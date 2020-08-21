2019 — Jake Caldwell’s 1-over 35 led visiting Belle Vernon to a 212-252 victory against Connellsville in Section 2-AAA play at Pleasant Valley Golf Club. Patrick Bush and Tyler Mocello both shot 42 for the Leopards, Maria Kruppa finished with 46, and Sam West closed out the scoring with 47. Luke Peperak was the low man for the Falcons with a 12-over 47.
2019 — Tyler Hoffman led the way with a 5-over 41 as Frazier secured its first Section 2-AA win of the season by defeating Yough, 220-261, on the road at Madison Golf Club. Isabella Kudyba shot 44 for the Commodores, and Chase Hazelbaker, Elyse Elliott and Emi Curcio all finished with 45. Logan Cosharek was the low man for the Cougars with an 11-over 47.
2019 — Stone Ellis fired a 2-under 34 in South Park’s 222-278 Section 4-AA victory against visiting Bentworth at Scenic Valley Golf Course. Austin Marshalek was the low golfer for the Bearcats with a 12-over 48.
2019 — Adena Rugola and Maddie Myers scored a combined 81 playing in the first group to lead Uniontown to a 226-289 Section 8-AA victory against Jefferson-Morgan at Greene County Country Club. Rugola led the Red Raiders with a 4-over 40. Myers finished with 41. Michael Mercadante shot 44, Clay Dean carded 49, and Gage Brugger finished with to close out the scoring. Kyle Clayton secured medalist honors for the Rockets with a 1-over 37, closing with birdies on the final two holes.
2019 — The Beth-Center boys golf team rebounded from a non-section loss to Albert Gallatin with a 249-317 victory in Section 8-AA play against Brownsville at Carmichaels Golf Club. Leonard Johns, Blake Shashura, Nick Skariot and Madie Crile all shot 12-over 49 for the Bulldogs, and Jason Paternoster closed out the scoring with a 53. Lindsay Sethman had medalist honors for the Falcons with a 6-over 43. Dylan Cavanaugh finished with 45 and Jake Defigio shot 55.
2019 — The Mount Pleasant girls didn’t drop a set for a 5-0 victory at Brownsville in Section 1-AA tennis action. Mary Smithnosky won her No. 1 singles match against Jenna Bodnovich, 6-2, 6-1. Sophia Smithnosky defeated Kylie Bodnovich by nearly the same score at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-2. Haylie Brunson lost only one game at No. 3 singles in her straight-sets victory over Rachel Polando. The Lady Vikings did not drop a game in doubles with Hannah Brown and Katie Hutter combining for a win at No. 1 doubles, and Alex Hamm and Olivia Stone taking No. 2 doubles.
2019 — The Mount Pleasant boys golf team remained undefeated in the young season with a 231-234 victory in Section 2-AA play over visiting Derry at Norvelt Golf Club. The Vikings’ Tim Pisula tied for medalist honors with a 6-over 42. Derry’s Ryan Bushey also scored 42.
2018 — Ethan Fetzner shot an even-par 35 to lead visiting Albert Gallatin to a 202-235 non-section victory over Beth-Center at Chippewa Golf Course. Beth-Center’s total was the lowest team score of the squad in two years. Jarred Provance shot 39, Ethan Davis finished with 41, Matt Karpeal scored 43, and Jacob Elias closed out the scoring for the Colonials with 44. Noah Wibel was the low man for the Bulldogs with an 8-over 43. Dylan Shushura shot a 44. Anthony Dellapenna finished with 46, and Genin King and Nick Skariot both shot 51.
2017 — Christian Sadler fired an even-par 35 as Bentworth defeated visiting Fort Cherry, 202-218, in a Section 4-AA boys golf match at Chippewa Golf Course. Luke Dziak was 2-over with a 37, followed by Steven Mazutis (42), Austin Marshalek (43) and Justin Kisner (45). The Rangers were led by Stephen Lacek’s 41.
2017 — Richie Stimmel shot a 1-over-par 36 to help visiting California earn a 233-239 win over Beth-Center in the Section 8-AA boys golf opener for both teams at Chippewa Golf Course. The Trojans’ Jacob Cannon carded a 3-over 38. The Bulldogs were led by Noah Wiebl’s 44.
2017 — Aaron Yorio earned medalist honors with a 1-over-par 38 as Waynesburg Central defeated host Brownsville, 201-244, in the Section 8-AA boys golf opener for both teams at Carmichaels Golf Club. McCottie Denjen and Trevor Boris both shot 39s for the Raiders. The Falcons were paced by Lindsay Sethman’s 41.
2016 — Jose Urena allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, and the Miami Marlins rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2, to complete a three-game sweep. The Marlins’ Christian Yelich hit a solo home run in the first inning.
2015 — Eighteen holes wasn’t enough golf to decide the county’s best golfer, so Johnathan Ek and Tanner Kutek played on at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Ek, a sophomore at Laurel Highlands, parred No. 1, the first playoff hole, to defeat Albert Gallatin senior Tanner Kutek, who had a bogey-5. Ek and Kutek tied at 9-over 79, the only two golfers to break 80. Kutek and fellow all-county performer Cole Bogozi led the Colonials to the big school team title. Southmoreland won the small school crown with 447. Belle Vernon’s Deven Judy was third with an 80, one stroke ahead of teammate Matt Dawson. Uniontown freshman Danae Rugola was alone in fifth with an 82. Bogozi and Geibel Catholic’s Anthony Lovat tied at 84. Southmoreland’s Josh Redding shot an 85. Frazier senior Annika Erdely and Laurel Highlands’ Jarrod Sutton, also a senior, earned all-county honors again with an 86. Uniontown’s Logan Levander, who missed making all-county in 2014 by one stroke, also shot 86 to round out the all-county squad.
2014 — Carmichaels earned a Section 8-AA golf victory with a 209-243 victory over visiting Charleroi at Carmichaels Golf Club. Liam Shea shot 1-under 36 for the Mikes, while teammate Jacob Wamsley finished with 1-over 38. Jordan Bogucki carded 40. Chris McAfee (47) and Josh Bogucki (48) rounded out the scoring. Mike Kondratik and Josh Sidary each carded a 2-over 39 for Charleroi. Nick Chapasko (42), Josiah Fisher (59) and Jeremiah Hyatt (64) also counted in the Cougars’ final score.
2014 — The Brownsville girls swept past visiting Jeannette, 5-0, for a Section 1-AA tennis victory. Angie Braznok, Mackenzie Swords, and Tiffany Markovitch swept the singles matches for the Lady Falcons with all three defeating their opponents, 6-0, 6-0. Becca Bochna and Kristie Bulla won their No. 1 doubles match, 6-0, 6-0, while teammates Lauren Zelner and Alexis Zosky won No. 2 doubles, also 6-0, 6-0.
2014 — Laurel Highlands defeated Belle Vernon, 215-219, for a Section 2-AAA victory at Duck Hollow Golf Club. The Mustangs’ Harison Laskey was medalist with 2-under 33. Jarrod Sutton (43), John Ek (45), Cole Phillis (46), and Olivia Soom (48) rounded out the scoring for LH. Mike Lubrani was low man for the Leopards with a 2-over 37. Frank Guarinoni, Zach Cicchini and Greg Fedor all finished with 45, while teammate Deven Judy carded a 47.
2013 — Elizabeth-Forward defeated Connellsville, 191-213, at Woodside Golf Course in a Section 2-AAA golf match. All five Elizabeth-Forward golfers finished no worse than 3-over, led by Brandon Deblanco and Mark Simon both shooting a 1-over 37. John Grinko scored 2-over 38 for the Falcons.
2013 — Geibel Catholic started off the golf season on the right foot as the Gators defeated Yough, 243-252, at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Ibraheem Shaikh had the low round for Geibel with 7-over 41 and Bailey Miller finished with 46. Yough was lead by Hunter Mins with 45.
2013 — California edged Beth-Center, 236-237, for a Section 8-AA victory at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Mike Luketich was the low man for the Trojans with 4-over 40. Josh Luko finished with 44 and Nate Luketich closed with 47. Beth-Center’s Tyler Kuntz shared medalist honors with 40, and Evan Smith scored 41.
2013 — The Belle Vernon golf team edged Section 2-AAA opponent Laurel Highlands, 210-214, at Willowbrook Golf Course. The Leopards’ Michael Lubrani was medalist with a 1-over 37, one stroke better than teammate Frank Guarinoni’s 38. Laurel Highlands was led by Harison Laskey’s 2-over 38.
2013 — Brownsville won two singles matches and split the doubles for a 3-2 non-section win over Connellsville. Brownsville’s Sari Yuhas defeated Casey McIntosh, 6-4, 6-3, at No 1 singles. Angie Braznok won her No. 2 singles match against Justine Waggle, 6-4, 6-4. Connellsville’s Nicole Carnes defeated McKenziee Swords, 6-1, 7-6 (2), at No. 3 singles. Connellsville’s Rachel Shempler and Rachel Oplinger won No. 1 doubles against Becca Bochna and Payton Jacobs, 6-4, 6-4, and Julia Schmar and Kristie Bulla needing three sets to hold off Haley Lowry and Haley Shannon, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, to secure the victory.
2013 — Ringgold cruised to a 220-240 win over visiting Albert Gallatin at Cedarbrook Golf Course. The Rams’ Chris Essey and Rob Nemec shared medalist honors with 41.
2012 — The Laurel Highlands golf team played twice, downing Southmoreland, 206-224, at Duck Hollow in non-section play and then beating Ringgold at Cedarbrook Golf Course, 189-233, for a Division I, Section 2 win. Harrison Laskey led the way against the Scotties with a 2-over 37. Nick Ezzi finished with 40, Jeremy Guzy shot 41 and Brandon Yuhaniak carded a 43. Jericho Swimmer closed the scoring with 45. Zac Black and Zac Ripple both shot 43 for the Scotties. Laskey was the medalist against the Rams with 36. Ezzi followed with 37. Chris Essei shot a 42 to lead Ringgold.
2012 — Andy Yoder led the way with a 40 as Mount Pleasant downed Geibel Catholic, 215-271, in Division II, Section 2 action. Alex Kraisinger finished with 41 and Andy Bloom shot 44 for the Vikings. Ryan Robson paced the Gators with a 39.
2012 — Belle Vernon defeated Albert Gallatin, 215-231, for a Division I, Section 2 win. The Leopards’ Kirby Manown was the medalist with 38. Pat McDonough led the Colonials with 43.
2012 — Southmoreland swept Ringgold, 5-0, in non-section girls tennis match. Ashley Belzer (8-2), Marissa Luden (8-0) and Justina Jacquillard (8-4) all picked up singles wins. Katherine Spottedbear and Anna Sowinski (8-2) and Amanda Ostrowski-Taylor Robbins (8-5) swept the doubles.
2008 — The Lustig brothers, Bo and Tyber, fired a 1-under 34 and 1-over 36, respectively, to help Belle Vernon defeat Laurel Highlands, 195-201, at Duck Hollow Golf Club in Division I, Section 2 play. Dave Johnson and Nolan Russell both shot 41 for the Leopards. Brad Antal had a 43 to round out the scoring for Belle Vernon. Dave Byers scored a 37 for the Mustangs. Nathan Nesser (40), Ben Thorn (40), Ben Sutton (41), and Ricardo Ezzi (43) also counted for Laurel Highlands .
2008 — Mike Petrun’s 4-over 40 wasn’t enough for Albert Gallatin as the Colonials dropped a tough Division I, Section 2 match on the road to Southmoreland, 242-245, at Timber Ridge Golf Course. Chip Rhodes shot a 42 and Von Rhodes scored a 45 for the Scotties.
2008 — Ringgold picked up its second win of the season in as many tries, defeating Uniontown at Cedarbrook Golf Course, 205-216. Ringgold’s Mike Yanorksy fired a 1-under 34 for medalist honors. Alex Allen shot a 36 and David Marchewka had 43 for the Rams. Chris Steele’s 39 was the low score for the Red Raiders. Ben Sampson and Chris Perrotta shot 41 and 43, respectively, for Uniontown.
2008 — Mount Pleasant was too much for visiting Connellsville for a 205-225 Division I, Section 2 win at Norvelt Golf Club. The Vikings’ Evan Anthony was medalist with 39. Dylan Firmstone (40), Jordan Jones (41), and Ryan Bull (42) also counted in the final score. Jesse Salyers’ 40 was the low score for the visiting Falcons. Johnny Leonard fired a 43, and Travis Burd carded a 45 and Michael Herman shot 47.
2008 — Beth-Center’s Teddy Yanak shot 38, but Waynesburg Central came away with a 207-224 victory over the Bulldogs in a Division II, Section 8 match at Carmichaels Golf Club. Taylor Moore and Rachel Rohanna both shot 39 for the Raiders, and Ben Virgin finished with 41.
2006 — Zach Rockwell had a successful high school career during his tenure with the Uniontown golf team, but younger brother Seth accomplished a family first when the senior shot a 1-under 71 to win the Fayette Scholastic Golf Open at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Although Rockwell was one of three Red Raiders to earn all-County honors, Laurel Highlands retained the big school team title with a score of 404, 11 shots better than Uniontown. Frazier won the small school team honors with a score 449, five shots ahead of Geibel Catholic. Laurel Highlands’ Fred David finished second with a 75. The Red Raiders’ David Bobish placed third with a 4-over 76, and Connellsville’s Devin Keno and Frazier’s Marcus Wingrove tied for fourth at 77. Laurel Highlands’ Matt McCabe (78), Belle Vernon’s Tyber Lustig (79) and Brian Luzanski (81), Brownsville’s Ron Jones (81), and Uniontown’s Mike Rogers (81) also earned All-County honors.
2005 — After a double play in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Carmichaels life, the Copperheads’ Jeff Thompson broke a 3-3 tie with a three-run home run, as Carmichaels forced a seventh and deciding-game in the Fayette County Baseball League finals with a 7-3 win over Bud Murphy’s in eight innings. Duane Dupont’s second RBI-single of the game later in the inning gave the Copperheads a 7-3 lead. Carmichaels’ Chris Peters went the distance for the win, allowing nine hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Bud Murphy’s had a shot to win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Copperheads’ infield turned a 4-6-2-5-1 double play to end the threat. Gene Franks belted a two-run home run for Carmichaels. Alex Lefcakis hit a solo home run for Bud Murphy’s.
2002 — Laurel Highlands fired an impressive 5-under-par as a team to defeat Brownsville, 180-219, for its first win of the season at Carmichaels Golf Club in non-section action. Brandon Katzeff (34), Brian John (36) and Jarred Detweiler (36) were all under par for the Mustangs. Chris Bonchosky and Cory Chrise shot par rounds for the newly-crowned Fayette County champions. Freshman Santino Marchitello’s 41 was not used. Ryan Bashour had the low round for the Falcons with a 1-over 38. Josh Seelye shot a 40 and Ryan Barnhart had a 45. Brice Connors carded a 47, with Chuck DeCarlo finishing with a 49. Marc Nebraski’s 51 was thrown out.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.