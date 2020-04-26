2018 — Emi Curcio delivered a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Frazier a dramatic 5-4 win over visiting Chartiers-Houston in a Section 3-AA softball showdown. Kathryn Barch led the Lady Commodores with three hits.
2018 — Gionna Quarzo set out to run a personal-best time in the 3,000 meters at the Penn Relays, and that’s just what the Brownsville sophomore did. Quarzo finished 15th out of 22 runners in the 3K run with a personal-best time of 10:08.71. Jacqueline Gaughan, of Exeter, N.H., finished first in 9:34.41.
2017 — Frazier’s Logan Hartman and Kara Mastowski combined for a perfect game in the Lady Commodores’ 10-0 win in Section 3-AA softball action at Beth-Center. Hartman didn’t allow a hit, struck out four and walked none in three innings of work. Mastowski finished off the last two innings without allowing a Lady Bulldog to reach base. Hartman also had a double and single.
2017 — Annalia Paoli belted a pair of two-run home runs to lead Albert Gallatin to a 15-4 Section 2-AAAAA victory over visiting Trinity. Paoli drove in a game-high five runs. Teammate Lindsey Robinson went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles and three RBI.
2017 — Jefferson-Morgan scored 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 16-1 Section 2-A softball victory over visiting Avella. Caitlyn Dugan had seven strikeouts and walked one in the win. The Lady Eagles’ Brooke Burchianti singled in Paige Lawrence in the fourth inning for Avella’s lone run.
2016 — Louden Conte defeated Carmichaels for the second time in less than a week in California’s 13-1 Section 1-A victory at Carmichaels. Conte allowed two hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk, and also was a solid at the plate with two doubles, a single, three runs scored and an RBI. Nathaniel Luketich belted a two-run home run, walked twice with the bases loaded and finished with four RBI.
2015 — Somerset’s Levi Foust and Heather Parks won the run, and Monroeville’s Don Slusser and Jeannette’s Karen Mizikar finished first in the walk in the 33rd annual Summit Challenge.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna won her first professional tournament with her victory in the Symetra Tour’s Guardian Retirement Championship at Sara Bay with a tournament-record score of 5-under 211.
2014 — Laurel Highlands’ Dontay Jacobs finished with 32½ points to take Track MVP honors at the annual FCCA Track & Field Championships at Connellsville. Teammate Jason Leone was the Field MVP and the Mustangs won the team title.
2014 — Laurel Highlands’ Melissa McCann and Ashley Galderisi shared the Track MVP, while Brownsville’s Maris Seto was the Field MVP at the annual FCCA Track & Field Championships at Connellsville. McCann won her fourth MVP, Seto her second and Galderisi her first. McCann tied the meet record in the 400. Uniontown’s Julie Gerber and Laurel Highlands’ Marisa Deichert broke the county meet record in the 3,200.
2014 — Connellsville freshman Madison Wiltrout made quite a splash in her first FCCA Track & Field Championships by winning the javelin on her home track at Connellsville Stadium. Wiltrout’s throw of 146-11 was a meet record.
2013 — The visiting Frazier Lady Commodores held on for a 5-4 non-section victory at Brownsville. Winning pitcher Andrea Lash belted a two-run home run in the first inning.
2012 — Tyler Dubovich hit for the cycle to lead Albert Gallatin to a 9-6 win over Laurel Highlands in Section 2-AAAA baseball action. Dubovich had an RBI triple, lead-off home run, two singles, three RBI and three runs scored.
2009 — The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kraig Urbik, Mike Wallace and Keenan Lewis in the third round, Joe Burnett and Frank Summers in the fifth round, Ra’Shon Harris in the sixth round, and A.Q. Shipley and David Johnson in the seventh round on the second day of the NFL Draft.
2008 — Laurel Highlands’ Maressa Guynn and teammate Aleesha Washington were MVPs in the annual FCCA Track & Field Championships held at Connellsville. Guynn won the Field MVP with first-place finishes in the discus (breaking a five-year-old county meet record) and shot put, and a second in the javelin. Washington had an outstanding meet, winning the 100, 200, 400 and the long jump.
2008 — Connellsville’s Rodney Richter completed his three-peat and Albert Gallatin’s Rich Mazzocco won MVP honors for the first time in the annual FCCA Track & Field Championships at Connellsville. Richter won the shot put and discus with record-breaking throws and finished fourth in the javelin for the Field MVP. Mazzocco was the Track MVP with first-place finishes in the 1,600 and 800, and anchored the Colonials’ 1,600 relay to a third-place finish. Connellsville repeated as the team champion.
2007 — Starting pitcher Geri Whitman came two walks shy of a perfect game and Beth-Center posted nine runs in the first inning to overwhelm Charleroi, 11-0, in five innings in Section 2-AA play. Whitman struck out 14 and walked two batters in the fifth inning in the no-hitter. Whitman, Samantha Starkey and Tiffini Balog all drove in two runs.
2006 — The Gators’ Jeff Baluch struck out 12, walked one and scattered five hits to pitch Geibel Catholic to a key 9-1 Section 1-A victory over visiting Carmichaels. Brendan Costantino had three of the Gators’ 13 hits. Nick Molchan hit a home run and added a single.
2006 — J.D. Higgins belted two three-run home runs and drove in six runs to lead Waynesburg Central to a 13-1 Section 2-AA victory over Beth-Center. The Raiders’ Dan Coss went 3-for-4 with a run batted in.
2006 — Geri Whitman struck out 12 and limited Geibel Catholic to just two hits in Beth-Center’s 6-0 win in Section 1-A softball action.
2006 — The Connellsville boys track & field team snapped Laurel Highlands’ five-year run as Section 2-AAA champions with a season-closing 113-37 win over visiting Albert Gallatin.
2005 — Matt Stay, Todd Chisler and Joe Tarley combined for a one-hitter in Beth-Center’s 10-0 Section 2-AA victory over Waynesburg Central. Tarley was 3-for-4 with three RBI and Stay singled twice.
2005 — Julie Cummings scored the game-winning run on an errant pick-off throw as the Geibel Catholic softball team rallied for a 2-1 Section 2-A victory over Beth-Center. The Lady Gators’ Carrie Gessner struck out five in the win.
2004 — Sean Casey belted a two-run homer to carry the visiting Cincinnati Reds to a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2003 — Connellsville sophomore Kenny King and teammate Cory Hixson earned MVP honors at the annual FCCA Track & Field Championships at Laurel Highlands. King ran to Track MVP honors with 22 points after fending off teammate Pat Mullaney, Connellsville’s current track coach. King edged Mullaney by a couple steps to win the stacked 1,600, that included Belle Vernon’s Ryan Moravec, Albert Gallatin’s Patrick Reagan and Laurel Highlands Ben Shinsky and Larry Brink. Mullaney returned the favor in the 800, winning by a half-second over King. King secured the MVP with a win in the 3,200. Hixson finished first in the shot put and discus. LH’s Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon’s current athletic director and football coach, swept the hurdles, including a school-record time of 14.9 seconds in the 110 high hurdles. The Mustangs won the team title.
2002 — Craig Hriblan threw a two-hitter in Albert Gallatin’s 5-1 no-section victory over visiting Brownsville. Hriblan had a no-hitter through five innings, but Jason Rechichar led off the top of the sixth inning with a single, followed by a sharp single by Chad Rice. Chris Buncic and Josh Franks both hit home runs for the Colonials.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
