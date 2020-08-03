2019 — Harison Laskey picked up a couple shots on the field to enter the final round of the 31st Fayette County Open with a three-stroke lead. The defending champion finished with a 3-under 67 at Springdale Golf Club in the third round for a three-day total of 4-under 208. Laskey played in the final group with Jeremy Enslen and Santino Marchitello, both former champions. Enslen and Marchitello both shot 1-under 69 to remain tied in second place with a three-round total of 1-under 211.
2018 — The threesome of Jeremy Enslen, Fred David and Jim Kubina all posted 68 at Uniontown Country Club, but Harison Laskey did the trio a little better with 6-under 65 to solidify his lead after the second round of the Fayette County Open. Laskey stretched his lead to six strokes over Enslen, with a two-day total of 11-under 131. Enslen had a two-round total of 5-under 137. David moved into third place with a two-day total of 139. Marco Oliverio shot a 72 in the second round and sat alone in fourth at 140. Santino Marchitello shot 70 and was fifth with a two-round total of 1-under 141.
2017 — Harison Laskey and Jeremy Enslen, the past two champions, shared the opening-round lead of the Fayette County Open after both shot even-par 69 at Pleasant Valley Country Club, holding a one-stroke lead over Pat Calvaresi and Ryan Bashour. Tanner Kutek, Santino Marchitello, Steve Superick and Ian Picosky all shot 72 in the first round.
2017 — Trevor Farrell had a solid performance to lead Mill Run to a 4-0 victory over Carmichaels in Game 3 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series. The Copperheads held a 2-1 series lead. Farrell scattered five hits with eight strikeouts and five walks in the win. Losing pitcher Nate Torbich allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Dakota McWilliams hit a solo home run for Mill Run.
2016 — Danae Rugola lost a playoff to Samantha Shumaker in the Tri-State PGA Jr. Golf Tour Player of the Year tournament at Mystic Rock. Both players shot 12-over 84 with Shumaker winning on the second playoff hole. Connellsville senior Lydia Glotfelty finished sixth with a 92 (44-48). Grindstone’s Lindsay Sethman was third in the girls 12-15 division with a 79 (36-43). Mount Pleasant’s Meghan Zambruno finished seventh with a 90.
2016 — Elizabeth-Forward’s Angus McHolme opened with a 38 on the front nine in the boys 15-16 division, but closed with a 41 to finish sixth with a 7-over 79 in the Tri-State PGA Jr. Golf Tour Player of the Year tournament at Mystic Rock. Albert Gallatin’s Cole Bogozi finished with 89 (49-40). Mike Kondratik, a 2016 Charleroi graduate and Methodist University recruit, 82 (43-39) in his final youth tournament.
2014 — New York Pizza hit three home runs for a 13-5 win in Game 5 of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals over visiting Mill Run at Hutchinson Field. New York Pizza dropped the first two games of the best-of-5 series and rallied for three straight wins over four days. NYP advaced to play Carmichaels in the championship series. New York Pizza’s Brian Sankovich hit a three-run home run for the early lead and hit another three-run shot later in the game. Marty Fagler also hit a three-run home run in the game. Mill Run’s Ben Herrington hit a two-run home run and Derek Orndorff added a two-run double.
2013 — Jeremy Enslen entered the third round of the Fayette County Open with a four-stroke lead, and held the same advantage when he left Springdale Golf Club in his quest for his second county golf title. Enslen shot a 4-over 74 in a steady rain for a three-round total of 1-under 211. Santino Marchitello was alone in second place after shooting 74. John Kingora, another former champion, made the biggest move of the day with the low round of 2-under 68 to pull into a tie with Marchitello. Harison Laskey shot 2-over 72 and was alone in fourth place at 218. Ron Jones, who carded a 75, rounded out the top five with a three-round total of 222.
2012 — First-round leader Pete Dzambo III shot 4-over 76 in the second round at Duck Hollow Golf Club, while Mike Revak and Santino Marchitello had the only under-par rounds to close the gap heading into the third round at Uniontown Country Club. Defending champion Jeremy Enslen and first-year player Cam Booth matched rounds again with a 1-over 73, pulling into a tie with Dzambo atop the leaderboard with 1-under 142. Revak’s 3-under 69 and Marchitello’s 2-under 70 pulled the golfers into a three-way tie into fourth place with Seth Rockwell, who finished with a 3-over, at 2-over 145.
2011 — Belmont Inn went down to the wire to eliminate the defending Fayette County Baseball League champion Blue Mountain with a 6-5 victory at Carmichaels High School. Belmont Inn (17-12) avenged its loss to Blue Mountain in the 2010 semifinals, taking an early 2-0 lead in the series, before the Copperheads (20-9) evened the semifinal series with back-to-back wins. Belmont Inn advanced to play Bud Murphy’s in the championship. Gene Franks hit a two-run home run for Blue Mountain. Belmont Inn sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs to take the lead in the third inning.
2009 — Blue Mountain manager Richard Krause received perhaps one of the best gifts possible for his birthday, a 4-1 victory in Game 1 win against Mill Run in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal playoff series. Kevin Holdsworth allowed seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk for the win. Cy Mozingo came on with one out in the top of the seventh inning and closed the game with a 4-6-3 double play.
2009 — Rachel Rohanna shot 6-over 77 at the Old Warson Country Club in St. Louis, Mo., to finish with a 6-over 77 and was tied with a dozen players in 72nd place and just one shot behind a group tied in 57th. The top 64 players advanced through to match play. Connellsville’s Jordan Craig had a rough opening round, shooting a 12-over 83. The Wake Forest University grad was tied for 139th.
2009 — Mario’s opened the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal series with a 6-2 win over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Jared Lapkowicz led Mario’s with a double, two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Chris Squeglia pitched the final three innings, striking out six of the 10 batters he faced to secure the win.
2008 — Shayne Busti ripped a three-run home run in the first inning and a solo shot in the third, as High Strung Racing took a 1-0 lead in the semifinal round of the Fayette County League best-of-5 playoff series with a 7-4 win over Bud Murphy’s. Scott VanSickle went 3-for-4 with a double with a run scored and an RBI in the win. Teammate Jared Lapkowicz doubled twice, while Jim Cales drove in a run with his double. Winning pitcher Marty Fagler worked 6.1 innings with four runs (three earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Dave Gonos blasted a two-run homer in the seventh inning for Bud Murphy’s.
2008 — Mill Run took Game 1 of the semifinal round of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 playoffs with an 8-4 win over Blue Mountain. Jason Halfhill struck out four and walked two in the complete-game victory.
2006 — Behind Jeff Barnyak’s one-hitter, Mario’s took a 2-0 lead in the semifinal round of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 playoffs with a convincing 9-0 shutout. The game was called after the sixth inning due to rain. Barnyak struck out seven and walked one, and allowed only Craig Hriblan’s triple. Chris McManus, Shayne Busti and Bill Rouse each singled twice in the win.
2006 — Carmichaels took the opener of the FCBL best-of-5 semifinal series with a 6-2 win over Bud Murphy’s. Charlie Humes had a triple and single for the Copperheads, and teammates Brent Baker, Brad Baker and Chris Buncic each singled twice. Winning pitcher Ron Nopwasky worked 5.2 innings, allowing two runs with two strikeouts and three walks.
2006 — Uniontown professional bass angler Jason Knapp lost in the first round of the FLW Tour Championship at Logan Martin Lake in Alabama.
2005 — Uniontown battled from behind three times, including a rally from a two-run deficit in the 10th inning, and then finally pushed across a run with two down in the bottom of the 12th for a 7-6 win over Bradford in the Pennsylvania State American Legion Tournament at Owls Field at Ted Palka Park. Uniontown (32-9) advanced in the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Greg Palladino hit two solo home runs for Uniontown. Joe Hoover hit two triples, the first leading to the tying run on the 10th inning on Paul Metz’s suicide squeeze and the second setting up the winning run on Metz’s single.
2004 — Mario’s turned a game-ending triple play and Chris Brunson was solid on the mound for a 9-2 win at Mill Run for a sweep of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinal playoff series. Brunson allowed two runs on nine hits in six innings. Jim Kubina belted a three-run home run for Mario’s. Mill Run committed five errors.
2004 — Kevin Hiles’ bases-loaded triple broke a 3-3 tie and lifted Bud Murphy’s to a 7-5 victory at Rostraver for a 2-1 lead in the FCBL best-of-5 semifinal series. The game was called after six innings due to darkness. Hiles’ first triple of the game and a throwing error gave Bud Murphy’s a 3-0 lead. John Hanczaryk’s RBI single drew Rostraver to a two-run deficit in the seventh inning, but Matt Basinger struck out Greg Visnick to preserve the win for Ian Heisel with his second save of the playoffs. Heisel, who took a no-hitter into the fourth, gave up three earned runs on three hits and five walks with six strikeouts in five-plus innings to earn the win. Basinger got the final threw outs, allowing one hit, to record his second save of the postseason.
2003 — Brian Galica and defending-champion Pat Calvaresi, tied after the fourth and final round at Duck Hollow Golf Club at 293, remained deadlocked after a four-hole playoff and the first hole of sudden death. Galica sank a 15-foot putt for eagle on No. 2, a par-4, to claim his first Fayette County Open title. Galica forced the playoff with a birdie putt on No. 18 afterdriving the par-4 green. Brandon Katzeff was one shot off the lead and seven-time champion John Kingora was alone in fourth with a four-round total of 295. Justin Goletz and John Lenkey tied for fifth at 307. Bernie Wydo was seventh with a four-day total of 309.
2002 — Pat Calvaresi shot an even-par 72 in the final round at Duck Hollow Golf Club, finishing 12 strokes ahead of seven-time champion John Kingora to win his first Superior Automotive Fayette County Open with a four-day total of 288. Uniontown teenager Zach Rockwell finished tied with third with Steve Superick in the 14th annual tournament at 302. Chris Taylor was fifth with 304, and defending champion Bernie Wydo and Mike Revak tied for sixth with a four-round total of 305.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
