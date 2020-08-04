2019 — Harison Laskey didn’t waver in the final round of the 31st annual Fayette County Open at Duck Hollow Golf Club, and as a result, successfully defended his county golf title. The Mercyhurst and Laurel Highlands graduate shot an even-par 72 for a four-day total of 4-under 280 for his third title in the past four years. Jeremy Enslen, who last won the county tournament two years ago, carded a 1-under 71 to finish two strokes behind Laskey. Santino Marchitello overcome a slow start with a strong back nine to card 1-over 73 and finish alone in third with even-par 284. Pat Calvaresi shot even-par 72 for a fourth-place finish with 4-over 288. Fred David and Ron Jones tied for fifth place with a total of 290.
2019 — Adena Rugola made up three strokes in the final round to finish first in the Summer College Prep Series of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour held on Penn State’s White course. The Uniontown sophomore shot an even-par 72 for a two-day total of 3-over 147. Exton’s Ava O’Sullivan, who held the first-round lead with an even-par 72, shot a 79 to slip into a tie for second place at 151 with Sinking Springs’ Kayla Maletto. Bullskin Twp.’s Ella Zambruno finished tied in fifth place at 10-over 154 (80-74). Her twin sister Meghan placed alone in 16th with a two-day total of 21-over 165 (79-86). Rugola’s teammate Madelyn Myers was 24th with a score of 186 (97-89). Waynesburg Central’s Ray Behm tied for 19th in the boys 16-18 division with a two-round score of 16-over 160 (81-79).
2019 — Dave Jamison shot a 1-over 73 in the second round of the 31st annual Fayette County Open senior tournament at Duck Hollow Golf Club to win his first title by one stroke over Darwin Stalnaker. Jamison finished with a two-round total of 8-over 150. Stalnaker, a former champion, was the clubhouse leader after he shot a 7-over 79 in the final round for a two-day total of 9-over 151.
2018 — Jeremy Enslen made up a little ground in the third round of the Fayette County Open, but Harison Laskey still maintained a four-shot lead heading into the final round at Springdale Golf Club. Enslen shot a 2-under 70 at Duck Hollow Golf Club and Laskey finished with an even-par 72. Laskey had a three-day total of 11-under 203, while Enslen sat at 7-under 207. John Lenkey had the medalist round of the day with a 4-under 68 to jump into third place at 4-under 210. Santino Marchitello had the third sub-par round with a 1-under 71. The former champion was tied for fourth with newcomer Marco Oliverio, who shot even-par 72, at 2-under 212.
2018 — Kevin Furin shot a 3-over 75 at Duck Hollow Golf Club for a two-shot lead over defending champion John Kingora in the senior division of the Fayette County open. Tom Battaglia was alone in third place with 79. George Knapp and Darwin Stalnaker were tied for fourth at 80.
2018 — Dan Karpency picked his spots in the early part of the first round before scoring two knockdowns en route to a TKO over Roger Blankenship during the World Fighting Championship’s WFC 91 at the Meadows Racetrack & Casino’s Event Center. Karpency (8-2, 4 KOs) and Blankenship (1-5) were scheduled for a four-round fight at 153 pounds, but the the Albert Gallatin graduate added one final knockdown, and the fight was stopped by the referee at 44 seconds of the second round.
2017 — Defending champion Harison Laskey seems pretty intent on holding onto the Fayette County Open title after the Laurel Highlands graduate fired a 4-under 66 at Springdale Golf Club in the second round. The Mercyhurst College junior sat atop the leaderboard midway through the four-day tournament at 4-under 135. Laskey held a four-stroke lead over Jeremy Enslen and Santino Marchitello trailed by five. Enslen finished with a 1-over 71 for a total of 140, while Marchitello made six birdies on his way to a 1-under 69 and a 141.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna sprinted out of the gate, slowed down a bit before the turn and then picked up momentum on the back nine to finish the first round of the PHC Classic at 5-under 67. The Waynesburg Central graduate was alone in second place, just one stroke behind Marion Ricardeau.
2016 — Harison Laskey took an eight on No. 16 at Pleasant Valley Country Club, but the Laurel Highlands graduate managed a par-par finish for an even-par 71 and the lead after the first round of the Fayette County Open. The Mercyhurst University sophomore held a one-stroke lead over Pete Dzambo, Bryan Bandes and Scott Bedilion.
2015 — Robert Golden was the latest Pittsburgh Steelers safety to be sidelined after he injured his leg during the final team scrimmage. Golden had been working the first-team free safety since Mike Mitchell took to the sidelines July 29 with a shoulder injury. With strong safety Shamarko Thomas also injured, Golden had been paired with Will Allen.
2013 — Santino Marchitello and John Kingora trailed Jeremy Enslen by four strokes in the Fayette County Open entering the final round at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Marchitello pulled into a tie with Enslen, and then capped his remarkable comeback with an eagle on the final hole for a 4-under 68 and a two-stroke victory for his first county golf title. Marchitello finished at 1-under 283. Enslen, who led through the first three rounds, carded a 2-over 74 for a four-day total of 1-over 285. Marchitello’s drive on the final hole was left of the greenside bunker to the front-left of No. 18 green. Wearing vibrant orange shirt and shorts, Marchitello’s chip was just as electric as his fashion sense. He bumped it over the bunker, just inside the fringe and watched the ball as it tracked to the pin. The ball actually dipped into the cup and slid around to the back of the hole, settling inside the cup. After hanging for a few moments, the ball, slid into the hole for an unexpected close to four days of exciting golf. Kingora shot a 75 to slip into fourth place, while Harison Laskey had a 2-under 70 to move into third place with a 288.
2013 — The newest member of the Fayette County Open senior division left Duck Hollow Golf Club as champion with John Kingora cruising to first place with a two-round total of 143. Bernie Wydo shot a 76 to finish alone in second with a 155. Joe Ruby (78-78) and Darwin Stalnaker (74-82) shared third place at 156, and Jim Morris (75-84) was alone in fifth place with a 159.
2012 — The two-day seniors tournament at the Fayette County Open got underway at Uniontown Country Club, and Jim Morris and Joe Ruby emerged atop the leaderboard at 2-over 73. The pair held a four-stroke lead over Roger Rantovich and Bernie Roman, and five strokes over Scott Morris.
2012 — Seth Rockwell was 4-under after his first five holes at Uniontown Country Club, but finished the final 13 holes in even par for the low score of the day, a 4-under 67, to sit atop the leaderboard with a 2-under 212. Cam Booth carded an even-par 71 for a three-round total of 1-under 213. Jeremy Enslen, the two-time defending champion, shot a 2-over 73 to stand in third place with a 1-over 215. Pete Dzambo III, the first-round leader, finished with a 3-over 74 and is in third place with a 2-over 216.
2011 — Jeremy Enslen opened the defense of his Fayette County Open title in grand style at Pleasant Valley Country Club with the lone sub-par round in the field of 39 golfers. Enslen went out in 2-under and came back 1-under to finish with a 3-under 68. Enslen held n early three-stroke lead over a trio of golfers who all shot an even-par 71: Scott Bush, Ron Jones and Bernie Wydo.
2009 — Blue Mountain took a 2-0 lead in FCBL best-of-5 semifinal series with Mill Run with an 8-3 road victory. Winning pitcher Addison Scherich got some help from his defense with a pair of double plays. Chuck Gasti earned the save. David Sumner hit a solo home run for Mill Run.
2009 — Manager Lou Pasquale had a key single in Mario’s 4-3 victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds as Mario’s took a 2-0 lead in the FCBL best-of-5 semifinal series. Pasquale led off the inning with a single and pinch-runner Joby Lapkowicz eventually scored the game-winner on Stephan Herman’s sacrifice fly. Losing pitcher Matt Dishong struck out 14 and allowed five hits in the complete-game effort. Marty Fagler allowed seven hits and two walks, and struck out seven in six innings. Todd Dunham earned the win.
2009 — Rachel Rohanna missed the final berth out of stroke play in the 2009 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Old Warson Country Club in St. Louis, Mo., by one stroke. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 75 in the second round for a two-day total of 10-over 152. Connellsville’s Jordan Craig had a better second round, shooting a 9-over 80 and a two-round total of 21-over 163.
2008 — Todd Dunham pitched a three-hit shutout to lead High Strung Racing to a 5-0 victory over visiting Bud Murphy’s for a 2-0 series lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinals. Dunham allowed only five base runners and faced just 24 batters, thanks to a pair of double plays by his defense. He struck out five.
2008 — Blue Mountain took a 2-1 series lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinals with a 5-4 win in eight innings over Mill Run. Mitch Monas was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the eighth, and scored the winning run on Rick Smykla’s double down the left field line. Mill Run committed two errors in the bottom of the seventh that allowed Blue Mountain to tie the game at 4-4.
2008 — An emotional C. Vivian Stringer addressed the group assembled in her honor at Anthony’s Lakeside Party Center and immediately was brought to tears in front of family, friends and colleagues.
2006 — Mario’s completed a three-game sweep of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals with a 2-0 victory over Wana B Heros. Ryan Robowski came within one out of firing a no-hitter and Jim Cales had three of Mario’s four hits as manager Lou Pasquale’s squad advanced to the championship series for the third time in four years. Robowski struck out 12 and walked six.
2006 — Carmichaels took advantage of four walks and a clutch hit by Gene Franks in a three-run, seventh-inning rally that lifted the Copperheads to a 4-2 victory over Cokers Bud Murphy’s and a 2-0 lead in the FCBL best-of-3 semifinal playoff series. Josh Pratt and Brad Baker opened the seventh with consecutive walks. Brian Hilbert came on in relief and walked Chris Buncic, but Hilbert struck out Rick Smykla and retired Joe Leonard on an infield pop out. Charlie Humes fouled off two full-count pitches before drawing a walk to force in the tying run. Franks followed with a two-run single into right-center field to put the Copperheads up 4-2. Dan Burkintas allowed two runners in the bottom of the seventh, but closed the rally with a couple outfield fly outs. Burkintas allowed two runs on three hits for the complete-game victory.
2005 — Bud Murphy’s took advantage of an error in the bottom of the eighth inning for an 8-7 victory in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 semifinals over visiting Mario’s. Corey Fox reached on an error and scored on Richie Means’ single. Chris McManus tied the game for Mario’s with a home run in the seventh. Brian Sankovich and Kevin Hiles combined for seven hits, including four home runs, and seven RBI. Wes Hughes pitched a scoreless inning for the win.
2005 — Josh Guittap’s single in the bottom of the ninth brought home the winning run as Uniontown rallied for a 6-5 victory over State College in the Pennsylvania State Legion Tournament. Uniontown scored the tying run when Greg Palladino was safe at first on a missed third strike. Uniontown advanced to play West Lawn in the double-elimination tournament. Nick Midlik pitched 3.2 innings of relief for his second win in as many days.
2005 — Carmichaels scored eight runs in the top of the fifth for a 10-3 victory over visiting Waynesburg in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinals. The game was called after six innings because of darkness. Rick Smykla had the key hit in the big inning with a two-run double. Gene Franks added a two-run single. Winning pitcher Brian Binder allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
2005 — Greg Amodio, an associate athletic director at Xavier University, signed a four-year contract to become Duquesne University’s athletic director. Amodio succeeds Brian Colleary, who resigned in May after the Atlantic 10 school failed to renew his contract.
2002 — Barry Bonds took advantage of the short right-field porch at PNC Park to hit his 598th career homer and J.T. Snow had a three-run shot and five RBI as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10-5.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
