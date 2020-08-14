2019 — Uniontown sophomore Adena Rugola shot 6-over 76 at Chippewa Golf Course to finish alone in fourth place at the annual TriCADA golf tournament. Rugola was also the top-finishing female, besting Carmichaels junior Remmey Lohr by three strokes. The cut for a top-10 finish was 8-over 78, but Jefferson-Morgan’s Kyle Clayton missed out on the medal stand on a card tiebreaker. Waynesburg Central won the small school team title with 438. Uniontown placed second with a team score of 447.
2018 — Waynesburg Central’s Trevor Boris and Ray Behm shared medalist honors to lead the Raiders to a 203-222 non-section victory over Fort Cherry at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Boris and Behm each shot a 5-over 38 on the front nine for Waynesburg (1-0). Teammates Kyle Shriver and MaCottie Denjen each carded a 40.
2017 — Greg Jarmas shot 5-under 66 at Gulph Mills Golf Club in the final round to move atop the leaderboard and win the 101st Pennsylvania Open title. Jarmas finished with a three-round total of 16-under 297. Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna, the defending champion, was unable to get anything going in the final round of the 101st Pennsylvania Open, shooting an even-par 71 for a three-day total of 10-under 203. He finished tied with Irwin’s Daniel Obremski in sixth place. Geibel Catholic graduate Dan Konieczny, of Monroeville, finished 21st at 2-under 211. He had a rough final round with a 4-over 75.
2013 — Uniontown senior Luke Wallace shot 3-over 75 in the Fayette Scholastic Open to win the county golf title. Belle Vernon freshman Michael Lubrani finished with a 78 in his first FCCA golf event, while Laurel Highlands junior Harison Laskey, who won as a freshman, and Albert Gallatin’s Tanner Kulek finished tied for third with at 79. Laurel Highlands’ Jericho Swimmer (80), Belle Vernon’s Frank Guarinoni (84), Uniontown’s Joey Carpeal (84) and Devin Morrison (84), Connellsville’s Jonathan Grinko (80) and Tyler McFadden (80), and Frazier’s Hunter Clay (80) and Josh Miller (83) rounded out the all-county team. Belle Vernon won the team title with a 428, one stroke ahead of Uniontown and two strokes ahead of Laurel Highlands.
2012 — Elite Oil Field Services used a five-run first inning to overcome an early 2-0 deficit and cruised to a 10-4 victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Game 3 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship. The Copperheads were one win away from sweeping the finals and winning their ninth FCBL championship. Ben Carson tripled home a run and then scored on a ground out to give Mitch’s Bail Bonds a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Joe Monica’s bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the inning sparked the Copperheads to a 5-2 lead. Monica added an RBI double and a bases-loaded walk. The Copperheads built their lead in the bottom half of the third inning with an RBI double by Jeff Thompson and a two-run single from Chuck Gasti. George Taylor went the distance for Elite Oil Field Services with four strikeouts and one walk.
2011 — Jeremy Molinaro walked eight batters, but got out of trouble each time with the help of his defense, and pitched Belmont Inn to a 6-0 win over Bud Murphy’s to tie the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series at 3-3. Molinaro struck out five. Bud Murphy’s committed four errors, with three of the miscues helping Belmont Inn build a 3-0 lead after three innings.
2009 — Blue Mountain’s Dan Novak belted a 3-2 pitch over the right field fence for a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Copperheads, the defending champions, walked off with a 7-6 win to force a seventh and deciding game in the Fayette County Baseball League championship series. Stephan Hermann’s single in the top of the seventh inning to extend Mario’s lead to 6-3. George Taylor’s ground out cut the gap to 6-4 to set up Novak’s game-winning home run.
2008 — Connellsville’s Wade Schnorr blazed the trail, easily winning the men’s 5K run in the 25th annual Phil Foley Memorial 5K Run/Walk. Schnorr finished the 3.1-mile course on the Yough River Trail in 16:17.06, one minute ahead of Uniontown’s Ed Filcheck. Farmington’s Chris Blough was third in 17:34.55. Smithfield’s Kriston Appleton crossed the finish line in 21:51.42 to win the women’s 5K run. Connellsville senior April Shultz was second in 22:30.02, with Uniontown’s Angie Schimansky third in 23:55.25. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks cruised to the top finish in the 5K to win another Foley 5K walk title in 29:33.96. Charleroi’s Joe Jannotta was second overall to win the men’s 5K walk in 34:21.88.
2006 — Jordan Craig advanced to the semifinals at the 2006 Pennsylvania State Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championships at Oakmont Country Club. Craig, a Connellsville graduate and Wake Forest golfer, defeated Kate Scarpetta, 2 & 1, in a Championship Flight match play quarterfinal. Craig advanced to play Ashley Young, also a 2 & 1 winner over Nadia Luttner, in the semifinals. In the other semifinal, Carol Semple Thompson met Carly Hunt in the other semifinal.
2005 — The third game of the best-of-7 series for the Fayette County Baseball League championship was rained out. Bud Murphy’s won the opening game in 13 innings, 5-1. Carmichaels tied the series with a 5-3 victory on the road at Breakneck Field.
2004 — Bud Murphy’s held off a late threat to defeat host Leckrone, 5-3, and take a 3-2 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. All three of Bud Murphy’s wins were at Leckrone, and both of Mario’s were on the road at Breakneck. Bud Murphy’s broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the sixth inning. Chris McManus and Chad Rice hit solo home runs for Mario’s. Nick Damico and Ian Heisel combined on an eight-hitter, with Heisel relieving Damico in the sixth inning and stranding two runners with a pair of strikeouts.
2003 — Scott Swinchock had a hand in every phase of the game, pitching a three-hit shutout, scoring a run, and driving in another, as Carmichaels shut out Mario’s, 3-0, in the opening game of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Swinchock walked two and struck out seven in the complete-game victory. Lee Fritz singled home Swinchock in the fifth inning for the only run Swinchock needed.
2002 — Carmichaels scored a run in the top of the seventh inning, and then held off a last-at bat threat by Bud Murphy’s to eke out a 7-6 victory for the Fayette County Baseball League championship title. The Copperheads (27-14) won previous titles in 1996 and 1999. Eric Holt went 4-for-4, including a home run, two singles and a double, and Bob Spithaler hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs, including the game-winner in the seventh inning, for Carmichaels. Bud Murphy’s (38-9) scored a run in the bottom of the seventh on Brian Showman’s single, but Joe Bonadio was thrown out trying to take third on the hit for the second out. Scott Swinchock stranded a runner at second base to preserve the victory.
2002 — Carmichaels teammates pitcher-outfielder Eric Holt and catcher Jeff Thompson were named co-Most Valuable Players of the FCBL playoffs.
2002 — More than half the 97 players on the Penn Hills football team were sidelined by a viral-like illness that emptied camp in a matter of hours. While most teams this time of year are ramping up conditioning workouts and full-contact drills, head coach Neil Gordon walked through plays with only 28 players.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
