2017 — Coaches were about to close up their meeting before the annual Fayette Scholastic Open was set to get underway when the subject of what happens if it rains came up. Well, Plan B became the order of the day when the rain transformed from a light, nuisance to a heavy downpour as the final threesomes were getting off the tee around Uniontown Country Club in the modified scramble format. The decision was made to hold the annual county golf championship at the end of the season on Friday, Sept. 29, at Uniontown Country Club with a 9 a.m. tee time. Connellsville coach Brent Rockwell announced paperwork was being filed for the golf program to field a girls squad in 2018.
2017 — McGuffey’s David Chapman fired a 68 at Cedarbrook Golf Course to win the TriCADA Golf Tournament by four strokes over Peters Twp.’s Hunter Bruce. Waynesburg Central’s Aaron Yorio and South Fayette’s Luke Lestini tied for third at 73. The Raiders finished fourth in the team standings with a total score of 436. Bentworth’s Christian Sadler had a top-15 finish after shooting a 78. The Bearcats shot 464 as a team. Matt Barrish was the low man for Carmichaels with an 83. The Mikes finished with a team total of 449. Jacob Cannon led California with an 86. Ringgold’s low man was Seth Callaway with a 93.
2016 — Fort Cherry’s Blake McElhinney shot a 3-over par 36 to take medalist honors, but Waynesburg Central’s depth helped the Raiders cruise to a 207-230 non-section victory over the Rangers at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Waynesburg’s Aaron Yorio shot a 37, while teammates Brandon Curcheck and Kyle Schriber carded a 38. Trey Rohanna (46) and Caleb Morris (48) rounded out the scoring for the Raiders.
2014 — Craig Hoone won his first match as Laurel Highlands golf coach with the Mustangs opening Section 2-AAA play at Duck Hollow Golf Club with a 220-243 victory over visiting Connellsville. Laurel Highlands’ Harison Laskey was medalist with an even-par 35. Cole Phillis (40), Jarred Sutton (43), Johnathan Ek (46) and Olivia Soom (56) rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs. Jimmy Malone (47), Zach Beneke (44), Gavin Swink (44), Luke Bruner (49), and Seth Bruner (59) counted for the Falcons.
2014 — Elizabeth Forward won on the road at Duck Hollow Golf Club, defeating Albert Gallatin, 222-250, in Section 2-AAA play. The Warriors’ Pat McCall was the medalist with a 4-over 39. Mike Ragan (47), Mark Simon (40), Dave DeMaio (48), and Ryan Himich (48) had rounds count for Elizabeth Forward. Tanner Kutek was the low man for the Colonials with a 6-over 41. Alex Arnold (47), Seth Goletz (54), Tom Victor (53) and Cole Bogozi (55) were included in Albert Gallatin’s final count.
2014 — Liam Shea was medalist with a 4-over 41 to help Carmichaels defeat Brownsville, 221-283, at Carmichaels Golf Club in the Section 8-AA opener for both teams. The Mikes’ Jacob Wamsley (42), Jordan Bogucki (44), Chris McAfee (45), and Josh Bogucki (49) rounded out the scoring rounds for the Mikes. Dan Mullen was the low man for the Falcons with a 12-over 49. Mike Adamson (51), Zane McShane (56), Corey Lent (63), and Greg Stiner (64) also counted in the final score.
2014 — Nathaniel Luketuch was medalist with a 6-over 42 to lead California to a 224-262 win over Jefferson-Morgan at Greene County Country Club in the Section 8-AA opener. The Trojans’ Josh Peters and Matt Amber both finished with a 44. Jacob Connors carded a 46, while Michael Amber finished with a 48. Cameron Kromar was the low man for the Rockets, with a 13-over 49. Gavin Koratich (50), Christian Randolph (51), Gage Clark (54), and Nick Gustovich (58) also counted in the final score.
2011 — Ben Roethlisberger completed 8-of-12 passes for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers cruised by the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-14, in a preseason game. Roethlisberger directed the defending AFC champions to touchdowns on both drives he played, hitting Antonio Brown for a 29-yard score in the first quarter and veteran Hines Ward on a 20-yard strike in the second.
2008 — Older brother Tyber had the better round of the two Lustig brothers at Duck Hollow Golf Club, winning the Fayette Scholastic Open individual title with a 1-over-par 73 while helping the Leopards to the Division I team championship with a 395. Bo Lustig was second with a 5-over 77 as the Leopards had a strong individual showing with five golfers on the all-county team, including Dave Johnson (81), Nolan Russell (82), and Kyle Naden (82) in the top 10. Laurel Highlands’ Ben Thorn eagled No. 1 on his way to third-place finish with a 6-over 78. Frazier’s Dustin Lerda finished with a 101 in 2007, but shaved 22 strokes off that total to finish with a 7-over 79 and tie Albert Gallatin’s Mike Petrun for fourth place and all-county honors. Teammate Craig Rebovich also earned all-county honors, finishing 10th with an 11-over 83. The tandem helped the Commodores win the Division II team title with a 449. Uniontown’s Mason Fordyce rounded out the all-county team, finishing sixth overall with an 80.
2008 — Although Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna was tied for 63rd in the U.S. Amateur Championship, he was only five strokes behind co-leaders Andrew Putnam and Wesley Bryan after finishing the opening round with a 2-over-par 72 on Pinehurst (N.C.) No. 4.
2007 — Steve Pearce again delivered against the New York Mets, hitting a go-ahead single in the eighth inning that led the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory, ending New York’s six-game winning streak.
2006 — Connellsville’s Jordan Craig, a junior at Wake Forest, held a 1-up lead after two holes in the 2006 Pennsylvania Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championships at Oakmont Country Club, but Carol Semple-Thompson won the next three holes and kept rolling from that point to win her 22nd title with a 6 & 5 victory.
2006 — Xavier Nady hit his first home run for the Pittsburgh, a three-run shot that led Ian Snell and the Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds, 7-3.
2005 — Nick Damico, who pitched 13 innings for the win in the series opener, pitched another complete-game victory, allowing just two runs in the sixth inning for a 7-2 victory, as Bud Murph’s evened the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series with the Copperheads at two games apiece. Damico took a three-hit shutout into the sixth inning before serving up a two-run homer to Jeff Thompson. He struck out four and walked one. Brian Sankovich and Brian Shipley finished a combined 5-for-7, including Shipley’s two-run home run, with four runs, three RBI and a walk.
2005 — Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Zach Duke of the Pittsburgh Pirates won his sixth straight decision, limiting the New York Mets to two hits in seven innings of a 5-0 victory. The 22-year-old left-hander allowed just four baserunners with five strikeouts and one walk.
2004 — Jeff Palya, a sophomore at Laurel Highlands, and Pat Reagan, a senior at Albert Gallatin, battled from the outset in the 5K run in the 21st annual Phil Foley 5K Run/Walk with Palya holding his own in the final mile to win his first Foley 5K in a time of 16:06.99. Reagan was close behind in 16:19.96. A Connellsville and Saint Vincent College graduate, Craig Shearer finished third with a time of 17:07.29. Pleasant Valley teenager Natalie Bower had a winning time of 20:18.31 in the women’s 5K run. Farmington’s Susan Lobos, a multiple winner of the Foley, was close behind in 20:19.61 with Brownsville teenager Erika Coffey in third at 21:51.76. Smock’s Bruce Kukan and Fort Hill’s Craig Baer went out strong in the 5K walk and finished the same with Kukan charging at the end for a winning time of 27:25.16. Baer trailed by nine seconds for second place. A pair of Connellsville residents, Ron Brooks and Jim Downey, went stride-for-stride for much of the second half of the course with the veteran Brooks slipping ahead on the final turn to take third in a time of 28:55.85, 1½ seconds ahead of Downey. Fredericktown’s Kathy Paes took first place in the women’s walk in 32:12.55. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks was second in 33:02.45, with Dunbar’s Laura Jericho placing third in 34:12.69.
2003 — Carmichaels moved out to a 4-0 lead in the first three innings for a 6-2 win over Mario’s to take a 2-1 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader struck out 10 and carried a two-hit shutout into the seventh. Justin Gregula stranded runners at second and third in the seventh to preserve the win. J.W. Kayla belted a two-run home run for the Copperheads, as did John Tavares.
2003 — Uniontown senior Greg Franko finished with a record-setting 3-under 69 at Duck Hollow Golf Club to win the Fayette Scholastic Open. Teammate Zach Rockwell finished with a 1-over 73 to finish in second. The pair, along with senior Jarrod Bartok’s 81, led the Red Raiders to the team title with 412. Laurel Highlands’ Chris Bonchosky was third with a 76. The Mustangs’ Santino Marchitello also earned all-county honors with a 7-over 79. Brownsville’s Ryan Bashour overcame an eight on the first hole to finish fourth with a 77. Geibel Catholic sophomores James McGrath (82) and Philip Lucostic (83) and senior Matt Mascia (83) also earned all-county honors.
2003 — Connellsville graduate Marcus Furman was moved to cornerback for his junior season at the University of Pittsburgh. The speedster, a WPIAL record-setting running back for the Falcons, gained 318 yards and had one rushing touchdown, and had 17 receptions for 126 yards as a wide receiver in his first two years as a Panther.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
