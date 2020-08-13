2018 — The first official day of fall high school sports practice brought an array of weather: nice in the morning, hot and humid around noon and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The special day brought a mix of emotions for local football, soccer, volleyball, golf, cross country and tennis teams, however, according to the coaches.
2015 — Shawn Holup announced via a Facebook post he has resigned as Geibel Catholic’s girls basketball coach and athletic director. A 1994 Geibel Catholic graduate, Holup took a position to be the Dean of Students and athletic director at Bishop Canevin High School. Holup led the Lady Gators to a 13-8 record in 2014 and a WPIAL Class A playoff appearance.
2015 — The Connellsville school board confirmed Rich Evans’ appointment as the athletic director/director of transportation to replace Jim Lembo, who retired earlier in the year.
2013 — Greg Hopkins was among six individuals to be inducted in the 2013 Hall of Fame class of the Arena Football League. Hopkins, a 1995 Slippery Rock graduate and a 1990 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School, played 10 seasons in the AFL as a wide receiver/linebacker. He set the career record with eight interception returns for touchdowns, was the AFL’s Ironman Award winner in 2002 as the league’s top two-way performer and received All-Arena honors in four seasons (1998, 2000, 2002, 2003).
2012 — Zach Jeney held Mitch’s Bail Bonds to four hits to lead Elite Oil Field Services to a 5-0 win in the opening game of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Jeney had three strikeouts in the win. Elite Oil Field Services sent nine runners to the plate in the second inning. Joby Lapkowicz hit a one-out home run in the third inning.
2012 — Robert Rohanna battled through lingering back pain and tough greens at Nemacolin Woodlands’ Mystic Rock to finish the opening round of the Pennsylvania Open with a 2-under 70. Rohanna was tied for 11th, and trailed Joe Boros, John Popeck and Clayton C. Rotz by four strokes. A pair of local golfers didn’t fare as well, though, as Belle Vernon’s Bo Lustig was tied for 112th after shooting a 10-over 82, and Farmington’s Sean T. Moffat was tied for 121st after finishing with a 12-over 84.
2011 — Connellsville’s Brad Herrington covered the 3.1-mile course on the Yough River Trail in 18:05 to win the run in 28th annual Phil Foley 5K Run/Walk. Waynesburg University runner and Uniontown graduate Michelle Naymick won the women’s 5K run and was sixth overall in 20:18. Yough cross country coach and Mount Pleasant native Dana Newlin was second in 20:50. Matt Ptacek, of Connellsville, was the first walker to complete the 5K course, finishing in 30:19. Connellsville’s Jason Soltis was second, and fourth overall, in 32:13, and Dennis Cropp, of Uniontown, was third in 33:32. Connellsville’s Leanne Kurpiel was the women’s 5K walk champion, and second overall, with a winning time of 30:40. Debbi McGee, of Dunbar Twp., finished second in 32:00, and Gloria Antoon, of Hopwood, was third in 33:40.
2009 — Mario’s cruised to a 9-0 victory over Blue Mountain in Game 4 of the FCBL championship series. Mario’s took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series. Mario’s scored five runs in the top of the first inning for the early lead, including Andy Klimak’s two-run single.
2008 — Blue Mountain erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 15-4 win in Game 5 over High Strung Racing and a 3-2 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship. Brian Muransky hit a home run and triple in the fifth inning. The Copperheads’ J.W. Kayla finished with three hits and four RBI, and Mitch Monas hit a two-run — home run. Winning pitcher Perry Cunningham went the distance, allowing six hits with two strikeouts and four walks.
2008 — Paul Maholm went eight solid innings, and Jason Michaels and Brandon Moss homered to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Cincinnati Reds, 5-2.
2008 — Lisa Leslie set a U.S. Olympic record going 7-for-7 from the field as the women’s team continued its unblemished run through the Beijing Games with a 97-41 victory against Mali. Leslie finished with 16 points as the U.S. won its 28th straight Olympic contest.
2006 — Paul Maholm pitched 6.2 shutout innings, Jason Bay and Joe Randa hit consecutive homers and the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates finished off a three-game sweep of division leader St. Louis, beating the Cardinals, 7-0.
2005 — Bud Murphy’s, the defending champions, and Carmichaels, the top seed, combined to win the past six titles, and began the quest for the 2005 Fayette County Baseball League Championship with Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
2004 — Luis Gonzalez, a late addition to Colorado’s starting lineup, hit a three-run homer and Jeff Fassero pitched seven strong innings to lead the Rockies to a 9-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2004 — With the five Olympic rings ablaze in the middle of a man-made sea, the Summer Games returned to their birthplace in an epic homecoming that joined the gods of ancient Greece and modern sport. The biggest parade of nations in the games’ history under 202 flags began with an announcer’s cry of “Welcome back to Greece!” and culminated with a Greek windsurfing champion lighting the Olympic cauldron, which rose slowly at the end of a slender 102-foot arm to burn brightly above the stadium.
2004 — The Pittsburgh Steelers placed back-up quarterback Charlie Batch on injured reserve after he underwent season-ending arthroscopic knee surgery in the morning. The Steelers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Kittner to replace Batch on the roster.
2002 — Scott Swinchock pitched a four-hitter and got the backing of a 12-hit offense as Carmichaels ambushed Bud Murphy’s, 11-2, and pulled into a 2-2 tie in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Carmichaels (26-12) broke the game open with eight runs in the fourth inning, capped by home runs from J.W. Kayla and Vince Zapotosky. Zapotosky had a single, double and home run, and Jeff Thompson finished with a two-run homer, triple and three RBI.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
