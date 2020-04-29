2019 — Logan Hartman tossed a three-hitter and drove in four runs as visiting Frazier closed the Section 3-AA schedule with a 16-0 victory in four innings at McGuffey. Hartman scattered three singles, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight. She had a double, two singles and scored four runs to go with her four RBI. Frazier’s Kathryn Barch was a tough out for the Lady Highlanders with two doubles, two singles, five RBI and two runs scored.
2019 — The Elizabeth Forward girls and Belle Vernon boys came away with team titles at the annual Scott Frederick Mid Mon Track Classic hosted by Ringgold. Belle Vernon’s Hunter Martin had another solid all-around performance, winning the 110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles, long jump and triple jump (42-6½). Brownsville’s dynamic pair of Jamilah Copeland and Aniya Tarpley had strong performances. Copeland won the 100 and 200. Tarpley won the long jump and triple jump, and was second in the 100. The two sparked the 400 relay team to a first-place finish. The Ringgold boys won the 3,200 relay and 1,600 relay. The Rams’ Jake Gorman sprinted for a first-place finish in both the 100 and 200. He led a top-3 sweep in the 400, finishing first in 53.46 seconds. Teammate Lucas Pajak broke the tape first in both the 1,600 and 3,200. Elizabeth Forward’s girls won the 3,200 relay. The Lady Warriors’ Hannah Hughes finished first in the shot put and Bri Spirnak won the javelin. The Lady Leopards received first-place performances from Sydney Baciak (100 high hurdles), Hannah Seitzinger (400), Grace Henderson (high jump), and Ezra Johnson (discus). Beth-Center’s Sydney Urbine won the 1,600 and 800. The Beth-Center boys 400 relay and Jordan Blackburn (discus) had first-place finishes. California’s Makayla Boda won the 300 intermediate hurdles, Jelani Stafford was first in the shot put and Harry Lallier won the javelin. Monessen’s Darnel Howell won the high jump. Bentworth’s Taylor Leonette won the 3,200.
2018 — Braden Holtby made 32 saves and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-1, in Game 2 to even the second-round series.
2018 — The Pirates’ Nick Kingham flirted with a perfect game in his major league debut to lead Pittsburgh to a 5-0 win over visiting St. Louis. Kingham retired the first 20 batters he faced before Paul DeJong singled with two outs in the seventh inning. Kingham struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter in the complete-game victory, joining Johnny Cueto in 2008 as the only pitchers in the last 100 years with one hit allowed, at least nine strikeouts and no walks in his debut.
2017 — Frazier’s Annya Kossol earned the Field MVP honors and Connellsville teammates Callie Cunningham and Rachael Grimm shared the Track MVP at the annual FCCA Track & Field Championships held at Connellsville Stadium. Kossol won the triple jump and long jump, and finished second in the high jump for a total of 28 points. Cunningham, a freshman, won the 800 and finished second in the 100, while Grimm finished first in the 400 and placed second in the 200. Both ran on the Lady Falcons’ victorious 3,200 relay. Connellsville won the team title.
2017 — Connellsville senior Chris Stahl and Uniontown’s John Guseman took top individual honors at the FCCA Track & Field Championships at Connellsville Stadium. Stahl won the Track MVP with first-place finishes in the 1,600, second places in the 800 and 3,200 and a first in the 3,200 relay. Guseman won the shot put and javelin for Field MVP honors. Uniontown edged Connellsville for the team title.
2016 — The Laurel Highlands baseball team ran its winning streak to 14 games with a 7-0 Section 4-AAA victory at West Mifflin. Luke Paull pitched five shutout innings with two strikeouts for the win.
2016 — The Brownsville baseball team clinched at least a share of the Section 2-AA championship with an 11-0 win over visiting Charleroi. The victory ran the Falcons’ win streak to 12 and secured the ninth section title for coach Skooter Roebuck. Winning pitcher Mason Kelly (6-1) tossed a one-hitter, striking out two and walking two. Zach Bashour drove in two runs.
2016 — Connellsville put up a good fight, but lost a heartbreaker, 2-1, at Hempfield in a 15-inning classic in Section 2-AAAA baseball action. Jimmy Malone gave up only four hits and struck out seven in 10 innings and was 5-for-6 batting to lead the Falcons, while John Przybylinski and Brody Bonadio had two hits each. Corey Fogle pitched the last four innings and took the loss for Connellsville.
2016 — Emma Ricciuti pitched a two-hitter and Brooke Meek drove in two runs, as Waynesburg Central beat visiting Bentworth, 5-3, in Section 2-AA softball action. Tiffany Ross belted a solo home run for the Lady Raiders. Morgan Vickless doubled and homered, and drove in all three runs for the Lady Bearcats.
2015 — Hunter Robinson went the distance and had three singles to lift visiting Waynesburg Central to a 4-1 Section 2-AA road victory at Chartiers-Houston. Robinson scattered five hits, walked one and struck out 12. The victory clinched a playoff berth for the Raiders.
2015 — Jefferson-Morgan outlasted West Greene, 2-1, in a classic pitchers’ duel for a Section 1-A win that kept its playoff hopes alive, but only briefly. Those hopes were dashed when Carmichaels defeated Bentworth, 4-0, securing the top three spots for the Mikes, Bearcats and California. The Rockets’ Austin Clark went the distance for the win, allowing three hits with two walks and 14 strikeouts. The Pioneers’ Dalton Eddy also went the distance, allowing eight hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.
2015 — Carmichaels kept its hopes of at least a share of the Section 1-A baseball title alive with a 4-0 victory over visiting Bentworth. Jacob Kinsell went the distance for the win, scattering three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. The Mikes’ Michael Blasinsky blasted a three-run home run.
2014 — California University of Pa. freshman Julie Friend was named the PSAC Track Athlete of the Week after breaking her school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. The Uniontown graduate finished seventh with a time of 10:59.73 in the college flight at the Penn Relays, improving upon her NCAA Championship provisional time and knocking six seconds off her previous best time.
2013 — The Frazier baseball team cruised to a 17-2 victory in three innings over Clairton in Section 2-A action. The Commodores’ Jaime Fell went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBI and three runs. Travis Sanner was almost perfect as he allowed one hit and struck out four batters in the win.
2011 — The Waynesburg Central baseball team remained perfect in Section 2-AA with a 10-1 win over Burgettstown. Alex Swauger struck out five in the win. The Raiders built a 3-0 lead in the third inning with two runs scoring on Lucas Johnson’s mishandled ground ball and Rick Kalsey’s run-scoring single.
2009 — Nolan Zavora pitched a two-hitter and struck out six as Geibel Catholic rolled to a 13-0 victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan in Section 1-A baseball action. Ryan Craft had the big hit early with a home run in the first inning that brought home Adam Siecinski and Mick Betler.
2008 — The Burns sisters — Rachel, Sarah and Mary — combined to lead West Greene to a 20-8 victory over Mapletown in Section 2-A softball action. Sarah Burns had three hits and drove in four runs, while her twin Rachel had four RBI on two hits. Mary Burns drove in three runs. Rachel Burns was the winning pitcher, striking out six and walking one. The Lady Maples’ Heather Shook drove in three runs on three hits.
2007 — Uniontown graduate Kevin “Boo” McLee was hoping to be a late-round selection in the 2007 NFL draft, but when the West Virginia University senior linebacker was passed over, he signed on with the St. Louis Rams as a free agent on Sunday night.
2006 — Uniontown sophomore Kelsie Herring and Laurel Highlands junior Breehana Jacobs both had three-first place finishes to share the Track MVP at the FCCA Track & Field Championships held at Laurel Highlands. Herring won the 800, 3,200 and 1,600, and was on the Lady Raiders’ victorious 3,200 relay, while Jacobs finished first in the 100, 200 and 400, and anchored the Fillies’ 400 relay to a first-place finish. Uniontown teammates Brea Belt and Courtney Sanner shared the Field MVP. Belt won the triple jump and was second in the long jump, and Sanner won gold in the shot put and silver in the javelin. The LH girls successfully defended their team title.
2006 — Uniontown’s offense exploded for a 14-2 non-section baseball victory at Laurel Highlands. The Red Raiders’ Ryan Robowski belted a pair of home runs. Teammate Josh King had three hits and two RBI.
2006 — Connellsville carried both MVP awards and won the team title at the FCCA Track & Field Championships at Laurel Highlands. Sophomore Lance Straughters was the Track MVP after winning the 100 and 200 in personal-best times. Freshman Rodney Richter won the Field MVP in his first county meet after winning the discus and shot put. The Mustangs’ Jeff Palya won the 1,600 and 3,200.
2005 — Sarah Jolley singled in the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth as Belle Vernon maintained its place atop the Section 4-AAA softball standings with a thrilling 4-3 victory at Uniontown. The Lady Leopards’ Ashley Merella allowed five hits, walked four and struck out 13.
2004 — Beth-Center’s Matt Stay and Geibel Catholic’s A.J. Ardabell engaged in a good, old-fashioned pitchers’ dual in the key Section 7-A game, and it was the Bulldogs who secured a 3-1 win over the visiting Gators. Stay pitched a complete-game two-hitter and had a no-hitter until Ardabell’s double with one out in the fifth inning, allowing an unearned run with two walks and six strikeouts.
2003 — The Geibel Catholic baseball team clinched the Section 7-A title with a 5-0 victory over visiting California. Phil Gratchic went the distance for the win, allowing four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.
2002 — The Carmichaels and Frazier baseball teams combined for 20 hits and the Mikes emerged with an 8-5 non-section victory. Karl Cole worked the final three innings for the Mikes, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts. Carmichaels’ Jono Menhart (triple, single), Shayne Busti (double, single), and Jeff Lapkowicz (2 singles) all had two hits.
