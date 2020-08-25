2017 — West Greene’s Zachary Pettit accounted for four touchdowns and produced 250 total yards of offense, as the Pioneers opened the season with a 46-13 rout of Bentworth at Washington & Jefferson College’s Cameron Stadium. Nathan Brundock finished with six receptions for 141 yards for West Greene, while Benjamin Jackson carried the ball 20 times for 89 yards. The Bearcats’ Ben Peternel caught five passes for 85 yards and also threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Dziak in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
2017 — The California Trojans went on the road and routed the Brownsville Falcons, 67-6, for a non-conference victory. Lucas Harn hit Zach Whitlock on a 48-yard touchdown pass for the Falcons’ lone score. Cochise Ryan returned the second half kickoff 82 yards to give California a 34-6 lead. California ran the ball 50 times for 379 yards and nine touchdowns. Jelani Stafford led the Trojans with 122 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns.
2017 — Connellsville rallied from a 13-point deficit in the first quarter to down Uniontown, 46-33, at Bill Power Stadium to keep possession of the Coal Bucket Trophy. Connellsville holds a 37-36-9 advantage in the all-time series. Luke White gained 67 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown, and Bodee Stonebraker rushed for 77 yards on 11 carries and scored one touchdown for the Falcons. Eric Dotson pulled in three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown for the Red Raiders. Uniontown’s Omar Teets was 8-of-11 for 164 yards and three touchdowns.
2017 — Charleroi downed Monessen, 35-13, in front of the largest crowd in Myron Pottios Stadium history with an estimated 3,500 fans. The Cougars finished with 559 yards on 62 plays, including 277 yards on the ground on 42 carries. The Cougars’ Geno Pellegrini completed 11-of-20 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns.
2017 — Khalil Smith rushed for 157 yards and one touchdown, as visiting Serra Catholic opened the 2017 high school football season with a 30-8 non-conference win over Mapletown. Mapletown senior running back Dylan Rush carried the ball 30 times and finished with 96 yards, and scored the Maples’ lone touchdown when he returned a kickoff 85 yards early in the final quarter.
2017 — Dustin Shoaf scored in the second quarter, and that’s all the points Yough could muster in a 43-6 non-conference loss at Freeport Friday night.
2017 — Angus McHolme fired a 2-under 34 to lead Elizabeth Forward to a 194-243 Section 2-AAA victory against visiting Ringgold at Butler’s Golf Course. The Warriors’ Joey Klingensmith finished with an even-par 36. Nick Kolano was the low man for the Rams with a 9-over 45.
2017 — Dylan Dingle scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, lifting Beth-Center to a 32-26 non-conference road victory at Sto-Rox. Amir Austin’s 73-yard touchdown pass from Eric Wilson in the third quarter gave Sto-Rox a 26-24 lead, but Dingle’s 5-yard scoring run and Dominic Fundy’s 2-point conversion run provided the final winning difference for the Bulldogs.
2017 — Josh Clites kicked the winning extra point and had a drive-killing interception as Jefferson-Morgan held on for a 7-6 non-conference victory at Chartiers-Houston. DL Garrett caught a 35-yard pass from Jacob Broadwater with 1:10 remaining in the first half and Clites hit the extra point for the final points of the game.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna was rolling right along, then the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open had a 3-hour weather delay and the good shots of the front nine vanished. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 8-over on the back nine to close the opening round on Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, with a 6-over 78.
2016 — Belle Vernon kept its scores in the 40s and Deven Judy was medalist with a 41 as the Leopards beat Connellsville, 224-246, at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Lydia Glotfelty shot Connellsville’s low score with a 42.
2016 — Gage Clark was medalist with 42 and Jefferson-Morgan beat Beth-Center, 335-357, in a Section 8-A golf match at Greene County Country Club.
2016 — Elyse Elliott shot a 47 to earn medalist honors as Frazier beat Brownsville, 269-285, in a non-section boys match.
2015 — Connellsville prevailed on the road in a Section 2-AAA golf match as the Falcons returned home with a tight 237-239 victory against Laurel Highlands at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Connellsville’s Zach Beneke was medalist with a 43. Jimmy Malone carded a 45. Johnathan Ek, defending county champion, was the low man for the Mustangs with a 45.
2015 — The youthful trio of Logan and Rylee Levander and Danae Rugola led Uniontown to a 243-271 non-section victory against visiting Yough at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Logan Levander was medalist with a 6-over 41. Rugola shot a 42 and Rylee Levander finished with a 45.
2015 — Frazier opened the Section 2-AA golf season on the road at Greensburg Country Club, and returned home with a 249-278 victory against Jeannette. Annika Erdely and Mark Dillon shared scoring honors for the Commodores with 47.
2015 — Nate Luketich shot a 2-over 38 on the back nine of Cedarbrook Red course to lead California to a 219-240 non-section victory against visiting Serra Catholic. Jacob Cannon finished with 41 for the Trojans.
2014 — The Mustangs’ Harison Laskey led the way with a 2-under 33 as Laurel Highlands defeated Albert Gallatin, 207-235, for a Section 2-AAA victory. The 207 was the lowest total of the season for Laurel Highlands, who improve to 3-1. Albert Gallatin’s Tanner Kutek had a solid round with a 2-over 37.
2014 — Deven Judy was the medalist with a 3-over 39 to lead Belle Vernon to a 211-241 Section 2-AAA victory at Willowbrook Golf Course over visiting Ringgold. Michael Lubrani shot 40, Zach Cicchini finished with 41, and Frank Guarinoni carded 43. Neil Hancock shared medalist honors for Ringgold with a 3-over 39.
2014 — Uniontown lost its first Section 2-AAA match of the season to Elizabeth Forward, 200-215, at Butler’s Golf Course. Elizabeth-Forward’s Pat McCall carded an even-par 36, while teammates Mike Ragan and Mark Simon each finished with 39. Tyler Frazee was low man for Uniontown with a 4-over 40.
2014 — The Commodores finished strong at the back end of the lineup as Frazier slipped by Derry Area, 238-240, at Linden Hall Golf Course to remain undefeated in Section 2-AA action. Frazier’s Gregg Masneri shared medalist honors with 9-over 45.
2014 — Geibel Catholic defeated Connellsville, 240-280, in a non-section match at Pleasant Valley Country Club. The Gators’ Anthony Lovat was medalist with an 8-over 42. Hayden Harvey was low man for the Falcons with 52.
2014 — The Lady Trojans lost only four games as California cruised to a 5-0 Section 1-AA road victory at Jeannette. Elizabeth Wohar, at No. 1 singles, and Nina Victoria, at No. 3 singles, both won 6-0, 6-0. Danielle Koehler dropped only one game in her straight-sets victory at No. 2 singles. Rachel Wilkinson and Devan Altman didn’t drop a game to win their No. 1 doubles match. Hanna Custer and Nicole Carson completed the sweep, winning at No. 2 doubles, 6-0, 6-3.
2014 — Brownsville split the doubles matches, but Greensburg Central Catholic swept the singles matches for a 4-1 Section 1-A home victory over the Lady Falcons. Brownsville’s duo of Becca Bochna and Peyton Jacobs won No. 1 doubles.
2014 — Beth-Center’s Tyler Kuntz was the medalist with a 3-over 40 at Carmichaels Golf Club, but visiting Charleroi had steadier rounds throughout the lineup for a 244-251 Section 8-AA win over the Bulldogs. Mike Kondratik led the Cougars with an 8-over 45.
2014 — Carmichaels remained undefeated in Section 8-AA play with a 217-238 victory over visiting Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels Golf Club. The Mikes’ Liam Shea and Jordan Bogucki shared medalist honors with 2-over 39. Aaron Yorio led the Raiders with 4-over 41.
2011 — Zach Berkstresser and Gillian Alexander both broke 40, and Alex Rush shot 40 to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 206-232 Division II, Section 8 win over Beth-Center at Carmichaels Golf Club. Taylor Dingle paced the Bulldogs with a 41.
2011 — Brandon Wamsley shot a 1-over 38 to lead Carmichaels to a 224-270 Division II, Section 8 victory over Brownsville at Carmichaels Golf Club. Justin Newman finished with a 40 for the Mikes. Derek Lent was the low man for the Falcons with 47.
2011 — Mount Pleasant came out on top in a battle of unbeaten Division I, Section 2 teams at Duck Hollow Golf Club with a 212-223 road win over Albert Gallatin. Zac Heide paced the Vikings with 39 and Ryan Hudec added a 41. Pat McDonough was the low man for the Colonials with 39.
2011 — Elizabeth Forward cruised to a 196-213 non-section victory over visiting Laurel Highlands at Butler’s Golf Course. Bryce Plant and Jeremy Moller each shot 38, and Eric Danko had 39 for the Warriors. Harison Laskey was the low man for the Mustangs with 41. Rich David and Jeremy Guzy each shot 42, and Kelsey Soom and Nick Ezzi each carded 44.
2011 — Uniontown’s Luke Wallace was medalist with a 3-over 39 at Timber Ridge Golf Course, but Southmoreland had all five golfers come in under 46 for a 220-226 non-section home victory. Zack Black and Nick Wells shared scoring honors for the Scotties with 6-over 42.
2011 — Gene Steratore Jr., currently serving as a referee in the NFL, was named the PAC Coordinator of Football Officiating. The position is part of his role as Tri-State Officials’ Association.
2008 — Brownsville opened its girls tennis season with a 5-0 Section 1-AA win over McGuffey. Angie Pelehac won in singles, and doubles teams Erin Ryan and Alyssa Conner and Kendall Connors and Rachel Rihaly won in straight sets. Ferrell Jellots and Brittany Chiovitti needed three sets to secure their singles victories.
2008 — Penn-Trafford swept the singles matches and earned a split in the doubles in its Section 1-AAA win over Connellsville in the opening girls tennis match of the season for both teams. Alyssa Augustine and Rachelle Wiltrout earned the Lady Falcons’ only victory, with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles.
2008 — Chris Steele’s 40 earned medalist honors in Uniontown’s 222-240 non-section win over Brownsville at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Ben Sampson and Mason Fordyce both shot 41 for the Red Raiders.
2008 — Bo Lustig shot a 3-under-par 33 at Willowbrook Golf Course to lead Belle Vernon to a 199-207 non-section win over Thomas Jefferson. Teammate Tyber Lustig shot 38.
2008 — Bentworth remained undefeated with a 226-233 non-section win over Carmichaels at Carmichaels Golf Club. The Mikes’ Zach Wolfe and the Bearcats’ Clay Roman shared medalist honors with 40.
2006 — Nicole Smith was medalist honors with 42 as Mount Pleasant downed Gateway, 183-195, in a Section 1 girls golf match. Teammate Allison Homulka turned in a 44.
2005 — Corey Moore was medalist with 38 as Albert Gallatin edged past Uniontown, 210-211, in a Division I, Section 2 golf match at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Uniontown’s Seth Rockwell shared medalist honors with 38.
2005 — Mount Pleasant’s Anthony Prailey shot 36 and Josh Coccagna finished with 37 at Norvelt Golf Club, but Laurel Highlands slid past Mount Pleasant, 204-207, in a Division I, Section 2 match. Maria Battaglia fired the low round for the Mustangs with 39. Teammates Bruce Burish and Santino Martichello finished one stroke behind Battaglia and Fred David finished with a 42.
2005 — Zach Cattalina took home medalist honors with a 3-under 35 to lead Beth-Center over visiting Greensburg Central Catholic, 214-222, in Division II, Section 2 action at Nemacolin County Club. The Bulldogs’ Matt Rohrer finished with 1-over 39.
2005 — Taylor Campbell shot the low round of 37 to lead Southmoreland to a 209-215 victory over visiting Frazier in Division II, Section 2 play at Timber Ridge Golf Course. Frazier’s Brian Null finished with 39.
2005 — Washington picked up its first victory of the season in Section 8, Division II golf action with a 209-254 win over visiting Carmichaels at Village Green Golf Course. Carmichaels’ Jeff McWilliams finished with a 45.
2005 — Five of the six Mapletown golfers posted sub-40 rounds as the Maples rolled to an easy 190-212 victory over Charleroi in Division II, Section 8 play at Mon Valley Country Club. Mapletown’s Zach Cumberland, Jesse Boord and Charleroi’s Nick Lutes tied for medallist honors with rounds of 1-over 37. Joel Kovach (38), Ethan Kovach (39), and Don Hilenbrant (39) also broke 40.
2005 — Lance Armstrong suggested that he’s the victim of a “setup,” saying he doesn’t trust the French lab that released test results leading to blood doping allegations against him. Armstrong’s comments came after Dick Pound, head of the World Anti-Doping Agency, said officials had received the lab results and would review them.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
