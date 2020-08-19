2019 — The Ringgold girls tennis team opened the season with a 4-1 non-section victory over visiting California. The Lady Trojans had only six girls on the roster so they had to forfeit No. 3 singles to the Lady Rams’ Alexis Davis. Ringgold’s Julia Corey needed three sets to defeat Racquel Rhodes at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2. The Lady Rams’ Abbey Powell and Leah Fleming defeated Sydney Ruth and Abigayle Hustava at won No. 1 doubles in straight sets, as did the No. 2 tandem of Courtney Berdar and Hannah Brooks. Sydney Smichnick secured the lone victory for California, winning her No. 1 singles match against Rebecca McIntosh, 6-1, 6-1.
2018 — The Uniontown golf team’s return to Uniontown Country Club was a triumphant one with the Red Raiders securing a 218-243 victory over visiting Waynesburg Central in the Section 8-AA opener for both teams. The Red Raiders’ Adena Rugola was the medalist with a 1-over 37. Michael Mercadante finished with 40. Gage Brugger and Maddie Myers both shot 46, and Clay Dean’s 49 closed out the scoring. MaCottie Denjen was the low man for the Raiders with a 6-over 42. Ray Behm scored 45. Matt Ankrom finished with 50, and Hudson Boris and Lucas Garber both carded 53.
2018 — Fort Cherry returned home from Chippewa Golf Course with a 251-256 victory against Bentworth in the Section 4-AA opener. The Rangers’ Matt Lacek earned medalist honors after shooting a 3-over 38. Austin Marshalek was the low man for the Bearcats with a 5-over 40.
2018 — Zach Summers and Keaton Riley shared medalist honors to lead visiting Charleroi to a 214-247 victory over Beth-Center at Chippewa Golf Course in the Section 8-AA opener. Summers and Riley both shot 5-over 40. Sam Leonetti finished with a 43 and Nate Anthony shot 45. Noah LaCarte rounded out the scoring with 46. Leonard Johns was the low man for the Bulldogs with 10-over 45. Blake Shashura and Gavin Durkin both shot 48.
2016 — Uniontown sophomore Danae Rugola shot a 1-under 70 at Duck Hollow Golf Club for the Fayette Scholastic Open individual county golf title, the first girl to do so in the history of the tournament. Southmoreland’s Josh Redding was runner-up with a 4-over 75, while Laurel Highlands’ Johnathan Ek, the defending champion, and the Red Raiders’ Logan Levander tied for third at 77. The Scotties ran away with the overall team title with 417. Uniontown had the low score among the big schools with 429. Connellsville’s Lydia Glodfelty (80), Albert Gallatin’s Aaron Fetzner (81), Cole Bogozi (84), and Charlie Fetzner (84), Southmoreland’s Noah House (81), Geibel Catholic’s Anthony Lovat (81), and Laurel Highlands’ Steve Ross (84) also earned All-County honors.
2014 — Logan Levander was medalist with a 2-over 37 to lead Uniontown to a 213-232 Section 2-AAA road win over Ringgold at Cedarbrook Golf Course. The Red Raiders’ Tyler Frazee shot a 6-over 41. Teammates Callahan Abel and Rylee Levander each carded a 44, while Shane Sisson finished with a 47. Neil Hancock was the low man for Ringgold with a 4-over 39. Rob Nemeck (43), David Zitney (48), Calum Hyslop (51), and Brandon Jacobs (51) also counted in the final score.
2014 — Annika Erdely was medalist with a 5-over 42 to lead Frazier to a 231-295 win over Jeannette at Linden Hall Golf Course in the Section 2-AA opener. The Commodores’ Josh Miller shot a 46. Gregg Masneri carded a 47, while Mark Dillon and Emily Marshall each finished with 48.
2014 — Jacob Cannon was medalist with a 6-over 42 to lead California to a 233-234 win over Serra Catholic at Cedarbrook Golf Course in non-section play. The Trojans’ Josh Peters shot a 44. Teammate Matt Amber carded a 47, while Nathaniel Luketich shot 49 and Cody Mock finished with a 51.
2014 — Michael Lubrani shot a 5-under 31 at Lindenwood Golf Course in Belle Vernon’s non-section season opener against Canon McMillan, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Leopards a win. Zach Cicchini (40), Frank Guarinoni (42), Greg Fedor (43) and Deven Judy (46) also counted in Belle Vernon’s final score.
2013 — Frazier opened the golf season with a close 220-222 road victory over Section 2-AA opponent Greensburg C.C. Mt. Odin Golf Course. Josh Miller shot 3-over 40, while Annika Erdely finished with 4-over 41 for the Commodores. Greensburg C.C.’s Nick Finoli was the medalist with 1-over 38.
2013 — Belle Vernon slipped by Connellsville, 209-215, in the Section 2-AAA opener at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Greg Fedor lead the way with a 2-over 36 for the Leopards, with Mike Lubrani and Zach Cicchini both carding 39. Tyler McFadden was the low man for the Falcons with 3-over 37.
2012 — Elite Oil Field Services won its ninth Fayette County Baseball League championship with a 7-0 victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Game 5 to take the best-of-seven series at Carmichaels High School. The Copperheads’ Zach Jeney pitched his second complete game of the series, allowing two hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Jeney was aided by two double plays. Jeney was voted co-MVP of the playoffs with teammate Joby Lapkowicz. Lapkowicz was 7-for-15 in the series and hit three home runs. Gene Franks belted a two-run home run for Carmichaels. Teammate Chuck Gasti finished with three hits, including a run-scoring double. Losing pitcher Ryan Encapera allowed just five hits. The Copperheads’ Jeff Thompson announced his retirement, ending a career that produced eight titles with Carmichaels since 1998. Thompson entered the league in 1990 and also won a title for Canonsburg.
2011 — Waynesburg Central’s Emily Rohanna and Jefferson-Morgan’s Zach Berkstresser each shot a 2-over 73 to tie for third place at the TriCADA scholastic golf tournament at Village Green. Canon-McMillan’s Ben Ducarme was medalist at 71, while Peters Township won the team title with a 379. Belle Vernon (404) finished fifth among the 18 teams.
2008 — Laurel Highlands opened Division I, Section 2 golf play with a 204-225 victory over rival Uniontown at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Ben Thorn and Dave Byers shared medalist honors for the Mustangs at 4-over 39, and Zach Collins, Ben Sutton and Rico Ezzi all shot 42 to round out the scoring. Chris Perrotta had the low round for the Red Raiders with a 43, Ben Sampson and Chris Steele both carded 44, and Mason Fordyce shot a 45. Cody Nypaver’s 49 closed the scoring rounds.
2008 — Belle Vernon opened the Division I, Section 2 schedule with a 201-222 home victory at Willowbrook Golf Course over visiting Mount Pleasant. Bo Lustig, runner-up in the county scholastic tournament, fired a 1-under 35 for the Leopards. Tyber Lustig, county champion, finished with a 39. Dave Johnson and Brad Antal both shot 42, and Nolan Russell finished with a 43. Jordan Jones was low man for the Vikings with a 2-over 38.
2008 — Connellsville rewarded coach Brent Rockwell with a 223-251 road victory in Division I, Section 2 play over Southmoreland at Timber Ridge Golf Course in rookie coach’s first match. Southmoreland’s Andrew Dzambo was medalist with a 4-over 40, but was the lone Scottie to break 50. Jesse Salyers, Cody Ward and Michael Herman all shot 43 for the Falcons. Jarrett Gallentine carded a 45 and John Leonard closed the scoring rounds for Connellsville with a 49.
2008 — Ringgold stole one on the road in the Division I, Section 2 opener for both teams with a 204-219 win over Albert Gallatin at Duck Hollow Golf Course. Albert Gallatin’s Mike Petrun was medalist with a 3-over 38. Taylor Barnickel carded a 41, with Mark Bartock and Caleb Voithofer both finishing with 44. Mike Friend closed the scoring with a 52. Alex Allen and Dave Marchewka both shot 39 for Ringgold.
2008 — Waynesburg Central picked up right where they left off last year, opening the Division II, Section 8 season with a 177-280 win over visiting Brownsville at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Waynesburg’s Matt Fox set the pace with a 3-under 30. Rachel Rohanna finished with a 2-over 35. Ben Virgin carded a 36 and Anthony Jarrell had a 37. Taylor Moore closed the scoring rounds with a 39. Brownsville’s Jeremy Kopacko and Jake Lewis tied for team scoring honors at 42.
2008 — Frazier had a tough opening match in Division II, Section 2 play with a 189-218 road loss to Greensburg C.C. at Mt. Odin Golf Course. Dustin Lerda and Zach Lash shared the low score for Frazier with a 5-over 42. Nick Hawranko shot a 43, including an eagle on the par-5 No. 3, and Craig Rebovich finished with a 45. Tyler Rock had a 46.
2008 — Geibel Catholic defeated visiting Charleroi, 239-268, for a season-opening Division II, Section 2 victory at Pleasant Valley Country Club. The Gators’ Eric Ghinassi was medalist with a 6-over 44. Mike Noonan (48), Shawn Erdley (49), Greg Reshenberg (50), and Nick Seese (52) also counted in the final score. Martin Mastas was the low man for Charleroi with a 47.
2008 — Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna had a rough start on the back nine on Pinehurst (N.C.) No. 2, and he wasn’t able to rebound for a berth into match play in the U.S. Amateur Championship. He carded three bogeys and two double bogeys on the back nine for a 7-over 42 to push his score to 9-over with nine holes to play. Rohanna regrouped on the front with a 1-under 34 to finish with a two-round total of 8-over 148 (72-76) to tie for 129th place. The cut was at 5-over with Robbie Fillmore, of Provo, Utah, gaining the top seed with a 6-under 134 (69-65).
2005 — Santino Sloboda gave Bud Murphy’s the lead when he doubled in Brian Sankovich with two outs in the top of the seventh inning off the Copperheads’ Chris Peters and, then, with Carmichaels knocking at the door, Sloboda preserved the lead when he gunned down Copperheads pinch-runner Adam Jack at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Bud Murphy’s held on for a 6-5 victory and took a 3-2 series lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series. Bubba Fox had a big game for Bud Murphy’s with four RBI on a pair of two-out, two-run singles. Teammate Brian Shipley hit a solo home run, his third home run in as many games.
2003 — Mario’s scored six runs in the final two innings for a 10-2 victory over visiting Carmichaels to even the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series at 2-2. Winning pitcher Jim Cole went the distance, allowing five hits, including a solo home run to Eric Holt.
2002 — Brandon Katzeff successfully defended his Fayette Scholastic Open title by firing a 2-under 70 at Duck Hollow Golf Club and led the Laurel Highlands Mustangs back to the team title. Don Crawford’s squad finished with a team total of 392 with Katzeff, Cory Chrise and Brian John earning three of the nine all-county spots. Josh Francis and Larry Wise anchored Albert Gallatin with berths on the all-county team. Uniontown, the 2000 team champion, placed Zach Rockwell (77) and Bobby Umbel (78) on the all-county squad. The remaining two spots on the all-county team were filled by Brownsville golfers. Josh Seelye finished second with a 75 and teammate Ryan Bashour a shot behind in third. The Falcons finished fourth.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
