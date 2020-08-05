2018 — Matt Carpenter kept his home run streak going with a solo shot and Jack Flaherty allowed three hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in six innings to lift the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jedd Gyorko drove in the game-winning run with a single.
2018 — Harison Laskey wasn’t allowing anyone to rally past him in the final round of the 30th Fayette County Open, sponsored by C. Harper, finishing with the best round of the four-day tournament for his second title in three years. The Mercyhurst senior shot 6-under 64 at Springdale Golf Club for a record-breaking four-day total of 17-under 267. Jeremy Enslen, the defending champion, carded a 1-under 69 in the final round, finishing with a tournament total of 8-under 276. Santino Marchitello, a former champion, finished alone in fourth with a four-day total of 4-under 280. Newcomer Marco Oliverio was fifth with 284. Marcus Ondra (286), Pat Calvaresi (287), Fred David (288), Mike Revak (288), Jim Kubina (289), John Kingora (289), and Ryan Bashour (289) rounded out the top-10 finishers.
2018 — John Kingora entered the final round of the Fayette County Open two strokes behind Kevin Furin, but Kingora put together a sub-par round at Springdale Golf Club to successfully defend his senior title. Kingora shot a 3-under 67 to finish with a two-round total of 2-over 142. Furin finished with a 7-over 77 for a two-day total of 152. George Knapp and Darwin Stalnaker both shot 74 in the final round to finish tied for third at 154. Pete Dzambo was alone in fifth place with 158.
2017 — Harison Laskey maintained the top spot on the Fayette County Open leaderboard, but Jeremy Enslen shaved his cushion to just two strokes. Laskey shot a 1-over 72 in the third round at Uniontown Country Club, while Enslen tied for the low score of the day with a 2-under 69. John Kingora also shot 69 to move into fourth place at 214, while Santino Marchitello carded a 1-under 70 to hold onto third place with a three-day total of 211. All four players have at least one county title under their belt.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna opened with a bogey, but finished with three birdies on her back nine for the lead in the clubhouse after shooting a 2-under 70 in the second round of the PHC Classic. The Waynesburg Central graduate sat atop the leaderboard at 7-under 137 with only golfer or two left on the course in position to wrest the top spot away heading into the final round at Brown Deer Park Golf Course in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
2016 — First-round leader Harison Laskey and Santino Marchitello flip-flopped scores in the second round of the Fayette County Open to share the midpoint lead at 3-over 145. Marchitello, fueled by an eagle, shot an even-par 71 at Uniontown Country Club, while Laskey overcame a wayward opening tee shot to finish at 3-over 74. The pair held a two-stroke lead over newcomer Scott Bedilion, who scored a 75 in the second round after opening with a 72 at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Fred David shot another 74 for a two-day total of 6-over 148 to round out scores under 150.
2014 — The opening game of the Fayette County Baseball League championship was full of controversy in the seventh inning, with Carmichaels emerging with a 6-5 victory over visiting New York Pizza. The play in question occurred in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and New York Pizza leading, 5-3. A slow grounder to the right side of the defense was unable to be played to load up the bases, but the runners overran their bases and were caught in a rundown. The rundown from third to home got even crazier when the ball was thrown to home and bounced off the Carmichaels runner’s body. The throw was never received by the catcher, as the Carmichaels runner’s hands were up as he crossed home. As the ball got away from the catcher and New York Pizza’s players were arguing with the home plate umpire, Clay Roman, who had an RBI single earlier in the inning, alertly came around and scored to tie the game, 5-5. The runner was initially called safe, then overturned giving the win to NYP, but then overturned again to give Game 1 to the Copperheads. Ken Musko and Marty Fagler both had RBI singles for New York Pizza.
2013 — John Kingora, a multiple former Fayette County Open champion, had a rough start in the opening round of the West Virginia Amateur, but didn’t play himself out of the tournament. Kingora opened with a 7-over 77 at Old White TPC course at Greenbrier Resort to be in a nine-way tie for 38th place after the first round.
2012 — Cam Booth shot 2-under 68 in the fourth round at Springdale Golf Club to win his first Fayette County Open title. Booth finished with a four-round score of 3-under 281 to rally past Seth Rockwell, the leader after the third round. Rockwell shot 3-over 73 in the final round and two-time defending champion Jeremy Enslen fired an even-par 70 to share second place at 285.
2012 — Belmont Inn opened the Fayette County Baseball League semifinal series with Mitch’s Bail Bonds by pounding out 11 hits for a 10-7 win. JoJo Maldonado had a two-run double in the win. Teammate Blake Robinson finished with three singles.
2012 — Joe Ruby won his second Fayette County Open senior championship with a two-round total of 4-over 145 after shooting 2-over 72 in the final round at Springdale Golf Club. Jim Morris finished second with 149. Scott Morris (154), Roger Rantovich (155), and Bernie Wydo (155) rounded out the top five.
2009 — Blue Mountain advanced to the Fayette County Baseball League championship with a 12-5 victory over visiting Mill Run and sweep the best-of-5 semifinals. Chuck Gasti and Aaron Thompson both had two-run singles in the first inning for the Copperheads. Bob Fulton hit a solo home run for Mill Run. Winning pitcher Perry Cunningham allowed five hits with five hits, five strikeouts and four walks. Losing pitcher Rob Egan gave up seven hits and walked four.
2008 — Blue Mountain advanced to the Fayette County Baseball League championship with a 12-1 road victory over Mill Run and taking the best-of-5 series, 3-1. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader allowed just two hits and struck out nine. Bruce Muransky had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Copperheads, and Gene Franks had two hits and had two RBI. Matt Bianco came off the bench and hit a solo home run and drove in two runs. Andy Manion added a run-scoring single in the win.
2008 — Bud Murphy’s stayed alive in the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals with an 11-4 road victory over High Strung Racing in Game 3 of the best-of-5 series. Dave Gonos and Ales Lefcakis both hit two-run home runs for Bud Murphy’s, and Nick Damico added a two-run double. Mike Hermann smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to draw the home team to 3-2, and Shayne Busti later added a solo home run for High Strung Racing. J.C. Myers went the distance for the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits with seven strikeouts and six walks.
2008 — Santino Marchitello won the men’s Championship Flight at Uniontown Country Club with a three-round score of 221 (78-72-79). Rick Yurick (80-74-79-233) was the men’s First Flight champion. Senior Men’s honors went to Joe Ruby (77-73-76-226). Chris Knapp (83-90-94-267) captured the women’s Championship Flight, and Megan Radcliffe (100-94-93-287) was the women’s First Flight champ. Knapp was also the women’s senior champion.
2006 — Mark Prior won his first game of the season, allowing two earned runs in 5.2 innings as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-5.
2005 — Carmichaels took a 2-0 lead in its Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal series with a 4-3 victory at Waynesburg. The Copperheads rallied from a 3-0 deficit with three runs in the fifth inning, with the help of faulty Waynesburg defense. The winning run scored in the sixth inning on a pair of errors. Winning pitcher Chris Peters went the distance for the win, allowing five hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks.
2005 — Uniontown’s season came to an end with an 11-7 loss to host West Lawn in the Pennsylvania State American Legion Tournament. Uniontown closed with a 33-10 record. Nate Fike took the loss and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple.
2005 — In an about-face brought about partly by the team drafting Canadian super prospect Sidney Crosby, the Penguins said that Mario Lemieux’s group will retain its majority ownership. William “Boots” DelBiaggio, a San Jose-based businessman who was to buy a majority stake, will instead buy a minority share.
2005 — Jason Greene belted a two-run home run and added a two-run double to lead Mario’s to a 6-1 win over Bud Murphy’s in the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals. The best-of-5 series was tied at 1-1. Todd Dunham scattered eight hits in the complete-game victory.
2005 — Olmedo Saenz hit a three-run home run and drove in a career-high six runs and Jeff Kent and Ricky Ledee hit solo shots as the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back after being dominated in a shutout loss the night before in a 12-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2004 — Rostraver remained alive in the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals with a 6-1 road victory over Bud Murphy’s and tie the best-of-5 series at 2-2. Ryan Russell allowed four hits in the win. Ryan Shetterly hit two home runs and had three RBI.
2004 — Milton Bradley hit two home runs, including one of three straight by the Dodgers in the first inning, and Los Angeles beat the Pirates, 8-3, behind another solid outing from Jeff Weaver to finish its first season sweep of any NL team since moving to the West Coast in 1958.
2003 — John Harvey singled home Ron Dellarose with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Mario’s to a 5-4 victory over visiting Bud Murphy’s and take a 2-0 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal series. Ryan Miscik tied the score at 4-4 for Bud Murph’s in the top of the seventh inning on Brian Sankovich’s third single of the game. Scott VanSickle hit a solo home run for Mario’s, and Harvey finished with three singles. Joe Bonadio and Brian Shipley doubled for Bud Murphy’s.
2002 — Game 4 of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals at Mill Run between Carmichaels and Mill Run was suspended in the second inning because of rain. The game resumed with Carmichaels’ Jeff Thompson on third base, Duane Dupont at first and Eric Holt batting with a 2-0 count. Carmichaels led the series, 2-1.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
