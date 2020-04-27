2019 — Belle Vernon’s Hunter Martin won the Track & Field MVP for the second straight year at the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Meet. Martin won the 300 intermediate hurdles in 40.37 and the triple jump in 44-1½, was second in the 110 high hurdles in 15.09 and third in the long jump at 20-8.
2019 — Connellsville senior Bodee Stonebraker repeated as the Track MVP in the FCCA Track & Field Championships held at Uniontown’s Bill Power Stadium. Frazier senior Julian Muccioli and Brownsville junior Nicholas Seto shared the Field MVP. Connellsville won the team title with 198 points.
2019 — Brownsville junior Gionna Quarzo repeated as the Track MVP and teammate Aniya Tarpley took Field MVP honors in the FCCA Track & Field Championships at Uniontown’s Bill Power Stadium. Quarzo won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, and finished second with the Lady Falcons’ 3,200 relay. Connellsville won the team title with 154 points.
2018 — Kylie Sinn tossed a four-inning no-hitter and hit a three-run home run in Carmichaels’ 15-0 Section 2-A victory at California. Sinn drove in five runs and had six strikeouts and walked three.
2017 — The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted T.J. Watt in the first round of the NFL Draft.
2017 — California University of Pa. junior Julie Friend not only placed in the 5,000-meter run at the 123rd Penn Relays Thursday, she broke the school record in doing so. The Uniontown graduate finished seventh (out of 60 runners) in a time 16:35.34, breaking her previous record by nearly eight seconds set against George Mason in early April.
2016 — Carmichaels breezed to a 15-0 victory over Mapletown in a three-inning Section 1-A baseball game. Nick Mundell struck out five, walked one and didn’t allow a hit in the game called due to the Mercy Rule.
2016 — The Brownsville baseball team won its 11th game in a row with a 16-3 Section 2-AA victory at Frazier. Kyler Clark homered and Travis Bevard was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and no walks.
2016 — The Laurel Highlands baseball team secured its second Section 4-AAA title in three years with a 5-0 victory at Belle Vernon. Zach Uhazie ran his record to 6-0, allowing eight hits in the complete-game victory. He struck out 14 and walked one.
2015 — West Greene’s Bailey Bennington and Madison Renner both had quite an afternoon in the Lady Pioneers’ Section 1-A doubleheader sweep of visiting Avella. Bennington allowed one hit and struck out seven in the opening game win, 15-0. She also had a pair of doubles and three RBI. Lexie Mooney also drove in three runs and Renner brought home two. Renner struck out 11 in the nightcap, a 17-0 win. Renner belted a grand slam, had two doubles and drove in six runs.
2015 — Aaron Previsky drove in five runs with a home run and a triple as first-place California cruised past host West Greene, 13-1, in a five-inning Section 1-A baseball game. Winning pitcher Louden Conte struck out seven.
2014 — Pittsburgh’s Doug Basinski won his second Mount Summit Challenge, the 29th edition of the unique race, covering the 3.5-mile course in 26.32. Hopwood’s Julia Sapic won her third Summit Challenge run, and finished ninth overall, in 21:57. Perryopolis’ Matt Loomis won the cruisers division in 37:18 and Dunbar’s Charlie Wortman was the Clydesdale champion in 36:50. Monroeville’s Don Slusser won another walking title and Dunbar’s Maryellen Pallow was the fastest female walker in 44:50.
2014 — Robert Rohanna shot his fourth straight under-par round of the week to finish tied for third in the Robert De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC for his second-largest payday on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with a four-day total of 15-under 273, just one stroke off a playoff for the tournament title.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna tied for fourth place — her best finish as a professional — with a three-round total of 1-under 215 in the Symetra Tour’s Guardian Retirement Championship at Sara Bay.
2013 — The Brownsville baseball team scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning for an 8-5 Section 2-AA win at Burgettstown. Cory Lent had a two-run single and Noah Saxon an RBI single in the game-winning rally. Shane Roebuck had a double and triple for the Falcons.
2013 — Uniontown’s Nate Edenfield was the Track MVP and Connellsville’s Dylan Meyer earned Field MVP honors in the annual FCCA Track & Field Championships at Albert Gallatin. Edenfield won the 1,600 and 3,200, anchored the winning 3,200 relay and ran the final leg on the second-place 1,600 relay. Meyer finished second in the discus, third in the shot put and fourth in the javelin. Uniontown’s Bru Martin broke James Pratt’s county mark in the triple jump by one-half inch, 44-3. He also won the 110 high hurdles (15.22) and the 300 intermediate hurdles (44.92).
2012 — Joe Monica pitched himself into and out of trouble in the top of the first inning and Waynesburg Central responded with a 10-2 victory over visiting Brownsville. Monica walked the bases loaded and then bailed himself out with an inning-ending double play. Monica went the distance for the win, allowing five hits with six strikeouts and five walkes. Bo Hampson led the Raiders with three hits, four RBI and two runs scored.
2011 — Ben Zuchelkowski’s sacrifice fly in the top of the 15th inning brought Nate Workman home with the winning run in Laurel Highlands’ 5-4 15-inning win at Albert Gallatin in Section 2-AAAA baseball action. The game featured seven pitchers, 126 plate appearances and 26 runners left on base.
2009 — The Mapletown baseball team won on the road, defeating Jefferson-Morgan, 16-9, in Section 2-A action. Cory Minnick allowed an unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts and no walks in three innings of relief to earn the win. The Rockets’ Braden Kozich hit a two-run home run.
2008 — Pittsburgh’s Doug Basinski made his first attempt at the Mount Summit Challenge a memorable one by finishing first in the 3.5-mile run with a time of 25:16.01. Monroeville’s Tammy Slusser was the women’s run champion in 28:42.14 and her husband Don was the winner of the walk with a time of 38:10.73. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks secured her 11th Summit Challenge walking title with a time of 38:46.24. New Castle’s Leroy Clark won the Cruiserweights and Daniel Geruschat took first in the Clydesdales.
2007 — Geibel Catholic scored six runs, with the help of three errors, in the bottom of the sixth inning to remain in the Section 2-A playoff hunt with a 12-8 win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan. The Gators’ Mick Betler drove in four runs and Mike Ciarochi finished with three RBI.
2006 — The Carmichaels baseball team returned home from West Greene with a 9-3 Section 1-A victory. Marcus Robinson had a big part in the win with a double, two singles and three runs scored, as well as earning the win with four strikeouts and scattering seven hits. The Mikes’ Tim Voithofer belted a two-run home run.
2006 — Matt Szuch belted a three-run home run to lead Brownsville to an 8-1 victory over visiting Burgettstown in Section 2-AA baseball action. Teammate Neil Novak hit a solo home run. Dave Novotny earned the win with a three-hitter. He struck out seven and walked two.
2006 — Katie Betler had two doubles, scored two runs and drove in a pair to lead Geibel Catholic to a 7-1 Section 1-A victory at California. The Lady Gators’ Carrie Gessner struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.
2006 — Lindsay O’Donnell belted a home run in Connellsville’s 10-2 victory at Laurel Highlands in non-section softball action. Alexis Dolde earned the win by striking out eight and walking none.
2005 — Beth-Center’s Matt Stay blasted a grand slam in the fourth inning and drove in five runs as the Bulldogs cruised to an easy 11-1 Section 2-AA victory over visiting Burgettstown.
2005 — Laurel Highlands’ Nick Midlik scattered seven hits over seven innings, and helped his own cause with three singles as the Mustangs kept their playoff hopes alive with a 7-4 Section 2-AAA win over Yough.
2005 — Waynesburg Central’s Autumn Minor tossed her first no-hitter, and Alyson Johnson ripped a home run as the Lady Raiders cruised to an easy 16-1 Section 2-AA win in four innings over host Charleroi. Minor (10-1) struck out 10, while walking just one. Johnson drove in five runs and Erin Giachetti added a base-loaded triple.
2005 — Ashley Merella had a perfect game going with two outs in the sixth inning to pitch Belle Vernon to an 8-1 Section 4-AAA victory over Thomas Jeferson. Alaina Yobbi had the lone hit for the Lady Jaguars with a bloop single over the shortstop. Merella struck out 11.
2005 — Katie Betler tossed a six-inning two-hitter, and Beth Novotony homered and doubled to lead Geibel Catholic past California, 11-1 in Section 1-A softball action.
2005 — Amanda Dupont had three singles, and Jennifer Lewellen tossed a complete game two-hitter as the Albert Gallatin softball team picked up its first Section 2-AAAA win by edging Penn-Trafford, 3-1. Lewellen struck out eight and walked one.
2005 — Jeana Rouse fired a no-hitter and teammate Amanda Voytovich finished with two triples, a double and four RBI in Brownsville’s 9-1 victory over South Fayette in Section 2-AA softball action. Rouse struck out two and walked seven.
2004 — Connellsville’s Gene Cunningham and Josh Martin qualified for the WPIAL Doubles Championships by defeating Canon-McMillan’s Chris Podany and Mark Cerenzia by the scores, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
2004 — The Turkeyfoot Valley softball team remained undefeated after defeating Shade, 5-3, in West Pac South Conference play. The Lady Rams’ Jeannette Augustine had two doubles, Karina Graziani had a double and single, and Lacrisha Reihle added three singles.
2002 — Laurel Highlands’ Mikie Monaghan, Uniontown’s Michelle DeShields and Connellsville’s Christina Roadman had the top individual performances at the FCCA Track & Field Championships held at Connellsville Stadium. Monaghan won the 800 and 3,200, and finished a close second to Uniontown’s Scarlett Graham in the 3,200 for the Track MVP. DeShields won the high and long jumps, while Roadman finished first in the javelin and discus to share the Field MVP. The LH girls won the team title.
2002 — The boys Track MVP came down the to 1,600 relay and Connellsville picked up B.J. Straughters with the points needed for the Falcon sprinter to take top honors. Straughters edged Laurel Highlands distance runner Adam Shinsky. Straughters won the 100 and 200, and was on the 400 relay that placed second. Shinsky took first in the 1,600 and 800. The Falcons’ Mace Copeland earned the Field MVP by winning the long jump and finished a close second to Brownsville’s Doug Patterson in the triple jump. The Mustangs’ Brandon Mahoney established a new record in the pole vault when he cleared 14 feet. LH won the team title.
