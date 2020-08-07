2016 — Joe Ruby shot 2-under 68 in the final round at Springdale Golf Club for a two-day total of 143 to win the Fayette County Open senior championship. Ruby’s final round vaulted him past John Kingora and Steve Superick for his third county title. Kingora (146), Superick (151), David Cumberland (155), and Tim Rosneck (156) rounded out the top five.
2016 — Harison Laskey felt the final round of the Fayette County Open turned when he birdied No. 10 at Springdale Golf Club. The birdie springboarded the Laurel Highlands graduate to a 2-under 68 and a four-day total of 4-over 288 to win his first county golf tournament crown. The Mercyhurst sophomore became the youngest county champion at 20, and completed the rare and unusual double of winning both the Fayette County Open and Fayette Scholastic Open, as he won as a freshman at Laurel Highlands. Fred David, a Laurel Highlands graduate, shot a 2-over 72 to finish tied with defending champion Jeremy Enslen in second place at 294. Enslen closed with a 2-under 68. Scott Bedilion, a 2001 Waynesburg Central graduate, was unable to maintain pace with Laskey, shooting a 6-over 76 to finish tied for seventh at 298 with Ian Picosky, who closed with a 69. Pat Calvaresi shot 71 to finish alone in fourth place with a 296. Santino Marchitello, who was tied with Laskey for the lead after the second round, was tied for fifth with John Lenkey, who was medalist with a 67, at 297. Ron Jones (299), Marcus Ondra (300), and Mike Revak (300) rounded out the top 10.
2012 — Pinch-hitter Ron Nopwasky’s two-out double scored George Taylor broke a 5-5 tie and J.W. Kayla’s fourth hit of the game added an insurance run as Elite Oil Field Services rallied in the seventh inning of Game 2 for a 7-5 victory over Caileigh’s and a 2-0 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinals. Joby Lapkowicz stranded two runners in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win. Elite Oil Field Service starting pitcher Justin Schrader went five-plus innings with four walks and no strikeouts. Caileigh’s Todd Dunham pitched six innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
2012 — Jeremy Molinaro’s three-hit pitching led Belmont Inn to a 3-0 FCBL semifinal win over Mitch’s Bail Bonds and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 series. Gio Schiano gave Belmont Inn a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a RBI single, and Nick Erminio belted a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Ben Carson had two of Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ three hits. Blake Henderson had the other hit.
2011 — Jeremy Enslen overcame a bit of a shaky start to finish with a 1-over 73 for a four-day total of even-par 284 to successfully defend his Fayette County Open title. Santino Marchitello and Dave Jamison both carded 2-over 74 with Marchitello holding onto second place, six strokes back of Enslen’s winning total. Jamison was alone in third place with a 291. John Kingora was alone in fourth place at 8-over 292. Pat Calvaresi, Fred David and Seth Rockwell finished tied for fifth at 293.
2011 — Bernie Wydo found his game at Duck Hollow Golf Club in the final round of the Fayette County Open to win his seventh senior county title. Wydo had an even-par round of 72 to finish with a 4-over 147. Rick Yurick shot a 79, finishing in second place with a two-day total of 154. Joe Ruby and Dave Smithburger tied for third at 155, and George Knapp was alone in fifth with a 156.
2011 — Nick Erminio singled home Eric Fudala in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Belmont Inn a 1-0 victory over visiting Bud Murphy’s in Game 2 of the FCBL championship. Belmont Inn held a 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 series. Jeremy Molinaro struck out five and was helped by a pair of double plays for the complete-game victory. Losing pitcher Marty Fagler allowed just three hits and struck out nine.
2009 — Mario’s defeated visiting Blue Mountain, 7-3, in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship. Chad Rice’s RBI triple and Stephan Herman’s run-scoring single gave Mario’s a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Shayne Busti and Herman both hit solo home runs in the win.
2009 — Pat Calvaresi moved into the top spot of the Fayette County Open with a 4-over 75 in the second round at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Calvaresi held one stroke lead over Mike Revak and two shots over John Kingora. John Lenkey sat three strokes behind Calvaresi, and Ryan Bashour and Santino Marchitello trailed by four strokes entering the third round at Springdale Golf Club.
2008 — Nine players of the 34-player field were within five strokes of first-round leader John Lenkey, who fired an even-par 71 at Uniontown Country Club in the first round of the 20th 84 Lumber Fayette County Open. Steve Superick and former champion Mike Revak trailed by a stroke. Jeremy Enslen and Seth Rockwell were tied for fourth at 2-over 73, while Ryan Bashour, Fred David, Pat Calvaresi and Chris Taylor all shot 74. Santino Marchitello and Scott Bush finished with 76.
2005 — Ron Nopwasky belted a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Carmichaels to a 3-1 victory over visiting Mario’s and a sweep of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal series. Losing pitcher Adam Dukate allowed just three hits in 6.2 innings and drove in Mario’s lone run with a solo home run in the sixth inning. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader struck out 10 and walked four.
2005 — Jeff Weaver limited Pittsburgh to five hits and a run over eight innings, then watched nervously as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen threatened to give away a five-run lead in the ninth inning of a 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2003 — Mike Hermann had two hits, including a double, and three RBI to power Rostraver to a 10-5 victory over Carmichaels in the opening game of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals. Bob Bowser and Brandon DePhillips added two hits and two RBI each for Rostraver. Craig Conforti (7-1) started and worked six innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
2003 — Bud Murphy’s staved off elimination in the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over visiting Mario’s. Ryan Miscik’s single in the bottom of the sixth inning tied the game, and Brian Sankovich brought home the game-winner with a single. Brad Baker drove in the run for Mario’s.
2003 — Jeffrey Hammonds hit his first homer for the San Francisco Giants, a two-run shot that broke a seventh-inning tie, for a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2002 — Scott Swinchock pitched a three-hitter and Vince Zapotosky belted a clinching two-run home run as Carmichaels came from behind to nip Mill Run, 4-2, and advanced to the Fayette County Baseball League championship against Bud Murphy’s. Swinchock struck out seven and walked one. Charlie Humes had an RBI double and Ron Nopwasky added a run-scoring single for the Copperheads.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
