2019 — Uniontown clinched first place in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League standings with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Waynesburg, 4-2 and 12-0. Uniontown improved to 12-0, while Waynesburg slipped to 4-12. Kaleb Scott started and went four innings to earn the win in the first game, allowing one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Alex McClain allowed one run with one strikeout and no walks in the final two innings for the save. McClain hit a two-run home run in the nightcap. Nick Kumor won the second game, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and four walks in four innings for the win. He also went 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored. McClain also went 3-for-3, drove in four runs and scored twice. Tyler Becker drove in three runs.
2019 — Belle Vernon scored one run in the bottom of the sixth inning and held Colonial 3 down in the seventh for a 7-6 victory in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action. Max Gauden pitched three innings in relief to earn the win with one strikeout. Colonial 3’s Rocco Frisco had three RBI, and teammate Jason Cooper added two. Belle Vernon’s Keaton Riley had two RBI.
2019 — Mill Run remained in contention for the top spot in the Fayette County Baseball League standings with a 3-1 road win over AMD Industries. Winning pitcher Luke Warrick allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and four walks in 4.2 innings. Garrett Brooks closed the game to earn the save with one strikeout and no walks.
2019 — Connellsville moved a game closer to clinching second place in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League standings with an 11-1 win in six innings against visiting Farmington. Tanner Orndorff survived a tough first inning for the win, allowing three hits with six strikeouts. Collyn Flynn had a two-run single and a run-scoring triple. Brant Bonadio added a two-run single.
2018 — The Uniontown Legion teamed up with players from Belle Vernon, Smithfield-Fairchance and Jefferson-Morgan for a 6-3 victory in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League All-Star Game at Hutchinson Field. Connellsville teamed up with players from Carmichaels, Colonial 3, Farmington and Waynesburg for the other all-star squad.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna had a string of four straight birdies on the back nine, sparking a move up the leaderboard in the second round of the Tullymore Classic. The Waynesburg Central graduate moved up 11 spots into a tie for fifth place — with about half the field still on the course — after finishing the second round with a 5-under 67.
2016 — Connellsville won the Fayette American Legion Baseball League regular-season championship with a 9-1 victory at Carmichaels in a game that was called in the eighth inning due to lightning. Connellsville qualified for the Region 6 American Legion tournament as Fayette’s top team. Colby Shipley picked up the win for Connellsville (14-1) after allowing one earned run on six hits in eight innings with nine strikeouts and two walks. Derek Orndorff went 4-for-5, including a solo home run, double and two triples, and scored three runs. Connellsville’s Austin Puskar was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Teammate Corey Fogle was 3-for-5 with three singles and two RBI, while John Przybylinski went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
2016 — Uniontown used a 10-run sixth inning for a 12-0 victory at Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Travis Sankovich had a two-run double in the big inning. Uniontown’s Troy Kifer had two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Hudson Novak, who had two doubles, was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Ian Edenfield was 3-for-3, including a double, with one run and one RBI for Uniontown. Zach Uhazie picked up the win on two hits in five innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna missed the cut by two strokes at the Cambia Portland Classic after a two-round total of 3-over 147.
2015 — Uniontown rallied with a big seven-run eighth inning for a 12-3 victory at Connellsville in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Uniontown (20-2) improved to 17-1 in the league, while Connellsville (16-5-1) was 14-4 after the loss.
2015 — Belle Vernon picked up a couple wins, winning a suspended game in 11 innings, 6-5, and then coming back for a 7-0 victory in the scheduled game against visiting Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. After a scoreless ninth and 10th innings in the first game, Belle Vernon broke through with a single run when Matt Benicky’s infield grounder was mishandled. Benicky entered the game in the eighth inning before the game was suspended and picked up where he left off to earn the win. He went a total of four innings, allowing one run with six strikeouts and no walks. Noah Yeckley entered the second game in the fourth inning to earn the win for Belle Vernon. He allowed one hit with one walk and five strikeouts.
2014 — Elmer Engle improved to 5-1 and N.Y. Pizza won its 10th game with an 8-1 victory over Jake’s Pizza in the Fayette County Baseball League play. Engle had three strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter in his five innings of work.
2014 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna had one of two under-par rounds in the third round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational with a 2-under 68. He was four shots behind the leaders with a three-day total of 1-under 209. Uniontown Country Club’s Tom Bummer had a three-day total of 235 (76-79-80) and Geibel Catholic graduate Brian Dunaway had a total of 234 (75-79-80).
2013 — Carmichaels kept its quest for a perfect Fayette County Baseball League season alive with an 11-0 win over visiting Dunbar. Tyler Delval allowed two hits in five innings for the win with four strikeouts and one walk. Chuck Gasti and Joby Lapkowicz had doubles for Carmichaels.
2013 — Uniontown rallied from a 3-0 deficit and endured a mid-game shower to edge Colonial 3, 5-3, in the first game of a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader at Hutchinson Field. Zach Uhazie overcame an error-fueled second inning to throw a four-hit complete game with 10 strikeouts.
2012 — Sam Beucher helped out his own cause with an RBI single in the first inning as Belmont Inn edged Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 3-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Beucher had 10 strikeouts and two walks in the win. Beucher and Mike Pegg’s RBI single put Belmont ahead 2-0 in the first inning.
2012 — Elite Oil Field put up seven runs in the fourth inning for an 8-1 FCBL victory over Dunbar. Justin Schrader picked up the win with 11 strikeouts and no walks in six innings of work. Shane Tonkavitch, Clay Roman, JW Kayla and Chuck Gasti had two hits for Elite Oil Fields.
2011 — California pushed atop the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League standings with a 9-0 win over visiting Belle Vernon. Starting pitcher Tyler Delval led the way with a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits and striking out 10, and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. California improved to 12-3 and Belle Vernon sat at 14-4.
2009 — Carmichaels made it through the rain for a 3-1 victory over Farmington in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League play-in game. The deciding runs scored on Joby Lapkowicz’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nick Clarke drove in the insurance run. Bill Musgrove earned the win, allowing one hit with one strikeout.
2009 — Rick Smykla just missed hitting for the cycle with a single, triple and solo home run to lead Blue Mountain to a 7-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Hopwood. Kevin Holdsworth (3-2) went the distance for the victory, striking out eight and walking only one.
2008 — Jared Lapkowicz homered and drove in three runs, while twin brother Jeff Lapkowicz added three hits as High Strung Racing beat Bud Murphy’s, 11-6, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Chris Brunson scattered 12 hits for the win. Alex Lefcakis homered for Bud Murphy’s.
2008 — Rick Smykla’s grand slam highlighted an 11-run third inning as Blue Mountain breezed past Potter’s Clubhouse, 14-1, in Fayette County Baseball League play. Gene Franks hit a two-run home run in the win.
2008 — The Pittsburgh Pirates blew two more late leads, but Jack Wilson — swinging instead of bunting — saved them with a triple in the 11th inning that set up a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.
2008 — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Pascal Dupuis to a three-year contract.
2007 — Winning pitcher Josh Myers allowed three hits and struck out 13 in Uniontown’s 11-0 win over Carmichaels in six innings in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action. Myers had a no-hitter going until the fifth inning. Cory Sawka went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a single and a walk, while driving in three runs and scoring four more in the win. Teammate Mike Pegg had three RBI.
2007 — The West All-Stars defeated the East, 6-2, in the Fayette County Baseball League All-Star Game.
2007 — The Pittsburgh Penguins reached terms with restricted free agent defenseman Ryan Whitney on a $24 million, six-year contract that will pay him most of his money at the end of the deal.
2007 — Jesus Flores’ first major league homer, a two-run drive in the sixth inning, gave slumping Washington a three-run lead and the Nationals ended a five-game losing streak by holding off the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2.
2006 — Connellsville starting pitcher Colton Wilhelm pitched an eight-inning complete game, with three strikeouts and three walks, for a 12-2 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Carmichaels. David Sumner invoked the Mercy Rule with a two-run home run. Andrew Kaper, Sumner and Bobby Fulton combined to score seven runs and drive in four.
2006 — A tearful Andre Agassi bowed out of Wimbledon for the final time, losing to 20-year-old Rafael Nadal, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-4.
2005 — California fended off Colonial 3, 18-17, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory. California’s Nathan White blasted a grand slam and drove in six runs, and Jason White hit a solo home run and drove in three runs. Corey Watkins had four hits, including a three-run home run, and five RBI for Colonial 3.
2005 — Bob Madison pitched Uniontown to an 8-4 home victory that knocked Connellsville from the ranks of the unbeaten in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Madison also made an impact at the plate with three RBI and ran his winning streak to 14 games. Greg Palladino hit a solo home run in the win. Losing pitcher Chris Pepe hit a pair of solo home runs. Teammate Andy Schleihauf hit a two-run home run. Uniontown turned three double plays.
2005 — Rickie Weeks hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a come-from-behind 8-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2004 — Jeff Lapkowicz drove in Drew Denham and Jamie Kowalczyk for the deciding runs in Carmichaels’ 10-6 victory at California in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Denham picked up the win after pitching seven innings of relief, allowing four runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
2004 — Point Marion tied the game with three runs in the top of the eighth inning, but Uniontown rallied in the bottom of the inning for a 5-4 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory. Bryan Lipchinsky brought home the winning run on a ground out. Nick Midlik picked up the final five outs, including three by strikeout, for the win. Greg Palladino hit a solo home run for Uniontown. Craig Hriblan had three singles for Point Marion.
2004 — Rostraver cruised to a 12-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory at Waynesburg. Dustin Schwab drove in three runs for Rostraver and Brandon DePhillips had two RBI. Winning pitcher Ryan Shetterly (5-0) finished with a double, two singles and two runs scored.
2004 — Mario’s defeated New Salem Art, 12-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Ryan Encapera won his first game of the year, tossing a three-hitter with two strikeouts and four walks. Scott VanSickle went 4-for-4 with a two-run home, double, two singles and three RBI. Todd Dunham had a double, single and two RBI. Ron Dellarose added a double, two singles and two RBI, and Chris McManus contributed two RBI to the winning effort.
2003 — The Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t make a qualifying offer to former No. 1 draft pick Alexander Daigle, allowing him to become a free agent less than a year after he began his NHL comeback. The Penguins also let defensemen Joel Bouchard, Shawn Heins and Hans Jonsson and forward Ville Nieminen become free agents by not offering them 10 percent raises over the 2002-03 salaries. The Penguins also declined their $550,000 option on center Mathias Johansson, meaning he also becomes an unrestricted free agent, but did pick up defenseman Richard Lintner’s $650,000 option. The Penguins made qualifying offers to forwards Ramzi Abid, Matt Bradley, Rico Fata, Milan Kraft and Toby Petersen, goalie Sebastien Caron and defensemen Micki DuPont, Rob Scuderi and Dick Tarnstrom by offering them the 10 percent raises.
2003 — Bud Murphy’s rolled to a 10-3 Fayette County Baseball League win at Redstone. Bud Murphy’s improved to 13-4. Matt Basinger struck out three and didn’t walk a batter in the win. Rich Means’ two-run single was the key hit for Bud Murphy’s. Means finished with three RBI. Teammate Brian Shipley added a two-run home run and a double. Ken Musko doubled for Redstone.
2003 — Jose Guillen hit a tie-breaking, two-run home run in the eighth inning against his former team and the Cincinnati Reds rallied after squandering numerous early scoring chances to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-3. Brian Giles had a two-run homer and Matt Stairs added a solo for the Pirates.
2002 — Colonial 3 rallied for a 9-3 road victory at Masontown in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Colonial 3 improved to 15-1. Bill Gabonay led Colonial 3 with a double and two singles. Mike Kisko hit a home run for Masontown.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
