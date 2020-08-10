2016 — Robert Rohanna wasn’t going to allow the Allegheny Health Network 100th Pennsylvania Open Championship to slip away, closing with a 4-under 68 in the final round at The Club at Nevillewood for his second Pennsylvania Open title by a margin of six strokes with a 12-under 204. He won $8,000 for his victory. The Waynesburg Central graduate was under-par in all three rounds, opening with a 1-under 71 and following up with a 7-under 65 in the second round. Rohanna won his first Pennsylvania Open crown in 2010 and had a disappointing second place finish in 2014 when he lost a three-way playoff after leading the tournament down the stretch.
2015 — Robert Rohanna had an average 18 holes of golf in the opening round of The Allegheny Health Network 99th Open Championship with an even-par 71. The Waynesburg Central grad was tied for 19th after the first of three rounds at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, 10 miles west of Philadelphia.
2013 — Former Cal U standout Eric Reger had the edge at the turn on the Yough River Trail 5K course, and then held off Joe Baughman and Brad Herrington to win the 30th annual Phil Foley 5K Run/Walk. Reger finished in 17:36, 10 seconds ahead of Joe Baughman, who ran for the Connellsville cross country team, and 13 seconds ahead of veteran Brad Herrington, of Connellsville. Erica Maloney, of Verona, won the women’s 5K run in 18:36. Morgan Ansell, who ran at Hempfield High School, finished second in 20:05, and Mount Pleasant’s Dana Newlin, Yough’s cross country coach, was third in 20:43. Matt Ptacek led the 5K walk from the start, completing the 3.1-mile course in 27:25. Jason Soltis crossed the finish line in 31:41, five seconds ahead of Connellsville’s Jim Downey. Debbie McGee had a strong push in the second half of the course to finish second overall and was the first women to finish with a time of 31:25.
2013 — Eli Manning hit Victor Cruz for a 57-yard touchdown pass and the New York Giants beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 18-13, in the preseason opener for both teams. Ben Roethlisberger completed 4-of-8 passes for 36 yards for Pittsburgh, leading the Steelers to a field goal on their second possession. Rookie linebacker Jarvis Jones, the 17th overall pick in the draft, recovered a fumble in his professional debut. Running back Le’Veon Bell, the team’s second-round pick, did not play due to a sore left knee.
2011 — Game 3 of the Fayette Count Baseball League best-of-7 championship series was rained out, so it was replayed a couple days later. Ben Herrington was the hero for Bud Murphy’s in Game 3, hitting a solo home run in the second inning and driving in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Bud Murphy’s edged Belmont Inn, 2-1, to cut Belmont Inn’s series lead to 2-1. Eric Fudala drove in Belmont Inn’s run. Bud Murphy’s led Belmont Inn, 7-4, and was within half an inning of a legal when rain fell. Contrary to initial impressions, the game could not be suspended according to league rules. All three games in the series went eight innings.
2009 — Blue Mountain broke open a 4-4 tie in the top of the sixth inning and took a 6-4 lead over Mario’s heading into the seventh inning of Game 3 of the Fayette County Baseball League finals, but play was halted in the top of the seventh with two outs for the Copperheads because of darkness. The teams returned Redstone the next day to complete Game 3 with Mario’s holding a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.
2008 — John Lenkey shot a 9-over 79 in the final round of the 20th annual 84 Lumber Fayette County Open and finished with a four-round total of 296 to secure a one-stroke win over Seth Rockwell for a wire-to-wire victory and his first county title. Rockwell shot a 7-over 77 for a 297. Zach Rockwell finished third at 298, with Mike Revak pulling into fourth with a 301. Steve Superick finished fifth with a 302.
2008 — Marty Kurta won the two-day Fayette County Open seniors tournament with a 152 after shooting a 77 in the second round. Dave Smithburger, who held the first-round lead with 73, was second with a 153 after shooting an 80 and defending champion Bernie Wydo was third with a 154 after tying Zach Rockwell for final day medalist honors at 3-over 73.
2008 — It had been a long time since Chase Utley hit his first home run at home since July 7, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2008 — Jim Cales and Bill Rouse had three hits apiece, as High Strung Racing pulled even in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship with a 10-5 win over Blue Mountain in Game 2. Jared Lapkowicz added two hits and drove in a game-high three runs, while Scott VanSickle added two hits and two RBI for High Strung Racing. Rouse also drove in a pair of runs. Marty Fagler started and went 6.1 innings for the win, allowing five runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. Todd Dunham recorded the final two outs for the save. Gene Franks, Brian Muransky and Jeff Thompson had two hits each for Blue Mountain.
2008 — Michael Phelps won his first gold medal in Beijing Summer Olympics and Dara Torres, a 41-year-old mom, swam to silver, but perhaps the most gripping drama for Americans came from a first-round men’s volleyball match against an unheralded foe. The U.S. team took the court against Venezuela with heavy hearts and a fill-in coach, as Hugh McCutcheon left to be with his wife following an attack at a Beijing tourist site that killed her father and critically wounded her mother. The men then went out and won their first two games. To claim the match, all they had to do was win one of the next three. It took all three, but they got it.
2008 — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Byron Leftwich after he worked out along with Daunte Culpepper at training camp to fill an opening as back-up quarterback.
2006 — Charlie Humes’ second home run of the game, a three-run blast in the seventh inning, capped another strong performance by Carmichaels to give the Copperheads a 9-4 win over Mario’s and a commanding 3-0 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Chris Buncic had a two-run double for Carmichaels. Shayne Busti had a two-run single for Mario’s. Zach Jeney went the distance for the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and five walks.
2006 — The Blitz college team finished third in the college division of the National Hoop-It-Up tournament held in Pittsburgh to qualify for the nationals, which were held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., on Aug. 19-20. Members of The Blitz college team included Tyler Foreman (Laurel Highlands), Colby Giles (Carmichaels), Andy Erjavek (Mapletown) and Steve Berk (Lancaster). The Blitz were coached and sponsored by Barry Rosner.
2005 — Bud Murphy’s stayed alive in the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals with a 3-2 victory in Game 4 over Mario’s to tie the best-of-5 series at 2-2. Nick Damico scattered five hits, struck out five and walked five in the complete-game victory. Mark Riggin drove in the eventual winning run for Bud Murphy’s. Mario’s scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and had a runner at second base, but Damico closed the game with a strikeout.
2005 — Matt Holliday hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and had a three-run homer to lift the Colorado Rockies to a 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2005 — Faced with a swell that was becoming a storm, Major League Baseball and the players’ union took what they called an “unusual step” — the sides issued a joint statement Wednesday, with hopes it would quash the rampant speculation. “Reports of large numbers of positive tests currently unreported are totally false. Reports of big-name players having the reporting of their test results delayed are totally false,” it said.
2005 — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran goaltender Jocelyn Thibault to a two-year, $3 million contract after acquiring him from the Chicago Blackhawks for a fourth-round pick in the 2006 draft.
2004 — Barry Bonds set a major league record by reaching 30 home runs for the 13th straight season, but Rob Mackowiak’s RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning gave the Pittsburgh Pirates an 8-7 victory over the San Francisco Giants.
2003 — Scott Swinchock walked with the bases loaded with one out in the top of the eighth inning to give Carmichaels for a 5-4 road victory at Rostraver and a 2-1 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal series. Swinchock was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and three walks.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.