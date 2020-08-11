2016 — Seven football players from Geibel Catholic High School joined the Scotties’ football squad for heat acclimation practices with a cooperative agreement with Southmoreland High School, permitting the former Gators to play on the roster of the Scotties in the Class AA Interstate Conference. The agreement was approved by the Southmoreland School Board in July and later by the WPIAL.
2015 — Robert Rohanna was disappointed with his finish, but was generally pleased with his play in the second round of The Allegheny Health Network 99th Open Championship at Rolling Green Golf Club. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with an even-par 71 in the second round for a two-day total of 142. He is tied for 12th place, seven shots off the lead.
2014 — The first legal day of practice for fall sports in the WPIAL got underway, although the weather had plans of its own with early morning showers. The Laurel Highlands football team kicked off the day’s festivities with “Midnight Madness” practice at 12:01 a.m.
2014 — Robert Rohanna was exhausted after completing the second round of The Allegheny Health Network 98th Open Championship, but his efforts were worth it on a rainy day after shooting a 1-under-par 70 in the second round at the Country Club of York. The Waynesburg Central graduate had the only sub-par round in the second round for a two-day total of 2-under 138 and sat just two strokes behind Nelson A. Hargrove heading into the third and final round.
2012 — Braden Carei distanced himself from the field and carried the momentum to the finish line to win the run in the Phil Foley 5K Memorial 5K run on the Yough River Trail. Carei finished the 3.1-mile course in 17:56. Josh Molek finished second in 18:14, just seven seconds ahead of Farmington’s Henry Bowman. Mount Pleasant’s Dana Newlin, Yough’s cross country coach, was the first woman and 12th runner overall with a time of 19:36. Dunbar’s Debbie Conner was second in 20:41, with Hopwood’s Julia Sapic third in 20:54. Jamie Brooks, Debbie McGee and Jason Soltis were bunched together in the final mile of the course before Brooks, of Connellsville, edged Soltis, also of Connellsville, by one second with her winning time of 29:56 in the 5K walk. McGee, of Dunbar, was the second woman and third walker overall with a time of 30:17.
2011 — Ron Holp made sure that Bud Murphy’s didn’t need a lot of offense against Belmont Inn, pitching a four-hit shutout with five strikeouts as Bud Murphy’s evened the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series at 2-2 with a 3-0 win at the Hutchinson Field. Stephan Hermann provided the only run that Holp would need with a second inning home run off the left field scoreboard. Jared Early’s two-out single in the fourth inning gave the visitors a 2-0 lead, and Rhodes scored the third run in the sixth on Early’s sacrifice fly.
2009 — Carmichaels’ Cy Mozingo took the mound with a 1-0 count on Bill Rouse and sent a 3-0 pitch into the Rouse’s backside that resulted in Jeff Lapkowicz scoring to cut the lead to 6-5. Then, Mozingo struck out leadoff batter Chad Rice to preserve the win for the Copperheads and send the series back to Carmichaels with Mario’s leading the series, 2-1. The game was resumed after being called for darkness the day before, but only after an 88-minute rain delay.
2008 — Justin Schrader worked six-plus innings and Zach Jeney struck out the last two batters he faced with the bases loaded to lead Blue Mountain to an 8-6 win over High Strung Racing in Game 3 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series for a 2-1 lead. The game was called after six innings due to darkness. Jonathan Rodriguez had a two-run single, Gene Franks singled home a run, and Chuck Gasti had an RBI double in the win. Jeff Lapkowicz had three singles to lead High Strung Racing.
2008 — Michaels Phelps won the 200-meter freestyle in 1:42.96, the fastest time by nearly a full second, giving him three golds and three world records thus far in the Beijing Summer Olympics. It was his ninth career gold medal, tying Mark Spitz, Carl Lewis and two others for the biggest stash of Olympic gold.
2008 — Steve Pearce hit a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates became the latest team to take advantage of the New York Mets’ slumping relievers, rallying for a 7-5 win.
2008 — Magnificent weather — comfortable temperature, low humidity and sunny skies — greeted athletes from eight fall sports in the opening day of official workouts for the upcoming seasons.
2006 — Carmichaels rallied from behind twice, and then held off visiting Mario’s for an 11-9 victory to complete a four-game sweep of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series for the Copperheads’ sixth championship in 11 years. Chris Buncic delivered a tie-breaking RBI single in a four-run fourth inning, and Jeff Thompson belted a key three-run homer in the sixth as Carmichaels won its fourth title in five years and sixth overall. The Copperheads swept through the postseason with a 9-0 record after going 21-7 during the regular season. Gene Franks began the rally in the fourth inning with a single and Roberto Saenz was hit by a pitch. Franks took third on a passed ball and scored on Chris Buncic’s single to make it 5-4. After Brad Baker walked, series MVP Charlie Humes ripped an RBI single and Joe Leonard followed with a two-run double. Chris McManus was home run away from hitting for the cycle for Mario’s. Zach Solly allowed four runs in four innings for the win. Leonard gave up three runs in three innings for the save.
2006 — Zach Duke struck out seven in his second complete game of the season, Nate McLouth drove in three runs with a home run and triple, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cardinals, 7-1, to end a five-game losing streak.
2005 — Richie Means and Bud Murphy’s defeated visiting Mario’s, 4-1, in Game 5 of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals to return back to the league championship series. Means went the distance for the win, allowing seven hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Losing pitcher Todd Dunham also went the distance.
2005 — Jose Castillo had a two-run triple among his three hits, and Jason Bay had three hits and scored three times to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Colorado Rockies, 11-3.
2004 — Kevin Hiles hit a three-run home run in a five-run fourth inning and two Bud Murphy’s pitchers limited Mario’s to three hits as Bud Murphy’s beat Mario’s, 6-4, to take a 2-1 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League championship series. Dale Eutsey worked five strong innings before giving way to Ian Heisel after walking the leadoff batter in the sixth to earn the win. Heisel earned a save in dramatic fashion, striking out five of the six outs he recorded.
2004 — Craig Wilson hit a two-run homer, his 20th of the season, in the 11th inning to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 win — their fourth in a row — over the San Francisco Giants. Jason Bay, who homered and drove in four runs, opened the Pittsburgh 11th with a single for his fourth hit. Wilson followed with a drive off Dustin Hermanson.
2003 — Rostraver scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back for a 14-6 win over Carmichaels to even the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal playoff series at two games apiece. Ryan Russell was the winning pitcher. Mike Hermann hit three doubles and drove in three runs, Greg Visnick had a three-run homer and a single, and Brandon Phillips and Mike Welc finished with two hits each for Rostraver.
2003 — St. Louis Cardinals’ best arm belonged to Jim Edmonds, who threw out two runners at the plate, and Albert Pujols and Bo Hart homered in the first inning as the St. Louis held on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-4, despite Pittsburgh pounding out 17 hits.
2003 — The first day of official football practice opened around the area’s high school stadiums. Brownsville’s Andy Assad, Connellsville’s Andy Robertson and Carmichaels’ Mike Bosnic all begin their first season as coaches at highly-successful programs. Soccer, golf, cross country, girls volleyball and girls tennis also held opening practices.
2002 — Bud Murphy’s rallied for a 5-4 win in nine innings over Carmichaels to tie the Fayette County Baseball League championship series is tied at one game apiece. Bud Murphy’s scored the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning when Bob Showman’s single scored Joe Bonadio. Carmichaels took an early 4-0 lead through the first five innings, but Bud Murphy’s tied the game in the sixth inning on Mark Edenfield’s two-run double and Mark Riggin’s two-run single. Winning pitcher Marty Fagler pitched 1.2 innings with no walks, one hit and three strikeouts. Bonadio had two singles for Bud Murphy’s. J.W. Kayla had three singles and Eric Holt added two singles for Carmichaels.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
