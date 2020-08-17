2018 — Bentworth’s Luke Dziak was the lone player in the field of 98 golfers to break 70 at Village Green Golf Course, winning the TriCADA Golf Championship with a 2-under 69. Uniontown’s Danae Rugola finished a stroke behind, while Albert Gallatin’s Aaron Fetzner gave local golfers a 1-2-3 finish with an even-par 71. Carmichaels’ Matthew Barrish also cracked the top 10 as one of three golfers to shoot 3-over 74. The lefty finished seventh overall with place determined by a scorecard playoff. Dziak also led the Bearcats to the Class AA team title with a score of 417. The Bearcats’ Austin Marshalek shot 79, one stroke lower than teammate Justin Kisner. Uniontown finished third in the team standings with a combined total of 437. Freshman Adena Rugola shot 86 in her first high school tournament. Gage Brugger carded a 92. Carmichaels finished second in Class AA with a team total of 420. Taggart Shea and Delaney Lohr both shot 83 for the Mikes. Remmey Lohr and Ethan Green both finished with 90. Ray Behm was the low golfer for Waynesburg Central with an 84. Dylan Shushura was the low man for Beth-Center with 91.
2017 — Bentworth opened the 2017 boys golf season with a 215-295 non-section home victory against Jefferson-Morgan at Chippewa Golf Course. The Bearcats’ Christian Sadler, who finished tied for 12th in the 2016 PIAA Class AA championship, was medalist with a 1-under 34. Justin Kisner shot 44 and Katie Babirad carded a 45. Austin Marshalek and Steven Mazutis both shot 46 to close out the scoring. Adam Hobe and Kyle Clayton shared scoring honors for the Rockets at 52. Megan Decjak shot 57, Bryce Bedilion had 64 and Jesse Wolfe finished with 70.
2012 — Kirby Manown got off to a rough start in the Fayette County Scholastic Open with two bogeys in the first three holes, but the Belle Vernon senior turned his match around with two eagles to win the county championship with an even-par 71. Uniontown’s Luke Wallace was one stroke behind in second place and Laurel Highlands’ Harison Laskey, the defending champion, finished third with a 5-over 76. Laurel Highlands won the team title, shooting a 402. The Leopards were second with a 413.
2012 — Mason Heyne’s two-out single in the eighth inning off Zach Jeney drove in Blake Henderson with the winning run in Game 5 as Mitch’s Bail Bonds remained alive in the Fayette County Baseball League championship series with a 4-3 win over visiting Carmichaels. The Copperheads led the best-of-7 series 3-1. All three runs for the Copperheads came on home runs with Joby Lapkowicz’s lead-off homer in the second tying the score at 1-1, and J.W. Kayla’s two-run round-tripper in the fifth tying the score once again at 3-3. Lapkowicz pitched seven innings with a no-decision, allowing five hits with nine strikeouts.
2011 — Andy Schleihauf, the playoff co-MVP, hit a two-run home run in the third inning as Bud Murphy’s defeated Belmont Inn, 10-0, to win Game 7 and claim another Fayette County Baseball League championship. Winning pitcher and co-MVP Todd Dunham pitched six innings, allowing three hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
2009 — Mario’s defeated Blue Mountain, 10-5, to secure the Fayette County Baseball League championship series. Mario’s scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to rally from a 4-2 deficit. Stephan Hermann’s double game Mario’s a 5-4 lead and Jared Lapkowicz drove in his twin brother Jeff with the eventual winning run. Gene Franks added a solo home run. Joby Lapkowicz secured the win, allowing five hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Jeff and Joby Lapkowicz were presented with the Tom Croftcheck Trophy for series MVP.
2009 — The three Hs — hazy, hot and humid — made a timely appearance just as the official start to the 2009 scholastic fall sports season for football, boys and girls golf, girls volleyball, boys and girls soccer, cross country, and girls tennis embarked for another year.
2006 — Jordan Craig advanced to play the venerable Carol Semple-Thompson for the championship of the 2006 Pennsylvania State Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championships at Oakmont Country Club. Craig, a junior at Wake Forest University, advanced to the finals after defeating Ashley Young, 1-up. Semple-Thompson advanced to the finals with a 4 & 3 win over Carly Hunt.
2005 — Carmichaels scored eight run in the first three innings for a 10-2 home victory over Bud Murphy’s in Game 3 and a 2-1 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League championship series. Gene Franks paced Carmichaels with three singles, three runs scored and an RBI, while Rick Smykla added a solo home run in the fourth inning. Brian Shipley hit a solo home run for Bud Murphy’s.
2004 — Mario’s edged Bud Murphy’s, 3-1, in Game 6 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series to force a seventh and deciding game. The visiting team won all three games on the road. Winning pitcher Jim Kubina allowed five hits, including Brian Sankovich’s solo home run, walked two and struck out one for the win. Losing pitcher Dale Eutsey allowed five hits and one walk. Chad Rice had a two-run single for Mario’s, and Scot VanSickle added a solo home run.
2004 — The mistakes were so minor. The kind of errors only judges see. Carly Patterson’s foot grazing the lower of the uneven bars. Courtney Kupets’ twirl ending here instead of there. Mohini Bhardwaj’s itty-bitty wobble on the beam. Little things, but added together they cost the U.S. gymnastics team valuable fractions of points and, ultimately, an Olympics gold medal at Summer Olympic Games in Athens. Romania finished with 114.283 points, beating the Americans by more than a half-point for its second straight Olympic gold.
2003 — Mario’s scored the eventual winning run in the fourth inning for a 4-2 victory over visiting Carmichaels to tie the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series at 1-1. Lenny Pasquale drove home Jimmy Cole for the game-winning run. Todd Dunham went the distance for the win, allowing four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Losing pitcher Brian Hilbert allowed all four runs (three earned) on four hits, two strikeouts and five walks.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.