-section win over visiting Uniontown. The Lady Greyhounds scored nine runs in the second inning to pull away from the Lady Raiders. Lei Guthrie had a home run and two singles for Uniontown. Winning pitcher Dana Vatakis finished with a double and triple.
2015 — Connellsville sophomore Madison Wiltrout’s first trip to the Penn Relays was a successful one despite not feeling 100 percent. Wiltrout threw the javelin 51.35 meters (168-5) to finish second in the high school girls division.
2014 — The California boys won 2-of-3 singles matches and swept the doubles for a 4-1 Section 1-AA victory over visiting Brownsville. California’s John Monroe needed three sets to win his No. 1 singles match against Ryan Hartz, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (2). Teammate Mario Tiberie also needed three sets to win No. 2 singles over Jake Koltiska, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. The Trojans’ Josh Wohar and Austin Sutch and Michael Christopher and Lucas Tranchita won their doubles matches in straight sets. The Falcons’ Zane McShane needed three sets to win at No. 3 singles.
2013 — Maddie Ludrosky pitched a perfect four-inning game to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 15-0 victory at Mapletown in Section 2-A softball action. Ludrosky struck out nine of the 12 outs. The Lady Rockets’ Morgan Simkovic led the way with a double and triple.
2011 — Pittsburgh’s Brent Lopick and Mount Pleasant’s Dana Newlin won the 10-mile run at the annual Yough River Trail races. Uniontown’s Dexter Smart won the men’s 5K run with Hempfield middle schooler Mackenzie Tressler breaking the tape first in the women’s 5K run. Dunbar’s Ken Landman’s winning time of 29:20 was the fastest in the 5K walk, just two seconds ahead of Connellsville’s Matt Ptacek. Leanne Kurpiel took first in the women’s 5K walk. Irwin’s Roberta Groner won the 10K, with Markleysburg’s Brady Guthrie second overall.
2009 — Zach Patterson blasted a pair of three-run home runs to lead Brownsville to a 15-4 victory at Waynesburg Central in Section 2-AA baseball action. Randy Smithburger and Mike Vasiloff belted solo home runs for the Falcons.
2009 — Nick Forsythe tossed a no-hitter in Laurel Highlands’ 16-1 Section 2-AAA victory over Southmoreland in a game called after three innings due to the Mercy Rule.
2009 — Emily Bosworth struck out seven batters as the Waynesburg Central softball team defeated McGuffey, 6-2, in Section 2-AA play. Bosworth and Rachel Rohanna tripled for the Lady Raiders.
2008 — Carmichaels had big first and fifth innings en route to a 13-3 Section 2-A baseball victory over West Greene. Bill Musgrove went the distance for the win with nine strikeouts and two walks, and had a big day at the plate with four hits and four RBI.
2007 — The California baseball team pulled out a 7-6 victory in the bottom of the seventh inning against Carmichaels in Section 1-A action. Zach Jeney’s single drove in Dustin Martinak with the winning run. Jeney went 4-for-4, including a three-run home run, and drove in four runs.
2007 — Ben Herrington and Joe Leonard both hit solo home runs in Connellsville’s 5-1 non-section win over Geibel Catholic.
2007 — Elmer Engle drove in four runs to lead Albert Gallatin to an 8-6 victory over visiting Hempfield in Section 2-AAAA baseball action. Mike Kubitza went the distance for the win, allowing eight hits with two walks and one strikeout.
2006 — Smithfield’s Julie Lipniskas and Bill J. Fischer, of Greensburg, were the fastest runners in the 23rd annual Mt. Summit Challenge. Uniontown’s Frank Mulich and Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks won the 3.5-mile walk. Belle Vernon’s Charlie Weaver won the Cruisers and Uniontown’s Michael Cindric took first in the Clydesdale.
2005 — Jason Bay’s home run tied the game and pinch-hitter Freddy Sanchez tripled home the winning run in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. John Grabow earned the win and Jose Mesa picked up his sixth save.
2003 — Annie Kozel went 3-for-4 with a double as visiting Geibel Catholic cruised past West Greene, 13-3, in a six-inning, non-section softball game. Winning pitcher Carrie Gessner allowed four hits, walked four and struck out two. She also had two hits for the Lady Gators.
2002 — Kevin Martin threw a no-hitter and struck out 14 to lead Laurel Highlands to a key Section 2-AAA victory over Albert Gallatin, 7-0. Martin retired the first 10 batters, with eight by strikeout. The senior left-hander worked out of a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the fourth inning and two runners on with one out in the seventh. Right fielder Ryan Gondek preserved the no-hitter with a tough catch.
