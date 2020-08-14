2019 — Jerry Sefcheck recorded a hole-in-one at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort Mystic Rock. Sefcheck used a 9-iron to ace No. 12, a 118-yard par-3. Jeff Jones, Ken Helmick and Pete Stefancin witnessed the shot.
2017 — With football players already having a week of heat acclimation work completed, boys and girls cross country, soccer and golf, and girls volleyball and tennis began practice in earnest throughout the day. Golfers were set to open play at the end of the week with the county teams playing in the FCCA Scholastic Open at Uniontown Country Club and many others participating in the TriCADA tournament.
2017 — Lancaster’s J.D. Dornes could do little wrong in the first round of the Pennsylvania Open, finishing with a 9-under 62 at Gulph Mills Golf Club. Defending champion Robert Rohanna sat in a five-way tie for second place after shooting a 6-under 65. Geibel Catholic graduate Daniel Konieczny is in a six-way tie for 10th place at 3-under 68, while Elizabeth Forward junior Angus McHolme shot an 11-over 82.
2016 — Josh Harrison and Adam Frazier each had four hits, Sean Rodriguez homered and had four RBI, and the Pittsburgh Pirates spoiled Brett Anderson’s return with a five-run first inning in an 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna carded seven bogeys in the first round of the W.B. Mason Championship and the Waynesburg Central graduate was sitting on the bubble at the cutline with a 4-over 75. The cut (low 70 scores and ties) was projected at 3-over 74 at Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton, Mass.
2013 — Francisco Liriano was dominant coming off the worst outing of his career and the Pittsburgh Pirates got home runs from Pedro Alvarez and Garrett Jones in a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The win snapped a season-worst four-game losing streak and gave Pittsburgh a three-game lead in the NL Central.
2013 — Rain forced play in the 97th Pennsylvania Open to be cancelled, leading to a cut after 18 holes to the low 40 and ties, and two rounds of golf on the final day at Commonwealth National Golf Club. Rohanna was at even-par 71 after the first round, but slid to 6-over after the morning round. The Waynesburg Central graduate played better over the final 18 holes at 2-over 73 to finish with a three-round total of 8-over 221. Andrew J. Mason, a college teammate of Rohanna at Penn State, won the tournament at 1-under 212, the only golfer under par. A couple of local hopefuls didn’t make the cut. Ryan Bashour shot a 10-over 81 in the first round, and Pete Dzambo finished with an 84.
2012 — Robert Rohanna finished with a 3-over 75 in the second round of the Pennsylvania Open at Nemacolin Woodlands’ Mystic Rock course, but coupled with his opening round of 2-under 70, made the cut into the third and final round. The Waynesburg native was tied with six other golfers at 1-over 145. Belle Vernon’s Bo Lustig and Farmington’s Sean T. Moffat both missed the cut. Lustig carded an 8-over 80 for a two-round total of 18-over 162. Moffat shot a 21-over 93 for a two-day total of 33-over 177.
2011 — Game 6 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series between Bud Murphy’s and Belmont Inn at the Hutchinson Sportsmen’s complex was interrupted by heavy rain and lightning within half an inning of being a completed game. It marked the second time within a week that rain caused the cancellation of a game just before it had reached the fifth inning. Under FCBL rules, games that are cancelled before the fifth inning must begin from the start. With rain beginning to fall, Belmont Inn led 3-1 entering the top half of the fifth inning, but Bud Murphy’s took advantage of a hit batsman, a single, and a pair of Belmont Inn errors to tie the score. Before Belmont Inn could come to bat in the bottom of the inning, the umpires stopped the game when a lightning strike was seen beyond the outfield fence. Minutes later, the rains intensified and swamped a diamond that had already absorbed early morning rains.
2009 — Blue Mountain lived to play another day in the Fayette County Baseball League championship with a 9-4 win over Mario’s in Game 5. Mario’s maintained a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series. J.W. Kayla drove home the eventual winning run with a single in the the fourth inning. Winning pitcher Perry Cunningham allowed four runs on six hits in six-plus innings. George Taylor stranded the bases loaded in the seventh inning with two strikeouts and a ground out for the save.
2008 — Trent Edwards was near-perfect in two series, going 9-for-11 for 104 yards and two touchdowns, in the Buffalo Bills’ 24-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
2008 — Michael Phelps made it 6-for-6 in winning gold medals, and in setting world records, by taking the 200-meter individual medley at the Beijing Summer Olympics. With two races remaining, one gold medal meant Phelps would join Mark Spitz as the only Olympians to win seven golds at one Summer Games and cash a $1 million bonus from his sponsor. Win ‘em both and Phelps would stand alone as the greatest Olympic champ for both a single games and for his career. This was his 12th gold, pulling him farther from Spitz and three others with nine.
2008 — Blue Mountain relief pitcher Justin Schrader got three fly ball outs to secure a 9-3 road victory over High Strung Racing to win the championship of the Fayette County Baseball League. The Copperheads took the best-of-7 championship series in six games. Schrader retired five of the seven batters he faced to preserve the win for starter Zach Jeney, who gave up just five hits and struck out seven batters. Zack Solly belted a three-run home run in the top of the third inning to give Blue Mountain a 4-1 lead. Chuck Gasti added an RBI single.
2008 — Rookie Chris Dickerson had three hits and broke a sixth-inning tie with a two-out, RBI double to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-1.
2006 — The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t saying where Russian star Evgeni Malkin was, or when they expected to see him. The Malkin mystery continued as the 20-year-old star remained out of sight after bolting from his Russian Super League team, Metallurg Magnitogorsk, two days after the team arrived for training camp in Helsinki, Finland.
2006 — The Craig mother-daughter combination from Connellsville advanced through stroke play after placing in the top 16 in their particular flight for a berth in the match play at the 2006 Pennsylvania Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championships at Oakmont. Jordan Craig, a junior at Wake Forest, placed 11th, and opened match play in the championship flight against sixth-seeded Courtney Myhrum. Judy Lynn-Craig was seeded 13th and faced fourth-seeded Kimberly Snyder in the Amateur First Flight.
2006 — Area high schools took to the playing fields in earnest, as football, golf, cross country, boys and girls soccer and girls tennis teams began putting the pieces together of what they hope will be a successful fall season.
2006 — Jeromy Burnitz and Jose Castillo had solo home runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates won their fourth straight game, 4-2, over the Milwaukee Brewers.
2006 — Alberto Rodriguez, of Brownsville, Texas, limited the Hopwood offense to only one hit over the last five innings with 10 strikeouts for an 11-1 victory in five innings to eliminate Hopwood from the Pony League World Series.
2005 — Bud Murphy’s ace Nick Damico pitched every inning in the 13-inning, four-hour Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship and the offense pulled out four runs in the top of the 13th inning for a 5-1 victory over Carmichaels and 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series. Damico allowed the one run in the first inning, left the bases loaded in the eighth inning, struck out the side with a runner on second in the 10th, and left a runner on second and third in the 11th and 12th innings, respectively. Brian Shipley had a run-scoring to bring home the winning run, and Brian Showman’s two-out triple gave Damico three insurance runs. The Bud Murphy’s offense came out swinging early when lead-off hitter Kevin Hiles hit a first-pitch fastball from Carmichaels starting pitcher Chris Peters to the 410 foot sign in left field and rounded all the bases for an inside-the-park home run. Peters worked nine innings for in the no-decision, allowing one run on seven hits, while striking out four and walking one.
2005 — Jeff Overton gave the United States its first Walker Cup victory since 1997, beating Nigel Edwards 1-up in the deciding match in the Americans’ 12½-11½ triumph over Britain and Ireland on at historic Chicago Golf Club.
2005 — Dave Williams is getting used to working with catcher Ryan Doumit, and that helped him pitch his first complete game. Jack Wilson hit a grand slam for one of Pittsburgh’s four homers to back Williams, leading the Pirates to an 8-0 victory and their second consecutive shutout of the Houston Astros.
2003 — The Fayette County Baseball League championship series was set to begin with Mario’s traveling to Carmichaels for Game 1 in the best-of-7 series.
2003 — Garrett Stephenson made his second straight strong start by limiting Pittsburgh to five hits over eight innings and Tino Martinez homered, leading the Cardinals past the Pirates, 4-3.
2002 — Bud Murphy’s scored five runs in the fourth inning for a 7-5 victory over visiting Carmichaels for a 3-2 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Winning pitcher Nick Damico allowed four hits and six walks in six innings. Marty Fagler stranded a pair of runners for the save. Mark Riggin led Bud Murphy’s with a two-run homer, a single and four RBI. Jack Smarslak added a double, and Tony Rose and Brian Shipley two singles each. Joe Bonadio’s relay throw got Charlie Humes at the plate in the fifth inning to kill a rally.
2002 — Tommy Dolde was officially hired by the Connellsville school board as the wrestling head coach, replacing his dad Tom Dolde after he retired after 40-plus years of teaching and coaching.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
