2019 -- Brownsville junior Gionna Quarzo was hoping to run a little faster, but her time of 9:54.14 in the 3,000 meters at the Penn Relays was quicker than last year. Quarzo placed 13th in the field of 24 girls. She was 15th in the field of 22 runners last year with a time of 10:08.71.
2019 -- Logan Hartman tossed a one-hitter and drove in two runs to lead Frazier to a 10-0 win in five innings against visiting Beth-Center in Section 3-AA action. Hartman struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter. She also tripled and scored three runs. Rylee Evans hit a solo home run for the Lady Commodores. Teammate Emi Curcio drove in two runs Alex Snyder singled for the Lady Bulldogs' only hit.
2018 -- The Vance sisters and Brownsville teammate Ashton Reposky had quite an afternoon with strong performances in the distance events at the Section 6-AA Invitational. Sara Vance won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Her sister Jessica was second in all three races, with Reposky finishing third in the 800 and 1,600. The trio joined Hannah DeWitt to win the 3,200 relay. Frazier's Skye Eicher sprinted to first-place finishes in the 100 and 200. Bentworth's Brenna Cavanaugh broke the tape first to win the 100 high hurdles, while California's Makayla Boda took first in the 300 intermediate hurdles. West Greene’s Benjamin Jackson had a solid performance, winning the 100 (10.99) and 200 (23.88), and finishing third in the triple jump.
2017 -- Nate Bricker's two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted Albert Gallatin to a 4-3 victory over visiting Laurel Highlands in Section 3-AAAAA baseball action. The Mustangs' Derek Gaisbauer hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to give LH a 3-2 lead.
2017 -- Jefferson-Morgan swept a doubleheader from Mapletown, 9-0, and Geibel Catholic, 16-1, to remain atop the Section 2-A standings with a 6-0 record. Gage Clark threw a no-hitter in the win over the Maples, striking out 16 with no walks in seven innings.
2017 -- Sophia Gatti pitched a one-hitter to lead Southmoreland to a 12-1 win at Charleroi in a Section 3-AAA softball game. Gatti had eight strikeouts and walked four.
2017 -- Brooke Miller hit a pair of homers and Mia Burd added a solo shot in the fourth inning as Connellsville topped Trinity, 9-1, in Section 2-AAAAA softball action. Miller had a solo shot and two-run home run. Burd scattered four hits, striking out 10 and walking two.
2017 -- Bailey Parshall pitched a five-inning perfect game, as Belle Vernon thumped Carrick, 20-0, in Section 2-AAAA softball action. Parshall struck out 12 batters.
2016 -- West Greene’s Madison Renner was dominating in the circle and at the plate in the Lady Pioneers’ 9-2 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in Section 1-A softball play. Renner had seven strikeouts and walked two to improve to 11-1. She also had a single and a two-run homer run, and three RBI.
2016 -- Beth-Center jumped out early and rode the arm of Lane Ziker in a 10-1 Section 2-AA victory over visiting Charleroi. Ziker allowed one earned run on two hits in seven innings with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
2015 -- Laurel Highlands swept the FCCA MVP awards with Dontay Jacobs taking top honors on the track and teammate Chad Livingston in the field at the FCCA Track & Field Championships. The host Mustangs won the team title. Jacobs set the meet record in the 400 with his finishing time of 49.8 seconds.
2015 -- Brownsville's Maris Seto and Laurel Highlands' Ashley Galderisi successfully defended their MVP titles at the FCCA Track & Field Championships held hosted by Laurel Highlands. Seto won her third straight Field MVP, while Galderisi's Track MVP was her second. The Uniontown girls won the team title.
2014 -- Erica Burns struck out 11 as Carmichaels defeated West Greene, 14-1, in a Section 2-A softball game. Burns also went 3-for-3 with a double. The Lady Mikes' Katie Mays finished with two doubles, a single and three RBI.
2014 -- Rachel Rohanna shot an opening round 2-under 70 at the Guardian Retirement Championship at Sara Bay to enter the second round in a two-way tie for second place. China’s Yueer Cindy Feng holds the lead after 18 holes at 3-under 69. Only seven women broke par in the first round.
2013 -- Maddie Ludrosky allowed only one hit in Jefferson-Morgan’s 7-0 victory over California in Section 2-A softball action. Ludrosky struck out nine and walked two.
2013 -- Leighlynn Guthrie struck out 14 batters and Uniontown rallied from an early 4-2 deficit to defeat Albert Gallatin, 17-6, under the lights at Albert J. Sementa Memorial Field. The Lady Raiders pounded out 13 hits, including eight doubles.
2013 -- Andrea Lash was tough on the mound to lead the Frazier softball team to a 2-1 Section 2-A win over visiting Carmichaels. Lash and the Lady Mikes' Erica Burns both struck out seven.
2012 -- Alex Swauger scattered three hits in Waynesburg Central's 4-0 victory over Burgettstown in a Section 2-AA baseball game.
2011 -- Megan Uher scattered five hits as Connellsville won at Albert Gallatin, 8-0, in a Section 1-AAAAA softball game. Uher struck out four and walked one.
2011 -- Wendy Dickerson accounted for all of Mapletown's runs in a 4-2 Section 2-A win over visiting Beth-Center. Dickerson hit a two-run home run, had an RBI single and a sacrifice fly. Felicia Burns struck out 12 in the complete-game victory.
2009 -- The Laurel Highlands baseball team out-slugged Mount Pleasant, 13-7, in Section 2-AAA play. Gio Schiano drove in five runs and Ethan Mildren, the winning pitcher, had three RBI in the win.
2008 -- Laurel Highland's Zane Breakiron broke the school record in the javelin at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia with a throw of 192 feet, besting Jason Davis' previous record of 185-5. Breakiron placed seventh.
2008 -- Evgeni Malkin deflected Sidney Crosby's one-timer from the right point on a Pittsburgh power play with 1:41 remaining to finish a frantic comeback, and the Penguins rallied from a three-goal deficit against the Rangers for a 5-4 victory in their second-round playoff series opener.
2007 -- Rutgers women's basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer will be paid the same base salary as football coach Greg Schiano under a seven-year contract extension. The German Twp. graduate will earn $450,000 in base pay and could earn up to $500,000 in additional compensation under terms of the agreement, Rutgers said.
2006 -- Both the Laurel Highlands and Uniontown girls were undefeated entering the final Section 2-AAA meet of the season, and the Fillies emerged victorious with an 89-52 win over the rival Lady Raiders on a rainy, miserable afternoon. Laurel Highlands won 30 of a possible 32 points in the sprints.
2006 -- California's Don Hartman won his 100th game in the Trojans' 10-0 Section 1-A victory over Frazier. Zach Jeney scattered three hits, striking out 11 and walking only one to run his record to 7-0. The Trojans' Jason Britton went 4-for-5.
2006 -- Cortney Newland threw a one-hitter and legged out a two-run inside-the-park home run to lead Carmichaels to an 11-1 win over Avella in Section 2-A softball action. Shayleigh Busti also hit a two-run home run.
2005 -- Shea Fleenor was hired to coach the men's basketball team at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. He spent the last three seasons as girls basketball coach at Albert Gallatin.
2005 -- Connellsville's Josh Martin and Nathan Pritts advanced to the Section 5-AAA doubles championship against Hempfield's Max Friedlander and Mike Keatin, while teammates Scott Campbell and Troy Smith were still alive in the third-place consolation final.
2005 -- The Laurel Highlands girls won their fifth Section 2-AAA track & field title in the past six seasons with a convincing 118-32 win over Belle Vernon at Uniontown's Bill Power Stadium.
2005 -- The Laurel Highlands boys capped an undefeated season and their fifth consecutive Section 5-AAA crown with a 97-49 win over Belle Vernon at Bill Power Stadium. The Mustangs' Josh Zueger won the javelin, high jump, triple jump and long jump, and Len Marovich took first in the shot put and discus.
2005 -- Zach Cumberland fired a one-hitter, Tyler Smith belted a two-run home run, and four different Maples had two hits as Mapletown defeated West Greene, 9-2, in Section 1-A action.
2003 -- Carmichaels' Autumn Willis had the lone hit, a single, off Chartiers-Houston's Jen Alderson, but the hit led to a run in the Lady Mikes' 1-0 victory over the Lady Bucs. Sarah Pavel walked with two outs and stole second. Willis beat the throw to first base from the right fielder for a single, and Pavel kept running to score the game's only run. Melissa Metcalf scattered seven hits, struck out six and walked two for the win.
2002 -- The Connellsville baseball team clinched its 19th section title with a come-from-behind 3-1 Section 2-AAA victory over Laurel Highlands at Hutchinson Field. Andy Beucher earned the win by allowing just two singles over the final four innings. The Falcons trailed 1-0 after five innings, but rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning. LH's Brad Yohman allowed six hits in the loss.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
