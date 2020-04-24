2018 — Laurel Highlands overpowered McKeesport, 19-3, for a Section 3-AAAAA road victory. Josh Burns had two triples, a single, four RBI and scored four runs. Travis Sankovich also had three hits, driving in two runs and scoring three.
2018 — Carmichaels won its seventh game in a row with a 14-3 victory at Beth-Center in Section 1-AA action. The Mikes’ Gavin Pratt went 3-for-4 with a double, single, solo home run, three RBI and three runs scored. Dylan Wilson also had a solid game with four hits, including two doubles, and five RBI.
2017 — Megan Walker and Kylie Sinn hit home runs, and Sinn held Jefferson-Morgan to just two hits in Carmichaels’ 9-1 Section 2-A road victory. Walker went 3-for-3 with a double and single. Sinn struck out 12 and walked three.
2016 — Pittsburgh’s Matt Lipsey and Ohiopyle’s Brynn Cunningham won the run, while Youngwood’s Jason Lohr and Masontown’s Amanda Martin were the fastest walkers at the 34th annual Mount Summit Challenge. Lipsey covered the 3.5-mile course that snakes up Interstate 40 from Hopwood to the historic Summit Inn in 25:07, over two minutes ahead of Doug Basinski. Cunningham won the women’s run in 31:04. Lohr, a co-captain of the WCCC cross country team, won his first Summit Challenge walking title in 40:06. Martin was the first female walker with a time of 44:11. Hopwood’s Christopher Martin won the Cruisers (175-199 pounds) in 35:14, while Dunbar’s Charles Wortman was the champion Clydesdale (200-plus pounds) runner with a time of 37:36.
2015 — The Brownsville baseball team blasted Washington in five innings, 19-5, in Section 2-AA action. Shane Roebuck led the Falcons’ attack with three hits, including a grand slam (his fourth home run of the season) and seven RBI. Kenny Ryan belted a two-run home run and two doubles to go 5-for-5 with three RBI.
2014 — Jefferson-Morgan’s John Curtis won his 350th game as the Rockets defeated West Greene, 11-0, in five innings. Jefferson-Morgan scored all of its runs in the third inning, sending 16 batters to the plate. Winning pitcher Logan Bowman went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI.
2014 — Connellsville defeated Kiski Area, 3-2, in a Section 2-AAAA home baseball game. The Falcons’ Ty Henry struck out five in the win and hit a double.
2013 — The Belle Vernon softball team scored nine runs in the bottom of the second inning on its way to a 15-1 non-section victory over Laurel Highlands. The Lady Leopards’ Deanna Hileman had a single, double, triple, and two RBI.
2012 — Frazier’s Andrea Lash struck out 12, leading the Lady Commodores to a 13-0 Section 1-A victory at Avella. Lash, Katie Brown, Kelsey Dillon and Brittany Strothers all doubled for Frazier.
2012 — Carmichaels’ Erica Burns had a dominating performance in the Lady Mikes’ 19-1 Section 2-A win in three innings at California. Burns struck out six and went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two singles and five RBI.
2009 — The Laurel Highlands baseball team needed only three innings to defeat Southmoreland, 21-2, in Section 2-AAA action. Gio Schiano belted a grand slam for the Mustangs. Teammate Ethan Mildren went 3-for-3, including a home run, and drove in five runs.
2009 — Mason Fordyce pitched a one-hit shutout and received plenty of offensive support from his Uniontown teammates for a 9-0 Section 2-AAA win over Indiana. Fordyce took a no-hitter into the seventh inning until Indiana hit a single with one out. Fordyce also contributed a bases-loaded triple.
2009 — Connellsville’s Erica Bartholow struck out seven batters and allowed two hits in the Lady Falcons’ 1-0 Section 1-AAAA win over Hempfield. Brooke Hoffer hit a solo home run for Connellsville.
2008 — Carmichaels’ Joby Lapkowicz drilled a three-run home run as the Mikes cruised to a 13-1 non-section victory over Waynesburg Central. Lapkowicz finished with four RBI and scored three runs. Chuck Gasti ran his record to 3-0 with the complete-game victory, striking out seven and walking three.
2008 — Lauren Minor gave up a single in the first inning and then retired 16 straight batters, including seven by strikeout, as Waynesburg Central blanked Ringgold, 5-0, in Section 4-AAA action to clinch a playoff berth. Breanna Morris belted a solo home run for the Lady Raiders and Rachel Rohanna added a double.
2008 — The Connellsville softball team clinched a playoff berth with an 11-3 win over visiting Norwin. Erica Bartholow struck out nine in the win. Kasey Osler and Brooke Hoffer both had three hits for the Lady Falcons with Osler smacking a two-run home run.
2007 — Zack Dascenzo drove in five runs to lead Laurel Highlands to a 15-4 victory in six innings at Indiana in Section 2-AAA baseball action. Dascenzo finished with a double, two singles and a three-run home run to account for four of the Mustangs’ 21 hits. J.C. Myers allowed four runs in five innings with two walks and two strikeouts for the win.
2006 — Carmichaels needed a four-day span to rally for a 5-4 victory over Mapletown. The Mikes trailed in the Section 1-A game, 2-0, when the game was stopped on Friday because of rain. The game resumed on Monday and Carmichaels scored five runs over a two-inning span for the win. The Maples’ Cory Dillinger went the distance, pitching on both day, in the loss. Bob Virgili was the winner in relief of starter Joby Lapkowicz.
2006 — Gerri Whitman tossed a no-hitter and Courtney Kurowski smacked a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to lead Beth-Center to a 5-0 Section 1-A road victory at Bentworth. Whitman struck out 10 and walked three.
2005 — William Penn tight end Andy Stokes was dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” when he was selected by the two-time defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots with the 255th — and final — pick of the 2005 NFL Draft.
2004 — Albert Gallatin’s Craig Hriblan pitched his first career no-hitter as the visiting Colonials defeated Laurel Highlands in five innings, 13-0, in Section 2-AAA action. Hriblan struck out nine and walked four, and also had a double and triple.
2003 — The Laurel Highlands boys track & field team secured its third-consecutive Section 2-AAA title with an 83-62 victory over visiting Uniontown. The Mustangs went 21-0 over the three years and 27-1 over the previous four seasons. LH’s Matt Humbert, the current Belle Vernon football coach and athletic director, swept hurdles and won the javelin. The Red Raiders’ Walter Richardson finished first in the long and triple jumps.
2002 — The Connellsville baseball team survived a late rally to hold on for a 14-12 victory at Hempfield in Section 2-AAA action. The Spartans scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and had the bases loaded with two outs, but Matt Rupp struck out Dave Campbell to preserve the win. The victory clinched at least a share of the section title. The Falcons’ Chris Marsinko was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and Andy Beucher drove in four runs.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
