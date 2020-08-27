2019 — Geibel Catholic was only two matches into its inaugural girls golf season when the Lady Gators made history with a 227-280 Section 1-AA victory against Southmoreland at Pleasant Valley Golf Club. The Konieczny sisters led the way for Geibel Catholic. Claire Konieczny, a freshman, was medalist with a 5-over 40, while older sister Caroline scored 43. Carlie Collins was the low golfer for the Lady Scots.
2019 — The Penn-Trafford girls returned home from Pleasant Valley Golf Club with a 185-236 Section 3-AAA victory over Connellsville. Penn-Trafford’s Lauren Barber was the medalist with a 5-over 40. Shelby Soberdash led the Lady Falcons with a 15-over 50.
2019 — The Commodores’ Isabella Kudyba shot 3-over 38 for medalist honors and Elyse Elliott carded a 39 in Frazier’s 204-262 road win over Beth-Center at Chippewa Golf Club. Leonard Johns shot 45 for the Bulldogs.
2019 — Carmichaels edged Waynesburg Central in a playoff, 15-16, after both teams shot 200 in Section 8-AA golf action at Rohanna’s Golf Course. The Mikes’ Taggart Shea and Remmey Lohr squeaked by the Raiders’ Ray Behm and MaCottie Denjen in a two-hole playoff. Shea shot 1-over 34 and Lohr finished with 36. Behm had 35 and Denjen fired 37.
2018 — The Colonials’ Aaron Fetzner had the low round of the day, firing a 3-over 38 in Albert Gallatin’s 214-234 Section 2-AAA victory against visiting Connellsville at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Chase Richardson, Connellsville’s No. 1, shot 41.
2018 — Belle Vernon had a solid performance throughout its lineup with four of its five scores 43 or lower for a 215-249 victory against visiting Ringgold in Section 2-AAA action at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Belle Vernon’s Joe Myers was the medalist with a 5-over 41. Nick Kolano was the low man for the Rams with a 10-over 46.
2018 — Zach Boote led the way for the visiting Centurions with 1-over 38, as Greensburg Central Catholic returned home from Linden Hall Golf Course Monday with a 235-244 victory against Frazier in Section 2-AA action. Isabella Kudyba was low for Frazier with a 7-over 44.
2018 — The Rugola sisters combined to shoot 1-over as the Uniontown golf team remained undefeated in Section 8-AA with a 222-255 road victory against Brownsville at Carmichaels Golf Club. Danae Rugola fired a medalist round of 1-under 36, while her younger sister Adena finished with a 2-over 39 for the Red Raiders (3-0). Dalton Mullen was the low man for the Falcons with a 4-over 41.
2018 — The Bearcats’ Luke Dziak shot a 1-over 36 in Bentworth’s 230-234 Section 4-AA victory over visiting Burgettstown at Chippewa Golf Club.
2018 — Trevor Boris and MaCottie Denjen both shot 2-over 37 to lead Waynesburg Central to a 200-237 road victory in a Section 8-AA match played at Chippewa Golf Club against Beth-Center. Beth-Center’s Noah Wible shared medalist honors with a 37.
2018 — Carmichaels (4-0) didn’t count a score over 43 as the Mikes cruised to a 203-291 win against California at Cedarbrook Golf Course (Red course) in Section 8-AA action. Carmichaels’ Matthew Barrish was the medalist with a 2-over 37. Remmey Lohr shot 40.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna tied for 39th place with a four-day total of 1-under 283 on The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club. She moved up 13 places in the final round.
2015 — The Connellsville boys golf team capped a productive opening week with a 225-255 victory in Section 2-AAA action against visiting Uniontown at Pleasant Valley County Club. This was the first time the Falcons opened the season 3-0 under coach Brent Rockwell. Uniontown’s Logan Levander and the Falcons’ Zach Beneke shared medalist honors with a 9-over 43.
2015 — Michael Lubrani shot 3-over 39 as Belle Vernon remained undefeated with a 208-232 Section 2-AAA home victory against Laurel Highlands. Jarrod Sutton was the low man for the Mustangs with an 8-over 44.
2015 — Liam Shea shot a 1-under 36 at Carmichaels Golf Club to lead Carmichaels (3-0) to a 216-232 Section 8-AA victory against visiting Charleroi. Jacob Wamsley shot a 42 for the Mikes. The Cougars’ Mike Kondratik shot an even-par 37.
2015 — The Brownsville girls tennis team dropped just one set as the Lady Falcons shut out Jeannette, 5-0, in Section 1-AA action. Tiffany Markovitch, Lauren Zelner and Alex Zosky won their singles matches for Brownsville. Mary and Sarah Lemesh lost only one game in winning their No. 1 doubles match. Sydnee Yuhas and Ashley Zosky completed the sweep by winning No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 6-4.
2014 — Gene Spadaro’s Southmoreland boys golf squad took care of business on their home course, defeating Larry Mikesell’s Frazier team, 225-239, for a Section 2-AA win at Timber Ridge Golf Course. The Scotties’ Josh Redding turned in the medalist round of 4-over 40. Josh Miller was the low man for the Commodores with 5-over 41.
2014 — The Brownsville girls tennis team defeated rival California, 4-1, for a key Section 1-AA victory. The Lady Falcons swept the doubles matches and won two singles matches for the win. Brownsville’s Angie Braznok and Tiffany Markovitch, and the Lady Trojans’ Danielle Koehler all won in straight sets. The Lady Falcons’ Peyton Jacobs and Becca Bochna and Kristie Bulla and Lauren Zelna also won in straight sets.
2014 — Mike Ragan was medalist with a 4-over 38 to lead Elizabeth-Forward to a 206-228 win over Connellsville at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Section 2-AAA play. Zach Beneke was the low man for the Falcons with an 8-over 42.
2014 — Waynesburg Central won a Section 8-AA golf match over Beth-Center, 223-244, at Carmichaels Golf Club. Aaron Yorio was the low man for the Raiders with a 1-over 38. Tyler Kuntz was the low man for the Bulldogs, also with a 1-over 38.
2014 — Mike Kondratik was medalist with a 3-over 39 to lead Charleroi to a 227-270 victory over visiting Brownsville at Mon Valley Country Club in Section 8-AA play. Zane McShane was the low man for the Falcons with a 10-over 46.
2014 — Mike Lubrani shot the low road with a 5-over 40 to lead Belle Vernon to a 212-219 win over Uniontown at Duck Hollow Golf Club in Section 2-AAA play. Tyler Frazee was the low man for the Red Raiders with a 6-over 41.
2014 — Anthony Lovat was medalist with an 8-over 42 to lead the Gators to a 232-275 victory over Jeannette at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Section 2-AA play.
2014 — Albert Gallatin’s Tanner Kutek and Ringgold’s Rob Nemec shared medalist honors, but the Rams held a slight edge with the remaining five golfers for a 240-243 Section 2-AAA home victory at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Red course.
2013 — Aramis Ramirez had three hits, including his 350th career home run, and drove in four runs as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-6.
2012 — Uniontown was victorious at home at Duck Hollow Golf Club with a 219-233 win over visiting Belle Vernon. The Leopards’ Kirby Manown was medalist with an even-par 35. Luke Wallace led the Red Raiders with 3-over 38.
2012 — Albert Gallatin edged visiting Elizabeth Forward, 223-228, at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Brandon Kenney finished with a 2-over 37 in the final group to secure the win for the Colonials. Shane Reitz was the low man for the Warriors with a 41.
2012 — Jefferson-Morgan’s Gillian Alexander was medalist with 2-over 39 at Carmichaels Golf Club, leading the visiting Rockets in a 218-223 victory over Beth-Center. Beth-Center’s Evan Smith shot a team-low 40.
2012 — California’s Michael Luketich and Michael Langley each shot a 42, leading the Trojans to a 219-225 win over Carmichaels at Carmichaels Golf Club. Brandon Wamsley shot a 2-over 39 for the Mikes.
2011 — Second-year wide receiver Antonio Brown caught four passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 34-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
2011 — Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus took third place at the Penn State Beaver tournament following wins over Penn College and Ohio State Marion.
2005 — Vonn Fe’ao escaped a bases-loaded jam with a double play in the top of the fifth inning and then sealed the game with a homer in the bottom of the inning as West Oahu of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, advanced to the title game of the Little League World Series with a 6-1 victory over Rancho Buena Vista of Vista, Calif.
2004 — The Clairton Bears scored three touchdowns in a span of 5:56 en route to a 40-0 non-conference victory over Brownsville at Redstone Field. Dana Brown rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Andre Carr finished with 148 yards rushing, fired a 10-yard touchdown pass and returned a punt 64 yards for a score.
2004 — Thomas Jefferson beat Belle Vernon, 28-0, for a convincing road victory. The Jaguars scored on their first three possessions, punted only once and outgained Belle Vernon, 360-97.
2004 — Beth-Center’s Drew Asplund kicked a 30-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lift the Bulldogs to a 16-14 non-conference victory at Jefferson-Morgan. Davis Slagle finished led Beth-Center with 112 rushing yards on 16 attempts, while throwing for 37 yards on 3-of-9 passing, including a perfect 3-for-3 in the fourth quarter.
2004 — Frazier cruised to a 27-8 non-conference win over visiting Wilkinsburg behind junior quarterback Tony Battaglini, who finished with 114 yards passing and two touchdowns, one covering 20 yards to Steve Erdely, and another of five yards to Brian Krukowsky. Battaglini also scored on a four-yard run. Erdely caught six passes for 90 yards, while running back Ryan Keebler, rushed 19 times for 91 yards and a touchdown.
2004 — Uniontown hit a pair of big scoring plays and stopped a Connellsville two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to edge the visiting Falcons, 15-14, in the annual Coal Bucket game at Bill Power Stadium. Ryan Geary, who rushed for 83 yards, bulled ahead for five yards on a fourth-and-one play, and Scott Jones finished off the drive four plays later with a two-yard run with 1:16 remaining. Connellsville went for two after a Uniontown timeout and Nate Feniello zipped a pass to Jones near the sideline, but John Farrell was there to drop him in his tracks and preserve the Red Raiders’ lead.
2004 — Waynesburg Central scored all of its points in the fourth quarter to rally past visiting West Greene, 29-27, in a non-conference home game. The Pioneers pulled into the lead with 1:10 left in the game, but the Raiders put together a scoring drive in the final minute. A pass interference call on the Pioneers kept the drive alive, and Ian Chappel made the most of the second chance when hit hit Scott Throckmorton for the go-ahead touchdown.
2004 — Matt Hyita scored two touchdowns to lead California to a 14-6 non-conference win over visiting Riverview.
2004 — Sophomore Craig Sedunov scored three touchdowns, two on passes from his older brother, senior quarterback Mike Sedunov, as Yough rolled over Southmoreland, 41-8, in non-conference football game. Craig Sedunov ran for 137 yards on 23 carries, including an 18-yard touchdown run, and caught scoring passes covering 11 and 68 yards. Mike Sedunov completed 10-of-13 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns, the other one going to Ryan Allen from seven yards out. Southmoreland’s lone touchdown was a Tom McIntyre 23-yard scoring pass to Nate Ozoroski.
2004 — Jeff Lapkowicz rushed for 124 yards on nine carries and scored four touchdowns in Carmichaels’ 52-19 non-conference win over Burgettstown. Lapkowicz scored on runs of 56, 16, 14 and three yards. Lapkowicz also tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Ty Tinson and completed 4-of-8 passes for 85 yards.
2004 — Ryan Geisel ran for 196 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns as Mapletown opened with a 21-13 non-conference win over Bentworth. Bentworth’s Travis Harff completed 3-of-18 passes for 96 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown pass to Ryan O’Donnell.
2004 — Albert Gallatin’s game at Hubbard, Ohio, was postponed due to rain.
2004 — West Allegheny edged Laurel Highlands, 7-0, in a game called at 9:51 of the third quarter because of lightning and rainy conditions.
2002 — California remained undefeated with a 185-199 Division II, Section 8 road victory over Mapletown at Rohanna’s Golf Course. The Trojans’ Bryann Dunn was medalist with 1-over 34. Teammate Tony Lent finished with 35. Chris Petrick scored an eagle to lead the Maples with 4-over 37. Mapletown’s Zach Cumberland finished with 38.
2002 — Carmichaels evened its Division II, Section 8 record with a 201-211 victory over West Greene at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Jamie Kowalczyk, Sean McCombs and Jeremy McIntire all shot 6-over 39 for the Mikes. West Greene’s Ryan Koffler shot a 38 for medalist honors.
2002 — Connellsville’s No. 2 doubles team of Julissa Pieczynski and Staci Kerns rallied from one set down to give the Lady Falcons a hard-fought 3-2 Section 1-AAA victory over host Indiana. The Lady Falcons’ Erica Husband rolled to victory at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-0, and Kristina Grove and Laura Lucas gave Connellsville a win at No. 1 doubles, 6-2, 6-4.
2002 — Waynesburg Central continued its push for a fourth Division II, Section 8 crown with a 180-187 victory over visiting Brownsville at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna, a WPIAL and PIAA finalist last year, finished at even-par 33. The Raiders’ Tommy Rohanna carded 34 and Eric Churney finished with 35. Ryan Bashour and Ryan Barnhart shot a 36, Josh Seelye and Chuck DeCarlo finished with 38, and Chad Rice added 39 for the Falcons.
