2017 — Harison Laskey had one really bad hole out of 72, but that one hole was enough to allow Jeremy Enslen to rally past the Laurel Highlands graduate for his fifth Fayette County Open title. Enslen closed with a 1-under 70 for a four-day total of 3-under 279. Laskey shot 4-over 76 for a 283 total. The swing hole was No. 10 when Laskey got in trouble and took a nine on the par-5. Meanwhile, Enslen carded a birdie. Santino Marchitello, another former champion, finished second with a four-day total of even-par 282 after shooting 1-under 71 in the final round. John Kingora placed fourth at 283. Fred David shot 70 on the final day to finish fifth with 287.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna finished tied for fourth in the PHC Classic at 8-under 208 after shooting 1-under 71 in the final round.
2017 — John Kingora, a “young” senior at 54, won the Fayette County Open senior crown with a two-round total of 140. Kingora shot a 1-under 71 in the final round at Duck Hollow Golf Club to add another county tournament title to his collection. Steve Superick finished second at 146 (74-72). Bernie Wydo placed third with a 149, and Bob Cippoletti and George Knapp shared fourth place at 162.
2016 — Harison Laskey shot a 3-over 75 in the third round of the Fayette County Open at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Laskey had a three-round total of 6-over 220 and carried a two-stroke lead into the fourth round over Scott Bedilion and Fred David. David, who shot another 74, and Bedilion, who carded a 75, were tied in second with 222. Santino Marchitello, who shared the lead with Laskey after three days, had his worst round of the tournament with a 6-over 78. Steve Superick trailed by four strokes, and two former champions were within shouting distance with Pat Calvaresi at 225 and Jeremy Enslen sitting at 226.
2016 — John Kingora, who won the title in 2013, shot an even-par 72 at Duck Hollow Golf Club for the first-round lead in the Fayette County Open senior championship. Steve Superick, the 2014 champion, sits one stroke behind Kingora and Joe Ruby, the winner of the senior title in 2012, is third with a 75. Rick Yurick was also in the mix with a 77. Gene Crum and Danny Zelinka round out the top five at 78.
2015 — Geibel Catholic senior Emily Zimcosky made the cut in the 50-meter freestyle at the Long Course Senior Zone Championship meet in Buffalo, N.Y., and earned a berth into the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. The Olympic trials standard time for the 50-meter freestyle was 26.19 seconds and Zimcosky hit the cut with .02 seconds to spare.
2014 — The Fayette County Baseball League championship series ended after one game and Carmichaels’ membership in the league may have ended as well. Copperheads manager Dickie Krause withdrew his team from the playoffs and, tentatively, from the league during a special meeting called by league president Dan Kupets to discuss a protest by Carmichaels after Game 1 of what was supposed to be a best-of-5 series. Krause made his announcement before the ruling on the protest was revealed and said his decision was based on more than a game score. Game 1, played at the Carmichaels Area High School field the day before, seemed to have two endings, but the official result was a 5-3 New York Pizza victory. Game 1’s controversy centered around events during the bottom of the seventh inning with Carmichaels batting and New York Pizza holding the 5-3 lead.
2013 — John Kingora matched his opening round score of 7-over 78 in the second round of the West Virginia Amateur, but his two-day total of 14-over 156 missed the cut by one stroke.
2012 — Caileigh’s and Elite Oil Field Services to wait an extra day to begin their Fayette County Baseball League semifinal playoff series, but the delay didn’t affect Zach Jeney as the left-hander struck out 13 to lead Elite Oil Field Services to a 9-5 win the the opening game of the best-of-5 series. Joe Pacconi’s three-run home run gave Elite Oil Field Services a 9-3 lead in the sixth inning. Ken Musko hit a two-run triple and run-scoring single for Caileigh’s. Chuck Gasti finished with a two-run double for Elite Oil Field Services. Joby Lapkowicz recorded the final out with a strikeout.
2011 — Jeremy Enslen stood alone atop the leaderboard at the end of the third round of the Fayette County Open after posting a 3-under 68 at Uniontown Country Club with only one golfer within five strokes of the defending champion. Enslen had a three-round total of 1-under 211, five strokes head of Santino Marchitello, who pushed up the leaderboard after carding a 2-under 69 for a three-round total of 4-over 216. Dave Jamison was in third place after shooting a 2-over 73 for a three-day total of 217. Fred David also moved up the board after his second consecutive 70, tying Jamison at 5-over 217. Ron Jones slipped to fifth after shooting a 4-over 75 for a three-day total of 6-over 218.
2011 — Bernie Wydo shot a 4-over 75 to share the Fayette County Open senior championship lead with Rick Yurick and Gene Crum. Joe Ruby and George Knapp trailed by a stroke at 76, while Dave Smithburger and Hank Dunham trailed by two strokes.
2011 — Kyle Blanks hit a grand slam and drove in five runs as the San Diego Padres sent the Pittsburgh Pirates to their ninth straight loss, 13-2.
2009 — Pete Dzambo III shot a 1-under 70 — the only sub-par round of the 45 in the championship — in the opening round of the 21st Fayette County Open at Uniontown Country Club for the first-round lead. Pat Calvaresi, Fred David and Chris Taylor all shot even-par 71. Scott Bush and George Knapp are two shots behind Dzambo with Ryan Bashour, defending champion John Lenkey, and former champion Mike Revak all sitting at 74. ... John Kingora, who has more titles than any other golfer in the field, stands alone at 4-over 75.
2009 — Mario’s completed a three-game sweep of the best-of-5 semifinals with a 7-0 victory over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Mario’s advanced to play Blue Mountain in the Fayette County Baseball League championship for the fourth time in seven years. Winning pitcher Joby Lapkowicz allowed just one hit to Ben Carson and a walk to Doug Thomas, and struck out 10 in six innings. Shayne Busti hit a solo home run and drove in three runs, and Chad Rice added a two-run single for Mario’s.
2008 — Jeff Karstens, the recently acquired right-hander, set down his first 23 batters before Chris Young’s two-out double in the eighth inning and finished with a two-hitter in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
2008 — Bill Self, the Kansas basketball coach who guided the Jayhawks to their first NCAA championship in 20 years, signed a 10-year, $30 million contract.
2006 — Rich Hill had a career-high nine strikeouts in seven sharp innings and Ronny Cedeno hit a three-run homer to lead the Chicago Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-1.
2006 — Carmichaels advanced to the FCBL championship against Mario’s after defeating Bud Murphy’s, 8-4, for a sweep of the best-of-5 semifinals. Rick Smykla walked with the bases loaded and Gene Franks hit a two-run single in the Copperheads’ three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth inning that broke a 3-3 tie. Joe Lloyd earned his second playoff victory, allowing four run in 6.1 innings with one strikeout and three walks. Zach Solly struck out one of the two outs he secured for the save.
2006 — Tiger Woods won his 50th PGA Tour title Sunday, shooting his fourth straight 6-under 66 for a three-stroke victory over Jim Furyk in the Buick Open.
2005 — Zach Duke became only the second rookie in Pirates history to win his first five decisions as a starter, giving up more than one run for only the second time in his short career in pitching Pittsburgh past the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-4. Duke (5-0) gave up four runs and 10 hits in 7.1 innings, the first time he allowed more than one run since giving up three in 7.2 innings in his July 2 debut against Milwaukee.
2005 — Duce Staley denied an internet report that he’s considering surgery on both knees, but after three days of rest Staley’s still not comfortable with his right knee and will have an MRI performed on knee.
2004 — Bud Murphy’s advanced to the FCBL championship series with a 5-3 victory at Rostraver with a sweep of the best-of-5 semifinals. Bubba Fox had a two-run single and Brian Sankovich belted a two-run home run in the win. Winning pitcher Dale Eutsey allowed four hits, including Ryan Russell’s solo home run.
2004 — Uniontown graduate Stephanie Bell shot a 75 in the opening round and was tied for 56th place in the Betty Puskar FUTURES Golf Classic at The Pines Country Club in Morgantown, W.Va.
2002 — Mill Run forced a fifth and deciding game in the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals with a 4-3 win over Carmichaels. Mill Run scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for the win in Game 4. Jeremy Miller scored the winning run on a throwing error. Winning pitcher Chris Bunson allowed five hits. Losing pitcher Ryan Shetterly (9-1) gave up seven hits and struck out seven. Mike Doppelheuer hit a solo home run for Mill Run. The winner advanced to play Bud Murphy’s in the championship.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.