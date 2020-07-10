2019 — Nick Miller blazed through streets to the finish line at the track he once competed on in high school to win the 37th annual John Woodruff 5K Run and Walk. Miller, a 2009 Connellsville Area High School graduate who won the Woodruff for the first time, finished in 18:24, eight seconds ahead of Connellsville’s Jesse Irwin. Dominic Prestipino placed third in 19:03 to give Connellsville a clean sweep in the top three in the run. Elizabeth Township’s Erika Suhy won the women’s run going away in 20:11. Sarah Donley, of Bethesda, Ohio, won the women’s walk for the third year in a row with a time of 34:53. Glassport’s Lee Stough won the 5K walk in 25:46. Carl Kondrach was second in 31:06 and Youngwood’s Jason Lohr was third in 33:49. Ellie Carei won the kids fun 800-meter run and Leo Wallander was the fastest boy.
2019 — Farmington fought for a 3-2 victory in 10 innings over Smithfield-Fairchance in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff elimination game. Christian Burchick had two hits and scored twice, including the go-ahead run on Nolan Sennett’s sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th, and reliever John Harim stranded the potential winning run at third base three times and the tying run once in earning the win to keep Farmington alive in postseason.
2018 — Andino Vecchiolla allowed two hits in 5.2 innings and Uniontown pulled away for a 7-1 victory over Smithfield-Fairchance in Fayette American Legion playoff action. Vecchiolla didn’t allow a run with seven strikeouts and no walks in the win.
2018 — Belle Vernon stunned second-seed Connellsville, 18-4 in five innings, for a road Fayette American Legion baseball playoff game victory. JJ Hartman, Joe Sabolek and Trevor Schrock each drove in three runs as third-seeded BV (12-5) advanced to the third round of the winners’ bracket in the double-elimination tournament against top-seeded Uniontown. Tyler Seliga and Cory Fleming both also had three hits, and two RBI for Belle Vernon.
2018 — Danae Rugola missed the cut into the third round in the Girls Junior PGA Championship, shooting a 3-over 75 in the second round for a two-round total of 9-over 153.
2018 — Hunter Robinson struck out 17 in a three-hit shutout to help lead Carmichaels defeat host Better Edge, 6-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Robinson walked just one. Brock Bonadio doubled and singled for the Copperheads (8-2).
2018 — Robbie Shea doubled and singled twice, and Nick Groover also had three hits as Bill’s Bit Service knocked off host Mill Run, 11-5, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Kenny Ryan allowed two runs with four walks and seven strikeouts in five innings, and also singled twice.
2018 — Alan VanSickle drove in two runs with a double and a single, and winning pitcher Kaine Frye also had two RBI as Farmington defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 4-1, to stay alive in the Fayette American Legion baseball playoffs.
2018 — Jaryn Addis smacked a pair of doubles to lead a 17-hit attack as Colonial 3 remained alive in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs with a 17-7 win in five innings over visiting Carmichaels. Colonial advanced in the loser’s bracket to play Connellsville. Winning pitcher Nick Climes went 4.1 innings.
2017 — Farmington traveled to Rowes Fun Field to take on Colonial 3 in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League double-elimination tournament and jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead and held a 5-0 advantage when the game was suspended due to rain in the top of the fourth inning. Farmington was batting with the bases loaded and two outs.
2016 — Carmichaels hit three home runs all in a five-run third inning on its way to an 8-2 victory over visiting Economy Electric in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Seth Krall hit a two-run homer to get the rally started and J.W. Kayla followed with a solo home run. Later in the inning Eric Holt followed Shane Roebuck’s single with a two-run homer. Winning pitcher Michael Stout struck out seven and walked two in six innings.
2016 — Jimmy Malone defeated Uniontown for the third time this season, tossing a three-hit shutout to lead host Connellsville to a 1-0 win in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League championship. Corey Fogle had two hits for Connellsville (17-2), the first of which drove in the game’s only run. Uniontown’s Luke Paull gave up six hits and four walks with eight strikeouts. Malone struck out six and walked just one.
2015 — Uniontown used timely hitting and a five-run eighth to turn a close game into an 11-2 victory over Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion playoff action. Luke Paull allowed one run on eight hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in five innings for the win.
2014 — Robert Rohanna’s first round of golf north of the border in the PGA TOUR Canada wasn’t so bad after the Waynesburg native finished at even-par 71 in The Players Cup at Pine Ridge Golf Club.
2014 — Carmichaels scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth, then held off a Belle Vernon rally for a 6-5 win in the third and decisive game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League quarterfinal series. Three Carmichaels pitchers limited BV to six hits. Josh Mundell and Mike Blasinsky both had three hits, and Blasinsky drove in three runs. Winning pitcher Brandon Lawless had a pair of singles.
2014 — Smithfield-Fairchance scored nine unanswered runs and took the decisive Game 3 of the quarterfinal round of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs, 9-7, over Waynesburg. Nick Groover pitched 7.1 innings for the win, allowing one hit, an infield single by Dylan Rhodes to start the ninth, in the final six innings with 10 strikeouts and nine walks.
2013 — Laurel Highlands’ Drew DeBerry was named to the first team of the Class AAA All-State High School baseball team. DeBerry had an outstanding season for the Mustangs, hitting .548 (34-for-62), scoring 17 runs, 16 RBI, and 17 stolen bases.
2013 — Mount Pleasant’s Eric Porter edged Hopwood’s Jeff Palya in a photo finish to win the 5K run at the 31st annual John Woodruff 5K Run & Walk. Both runners had a time of 16:57. Laurel Highlands’ Marisa Deichert won the women’s run in 20:02 through a hard rainstorm. Connellsville’s Matt Ptacek took first in the 5K walk in 31:10. Jamie Brooks, also from Connellsville, won the women’s 5K walk, again, in 32:51. Jason Soltis was the second men’s finisher in 35:23 and Connellsville’s Jim Downey was the third male in 35:23.
2012 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna shot 3-under 67 in the final round of the West Penn Open to finish tied with Dan Obremski at 1-over 211. Belle Vernon graduate Bo Lustig shot 8-over 78 in the final round and tied in 33rd place at 14-over 244. Waynesburg Central graduate Rachel Rohanna also shot 8-over 78 in the final round, finishing tied in 35th place at 15-over 245.
2012 — Connellsville rallied late, scoring six runs in the top of the eighth inning, to defeat Masontown, 9-6, and sweep the best-of-three series in the first round of the Fayette Legion Baseball League playoffs.
2012 — Colonial 3’s Tyler Spohn struck out 12 in a 14-6 win over California to tie the best-of-3 Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff series. Jake Bevard went 4-for-6 with two doubles and five RBI, and Zach Hibbs hit a home run for Colonial . California’s Tyler Sabatula had two doubles and Nick Smydo had a triple for California.
2012 — Farmington had 21 hits in a 16-4 victory over Charleroi to tie the best-of-3 Fayette American Legion playoff series. Farmington’s Anthony Molchan, Chase Manches and Mike Haines all had three RBI, and Dante O’Connell and Dylan Jackson drove in two runs for Farmington.
2012 — Belmont Inn won a Fayette County League game at Mill Run, 11-8. Belmont Inn’s Gio Schiano had a home run and a triple.
2011 — Uniontown advanced to the Fayette American Legion championship series with an 8-4 win over visiting Colonial 3, sweeping the best-of-3 semifinal series. Winning pitcher Mason Fordyce allowed two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in eight innings.
2011 — Matt Sabatini struck out 10 the lead California to the Fayette American Legion finals with a 4-0 victory against Farmington. Sabatini improved to 5-0, allowing three hits in his six innings to sweep the best-of-3 semifinals.
2011 — Joby Lapkowicz struck out 10, gave up one hit and allowed no earned runs as Blue Mountain secured a 3-1 FCBL victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
2011 — Bud Murphy’s shut out Dunbar, 9-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Casey Teagarden hit a home run in the win. Lou Pasquale pitched a complete game for his second win of the year.
2011 — Jason Halfhill tossed a one-hitter in Mill Run’s 4-0 win over Belmont Inn in FCBL play. Halfhill had five strikeouts and two walks.
2009 — Uniontown edged Connellsville, 12-11, in the opening game of the Fayette American Legion best-of-3 championship series in a game that lasted over three hours and featured a combined 30 hits, four home runs, five pitchers, and a dramatic ninth-inning finish. Connellsville’s Cody Ward opened the game with a home run. Ethan Mildren, Evan Arison and Joe Eperjesi all hit home runs for Uniontown. Alex Keslar’s double tied the game in the top of the ninth inning. Zach Dascenzo drove in the winning run with a deep single to left-center field.
2008 — Charleroi moved into the semifinals of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs with a 13-8 win over Colonial 3. Both managers protested the series, though, because of improper playoff pairings.
2008 — Jeremy Molinaro’s walk-off single scored pinch-runner Cody Ward in the bottom of the ninth as Connellsville advanced to the semifinals of the Fayette American Legion baseball playoffs with a 16-15 win at Belle Vernon. Ben Jordan earned the win.
2008 — Jared Lapkowicz was 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI as High Strung Racing topped California, 15-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Chris Brunson also doubled and drove in three runs. Kyle Fisher and Dan Thomas homered for California and losing pitcher Ryan Encapara doubled and singled.
2008 — Nate McLouth hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh and Paul Maholm allowed two runs over eight innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Yankees, 4-2.
2007 — Connellsville held off a furious rally by Colonial 3 for an 11-10 win to tie the best-of-3 Fayette American Legion playoff series. Connellsville led 7-0, but Colonial fought back to take an 8-7 lead with a seven-run sixth. Connellsville responded with four runs in the top of the ninth to take an 11-8 lead. Andy Schleihauf had three hits and two RBI, and Ryan Craft had two hits and three RBI for Connellsville. Colonial’s Matt Szuch homered, Tony Battaglini drove in four runs, and Neil Novak had a pair of RBI. Ben Harrington went the distance for the win on a 90-degree evening.
2007 — Carmichaels made the most of five walks in the first for a 13-3 win in five innings over Belle Vernon to even the Fayette American Legion best-of-3 playoff series. Zach Durbin led Carmichaels with a double, three singles, two runs and three RBI. Joby Lapkowicz went the distance for the win, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning. He struck out 12 and walked two.
2007 — Dan Thomas slugged two home runs as Phil’s Tire upended California, 7-2, in Fayette County Baseball League. Thomas drilled a three-run shot in the third, followed by a solo shot in the sixth. Winning pitcher Justin Pichora allowed two unearned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
2007 — Potter’s Clubhouse erupted with four runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over Mill Run in FCBL play. Winning pitcher Brent Baker threw a complete game.
2007 — Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki hit an inside-the-park home run, the first in the game’s history, to help the American League win its 10th-straight All-Star game over the National League, 5-4. Carl Crawford and Victory Martinez hit solo shots in the win.
2007 — Sidney Crosby, the NHL MVP and scoring champion, signed a five-year extension through the 2012-13 season worth $43.5 million.
2006 — Ryan Russell struck out seven to lead the Redd Dawgs to a 7-2 victory over Potter’s Clubhouse in Fayette County Baseball League action. Dan Thomas drove in the first two runs in the first and then drove in two more in the three-run fourth on another single.
2006 — J.W. Kayla finished with three singles and four RBI as Waynesburg cruised to a 6-3 Fayette County Baseball League win at Carmichaels. Waynesburg’s Luke Becilla and Anthony Belcastro both had two hits. Winning pitcher Ricky Stansbury worked five innings. Gene Franks hit a solo home run for Carmichaels.
2005 — California evened its best-of-3 first round series of the Fayette American Legion playoffs with an 8-7 victory over Charleroi. Nate White paced California with three hits and two RBI, and teammate Andy Galis tripled and drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Dustin Taylor (2-0) came on in relief in the sixth inning.
2005 — Uniontown cruised to a 12-4 win over Colonial 3 to win the best-of-3 Fayette American Legion Baseball League series. Winning pitcher Bob Madison hit a two-run home run and two doubles, and scattered seven hits for his fifth win. Brian Lipchinsky and Mike George both had three hits in the win and Nathan Fike belted a solo home run.
2005 — Josh Null blasted a three-run home run in the seven-run second as Point Marion rolled to an 8-4 win over Belle Vernon for a sweep of its Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series. Craig Hriblan struck out 10 in the win.
2005 — Bud Murphy’s improved to 18-2 with a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader sweep of host Wana B Heros, 11-2 and 13-4. Brian Sankovich hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs in the first-game victory. Richie Means had three hits, and Kevin Hiles singled twice and drove in two runs. Ryan Miscik improved to 3-0, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts in five innings. Hiles hit a two-run home run and Santino Sloboda had a solo shot to lead Bud’s in the nightcap. Matt Basinger worked five innings to win the second game.
2005 — Mario’s rolled to an 11-5 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Brownsville. Tony Rose had a double, single and three RBI, and Ryan Robowski added a solo home run and three RBI in the win. Winning pitcher Jeff Lapkowicz went the distance with six strikeouts and two walks, and had three hits.
2005 — Mill Run swept a FCBL doubleheader from Hopwood, 2-0 and 7-2. Dennis Show hit a two-run home run in the first-game victory. Winning pitcher Jim O’Hara worked four innings and then Bill Bendis came on in relief in the fifth to record the save. Hopwood’s Phil Gratchic singled twice. Jeremy Miller went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Ryan Firestone also singled twice with two RBI. Chris Lynn was the winning pitcher in the second game with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings.
2005 — Craig Conforti hurled a four-hitter and struck out 11 as the Redd Dawgs cruised to a 6-1 FCBL victory over Waynesburg. Ryan Shetterly drilled a two-run home run in the win and added a single. Teammate Brandon DePhillips also hit a two-run homer and had three RBI.
2005 — Carlos Beltran hit a two-run homer in the first to give Pedro Martinez the only runs he needed, and the New York Mets avoided a sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-1.
2004 — Uniontown escaped a tough spot in the eighth inning to for a 13-9 win over Colonial 3 in the completion of a game suspended in the bottom of the eighth. The game resumed with the bases loaded and one out, and Uniontown leading 13-9. Uniontown’s Bob Madison induced Chad Rice into a soft line drive to end the threat.
2004 — Rocky Biddle pitched five scoreless innings to win his first start in almost two years, and Jamey Carroll drove in two runs to help the Montreal Expos beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-0, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
2003 — Laurel Highlands graduate Jason Bowers was selected to play in the 2003 Triple-A All-Star Game. Bowers, an infielder for the Memphis Redbirds of the St. Louis Cardinals organization, was named to the Pacific Coast League All-Star Team.
2002 — Carmichaels avoided a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader sweep with a 5-3 win in the nightcap. Uniontown won the first game, 11-1. Brad Yohman allowed three hits, including Andy Mazur’s solo home run, in the complete-game victory in the first game. Mike Allison, Ryan Gondek and Paul Briczinsky held Carmichaels to one hit — Jeff Lapkowicz’s single — in the second game, but Carmichaels made the most of four Uniontown errors, three walks and a hit-batsman to win. Jared Lapkowicz secured the win in relief of starter Justin Corso.
2002 — Greensburg’s Pat McGuire led the 5K run from the starting gun at the 20th annual John Woodruff 5K Run & Walk for his first title. McGuire covered the 3.1-mile course in 16:48.34. Gina McGee won the women’s run for the second year in a row with a time of 19:01.94. Steve Bence finished first for the fourth consecutive time in the men’s walk with a time of 26:16.57. Jamie Brooks topped all women walkers for the third straight year in earning her fifth overall crown.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
