2018 — Aaron Fetzner shot a 1-over 36 as Albert Gallatin opened Section 2-AAA golf play with a 202-221 road victory at Rolling Green Golf Course against Ringgold. Ethan Davis and Jarred Provance both shot 38, and Jacob Elias and Matt Karpeal both finished with 45 for the Colonials. Ringgold’s Seth Callaway was the medalist with a 1-under 34.
2018 — Belle Vernon traveled to Duck Hollow Golf Club and returned home with a 211-223 victory against Laurel Highlands in the Section 2-AAA opener for both teams. Belle Vernon’s Joe Myers was the co-medalist with a 5-over 40. Jake Caldwell and Tyler Mocello both shot 41. The Mustangs’ Steve Ross shared medalist honors with a 40. Cain Basinger finished with a 43, while Megan Joyce and Greg Hensh both shot 45. Jeff Golembiewski’s 50 rounded out the scoring.
2018 — The Mikes’ Matt Barrish had another solid round of golf with the medalist round of 2-over 38 in Carmichaels’ 217-246 victory in Section 8-AA action at Mon Valley Country Club against Charleroi. Taggart Shea (42), Delaney Lohr (45), Ethan Greene (46), and Justin Welsh (46) rounded out the scoring for the Mikes. Frank Gricar was the low man for the Cougars with a 6-over 42.
2018 — The Jefferson-Morgan boys golf team won for the first time this season with a 272-274 victory against visiting Beth-Center in Section 8-AA action at Greene County Country Club. Kyle Clayton was the low man for Jefferson-Morgan with a 10-over 46. The Bulldogs’ Genin King shared medalist honors at 46.
2018 — The Mount Pleasant girls tennis team dropped only one set in a 5-0 Section 1-AA victory at Brownsville. Mary Smithnosky opened No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Jenna Bodnovich. Madison Miller dropped only two games at No. 2 singles against Ashley Zosky. Brownsville’s Kylie Bodnovich tied the match at No. 3 singles by winning the second set, 6-2, but Ashley Mame rallied to win the final set, 6-0. Hannah Brown and Katie Hutter defeated Rachel Polando and Savanah Urban at No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-3. Brittany Prinkey and Olivia Stone completed the sweep at No. 2 doubles with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Valerie Warren and Hope Yeardie.
2018 — The Connellsville girls took to the golf course for the first time in the program’s history, and the Lady Falcons returned home from Murrysville Golf Club with a 178-259 loss in Section 3-AAA action to Franklin Regional. Shelby Soberdash posted the low score for Connellsville with a 59. Trisha Poorbaugh (63), Liz Landman (64), and Courtney Layman (71) rounded out the scoring.
2018 — Mount Pleasant built a big lead after the first two golfers and then cruised to a 212-248 Section 2-AA victory against visiting Frazier at Norvelt Golf Club. The Vikings’ Sam Napper was medalist with a 2-over 38. Playing partner Tim Pisula finished with a 42. James Queer also shot 42, while Kyle Jones and Jared Wagner both carded 45. Tyler Hoffman was the low man for the Commodores with a 44.
2017 — Hunter Donahue’s even-par 37 at Carmichaels Golf Course paced McGuffey to a 207-229 victory over Carmichaels in a non-section match. Matt Barrish shot 38 and Taggart Shea carded 43 for the Mikes. Delaney Lohr (47), Remmey Lohr (48) and Ethan Greene (53) rounded out the scoring for Carmichaels.
2017 — Frazier’s Isabella Kudyba earned medalist honors with a 46, and the Commodores downed Yough, 254-312, in a Section 2-AA golf match at Linden Hall Golf Course. Frazier’s Dominic Lee carded a 49, and teammate Elyse Elliott fired a 50.
2017 — California’s Jake Cannon and Rich Stimmel shared medalist honors with 46 in leading the Trojans to a 286-288 victory over Charleroi at Cedarbrook’s Gold course in Section 8-AA play. The Cougars’ Frank Gricar shot a team-low 47.
2017 — Bentworth’s Christian Sadler earned medalist honors with a 1-under 35 at Scenic Valley Golf Club, but it wasn’t enough for the Bearcats in a 205-223 loss to South Park in Section 4-AA play. Bentworth’s Luke Dzjak carded a 38.
2017 — Aaron Fetzner shot an even-par 35 to help lead Albert Gallatin to a 213-225 Section 2-AAA win over Ringgold at Rolling Green Golf Course. Albert Gallatin’s Cole Bogozi carded a 38 and Ethan Davis shot a 44.
2017 — Belle Vernon’s Jake Caldwell scored a 41, and teammates Tucker West and Luke Long both shot 45 to lead the Leopards to a 227-240 Section 2-AAA victory over visiting Connellsville at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Connellsville’s Chase Richardson earned medalist honors with a 5-over 40, and teammate Nolan Porterfield carded a 44.
2017 — Angus McHolme fired a 36 to lead the field, while teammates Joey Klingensmith and Matt White both shot 38 in Elizabeth Forward’s 196-247 Section 2-AAA win over Uniontown at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Danae Rugola shot 37 for Uniontown.
2017 — Lindsay Sethman was medalist with a 47 at Greene County Country Club to lead Brownsville to a 270-327 Section 8-AA win over Jefferson-Morgan. Dalton Mullen shot a 49 for the Falcons. Kyle Clayton was the low man for the Rockets with a 59.
2013 — Southmoreland opened Section 1-AA girls tennis play with a 4-1 victory at Brownsville. The Lady Scots’ Marissa Luden defeated Sari Yuhas (6-2, 7-5) at No. 1. Justina Jacquillard won at No. 2 singles with a 6-3,7-6 win against Angie Braznok. Ashley Belzer won the No. 3 singles spot, defeating McKenzie Swords, 6-2, 6-4, to sweep singles. Peyton Jacobs and Becca Bochna earned Brownsville’s only win with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Kate Walsh and Jae Powlikoski at No. 1 doubles. Anna Sowinski and Kat Spottedbear took the No. 2 doubles spot for Southmoreland, defeating Kristie Bulla and Julia Shumar 6-2, 6-3.
2012 — Luke Wallace shot 2-under 33 to lead Uniontown to a 207-239 victory over Ringgold at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Josh Nelson finished with 5-over 40, Callahan Abel finished shot 43, and teammates Tyler Frazee and Joe Carpeal both finished with 46.
2012 — Hunter Clay shot 44 to lead Frazier to a 233-275 non-section home victory at Linden Hall Golf Course over visiting Connellsville. Connellsville’s Tanner Kirsch was the only Falcon to break 50, with a 49.
2012 — Gillian Alexander, Charles Mattish and Jacob Guthrie all shot 41 at Greene County Country Club to lead Jefferson-Morgan past visiting Geibel Catholic, 223-281. Ryan Robson shot a 42 for the Gators.
2012 — Sydney Systo shot a 48 to lead Derry to a 249-261 road victory over Southmoreland at Timber Ridge Golf Course. Southmoreland’s Kelsey Shirer shot 60.
2012 — Southmoreland swept the doubles and Justina Jacquillard won her singles match as the Lady Scotties defeated Greensburg Salem, 3-2. Clarissa Horak and Jae Pawlikosky, and Katherine Spottedbear and Anna Sowinski won their doubles matches to secure the victory.
2011 — Uniontown had three golfers in the 40s, but Albert Gallatin managed to eke out a 237-240 win at Duck Hollow Golf Club in the Division I, Section 2 opener for both teams. The Red Raiders’ Josh Nelson was medalist with a 5-over 40. Zach Nelson close behind with a 42 and Luke Wallace finished with a 43. The Colonials’ Pat McDonough shared medalist honors with the Nelson at 40.
2011 — Rich David had the low round at Duck Hollow Golf Club with a 3-over 38, and Harison Laskey and Jeremy Guzy both carded 40 to lead Laurel Highlands to a 203-239 home victory over Ringgold in the Division I, Section 2 opener for both teams. Ben Cole shot 41 and Vincent Agostini rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs with 44. Connor Kane was the low man for Ringgold with a 44.
2011 — Mount Pleasant’s Zac Heide shot a 2-over 38 on the road at Willowbrook Golf Course, leading the Vikings to a 207-213 Division I, Section 2 victory over Belle Vernon. Andrew Raffensperger finished with 39 for Mount Pleasant. Belle Vernon’s Kirby Manown shot 39. Brad Antal and Pat Wilson both carded 41, and Ben Wolfe shot a 44. The section opener was Melvin Gouker’s first match as the coach of the Leopards.
2006 — The Frazier golf team set the tone the football team by winning the Black Hills Conference Tournament at Fort Cherry Golf Club with a team score of 399, led by tournament medalist Marcus Wingrove’s 3-over 73. Wingrove and teammate Mike Onuska, who fired a 77, were named to the all-conference team. Beth-Center’s Zac Nicola earned all-conference honors with a 75.
2006 — Laurel Highlands rebounded from a tough loss to Uniontown with a 208-235 non-section victory over visiting Mapletown at Duck Hollow Golf Club. The Mustangs’ Fred David was the medalist with 3-over 38. Greg Fike shot a 41, Maria Battaglia carded a 42, Josh John finished with 43 and Matt McCabe rounded out the scoring for Laurel Highlands with a 44. Joel Kovach was low man for Mapletown with a 42.
2006 — McGuffey defeated visiting Waynesburg Central, 179-208, at Dogwood Hills Golf Club in a non-section golf match. Zach Schloemer and Rachel Rohanna both shot 36 for the Raiders.
2005 — Waynesburg Central’s Zach Schloemer was the medalist with 31, but visiting Albert Gallatin came away from Rohanna’s Golf Course with a 190-196 non-section win over the Raiders. Cory Moore’ was the low man for Albert Gallatin. Kevin Uglik (37), Matt Shay (38), Brett DiDominic (41), and Jake Magerko (41) also counted in the Colonials’ final score. Rachel Rohanna and Matt Fox each had a 38 for Waynesburg, while Joe Moore carded a 41 and Taylor Moore had a 48.
2005 — Jordan Jones finished with 2-over 37 to lead Mount Pleasant to a 198-204 Division I, Section 2 victory over Uniontown at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Anthony Prailey and Jonathan Hostoffer both shot 39 for the Vikings, while Josh Coccagna (40) and Scott Bando (43) rounded out the scoring. Uniontown’s Josh Miller shared medalist honors with 37.
2005 — Matt Hoover and Matt McCabe each shot a 37, and Bruce Berish followed with a 38 to lead Laurel Highlands over Brownsville, 192-236, in a Division I, Section 2 match at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Fred David and Maria Battaglia both carded 40 for the Mustangs. Ron Jones had a 37 for Brownsville and Chuck DeCarlo finished with 38.
2005 — Geibel Catholic cruised to a 197-243 Division II, Section 8 win over visiting Charleroi at Pleasant Valley Country Club. The Gators’ Philip Lucostic was medalist with a 37, while Brandon Noonan shot at 39, and James McGrath and Edward Spotts both shot 40. Erio Vignali closed out the scoring with 41. Chad Pappasergi the low score for the Cougars with 45.
2005 — Chad Kokoska shot a 37 to lead Jefferson-Morgan past Washington, 215-276, at Greene County Country Club. The Rockets’ Zack Basinger and Dylan Blosser both shot 43.
2005 — The Commodores’ Brian Null was medalist with 42 at Carmichaels Golf Club to lead Frazier to a 234-243 non-section win over Carmichaels. Dan Lasko shot a 44 for Carmichaels.
2005 — Zach Cumberland shot even-par 33 at Rohanna’s Golf Course to lead Mapletown to a 177-218 win over California in a Division II, Section 8 match. Matt Porter was the low man for the Trojans with 39.
2004 — Geibel Catholic’s James McGrath parlayed the two best nine hole scores of the day into an individual county title with a 2-under 70 in the Fayette Scholastic Open at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Santino Marchitello and Matt Hoover both shot 3-over 75 to lead Laurel Highlands to the team title. The Mustangs finished with a team score of 406. Brownsville’s Ryan Bashour placed second with 2-over 74. Geibel’s Philip Lucostic finished fifth with 78. Belle Vernon’s Brian Luzanski (80), Brownsville’s Bryce Conner (82) and Ron Jones (82), Connellsville’s Jonathan Luckza (82), and Uniontown’s Seth Rockwell (82) also earned All-County honors.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
