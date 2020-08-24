2018 — Dave Keefer’s first game as head football coach at Southmoreland was a memorable one as the Scotties rallied for a touchdown in the final minute to edge rival Mount Pleasant, 18-14, in non-section action. The Scotties trailed 14-12 in the late in the fourth quarter when Zach Cernuto came up with another big play when he completed a pass into the flat to Riley Comforti for a 43-yard completion deep into Mount Pleasant territory. Then, with 55.8 seconds remaining, Cernuto fumbled the snap, gathered up the ball and found Brandon Peterson wide open in the end zone for an 11-yard scoring pass and the lead. Cernuto completed 16-of-26 passes for 279 yards with one interception and two touchdowns. Comforti caught six passes for 114 yards. Pete Billey led the Vikings with 116 yards rushing on 14 carries.
2018 — Khalil Smith ran for 94 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Serra Catholic to a 44-25 non-conference victory at Yough. Dustin Shoaf led the Cougars with 114 yards rushing on 24 carries and two touchdowns. Jacob Sever completed 10-of-23 passes for 192 yards. Gamal Marballie caught seven passes for 132 yards and a 72-yard touchdown pass, and ran for 30 yards on two carries.
2018 — The Beth-Center Bulldogs upended the reigning Tri-County South champion California Trojans, 50-28, in a non-conference game. Beth-Center’s explosive offense against California was paced by seniors Bailey Lincoski and Dominic Fundy. Lincoski combined for 259 yards and four touchdowns rushing and passing. Fundy rushed 15 times for 201 yards and a touchdown.
2018 — Bentworth outscored Brownsville 27-0 in the second half to overcome a seven-point halftime deficit and defeat the host Falcons, 34-14, in a Week Zero non-conference football game at Redstone Field. Sophomore running back Trent Cavanaugh rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns and also pulled in a scoring pass from Shawn Dziak to spark the Bearcats. Dziak, a junior, passed for 170 yards to give Bentworth a balanced attack. Lucas Harn led Brownsville with 185 rushing yards and two first-half TDs.
2018 — Laurel Highlands twice had the lead on WPIAL Class AA defending champion Washington, but the Little Prexies’ offense proved to be too much as the Mustangs suffered a 59-25 loss in a non-conference game at Washington. Conner Basinger rushed for 135 yards on 19 carries and scored one touchdown, and completed 15-of-22 passe for 109 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for the Mustangs. Daniel Izzi had 38 yards receiving on four receptions and scored one touchdown.
2018 — Waynesburg Central scored 40 unanswered points and gained over 350 yards on the ground in a 47-8 non-section victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan in Week Zero action. Sophomore running back Nate Stephenson led the Raiders with 161 yards rushing on 17 carries and three touchdowns. Junior quarterback Caleb Shriver ran for 62 yards and a touchdown, while junior tailback Luke Robinson ran for 43 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
2018 — Albert Gallatin trailed 28-0 at halftime and the visiting Colonials were unable to recover in a 49-12 non-conference loss to North Catholic. Cole Dupont scored for Albert Gallatin in the third quarter on a 16-yard run. Dylan Shea scored on a 75-yard fumble recovery later in the third quarter.
2018 — The final difference was Chase McAlpine’s two extra-points as Avella edged visiting Mapletown, 14-12, in non-conference action. The Maples’ Ethan Carter scored on a 6-yard run and Zach Green sprinted 25 yards for a score.
2018 — Antonio Epps ran for three touchdowns and caught another Friday night to lead South Allegheny to a 41-14 non-conference victory over visiting Frazier. Colin Shragl scored both touchdowns for the Commodores, the first on a 2-yard run and the second on a 60-yard sprint to the end zone.
2017 — Beth-Center’s Noah Wible shot a 43 for medalist honors, but Jefferson-Morgan rallied for a 264-283 Section 8-AA victory in boys golf action at Chippewa Golf Course. Bobby Coles shot the low-round for the Rockets with 49.
2017 — Sam Napper, Tim Pisula and James Queer all shot 4-over 38 at Pleasant Valley Country Club to lead visiting Mount Pleasant to a 209-247 Section 2-AA victory over Geibel Catholic. Ryan Anderson led the Gators with an 11-over 45.
2017 — The Scotties’ Josh Redding was the medalist with 37, but Frazier had the lower team score as the Commodores defeated visiting Southmoreland, 235-271, in Section 2-AA action at Linden Hall Golf Course. Isabella Kudyba and Elyse Elliott shared scoring honors for the Commodores with 44.
2017 — Matt Barrish fired a 1-under 36 to lead Carmichaels to a 216-280 Section 8-AA victory at Carmichaels Golf Club against visiting California. Taggart Shea and Ethan Greene both shot 43 for Carmichaels. Remmey Lohr finished with a 46 and Delaney Lohr closed out the scoring with a 48. Jacob Cannon was the low man for California with a 41.
2017 — Bentworth’s Christian Sadler earned medalist honors with a one-under 35 at Scenic Valley Golf Club, but it wasn’t enough for the Bearcats in a 205-223 Section 4-AA loss to South Park. Bentworth’s Luke Dziak carded a 38.
2017 — California’s Jake Cannon and Rich Stimmel shared medalist honors with 46 to lead the Trojans to a 286-288 victory over Charleroi at Cedarbrook’s Gold Golf Course in Section 8-AA play. The Cougars’ Frank Gricar shot a team-low 47.
2016 — Cole Bogozi had the lowest round in recent memory for Albert Gallatin with his even-par 35 at Duck Hollow Golf Club to lead the Colonials to a 217-256 Section 2-AAA home victory against Ringgold. Teammate Aaron Fetzner shot 3-over 38.
2016 — Uniontown’s Danae Rugola and Elizabeth-Forward’s Angus McHolme share the medalist round of 1-under 35 at Butler’s Golf Course, but McHolme’s Warriors had the better of the team results with a 203-223 win in Section 2-AAA action. Elizabeth-Forward’s Joey Klingensmith had a solid round with a 2-over 38. Logan Levander shot a 5-over 41 for the Red Raiders.
2016 — Aaron Yorio shot a 2-over 35 at Chippewa Golf Club to lead Waynesburg Central to a 212-265 Section 8-AA road victory against Beth-Center. Brandon Turcheck shot a 40 for the Raiders. Andy White was the low man for the Bulldogs with a 13-over 48.
2016 — Nate Luketich and Josh Peters both broke 40 to lead California to a 204-230 Section 8-AA over Charleroi at Mon Valley Country Club. Luketich was medalist with a 2-over 38, with Peters close behind with a 39. Adam Ulens was the low man for the Cougars with a 3-over 39.
2016 — John McClaren was medalist with a 9-over 46 as Yough went on the road to Linden Hall Golf Course for a 268-287 Section 2-AA victory against Frazier. Isabella Kudyba was the low golfer for the Commodores with 52.
2016 — McGuffey counted five scores under 40 at Dogwood Acres Golf Course in a 182-202 non-section win against visiting Carmichaels. The Mikes’ Liam Shea shared medalist honors with a 34. Matt Barrish shot 1-over 36. Chris McAfee (41), Taggart Shea (42), and Delaney Lohr (49) rounded out the scoring for Carmichaels.
2016 — Brownsville Falcon scored an early season Section 8-AA victory with a 285-304 win against visiting Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels Golf Club. The Rockets’ Gage Clark was medalist with a 2-over 39. Dalton Mullen was the low man for the Falcons with a 4-over 41.
2015 — Liam Shea shot even par 37 at Carmichaels Golf Club to lead Carmichaels over Brownsville, 212-249, in a Section 8-AA boys golf match. Jacob Wamsley (41) and Matt Barrish (42) also had solid rounds for the Mikes. Dan Mullen shot 45 for the Falcons.
2015 — Michael Amber was medalist with a 40 on Cedarbrook’s Gold Course to lead California to a 235-298 win over Jefferson-Morgan in the Section 8-AA opener for both teams. Gage Clark’s 48 set the pace for Jefferson-Morgan.
2015 — Zach Cicchini shot the medalist round of 4-over 40 to lead the Belle Vernon golf team to a 211-216 season-opening win at Willowbrook Golf Course against visiting Canon-McMillan. The Leopards’ Michael Lubrani finished with a 5-over 41.
2012 — Laurel Highlands earned a 197-215 victory over Elizabeth Forward in a Division I, Section 2 golf match. Harison Laskey shot a 38 to share medalist honors with teammate Jeremy Guzy and Elizabeth Forward’s Shane Reitz.
2012 — Southmoreland defeated Geibel Catholic, 213-244, to win a Division II, Section 2 match at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Brandon Yuhause shot a 37 for Southmoreland, while teammates Zack Black and Zac Ripple fired a 38 and 39, respectively. Geibel Catholic’s Ryan Robson was the low man for the Gators with a 38.
2012 — Brownsville shut out Southmoreland, 5-0, in a Section 1-AA girls tennis match. Megan Yocabet and Kayla Bayne won their singles matches in straight sets, while Payton Ferguson rallied for a win over Justin Jacquillard at No. 3 singles. Angie Becker and Fari Yuhas and Angie Braznok and Mackenzie Swords won their doubles matches in straight sets.
2011 — Cullen Hoone, Brandon Sutton and Pat McDonough each carded 45 to lead Albert Gallatin to a 229-235 Division I, Section 2 road victory over Ringgold at Cedarbrook’s Red course. Connor Cane and Jerrod Hancock both shot 44 for the Rams.
2011 — Mount Pleasant defeated Laurel Highlands, 207-218, in a Division I, Section 2 golf match at Norvelt Golf Course. Andy Yoder led the Vikings with 40. Harrison Laskey paced the Mustangs with 40.
2011 — Zach Berkstresser led the Rockets with a 39 and Gillian Alexander shot a 41 to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 217-347 win over visiting Brownsville at Greene County Country Club.
2011 — Tyler Rock shot 37 to lead Frazier to a 218-226 Division II, Section 2 win over Jeannette. Robert Gondura carded a 39 for the Commodores.
2011 — Brownsville opened the season with a 3-2 win over Section 1-AA rival Derry. Sarah Shasura won the Lady Falcons’ lone singles match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Peyton Ferguson and Ashtyn Guty beat Laura Kavalik and Rachel Henderson, 7-6 (3), 6-4, at No. 1 doubles, and Sara Yuhas and Angie Becker won the decidiong match at No. 2 doubles over Tessa Hriczik and Jill Orazio, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
2006 — David Bobish tied his career-best round with a 1-under 34 as Uniontown rolled past visiting Ringgold, 197-24,5 in Division I, Section 2 boys golf action at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Teammate Seth Rockwell finished with 38 and by Josh Miller shot 40. Chris Fibbi fired the low round for Ringgold with 40
2006 — Greg Fike recorded a medalist round of 38 to lead Laurel Highlands to a 197-213 Division I, Section 2 victory over host Belle Vernon. The Mustangs’ Matt McCabe finished 39, while Fred David, Josh John and Maria Battaglia all carded 40. Brian Luzanski paced the Leopards with a 40.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
2006 — Jake Magerko took home medalist honors with 39 as Albert Gallatin downed visiting Southmoreland, 203-217, at Duck Hollow Golf Club in Division I, Section 2 action. Nathan Hoburn turned in Southmoreland’s low score with 40.
2006 — Josh Coccogna fired a one-under 33 at Pleasant Valley Country Club as Mount Pleasant defeated Connellsville, 200-216, in Division I, Section 2 play. The Vikings’ Anthony Prailey shot 41. Jonathan Luczka was the low man for the Falcons with 37.
2006 — Ethan Kovach carded an even-par 33 to lift Mapletown to their first victory of the season with a 184-212 win over Carmichaels in Division II, Section 8 action. Don Hilenbrant (35), Joel Kovach (36), Ryan Wilson (39), Charlie Grim (41) and Kelly Rice (42) rounded out the scoring for the Maples. Jeff McWilliams was the low man for Carmichaels with 39.
2006 — Zach Schloemer went home with medalist honors with 39 as Waynesburg Central downed Beth-Center, 235-258, in Division II, Section 8 play at Nemacolin Country Club. Rachel Rohanna finished with 41 for the Raiders. Beth-Center’s Zac Nicola shot 42.
2006 — Erio Vignali shot a two-over 38 as Geibel Catholic defeated Bentworth, 207-218, on the front nine at Foxwood Acres. Geibel’s Ed Spotts and Bentworth’s Zach Marshalek both shot 41. The Gators’ Steve Andursky and Mike Laick, as well as Bentworth’s Derek Jansante, all finished with 42.
2006 — Matt Kokoska carded a 1-under 36 in Jefferson-Morgan’s 200-219 Division II, Section 2 road win over Brownsville at Carmichaels Golf Club. The Falcons’ Ron Jones shared medalist honors with 36.
2006 — Marcus Wingrove shot a 39 as Frazier upended Jeannette, 206-271, in a Division II, Section 2 golf match.
2005 — Chad Kokoska earned medalist honors for the second day in a row with a 1-over 38 as Jefferson-Morgan improved to 2-0 with a 204-235 victory over host California in Division II, Section 8 high school golf action at Carmichaels Golf Club. The Trojans were paced by Josh Saxe, who shared medalist honors with 38.
2005 — David Phillips shot a 1-under 34 for medalist honors to lead Fort Cherry over Frazier, 215-220, in a non-section match at Fort Cherry Golf Course. The Commodores’ Brian Null shot 41 and Marcus Wingrove finished with 42.
2004 — Josh Coccagna fired an even-par 36 to claim medalist honors as Mount Pleasant topped Uniontown, 200-224, in Division I, Section 2 action at Norvelt Golf Course. David Bobish paced the Red Raiders with 39. Teammate Seth Rockwell added 42.
2004 — Albert Gallatin welcomed Waynesburg Central to Division I, Section 2 golf with a narrow 211-212 home victory at Duck Hollow Golf Club. The Colonials’ Brett DiDominic parred the final hole to finish with 40 to secure the match. The Raiders’ Zack Schloemer had medalist honors with a 3-over-par 38. Drew Callahan also shot a 40 for the Colonials.
2004 — Belle Vernon returned home from Pleasant Valley Country Club with a 208-217 Division I, Section 2 victory over Connellsville. Belle Vernon’s Brian Luzanski finished with 1-over 35. Jonathan Luczka was the low man for the Falcons with 41.
2004 — Brownsville, under first-year coach Chris McManus, had a tough welcome to Division I, Section 2 golf with a 197-207 home loss at Carmichaels Golf Club to visiting Laurel Highlands. Chris Bonchosky led the visitors with a 2-under 35. Santino Marchitello and Matt Hoover both shot 1-under 36 for the Mustangs. Ron Jones was the low man for the Falcons with a 37. Ryan Bashour shot 40 for Brownsville.
2004 — Beth-Center opened Division II, Section 2 play with a 199-279 home victory at Nemacolin Country Club over Jeannette. Roger Myers shot an even-par 38 to lead Beth-Center. Justin Sckena fired a 39 for the Bulldogs.
2004 — Geibel Catholic cruised to a 210-251 Division II, Section 8 road victory over Charleroi at Mon Valley Country Club. James McGrath, the recently crowned county golf champion, led the way for the Gators with 3-over 39. Philip Lucostic was a shot behind at 40. Geibel Catholic dedicated the season to senior, and team captain, Andrew Broadwater, who missed the season because of cancer.
2004 — Mapletown kicked off the Division II, Section 8 season with a convincing 207-247 road victory at Carmichaels Golf Club over California. Jesse Boord had a 1-over 38 to lead the Maples. Cory Dillinger and Zach Cumberland shot 40. Josh Saxe had a strong round for the Trojans with a 2-over 39.
2004 — Carmichaels defeated Frazier, 241-256, for a non-section victory at Linden Hall Golf Course. Carmichaels’ Jamie Bandish had the low round of the day with 36. Craig Miller and Marcus Wingrove both shot 46 for the Commodores.
2002 — Craig Wilson drove in four runs and Kip Wells became Pittsburgh’s first 12-game winner in three years as the Pirates used their highest-scoring game since 1999 to beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 17-10. Pittsburgh came into the game with a major league-worst .241 team average, but scored seven runs in the first three innings, and seven more in the sixth to improve to 14-4 against the Brewers in the 2002 season.
2002 — Owners immediately slammed baseball players for making what management called backward proposals on the key issues of revenue sharing and a luxury tax just six days before the union’s Aug. 30 strike deadline.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.