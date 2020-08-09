2016 — Robert Rohanna put together a solid 18 holes of golf, moving atop the leaderboard after finishing with a 7-under 65 in the second round of the Pennsylvania Open at The Club at Nevillewood. The Waynesburg Central graduate had a two-round total of 8-under 136 and held a one-stroke lead over Corey McAlarney, and two-stroke advantage over Luke M. Miller and Devin Gee. Farmington’s Mason Fordyce had another tough day in his first state championship as the Uniontown graduate shot 85 in the second round to miss the cut with a two-day total of 22-over 166.
2014 — Joe Baughman and Eric Reger were nearly running stride-for-stride approaching the two-mile mark on the Yough River Trail, but Baughman, a 2014 Connellsville graduate, finished just a little bit faster to win the Foley 5K in 17:37. Reger, a former California (Pa.) standout, remained close to finish second in 17:53. Connellsville veteran Brad Herrington placed third with a time of 18:33. Connellsville graduate Lauren Harvey was the first female to complete the 3.1-mile course, crossing the finish line in 23:27. Derry’s Rich Santella held a sizable lead at the turn and cruised to first place in the 5K walk in a time of 33:18. Connellsville’s Jim Downey finished second in 35:36. Youngwood’s Emily Lohr, a sophomore at Hempfield Area High School, was the first woman to break the tape and third walker overall in a personal-best time of 36:45.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna faded in the final nine holes with four bogeys for a two-day total of 6-over 150 to miss the cut by a couple strokes in the New England Charity Classic presented by PTC at Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown, N.H.
2012 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to edge Belmont Inn, 6-5, in the deciding game of the best-of-5 semifinal playoff series in the Fayette County Baseball League. Mitch’s Bail Bonds rode the hot bat of Mason Heyne, whose three-run home run in the third inning got his team back in the game, along with his second double that drove in the winning run in the seventh inning.
2011 — Robert Rohanna, a Waynesburg Central graduate, had another 4-over 74 for a two-day total of 148, missing the cut in the Pennsylvania Open at Moselem Springs Country Club by four strokes. Brownsville grad Ryan Bashour bettered his first round score by three strokes, shooting an 11-over 81 for a two-round total of 165. Both golfers missed the cut.
2011 — Rachel Rohanna went from nearly holing out for birdie on the final hole to finishing with bogey, thereby missing the playoff for the final spot in the 64-golfer match play field of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship by one stroke. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with a two-round total of 8-over 150 at Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington, R.I.
2009 — Pat Calvaresi shot a 1-under 70 at Duck Hollow Golf Club in the final round of the 21st Fayette County Open to win his third title with a four-day total of 3-over 287. John Lenkey and Marcus Ondra both shot 2-over 74 to finished tied in second with 292. John Kingora was alone in fourth at 294. Justin Goletz and Chris Taylor tied for fifth with a four-day total of 296.
2009 — Top-seeded Mario’s continued its unbeaten run through the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs with a 7-5 road win over Blue Mountain in Game 2 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series. Jeff Lapkowicz spotted Mario’s the early lead with a two-run single. Gene Franks hit a two-run home run for Blue Mountain. Joby Lapkowicz drove in older brothers Jeff and Jared with a single for Mario’s. Marty Fagler allowed eight hits with six walks and six strikeouts in the complete-game victory. The Lapkowicz brothers combined to go 5-for-8 with four RBI, three runs scored and three walks.
2009 — Dave Smithburger was consistent in the 21st Fayette County Open, matching his first-round 76 with another 76 at Duck Hollow Golf Club to win his second senior crown. Tom Battaglia had a two-day total of 153 to finish second, with Ed Jobes all alone in third at 156. Pete Dzambo and Bernie Wydo, who were paired together in the final day, had rounds of 76 and 81 for a two-day total of 157 to tie for fourth.
2008 — John Lenkey remained atop the 84 Lumber Fayette County Open leaderboard after shooting a 5-over 75 in the third round at The Links course for a chance to go wire-to-wire for his first title. Lenkey remained atop the field with a three-round total of 217. Seth Rockwell was the only golfer to make a move on the leader by shooting a 2-over 72 to trail by three strokes at 220. Rockwell’s older brother Zach trailed by eight strokes after shooting a 5-over 75. Steve Superick, who carded a 78, also trailed by eight strokes. Mike Revak shot a 79 and Ryan Bashour carded a 75 to finish tied at 227.
2006 — Gene Frank’s game-winning double in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2 lifted Carmichaels to a 7-6 victory over visiting Mario’s and a 2-0 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 championship series. Mario’s tied the game in the top of the seventh inning. Chris McManus and Jeff Lapkowicz had run-scoring doubles for Mario’s.
2006 — Connor James, a right wing who made his NHL debut in 2005 with the Los Angeles Kings, signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 23-year-old James had 17 goals and 25 assists in 77 games with Manchester of the AHL. He was scoreless in two games with the Kings.
2006 — Roy Oswalt hit one of Houston’s six homers, and Aubrey Huff connected twice and drove in a career-high six runs to lead the Houston Astros to a 14-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jason Lane hit a two-run homer while pinch-hitting for Oswalt in the seventh, and Craig Biggio and Luke Scott added solo shots for the Astros.
2005 — Mario’s cruised to a 13-3 victory over Bud Murphy’s to take a 2-1 lead in the FCBL best-of-5 championship series. Kevin Hiles hit a three-run home run for Bud Murphy’s. Jim Kubina hit a solo shot, and Scott VanSickle and Chris McManus both hit two-run home runs for Mario’s in the seventh inning. Ryan Robowski was the winning pitcher.
2004 — Chris Brunson tossed a two-hitter as Mario’s tied the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-7 championship series at 1-1 with a 3-0 road victory over Bud Murphy’s. Losing pitcher Ian Heisel allowed four hits, including Scott VanSickle’s solo home run, walked four and struck out 12. Todd Dunham and Chris McManus had RBI singles for Mario’s.
2004 — The high school football season was underway with the first day of official practice. Practice on the second Monday of August is a week earlier than in the past due to the revamped state football playoff system. As a consequence the first game date is Friday, Aug. 27 with football joining golf and girls tennis as sports that will have a game or match in before the start of the school year.
2003 — Mario’s scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Bud Murphy’s, 4-3, in Game 4 of the semifinals and advance to the Fayette County Baseball League championship. Mario’s won the best-of-5 series, 3-1. Josh Mullen’s single brought Lou Pasquale home with the winning run. Todd Dunham worked a perfect seventh inning for the win. Brian Shipley and Greg Beucher had RBI singles for Bud Murphy’s.
2003 — Joey Harrington threw a touchdown pass to Scotty Anderson in the final seconds of the first half to give Detroit the lead, and the Lions beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-13, to give Steve Mariucci a victory in his debut with the team.
2002 — Carmichaels shut out Bud Murphy’s, 3-0, on Ron Nopwasky’s three-run home run in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series. Winning pitcher Eric Holt struck out six. Nopwasky hit his home run in the top of the second inning. Losing pitcher Nick Damico allowed four hits and struck out seven.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.