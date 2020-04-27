Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

A shower of rain or wet snow possible early. Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.