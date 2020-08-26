2019 -- Brownsville posted its lowest score of the season, but Uniontown (3-0) was tough on its home course at Uniontown Country Club for a 204-296 victory in Section 8-AA action. Adena Rugola led the way once again for Uniontown with an even-par 36 for medalist honors. Michael Mercadante finished with a 2-over 38 and Maddie Myers posted her best round of the season with a 3-over 39 to give Uniontown three golfers under 40. Lindsay Sethman was the low golfer for the Falcons with a solid round of 3-over 39. The junior said she left a few strokes on the course.
2019 -- Southmoreland dropped only seven games as the Lady Scots breezed to a 5-0 road victory at Jeannette in Section 1-AA girls tennis action. The Lady Scots' Amelia Echard, Scarlett Davidovich, and Aly Derr won their singles matches in straight sets. Tessa Yutzy and Megan Hall won their No. 1 doubles match, 6-0, 6-1, as did the No. 2 pairing of Makenzie and Madisyn Galley.
2019 -- California edged West Mifflin, 3-2, in Section 1-AA action at California Area High School. The Lady Trojans’ Sydney Smichnick and Abby Hustava won their singles matches in straight sets, as did the doubles pair of Raquel Rhodes and Christine Goodwin.
2019 -- Washington won at No. 1 singles, but Ringgold rallied for a 4-1 Section 4-AA victory on Monday at Washington. The Lady Rams' Julia Corey (6-2, 6-4) and Allyson Brienig (6-1, 6-0) were victorious at No. 2 and 3 singles. Abbey Powell and Leah Fleming, and Courtney Berdar and Hannah Brooks won their doubles matches in straight sets.
2019 -- The Connellsville boys won for the first time this season, defeating visiting Albert Gallatin, 236-269, in a Section 2-AAA match at Pleasant Valley Golf Club. Ethan Rice was the low man for Connellsville with an 11-over 45. The Colonials' Matt Karpeal was medalist with a 10-over 44.
2019 -- Waynesburg Central’s top five played within three strokes of each other in a 196-256 Section 8-AA win over Beth-Center at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Ray Behm and MaCottie Denjen shared medalist honors for the Raiders with 5-over 38, and teammate Lucas Garber shot a 39. Gavin Durkin carded a 45 for the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-4).
2019 -- Jake Caldwell and Tyler Mocello each shot 2-under 34 in helping Belle Vernon to remain undefeated following a 203-236 Section 2-AAA victory over Ringgold at Rolling Green Golf Course. The Rams’ Seth Callaway shot a 1-over 37.
2017 -- Isabella Laurita scored two second-half goals to lead Belle Vernon to a 2-2 draw against Connellsville in non-section girls soccer action.
2017 -- Frazier was in a close battle with McGuffey until Marshall Whipkey and Brendan Crowe teamed up to help the Highlanders pull away in the fourth quarter for a 28-13 non-conference football victory. Frazier quarterback J.D. Celaschi’s scored on a 10-yard run and Julian Muccioli returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown. Celaschi threw for 175 yards.
2016 -- Keith Kalp returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown seconds after Laurel Highlands scored its first touchdown to spearhead Mount Pleasant's 45-21 non-conference win over the Mustangs. The Mustangs' Will Karwatske gained 160 rushing yards on 18 carries, including a 77-yard touchdown run.
2016 -- Charleroi’s defense, led by standout linebacker Errict Tedrow, held Monessen on the last drive of the game to secure a 23-21 non-conference win.
2016 -- California got off to a resounding start to the 2016 season with an impressive 40-7 non-conference win over visiting Brownsville at a sweltering Trojan Stadium. Jonathan Wood rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns, and Austin Grillo threw for 174 yards and two scores for the Trojans in the Week Zero match-up. Braden Petrucci caught a 76-yard touchdown pass in the victory. The Falcons got on the board when Tyler Herman, who rushed for 93 yards, broke off a 56-yard run to set up his own nine-yard touchdown run with Shandon Marshall booting the extra point to set the final score.
2016 -- Chartiers-Houston defeated Jefferson-Morgan, 34-8, for a non-conference road win.
2016 -- Connellsville's current football team showed a flash of the past in front of members of the 1991 WPIAL championship team in the Falcons' 21-7 non-conference victory over rival Uniontown at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons held onto the "Coal Bucket" and tied the all-time series against Uniontown at 36-36-9. Noah Karpiak led all rushers with 124 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.
2016 -- Serra Catholic scored the first 35 points of the game Friday night, cruising to a 42-12 non-conference victory over visiting Mapletown. Dylan Rush got the Maples on the scoreboard with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter on a 29-yard run, and added a 15-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. Rush gained 161 yards on 23 carries.
2016 -- Bentworth used its balance on offense to score the first three touchdowns for a 40-12 non-conference road victory over West Greene. Bentworth quarterback Josh Hughes completed 15-of-26 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 29 yards. Riley Nickeson led the Bearcats in rushing with 69 yards on 11 carries and added two touchdowns. The Pioneers' Ben Jackson ran for 101 yards and a touchdown.
2016 -- Southmoreland's Josh Redding and Noah House shared medalist honors at 2-over 38 to lead the Scotties to a 207-269 Section 2-AA win at Timber Ridge Golf Club against visiting Frazier. Dominic Lee was the low man for the Commodores with a 12-over 48.
2016 -- Elizabeth-Forward counted five scores at 45 or lower as the Warriors returned home from Cedarbrook Golf Course with a 211-250 Section 2-AAA victory over Ringgold. The Warriors' Angus McHolme was medalist with a 4-over 40. Joey Klingensmith shot a 41 and Mitch McCall finished with a 42. Tyler Long was the low man for the Rams with a 9-over 45.
2016 -- Gateway returned home with a 224-225 non-section victory against Connellsville at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Lydia Glotfelty was the medalist with a 5-over 39.
2016 -- Liam Shea finished at 1-over 37 at Cedarbrook Golf Course's Gold course Friday to lead visiting Carmichaels to a tight 218-220 Section 8-AA victory against California. Nate Luketich and Josh Peters shared scoring honors for the Trojans with 5-over 41.
2015 -- Greg Stiner was medalist in Brownsville’s 241-274 win over Beth-Center in a Section 8-AA boys golf match played at Carmichaels Golf Club. Noah Meyers shot 59 for Beth-Center.
2015 -- Liam Shea shot 2-over 38 for medalist honors in Carmichaels’ 222-337 Section 8-AA boys golf win over Jefferson-Morgan at Greene County Country Club. Gage Clark paced the Rockets with a 46.
2015 -- Corey Schafer shot a 3-over 39 to lead Southmoreland to a 222-263 Section 2-AA win over Geibel Catholic at Timber Ridge Golf Course. Josh Redding shot 41 and Noah House carded 44 for the Scotties. Anthony Lovat was the low man for Geibel Catholic with a 44.
2015 -- Annika Erdely led Frazier with a 44 a 241-253 Section 2-AA win over Greensburg Central Catholic at Linden Hall Golf Course. The Centurions' Zach Boote shared medalist honors with 44.
2015 -- Connellsville beat Ringgold, 221-237, in Section 2-AAA golf match on the back nine at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Lydia Glotfelty led the way for Connellsville with 42. Neil Hancock was medalist with 41 to lead Ringgold.
2015 -- Connellsville earned their first win of the young girls tennis season with a 4-1 non-section win over visiting Ringgold. Gretchen Beatty (6-1, 6-1) and Morgan Berger (6-1, 6-0) won their singles wins matches for Connellsville, while Olivia Warner (6-0, 6-0) got Ringgold’s only win at first singles. The Lady Falcons swept the doubles, with Leah McIntosh and McKenzie Miller winning first doubles, 6-3, 6-0, before Riley Baker and Brianna Meyer taking second doubles, 6-2, 6-4.
2015 -- California won two of the three singles matches, but were swept in the doubles as McGuffey returned home with a 3-2 victory in Section 1-AA action. Jessie Conti defeated Emily Cole, 6-0-6-2, at No. 2 singles. Nicole Carson beat Jenna May, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 3 singles.
2014 -- Tyler Kuntz was medalist with 1-under 36 to lift Beth-Center to its first Section 8-AA win over Brownsville at Carmichaels Golf Club, 234-264. Zane McShane led Brownsville with a 46.
2014 -- David Zitney took medalist honors with an 8-over 44 to help visiting Ringgold defeat Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section golf match at Greene County Country Club. Cameron Kromar and Gage Clark each shot a 46 to lead the Rockets.
2013 -- The Laurel Highlands golf defeated host Connellsville, 220-233, in Section 2-AAA play at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Harison Laskey had the low round for Laurel Highlands with 3-over 34. Connellsville's Jonathan Grinko had the Falcons' low score of 10-over 44.
2013 -- Jefferson-Morgan held off Section 8-AA foe Beth-Center, 221-229, at Carmichaels Golf Course. Jefferson-Morgan had solid rounds from Jillian Alexander (39) and Charles Mattish (40). Beth-Center's Tyler Kuntz shot 40.
2013 -- Brownsville won all but one match in straight 6-0, 6-0 sets, for a 5-0 Section 2-AA win over Jeannette. Sair Yuhas dropped two games at No. 1 singles. Angie Braznok and Mackenzie Ford won their singles matches without dropping a game. Becca Rochna and Peyton Jacobs, and Julia Schumar and Casey Hawk swept the doubles matches.
2013 -- Mount Pleasant held off Frazier for a 228-232 in Section 2-AA match at Linden Hall Golf Course. Hunter Clay shot 43 and Annika Erdely finished with 45 for the Commodores. The Vikings' Nathan Irgang had the low round with 6-over 42.
2011 -- Lance Berkman hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and Yadier Molina had a three-run shot in the second, helping the Cardinals overcome a pair of deficits to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-4.
2008 -- Laurel Highlands edged Albert Gallatin, 222-225, in a Division I, Section 2 golf match at Duck Hollow Golf Course. Ben Thorn led the way for the Mustangs with 7-over 42. Mike Petrun was medalist for the Colonials with a 2-over 37, and Taylor Barnickel finished with 39.
2008 -- Mount Pleasant made the trip to Duck Hollow Golf Club worth the effort with a 204-214 win over Uniontown. Mount Pleasant's Jordan Jones was medalist with 1-over 35. Ben Sampson and Chris Steele were low for the Red Raiders with 40.
2008 --- Belle Vernon (3-0, 4-0) was tough at home at Willowbrook Golf Course, defeating visiting Connellsville, 204-233, for a Division I, Section 2 victory. Bo Lustig was medalist for the Leopards with 1-over 37. Tyber Lustig shot a 39 and Nolan Russell finished with a 40. Jarret Gallentine was the low man for the Falcons with a 44.
2008 -- Rachel Rohanna fired an even-par 33 at home at Rohanna's Golf Course to lead Waynesburg Central to a 185-205 Division II, Section 8 victory over visiting California. Waynesburg's Matt Fox shot a 34, with Taylor Moore and Emily Rohanna both carding 39. Ben Virgin's 40 closed the scoring rounds. California's David Beck finished with 1-over 34 and Phillip Langley scored 38.
2008 -- Jefferson-Morgan opened Division II, Section 8 golf play with a 222-246 win over Beth-Center. Josh Kokoska was the medalist at Greene County Country Club with a 4-over 40. Jim Webeck led the Bulldogs with a 44.
2008 -- Carmichaels defeated Brownsville, 218-228, in a Division II, Section 8 golf match at Carmichaels Golf Club. Carmichaels' Zach Wolfe had the medalist round with a 1-under 37. Mike Peton was low man for the Falcons with 41.
2008 -- Connellsville swept past Southmoreland, 5-0, for a non-section victory in girls tennis action. Laura Husband, Casey Nicholson and Caitlyn Anderson picked up singles victories for the Lady Falcons, while the teams of Alyssa Augustine and Rachelle Wiltrout, and Lindsey Boors and Kylie Kern brought home wins in doubles action.
2008 -- Geovany Soto drove in seven runs and the Chicago Cubs overcame Alfonso Soriano's second dropped fly ball in Pittsburgh this season to rally for a 14-9 victory over the Pirates. The Cubs trailed 8-7 before scoring seven times in the eighth inning against three Pirates pitchers.
2006 -- J.T. Phillips struck out eight and Josh Lester made a nice grab of a line drive to thwart a rally, helping Columbus (Ga.) defeat Beaverton (Ore.), 7-3 to win the U.S. title and advance to the championship game of the Little League World Series.
2005 -- Brownsville fullback Floyd Armel muscled his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown after an early Albert Gallatin fumble as the Falcons escaped York Run with a 14-6 victory over the Colonials. Nate Turner had a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mark Brown for Albert Gallatin. The Falcons' Joe Fieck took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a Brownsville touchdown.
2005 -- Tommy Dolde won his first game as Connellsville's coach with a 34-14 victory over visiting Uniontown to regain the Coal Bucket. Scott Jones scored a pair of touchdowns in the win, a 45-yard interception return and a one-yard run. Kevin Sanders scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass for the Red Raiders.
2005 -- Geibel Catholic made a few big plays in the first half, but gave up a few bigger ones in the second half of a 29-14 loss at Serra Catholic. The back-breaker for the Gators (0-1) was a 71-yard return of a blocked field goal by Serra's Chris Kincaid with 8:53 remaining in the game. Geibel senior quarterback Mitch Erdely ran 21 times for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He put the Gators ahead with a 71-yard run 8:49 before halftime, then capped the half with a 25-yard scoring run as time expired to give Geibel Catholic a 14-6 halftime lead. Erdely also passed for 100 yards.
2005 -- Ken Griffey Jr. homered twice, winning pitcher Aaron Harang ended the longest hitless streak by a major leaguer in 14 years and Aaron Holbert got his first big league hit in 16 pro seasons during the Cincinnati Reds' soggy 6-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2005 -- Logan Phillips split the uprights in overtime from 22 yards out on Carmichaels' first offensive possession as the Mikes defeated visiting Burgettstown, 9-6, in a non-conference game. Phillips led Carmichaels with eight carries for 41 yards rushing and three catches for 42 yards. Bob Virgili completed 10-of-13 passes for 105 yards. Cody Andrews scored on an 18-yard run with 5:24 left in the game. Burgettstown tied the game at 6-6 with only 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
2005 -- Troy Cree scored three touchdowns, highlighted by a 100-yard interception return and runs of six and one yard, and ran for 90 yards as Waynesburg Central rolled to an easy 42-20 non-conference victory over host West Greene. The Raiders' J.D. Higgins scored two rushing touchdowns on runs of 20 and 10 yards, and gained 131 yards on 13 carries. Cody Miller led West Greene with 20 carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns. West Greene quarterback A.J. Wilson went 8-for-16 for 129 yards and a 14-yard score to Marcus Sims.
2005 -- Joe Mucho and Travis Harff each scored two touchdowns in Bentworth's 28-27 non-conference win over Mapletown. Harff completed 11-of-22 passes for 122 yards, and scored on runs of three and one yard. Harff's one-yard touchdown came with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, followed by a Nick Workmaster's extra point for the victory. The winning score was set up by a Lincoln Gibson's 63-yard kickoff return after the Maples had just taken a 27-21 lead. Brandon Geisel caught a 21-yard pass from Jon Caldwell with 48 seconds left, but the Maples missed the extra-point kick. Geisel led the Maples with 136 yards rushing on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns.
2005 -- Jack Buehner was back on the sidelines as Laurel Highlands football coach, returning after a three-year hiatus. Led by Pitt recruit Dorin Dickerson, West Allegheny defeated the Mustangs, 28-0, Buehner's return. Dickerson scored all four of West Allegheny's touchdowns and finished with 97 yards rushing on 12 carries and had two receptions for 63 yards. The Mustangs' Jared Jodon completed 5-of-16 passes for 50 yards with one interception. He connected three times with Gregg Forse for 38 yards.
2005 -- Beth-Center opened the football season with a 20-7 non-conference win over visiting Jefferson-Morgan. The Bulldogs held the Rockets to just five yards rushing on 17 carries, and J-M quarterback Josh Lawrence completed seven passes for 124 yards and three first downs. Bulldog running back Monty Davis led all rushers with six carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns, including scoring runs of 72 and 17.
2004 -- Jefferson-Morgan opened the Division II, Section 8 schedule with a 231-253 win over visiting California at Greene County Country Club. Chad Kokoska posted the low round of the day with the Jefferson-Morgan junior shooting a 2-over 38. Josh Saxe led the Trojans with 43.
2004 -- Cory Moore and Drew Callahan both shot a 5-over 40 to lead the Albert Gallatin to a 210-237 Division I, Section 2 victory over Uniontown at Duck Hollow Golf Club. David Bobish was the low man for the Red Raiders with a 41.
2004 -- Geibel Catholic remained undefeated in the young season with a 210-234 Division II, Section 8 victory at Cedarbrook's Gold course over Monessen. James McGrath led the way for the Gators again with a 2-over 38. Philip Lucostic fired a 41, Edward Spotts had a 42, and Erio Vignali shot a 44.
2004 -- Laurel Highlands defeated Mount Pleasant, 190-219, for a Division I, Section 2 home victory at Duck Hollow Golf Club. The Mustangs' Santino Marchitello was the medalist with 1-over 36. Matt McCabe, Jeremy Boskovitch and Chris Bonchosky all finished with 38. Josh Coccagna led the Vikings with a 39.
2004 -- Waynesburg Central returned to the comfort of Rohanna's Golf Course for a 177-192 non-section win over visiting Connellsville. Freshman Zack Schloemer had the round of the day for the Raiders with a 2-under 31. The remaining five scoring rounds for the Raiders were all in the 30s, including Aaron Pyle (35), Anthony Calverio (35), Tommy Rohanna (37) and A.J. Bertovich (39). Jonathan Luczka was the low man for the Falcons with 37. Nathan Pritts shot a 38 and Cody Boors, Craig White and Justin Davanzo all had 39.
2004 -- Greensburg C.C. defeated visiting Beth-Center, 192-212, in a Division II, Section 2 match at Mt. Odin Golf Course. Rich Tiberio shot 40 for the Centurions. Matt Rohrer and Justin Sckena were low for the Bulldogs with 40.
2003 -- Drew Callahan shot a 4-over-par 39 to lead Albert Gallatin to a 204-221 Division I, Section 2 victory at Duck Hollow Golf Club over visiting Yough. Cory Moore shot 40, Kevin Uglik carding 41, and Josh Allison and Tom Corazzi both finished with 42. Tony Fabbri was the low man for Yough with 38.
2003 -- Uniontown escaped Pleasant Valley Country Club with a 197-207 Division I, Section 2 road victory over Connellsville. The Red Raiders' Greg Franko and Luke Dvorchak shared medalist honors with 4-over 38. Jonathan Luczka was the low man for the Falcons with 37.
2003 -- Jeremy Boskovitch had the low round of the day for the Mustangs with a 2-over 37, to carry Laurel Highlands to a 194-229 Division I, Section 2 at Duck Hollow Golf Club over visiting Southmoreland. Santino Marchitello and Chris Bonchosky both scored 38, Matt Hoover carded a 39 and Matt McCabe closed the scoring rounds with a 42 for the Mustngs. Tom Beal was the lone golfer for Southmoreland under 40 with a 39.
2003 -- Carmichaels evened its Division II, Section 8 record at 1-1 with a convincing 204-252 home win at Carmichaels Golf Course over West Greene. Jamie Bandish shot 2-under 35 for the Mikes. Joey Menhart was also under par with a 36. Chris Simms was the low man for the Pioneers with a 46.
2003 -- Jason Kendall, upset at not being dealt along with Brian Giles to San Diego earlier in the day, hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the slumping Marlins, 4-3.
2003 -- Brian Giles, one of the NL's most productive players for five seasons, was dealt to the San Diego Padres in a long-rumored trade that further depletes the talent-thin Pittsburgh Pirates. In an uncommon late-season deal involving a name player going from one non-contender to another, the Pirates received promising left-handed starter Oliver Perez, minor league outfielder Jason Bay and a player to be named.
2002 -- Beth Conlon's win at No. 1 singles in three sets clinched a 5-0 non-section tennis victory for the Connellsville girls over visiting Southmoreland. The Lady Falcons' Kim Rankin and Erica Husband won their singles matches in straight sets. Kristina Grove and Laura Lucas, and Julissa Pieczynski and Staci Kerns both won their doubles matches, 6-0, 6-1.
2002 -- Albert Gallatin defeated Carmichaels, 201-212, for a non-section boys golf victory at Carmichaels Golf Club. The Colonials' Josh Oros and Josh Francis shared medalist honors with even-par 37. Ryan Bashour was the low man for Brownsville with 1-over 38. Brownsville's Skooter Roebuck subbed for coach Mike Sobocinski.
2002 -- Greg Franko and Zach Rockwell both shot 1-over 37 to lead Uniontown to a 196-206 non-section road victory over Trinity at Lone Pine Golf Course. The Red Raiders' Bobby Umbel finished with 40, and Jarrod Bartok and Scott Bell both shot 41.
2002 -- Greensburg C.C. had four golfers under 40 for a 194-229 non-section road victory over Southmoreland at Timber Ridge Golf Course. Ron DeNunzio was medalist with 36 for the Centurions. Aaron Stashick was low man for the Scotties with a 43.
2002 -- Derry returned home from Linden Hall Golf Course with a 214-259 non-section victory over Frazier. Chris Bissett had a 48 for the Commodores.
2002 -- Brownsville swept the singles and won first doubles for an easy 4-1 win on the road at Trinity in the season opener for both teams. The Lady Falcons' Gina Pelehac, Danielle Davison and Christina Libertini won their singles matches in straight sets. Maggie Craig and Lindsey Zidek took the first set at No. 2 doubles with a 7-5 win, dropped the second set and rebounded for victory with a 6-3 third set.
2002 -- The Southmoreland girls golf team remained undefeated with a 214-228 road victory in their opening Section 1 match over Franklin Regional.
