2018 -- Connellsville's Logan Gonzales held off Jesse Irwin, also of Connellsville, to win the 5K run at the 36th annual John Woodruff 5K Run & Walk held in Connellsville. Gonzales won for the first time after breaking the tape in 18:50, just six seconds ahead of Irwin. Uniontown's Marisa Deichert made it four wins in five tries as the overall female run winner in a time of 19:56. Carl Kondrach, of Barnsville, Ohio, defended his title in the 5K walk in 26:47, and Sarah Donley, of Bethesda, Ohio, repeated as female 5K walk champion in 35:29.
2017 -- Carmichaels defeated Better Edge, 7-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Joby Lapkowicz came on in relief and pitched four innings for the win, striking out seven and allowing one hit. Eric Holt finished with a pair of singles and two RBI for the Copperheads. Chuck Gasti added an RBI in the win.
2017 -- Trevor Stewart pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, and Nik Gibson homered and doubled as Colonial 3 rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat visiting Farmington, 6-5, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff action. The game was the completion of a suspended game from the previous day when Farmington charged to a 5-0 lead before the festivities were halted by the umpiring crew due to rain in the top of the fourth inning. Colonial 3 advanced to the losers bracket final where it will play at Smithfield-Fairchance.
2016 -- Mill Run closed to 6-5 after three innings, but Mitch’s Bail Bonds scored in every inning on its way to a 12-5 road victory in Fayette County Baseball League action. Louden Conte just missed hitting for the single with a solo home run, double and single, finishing with three RBI in the win. Matt Sabatini had a pair of doubles and two RBI for Mitch’s Bail Bonds (10-6). Josh Luko also drove in two runs. Brian Shaffer pitched the fourth and fifth innings to earn the win, allowing two hits with no strikeouts or walks.
2016 -- Uniontown defeated Connellsville, 6-4, in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League championship. Hudson Novak pitched the first six innings for the win. Zach Uhazie struck out five of six batters for the save. Corey Fogle had four of Connellsville's seven hits and drove in two runs.
2015 -- Nick Groover struck out 12 in a complete-game, two-hitter as Smithfield-Fairchance beat Carmichaels, 3-0, and Tyler Frazee struck out eight in a complete-game, three-hitter as Farmington beat Belle Vernon, 2-0, in the loser's bracket of the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoffs. The two teams advanced to play each other in the loser's bracket. Cody Riggin drove in all three runs for Smithfield-Fairchance. Carmichaels' Jacob Kinsell had 11 strikeouts in the loss. Mark Fike and Colby Simmons drove in Farmington's runs.
2015 -- It took two days and 11 innings for Connellsville and visiting Smithfield-Fairchance to complete their Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoff game, and the game came to an end in the bottom of the 11th inning when Derek Orndorff delivered a two-out single to drive in Evan Onusko with the winning run, giving Connellsville a 3-2 win to propel them into the next round later in the day against Uniontown. Left-handers Nate Torbich of Smithfield and Jimmy Malone for Connellsville were locked in a tight pitching duel on the first day, with Torbich completing nine innings and Malone going 10 before the game was stopped because of darkness with the game tied 2-2.
2015 -- Corey Dascenzo drove in the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Uniontown to a 3-2 victory over Connellsville in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Uniontown's Zach Uhazie and Connellsville's Dakota McWilliams battled throughout the game. Uhazie allowed nine hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks. McWilliams only had one strikeout, but limited Uniontown to two walks.
2014 -- Uniontown scratched out an 8-1 win over Carmichaels in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League semifinal playoff opener. Bill Bowlen's single drove in Carmichaels' lone run. Winning pitcher Colin McKee gave up six hits, struck out 11 and didn't allow a walk in seven-plus innings. Drew DeBerry and Giuseppe Schiano had two RBI each for Uniontown.
2014 -- Austin Puskar's one-out dash home on a slow infield grounder by Mike Parlak beat the shortstop's throw to the plate to give the Connellsville a 6-5 win over visiting Smithfield-Fairchance in the opener of a best-of-three Fayette County American Legion Baseball League semifinal series. Corey Fogle had a two-run triple for Connellsville.
2014 -- Robert Rohanna as he missed the cut in The Player’s Cup on the PGA TOUR Canada with a second-round score of 5-over 76. The Waynesburg native finished at 5-over 147 after opening with an even-par 71 in the first round at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
2013 -- Waynesburg pitcher Aaron Hill avenged an earlier regular season loss to Farmington with an 11-1 win in eight innings in the first round of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League double-elimination playoffs. Hill went the distance with 16 strikeouts and two walks.
2013 -- Carmichaels used one big inning to hold off Mill Run as the Copperheads improved to 17-0 with a 6-2 victory in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Losing pitcher Anthony Speeney threw six innings, giving up the six runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader struck out seven and walked one.
2013 -- Uniontown remained in the winner’s bracket of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League double-elimination playoffs with an 11-5 win over visiting California, 11-5.
2012 -- Australian Olympic athlete Genevieve Lacaze made history in the 30th annual Woodruff 5K Run & Walk by becoming the first female to finish first overall in the 5K run. Lacaze finished the 3.1-mile course in 17:00. Lacaze, a student at the University of Florida, was scheduled to compete in the 2012 Summer Olympics in the 3,000 meter steeplechase. Somerset's Levi Foust was the first male runner in 17:24. Connellsville's Jamie Brooks was the overall winner of the 5K walk in 31:17 for her 16th female title. South Connellsville's Jason Soltis won the men's run in 32:17.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
