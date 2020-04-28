2019 — Ohiopyle’s Brynn Cunningham was the first woman and Harrisburg’s Matt Lipsey the first man to complete the run in the 37th annual Mount Summit Challenge. Cunningham won her second title in a time of 31:24. Lipsey won his fourth Summit crown with the fastest time in the field, 23:44. Pittsburgh’s Jason Cwynar won his third walk in 39:57, with previous winners Don Slusser, of Monroeville, second and Jason Lohr, of Youngwood, third. Uniontown’s Sarah Glisan won the women’s walk in 45:48, just three seconds ahead of Samantha McClelland, of Hopwood. Travis Yost won the cruisers in 30:00 and Christopher Martin was the fastest Clydedale with a time of 31:58.
2018 — Brownsville’s Gionna Quarzo won Track MVP honors, while Connellsville junior Elli Cook threw her way to the Field MVP in the annual FCCA Track & Field Championships at Laurel Highlands. Quarzo’s 32½ points helped the Lady Falcons win their first county meet team title with 122 points.
2018 — Connellsville junior Bodee Stonebraker sprinted to Track MVP honors and Laurel Highlands junior Eli Mitchell jumped his way to the Field MVP at the FCCA Track & Field Championships held at Laurel Highlands. The Connellsville boys powered to the team title with 212 points.
2017 — Freshman Jade Renner pitched her first no-hitter to lead West Greene to an 11-0 non-section victory over visiting Cameron (W.Va.). Renner had two strikeouts and walked one. Madison Renner sparked the West Greene offense with two home runs, one a two-run shot and the other a three-run blast. The Lady Pioneers’ McKenna Lampe was 2-for-3, scored three runs and stole three bases.
2016 — Elizabeth-Forward scored 11 runs over the middle three innings to rally for a 12-3 Section 3-AAA road softball victory at West Mifflin. The Lady Warriors put the game away with nine runs in the top of the sixth inning when they sent 14 batters to the plate. Lauren Mathews blasted a three-run home run and Taylor Ludwick had a bases-loaded double to key the rally. Sarah Turek struck out four and walked none in the win. She also had a pair of singles.
2015 — Bailey Parshall, now pitching at Penn State, struck out eight and scattered four singles to lead Belle Vernon to an 11-0 Section 3-AAA road victory at Ringgold. Kaitlyn Faiola had two singles, a double and three RBI in the win. Emily Frederick finished with a single, double and two RBI.
2015 — Mount Pleasant belted four home runs, including two by Kayla Queer, in an 18-2 Section 3-AAA road victory at Uniontown. Queer had a solo shot in the second inning and a two-run blast in the third. Nikki Klejka and Meadow Uncapher hit back-to-back shots in the second inning. Uncapher, currently playing at St. Francis (Pa.), allowed only Emilee Harville’s two-run single in the first inning. She struck out five and walked one.
2015 — Maddie Ludrosky struck out every batter in West Greene’s starting lineup at least once and allowed only singles to Madison Renner and Sage Vliet to lead Jefferson-Morgan to an 8-0 Section 1-A road victory. Ludrosky also went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
2014 — Jefferson-Morgan graduate Cary Kolat, 40, was named head wrestling coach at Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C.
2013 — Hopwood’s Jeff Palya and Dunbar’s Debbie Conner were the top runners at the 31st Mount Summit Challenge on a windy Sunday morning. Palya finished first in 25:59 for his second Summit title, while Conner won the women’s run for the third time in five years, with a pair of second places in-between, in 31:23. Pittsburgh’s Jeff Cwynar was the first walker in 42:06 and Uniontown’s Lynn Huggins won her first Summit walk with a time of 44:38.
2012 — Laurel Highlands’ Melissa McCann repeated as the Track MVP and Tiarra Taylor jumped her way to her first Field MVP honors at the FCCA Track & Field Championships. The host Fillies easily won the team title with 238 points. McCann won the 800 and 400, and legs of the victorious 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Taylor finished first in the long jump and triple jump with personal-best distances.
2012 — Connellsville’s Jeremy Basinger won his first Track MVP honors and Laurel Highlands’ Joe Spinuzza threw his way to the Field MVP at the FCCA Track & Field Championships at Laurel Highlands. Basinger finished with 23½ points after winning the 400, finishing third in the 100 and 200, and a third-place finish in the 1,600 relay. Spinuzza won the shot put and placed second in the javelin and discus. The Mustangs cruised to the team title with 232 points.
2011 — Twins Brittany and Bethany Orndoff combined for four hits and six RBI to lead Waynesburg Central to an 8-4 Section 2-AA softball victory at Brownsville.
2011 — The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Ohio State defensive end Cameron Heyward with the 30th pick of the NFL Draft.
2011 — Jon Krall led the Mikes on the mound and the base paths in Carmichaels’ 1-0 hard-fought Section 1-A baseball victory over visiting Beth-Center. Krall struck out eight and scored the lone run of the game on Seth Krall’s sacrifice fly.
2009 — West Greene’s Rachel Burns scattered five hits in the Lady Pioneers’ 6-0 victory at Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-A softball action. Burns struck out nine and walked one. Mary Burns went 3-for-4 and scored a run.
2009 — Emily Bosworth held Burgettstown to four hits, and Rachel Rohanna’s two-run home run in the first inning provided the offense Waynesburg Central needed for a 5-1 Section 2-AA victory. Bosworth (10-3) struck out eight and walked one.
2007 — Belle Vernon senior Shane Curran sprinted through the rain at Uniontown’s Bill Power Stadium to take the Track MVP honors at the FCCA Track & Field Championships. Connellsville’s Rodney Richter repeated as the Field MVP, and he helped the Falcons retain the team title with 191 points.
2007 — Laurel Highlands senior Breehana Jacobs won the Track MVP outright after sharing the award in 2006 with Uniontown’s Kelsie Herring, and teammate Maressa Guynn won her first Field MVP at Uniontown’s Bill Power Stadium on a cool, drizzly day. The LH girls easily retained the girls team crown with 231 points.
2006 — Geibel Catholic batted around in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 9-5 Section 1-A victory at Jefferson-Morgan. Nick Molchan survived back-to-back walks in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win. Tim Paterra’s bases-loaded single drove in the winning run and Mike Ciarochi followed with a perfectly executed suicide squeeze that plated Tyler Charles and turned into a single to keep the bases loaded.
2006 — Emily Cottle fired a one-hitter and Lindsay Olson drove in two runs with a triple and a single as Jefferson-Morgan rolled past visiting Mapletown, 10-0, in a six-inning Section 2-A contest. The Lady Maples’ lone single was by Tiffany Pincavitch to lead off the game. The Lady Rockets’ Ashley Phillips had two hits and two RBI.
2005 — Waynesburg Central’s Autumn Minor was two outs away from her second no-hitter in as many days, but Burgettstown’s Heather Pulver broke up the bid with a one-out single in the seventh inning in the Lady Raiders’ 7-0 Section 2-AA victory. Minor struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter for her 11th win.
2005 — Renee Gmiter’s lead-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning was the difference in Laurel Highlands’ 1-0 victory over visiting Uniontown. The Fillies’ Jen Barry allowed three hits, walked two and struck out eight in the win. The Lady Raiders’ Brittany Check gave up four hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out one.
2004 — Rick Hauger was hired as head coach of the Laurel Highlands boys basketball team in an 8-0 vote, taking over for Mark John, who did not re-apply for the position after guiding the Mustangs the previous 21 seasons. Jerry Slampak replaced Hauger as the girls basketball coach. Bill McCombie was hired as the head coach of the boys and girls swim teams, replacing Ed Yauger.
2004 — Lauren Shaheen threw a five-inning no-hitter in Hempfield’s 10-0 victory over Uniontown in Section 3-AAA softball action. Shaheen, who coached Mount Pleasant to a PIAA softball title in 2017, allowed three base runners on two walks and an error, and struck out 10.
2004 — Stacey Batovsky doubled home a run and then scored on Keri Smiell’s home run in the bottom of the first inning in Laurel Highlands’ 4-1 Section 3-AAA softball win at Albert Gallatin. Jen Barry allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five in the win. Batovsky went 4-for-4.
2004 — Erica Smoggie allowed only Rebecca Burns’ single to pitch Jefferson-Morgan to a 5-3 victory over West Greene in Section 1-A softball action. Smoggie struck out three in the complete-game victory. Brittany Monack went 3-for-3, including a triple, and drove in two runs for the Lady Rockets.
2004 — The Connellsville boys tennis team scratched out a 4-1 non-section win at Norwin. Josh Martin and Gene Cunningham both lost the first set in their singles matches, as did the No. 1 doubles team of Scott Campbell and Troy Smith, and then rallied to win the final two sets for the victory. Nathan Pritts won the first set at No. 3 singles, lost the second and rallied in the third for the win.
2003 — The Albert Gallatin softball team scored the winning run in the top of the eighth inning for a 6-5 win at Uniontown in a Section 3-AAA night game. The Lady Colonials regained the lead at 5-4 in the top of the seventh inning, but the Lady Raiders’ Brittany Check’s RBI single tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
