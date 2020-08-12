2019 — Summer conditioning workouts transitioned into the official start of fall sports practice. Athletes participating in football, soccer, cross country, golf, girls volleyball, girls tennis, and girls field hockey took to the weight room, course, street, court, field and stadium to begin structured workouts in preparation for the upcoming seasons.
2018 — Eric Palmer dominated his four-round welterweight bout to earn a unanimous decision over Ivan Hernandez at Rivers Rumble X held at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. The three judges scored the bout, 40-36, in favor of the Albert Gallatin graduate. Palmer previously defeated Hernandez (2-4-1, 2 KOs) via unanimous decision on May 9, 2015, at Presque Isle Downs in Erie.
2018 — Dereck Rodriguez pitched seven innings of two-hit ball to continue his sparkling rookie season in the San Francisco Giants’ 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2017 — The 2017 PaHSSBCA All-State Softball Team includes 16 area players, representing 10 different teams. Belle Vernon junior Bailey Parshall, a Penn State recruit, was chosen as the Class 4-A Player of the Year, while West Greene sophomore twins McKenna Lampe and Madison Lampe were selected as co-Players of the Year in Class 1-A. The team included three local freshmen in Jade Renner, of West Greene, Annalia Paoli, of Albert Gallatin and Logan Hartman, of Frazier. Mount Pleasant had one first-team member in junior outfielder Ava Gnibus and one second-team member with DP/DH Meadow Uncapher. West Greene sophomore second baseman Kaitlyn Rizor and junior shortstop Madison Renner joined outfielder McKenna Lampe, third baseman Madison Lampe and pitcher Jade Renner on the first team. Monessen junior pitcher Dana Vatakis was named Class 1-A first team and Carmichaels junior catcher Megan Walker was named to the second team. Yough senior third baseman Alona Sleith and sophomore pitcher Kierra Waywood both chosen for the Class 4-A second team. The area had two senior representatives on the second team in Class 3-A in first baseman Tara Staley, of Waynesburg Central — the only team to defeat West Greene in 2017 —and shortstop Olivia Porter, of Southmoreland.
2015 — Brad Balsley’s first international competition since his gold medal-winning performance at the Pan Am Games fell short of another round of six performance. Balsley, a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Marksmanship Unit stationed in Fort Benning, Ga., finished 38th over in the ISSF World Cup event in Gabala, Azerbaijan with a total score of 567-13x in the two series. The 2006 Uniontown graduate scored 279 in Tuesday’s first series and improved in Wednesday’s Stage 2 with 288 points.
2014 — Robert Rohanna totaled 208 strokes over three rounds in The Allegheny Health Network 98th Open Championship, but one wayward tee shot on the 17th hole of the Country Club of York in the final round undid his other 207 shots. The Waynesburg Central graduate carded a double bogey on the 53rd hole. John E. Pillar, Sr., won the first playoff hole with a birdie. Rohanna finished No. 18 with a par, while Mike Van Sickle carded a bogey. Officially, Rohanna and Van Sickle, who had the low score of the day at 5-under 65, tied for second place. Rohanna held a three-stroke lead with four holes to play after a birdie-4 on No. 14, a 525-yard par-5, but the advantage began to unravel with a 3-putt on No. 16. Then, Rohanna’s tee shot on No. 17, a 175-yard par-3, plugged in the lip of the bunker. He scored a double bogey after a two-putt.
2013 — Robert Rohanna shot an even-par 71 at Commonwealth National Golf Club in Horsham in the first round of the Pennsylvania Open and was tied for 19th place. Ryan Bashour, a Brownsville grad, had a rough time, shooting 10-over 81. Connellsville’s Pete Dzambo had a tough day as well, finishing with 13-over 84. Belle Vernon’s Bo Lustig qualified, but did not start the championship.
2011 — Bud Murphy’s and Belmont Inn went eight innings for the fourth time in five playoff games before Mike Hermann’s bases-loaded single gave Bud’s a 2-1 win and a 3-2 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Winning pitcher Todd Dunham retired the final 19 batters after allowing a two-out single in the first.
2009 — With two outs, a man on second and his team trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Blue Mountain’s Rick Smykla faced Mario’s pitcher Chris Squeglia, who was going for a complete game in Game 4 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series. Squeglia threw a 1-0 pitch that Smykla sent into center field to bring in the Copperheads’ Cy Mozingo to tie the game at 3-3. However, the rally ended just two batters later with a ground out, meaning the game never happened as the officials called it because of darkness. Game 4 was scheduled to be replayed the following night with Mario’s leading the series, 2-1. Shayne Busti left the game with an arm injury in the third inning after a collision with first baseman Charlie Humes.
2008 — Mike Hermann’s two-run single capped a four-run fifth to propel High Strung Racing to an 8-6 win over Blue Mountain to even the Fayette County Baseball League championship series at 2-2. Jason Greene added an RBI double in the sixth for an insurance run. Chuck Gasti had a two-run double for Blue Mountain.
2008 — Michael Phelps won his fifth Olympic gold medal, swimming the lead-off leg of the 800-meter freestyle relay and helping the United States smash the old world record by 4.68 seconds. Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Ricky Berens and Peter Vanderkaay led the entire race, winning in 6 minutes, 58.56 seconds. That bettered the old mark of 7:03.24 set by the U.S. at last year’s world championships in Australia. Phelps earned his 11th career gold medal and second of the day. About an hour earlier, he won the 200 butterfly. He is 5-for-5 with world records in each of his events.
2006 — Wade Schnorr built a comfortable lead at the turnaround, and the Connellsville graduate and Saint Vincent College runner never let up to win the 5K run in the 23rd Phil Foley 5K Run & Walk held on the Yough River Trail in Connellsville. Schnorr finished the 3.1-mile course in 16:30.48, about 23 seconds faster than Uniontown’s Dexter Smart. Uniontown’s Ed Filcheck was the third male runner to finish with a time of 16:54.71. Connellsville senior Mary Beth Giles won the women’s title in 20:54.63. Laurel Highlands junior Cassie Wallace wasn’t far behind with a time of 21:13.98, and Lady Falcon senior Gabby Carbonara was third in 21:56.39. Connellsville’s Matthew Ptacek was the men’s champion and overall winner of the 5K walk in 29:59.22. Uniontown’s Mark Whyel finished second in 30:45.90 with Connellsville’s Jim Downey third in 32:12.90. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks won another Foley women’s title, finishing second overall with a time of 30:45.90.
2006 — Ian Snell pitched seven effective innings and Freddy Sanchez’s three hits led to each of the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates’ runs in a 3-2 victory over the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals. Snell (10-8), the only Pirates starter with a winning record, was successful in his third attempt at victory No. 10, giving up only Albert Pujols’ two-run homer in the fifth.
2006 — Evgeni Malkin, the star forward and Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick who has said repeatedly he wants to play in the NHL, left his Russian pro team during a training camp in Finland, various Russian news services reported. It was uncertain whether Malkin bolted from the team in an attempt to get to North America and play for the Penguins this season, but the Itar-Tass news agency, citing a source within the club, reported Malkin took his belongings and passport with him.
2005 — By a 3-2 decision, a Commonwealth Court panel said the public has a right to know Penn State football coach Joe Paterno’s salary. The State Employees’ Retirement System board correctly decided in 2004 that a newspaper reporter could see salary information for Paterno and other high-ranking university officials.
2005 — The union representing coaches at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities set a strike date, but declined to reveal what it is. The union’s eight-member executive council would give 48 hours’ notice before its 360 non-faculty coaches walk off the job, said union president Pat Heilman.
2004 — Pitt football coach Walt Harris was anxious to give his team the chance to redeem itself from an 8-5 season in 2003 with the Panthers starting preseason camp with a practice session before the school’s annual media day kick-off press conference and interview activities began.
2003 — Rostraver scored two runs in the first inning and held that lead until the seventh when Carmichaels scored two runs, and that’s the way it ended, in a 2-2 tie, as play was halted by darkness after eight innings. Game 5 of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal series was scheduled to be replayed the following day.
2002 — Chris Fisher survived two rain delays, but went the distance to lead Bud Murphy’s (30-5) to a 7-1 victory over visiting Carmichaels to take a 2-1 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Fisher allowed just three hits and carried a shutout into the seventh. Joe Bonadio led Bud Murphy’s with a double, two singles and three RBI.
2002 — The official start of fall sports practice began as local high school athletes took the field, gym, and course to kickoff the school year. The largest of the three sports seasons, the area’s 16 high schools field squads in football, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, boys and girls soccer, volleyball and girls tennis.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.