2019 — Albert Gallatin’s golf team played solid enough to secure the Colonials’ first win of the season with a 251-282 non-section victory at Duck Hollow Golf Club against visiting Beth-Center. The victory was highlighted by Albert Gallatin’s Paige Metts securing her first birdie in competition when she rolled in a long birdie putt on the third green. The Colonials’ Matt Karpeal was medalist with a 10-over 45 on the front nine at Duck Hollow. Leonard Johns was the low man for the Bulldogs with a 51.
2019 — Tim Pisula shot a two-over 39 for medalist honors in Mount Pleasant’s 223-226 victory over Frazier in the Section 2-AA opener at Linden Hall Golf Course. The Commodores’ Isabella Kudyba, Chase Hazelbaker and Elyse Elliott each carded a 44 on the front nine of the par-37 course. Tyler Hoffman carded a 45 for Frazier and teammate Emi Curcio’s 49 closed the scoring for the hosts. The Vikings’ Jon Wagner had a 44 and teammate Steve Brown shot 45.
2018 — Matt Barrish had an even-par 37 to lead Carmichaels to a 205-277 Section 8-AA victory against Brownsville at Carmichaels Golf Club. The Mikes’ Taggart Shea (40), Delaney Lohr (41), Remmey (42), and Ethan Greene (45) also counted in the final score. Lindsay Sethman and Dalton Mullen shared scoring honors for the Falcons with 6-over 43.
2018 — The Rugola sisters had the two low scores as Uniontown, who moved down from Section 2-AAA, opened the season with a 198-203 victory over Waynesburg Central in Section 8-AA at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Danae Rugola, a senior, was medalist with an even-par 33. Adena Rugola, a freshman, finished with a 3-over 36. Nate Moody scored 41 for the Red Raiders. Michael Mercadante and Gage Brugger both finished with 44 to close out the scoring. Ray Behm was the low man for the Raiders with a 5-over 38. Trevor Boris was just a stroke off Behm’s pace. Kyle Shriver finished with 40, and MaCottie Denjen and Richard Bortz both shot 43.
2018 — The Bearcats’ Luke Dziak was the medalist, but Fort Cherry opened the Section 4-AA season with a 213-239 victory over visiting Bentworth at Fort Cherry Golf Club. Dziak shot the low score with a 1-over 36.
2014 — The Brownsville girls swept the singles and split the doubles to open the Section 1-AA girls tennis schedule with a 4-1 win at Washington. Angie Braznok lost only two games at No. 1 singles, Mackenzie Swords dropped three at No. 2 singles, and Tiffany Markovitch lost just one at No. 3 singles for the Lady Falcons. The No. 1 double team of Peyton Jacobs and Kristie Bulla lost the first set 6-4, but rallied to win the next two, 6-1, 6-1.
2014 — The California girls swept the singles matches for a 3-2 Section 1-AA tennis victory on the road at McGuffey. Elizabeth Wohar defeated the Lady Highlanders’ Kirsten King, 6-3, 6-3, at No. 1 singles. The Lady Trojans’ Dani Kohler swept her No. 1 singles match from Allie Rose, 6-4, 6-4, as did teammate Nina Victoria from Ali Hunter, 7-6 (3), 6-4, at No. 3 singles.
2014 — Michael Lubrani shot an even-par 36 at Willowbrook Golf Course to lead Belle Vernon to a 221-251 Section 2-AAA home victory over Albert Gallatin. Zach Cicchini finished with a 43 for the Leopards and Frank Guarinoni shot a 44. Tyler Wilson carded a 47 and Nick Kingsland rounded out the scoring with a 51. Tanner Kutek was the low man for the Colonials with a 3-over 39. Alex Arnold finished with a 46. Tommy Victor (54), Cole Bogozi (56), and Nick Davis (56) closed out the scoring rounds.
2014 — Jacob Cannon was the medalist with a 6-over 40, leading California to a 215-223 Section 8-AA victory over visiting Charleroi at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Red course. Nathaniel Luketich finished with a 41 for the Trojans and Matt Amber carded a 42. Josh Peters and Cody Mock both finished with 46 to round out the scoring. Mike Kondratik and Josh Sidary shared low honors for Charleroi with 7-over 41. Nick Cahasko and Josiah Fisher both shot 45, and David Kuenzel carded 51 to close out the scoring.
2014 — The Scotties’ Phil Lockhart and Corey Shafer shared medalist honors at Pleasant Valley Country Club as Southmoreland won a Section 2-AA road match, 224-242, against Geibel Catholic. Lockhart and Schafer both shot 8-over 42 for the Scotties. Brock Grabiak and Zach Stefan both carded 46, while Noah House and Josh Redding both came in with 48. Anthony Lovat and Matthew Emerson shared scoring honors for the Gators with 11-over 45.
2014 — The Golden Lions’ Michael Anzovino led the way with a 1-over 36 as Greensburg Salem easily defeated visiting Uniontown, 197-241, in non-section golf action. Callahan Abel was the low score for the Red Raiders with a 9-over 44.
2013 — Laurel Highlands started off the 2013 season with a Section 2-AAA win over Ringgold, 204-238, at Duck Hollow Golf Club. The Mustangs were led by Harison Laskey with the medalist round of even-par 35. Jericho Swimmer finished with 3-over 38, and Cole Phillis and Natalie Kunkel both shot 45. Kelsey Soom (41) and Jarrod Sutton (53) also counted in the final tally. Chris Essey was the low man for the Rams with 8-over 43.
2012 — Kirby Manown fired 1-over 37 to lead Belle Vernon to a Division I, Section 2 season-opening victory over visiting Connellsville at Willowbrook Golf Course. Colt Miller was the low man for the Falcons with a 7-over 43.
2012 — Luke Wallace shared medalist honors with a 40 as Uniontown opened its season with a 222-227 Division I, Section 2 win over Albert Gallatin at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Joe Carpeal shot 44, John Voyten carded a 45, Calli Abel added a 46 and Josh Nelson finished with 47 for the Red Raiders. Pat McDonough led the Colonials with a 40.
2012 — Greensburg C.C. remained undefeated by beating Frazier, 206-231, at Mount Odin Golf Course in Division II, Section 2 play. Josh Olbrys paced the Commodores with a 44. Josh Miller (45), Annika Erdely (46), Hunter Clay (47) and Jake Koltiska (49) rounded out the scoring.
2012 — Yough edged Southmoreland, 215-216, at Timber Ridge Golf Course. Corey Cook led the way with a 40 and Alex Patricio shot a 41 for the Cougars. The Scotties’ Brandon Yuhouse earned medalist honors with a 38.
2012 — Jefferson-Morgan opened its season with a 234-276 Division II, Section 8 win over host Brownsville at Carmichaels Golf Club. Austin Clark led the Rockets with a 45, and Jacob Guthrie and Carmeron Aromar each carded 46. Chas Mattish shot a 48 and Ryan Sebert added a 49. Derek Lent paced the Falcons with a 46.
2012 — California needed a playoff to win its non-section match against Chartiers-Houston at Washington Country Club after the two teams tied, 227-227. Michael Langley paced the Trojans with a 38 and Josh Luko added a 44.
2012 — The Southmoreland girls tennis team opened the season with a 4-1 non-section win over Connellsville. Playing pro sets, the Lady Scots swept doubles play as Justina Jacquillard and Jae Pawlicoasky defeated Eryn Henry and Kate Nedrow, 8-4, and Kat Spottedbear and Anna Sowinski downed Nicole Carnes and Justin Waggel, 9-7. In singles play, Ashley Belzer (8-1) and Marissa Luden (8-6) earned wins. Sarah Schimansky picked up the lone win for Connellsville with an 8-5 win over Clarissa Horak.
2011 — Charlie Morton didn’t have his best stuff, though he pitched six effective innings in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 5-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Morton lowered his ERA to 0.93 ERA in 29 innings against the Reds this season.
2009 — Belle Vernon’s Bo Lustig had already sewn up his second Fayette County Scholastic Golf Open title with a 1-over 73, and then headed back on the course with older brother Tyber, who shot 87, in a playoff for the team title against Laurel Highlands. The twosomes needed three holes with the Laurel Highlands’ duo of Nate Nesser and Alex Ashton winning the par-3 hole for the team championship. Both teams finished with an aggregate score of 54-over 414. Nesser and Albert Gallatin’s Mike Petrun shared second place after finishing at 5-over 77. LH’s Alex Ashton (78) and Jeremy Guzy (84), Uniontown’s Mason Fordyce (79) and Ben Sampson (83), Connellsville’s Eric Harrer (85) and Johnny Leonard (85), and Belle Vernon’s Kyle Naden (85) also earned All-County honors.
2008 — Belle Vernon took a break from Division I, Section 2 action, participating in the Southwest Invitational hosted by Burgettstown at Cedarbrook’s Gold course. The Leopards’ Bo Lustig finished second with a 74, trailing medalist Ian Bangor by three strokes. Tyber Lustig also had a top 10 finish, placing fifth overall with a 77.
2008 — Bentworth was solid at home on Foxwood Acres Golf Course, defeating visiting Geibel Catholic, 197-240, in a Division II, Section 2 match. Eric Ghinassi led the Gators with a 4-over 40. Shawn Erdely (43), Mike Noonan (48), Ryan Lucostic (52), and Nick Seese (57) all counted in the final score. The Bearcats’ Clay Roman, Kyle Kubovcik and Ty Bell all shot 38 to share medalist honors.
2008 — Beth-Center defeated visiting Charleroi, 221-246, for a non-section victory at Carmichaels Golf Club. The Bulldogs’ Ted Yanak led all golfers with an even-par 37. Travis Crawford and Jim Webeck both shot 44 while Pat Ritsko and Rock Hartley both finished with 48. Martin Mastas and Derek Sergi both shot 48 for Charleroi.
2008 — Coach Megan Burke’s Lady Vikings opened the Section 1 season with Mount Pleasant securing an 187-251 road victory over the Norwin at Carradam Golf Course. Nicole Smith had medalist honors for the winners with a 5-over 43. Maci Seibel (47), Courtney Shields (48), and Callie Jesso (49) also factored into the winning score.
2008 — Rick Ankiel and Jason LaRue hit two-run home runs and Todd Wellemeyer beat the Pittsburgh Pirates for the third time this season in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 11-2 victory.
2008 — Baseball umpires and management signed an agreement that will allow the sport to start using instant replay to help determine calls on the field. Major League Baseball still hasn’t determined when the use of replays will start.
2008 — Pitt football coach Dave Wannstedt picked Bill Stull as the starting quarterback for the 25th-ranked Panthers. A 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior, Stull took nearly every repetition with the first-team offense during more than two weeks of practice.
2006 — One month after an emotional victory in the British Open, Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship with a ruthless display of efficiency, closing with a 4-under 68 for a five-shot victory and his 12th career major. He became the first player in history to go consecutive years winning at least two majors. And now, only Jack Nicklaus and his 18 professional majors stand in the way of Woods becoming golf’s greatest champion.
2006 — Cincinnati first baseman Scott Hatteberg drove in three runs with a home run and a double to snap his worst slump of the season and lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2006 — Dwyane Wade scored 26 points to lead the U.S. to a 121-90 rout of Yao Ming and China, the Americans’ second victory in as many games at the FIBA world championships.
2006 — Aaron Durley towered over the competition at the Little League World Series. The 13-year-old first baseman for Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, was an imposing 6-foot-8 and weighs 256 pounds.
2005 — The Miami Dolphins lost five fumbles in the first half and seven overall in a miserably played game and the Pittsburgh Steelers had just enough offense to capitalize in a 17-3 victory. James Harrison, filling in for injured Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Porter, scored on a 69-yard return of quarterback Gus Frerotte’s fumble in the first quarter for the Steelers’ fourth return touchdown in two preseason games.
2005 — Brett Myers pitched his second complete game this season and Chase Utley and David Bell drove in two runs apiece, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-1.
2004 — Scott Rolen became the third St. Louis player to hit 30 homers in the 2004 season, Chris Carpenter got his 13th win of the season and Jason Isringhausen got his second save of the day as the Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-3, to complete a day-night doubleheader sweep. St. Louis won the opener 5-4 behind Dan Haren, who allowed three hits over 6.2 innings.
2003 — Carmichaels defeated Mario’s, 7-2, in Game 5 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series. Winning pitcher Scott Swinchock tossed a two-hitter, allowed two unearned runs, didn’t walk a batter and struck out five. Swinchock and Vince Zapotosky both had two-run doubles.
2003 — Beth-Center golfers give new coach Rich Gasher a win in his first match with the Bulldogs cruising to a 235-265 road victory over Jeannette in Division II, Section 2 action at Greensburg Country Club. Roger Myers and James Shubilla were low men for Beth-Center with both golfers shooting 10-over par 46. Jeannette’s Mike Salvatore was medalist with a 42.
2003 — Ken House’s Falcons started the season in the right direction with Connellsville picking up a 208-201 non-section road win over Brownsville at Carmichaels Golf Club. Jeff Nicholson shot an ever-par 37 on the front nine to lead the way for Connellsville. Jordan Craig shot 40. Nathan Pritts scored a 42, Jonathan Luckza had a 43 and Craig White rounded out the scoring rounds with a 46. Ryan Bashour, Josh Seelye, Ron Jones, Chuck DeCarlo, Bryce Connors and Ryan Barnhart all shot 5-over 42 for the Falcons.
2002 — Connellsville opened the season with a 232-244 non-section victory over Geibel Catholic at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Connellsville’s Mike White was medalist with a 41, while teammate Jeff Nicholson finished one stroke behind. Matt Mascia had the low round for the Gators with a 44.
2002 — Albert Gallatin defeated visiting Waynesburg Central, 189-197, for a season-opening non-section win at Duck Hollow Golf Club. The Colonials posted their lowest team score in the history of the golf program and defeated a Waynesburg team that has only lost one non-section match in the past four seasons. Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna was medalist with a 34. Josh Oros was the low man for Albert Gallatin with a 35. Drew Callahan and Ron Ferlin both shot 36 for the Colonials.
2002 — Brownsville’s Josh Seelye and Uniontown’s Zack Rockwell shared medalist honors with rounds of 37 as the Falcons edged the Red Raiders, 202-204, in a non-section match. The Falcons’ Ryan Bashour finished with 38. Uniontown’s Ryan Hutnick carded a 40.
2002 — Fort Cherry handed Frazier’s golf team a non-section loss, 242-276. The Commodores’ John Paull shot 51.
2002 — Carmichaels’ Jamie Bandish posted a medalist round of 43 to lead the Mikes to a 234-246 victory over Beth-Center. Carmichaels’ Jamie Kowalczyk and the Bulldogs’ Chris Sckena both shot 45.
