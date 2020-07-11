2019 — Garrett Myers and Greg Lancaster combined for a two-hit shutout as Uniontown rolled to a 7-0 victory over Colonial 3 in the winner’s bracket of the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Uniontown (16-0, 18-3) advanced to play Connellsville (12-5) in the winner’s bracket at Hutchinson Field.
2019 — Connellsville scored seven runs in the first inning and coasted to a 9-1 victory over visiting Belle Vernon in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff game. The home team avenged a loss on July 10 last year it was Belle Vernon with the early explosion as it plated nine runs in the first inning and rolled to an 18-4 win. Cade Warrick and Jake Frick had two-run doubles in the first inning. Brant Bonadio had two hits in the first inning. Winning pitcher Elijah Small allowed one run on one hit in five-plus innings. Brant Bonadio came on in relief and finished out the win with a four-hit performance.
2018 — Jake Ansell fired a three-hit shutout and Connellsville roared back following its worst game of the season to blank visiting Colonial 3, 3-0, in a Fayette County American Legion baseball playoff game. Connellsville (16-3) advanced in the loser’s bracket and was set to host Farmington in another home elimination game. Brody Bonadio singled twice and scored twice for the Connellsville, who was clobbered by Belle Vernon, 18-4, two days earlier. Ansell struck out eight and walked three.
2018 — Errict Tedrow’s RBI single in the top of the eighth inning lifted Mitch’s Bail Bonds to a 3-2 win over host Bill’s Bit Service in a Fayette County Baseball League extra-inning battle. Jack Orndorff singled to lead off the top of the eighth, advanced on a wild pitch and eventually scored on Tedrow’s clutch two-out hit. Zach Uhazie allowed just five hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts in tossing a complete-game victory.
2018 — Trevor Farrell struck out 13 and threw a three-hitter to help Mill Run beat host Better Edge, 5-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Tim Hough singled and had three RBI.
2018 — Chuck Gasti drove in three runs with a pair of doubles as Carmichaels rolled past visiting AMD Industries, 10-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Nate Torbich allowed one run in six innings with two walks and nine strikeouts to earn the win. Gasti finished up with a scoreless seventh despite walking three as he struck out the side. Hunter Robinson hit a two-run triple, and teammate Tyler Reyes homered and had two RBI for the Copperheads. Louden Conted hit a solo home run for AMD Industries.
2018 — Rachel Rohanna had a solid start to her first tournament since March, but faltered later in the first round to shoot an 8-over 79 at the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I.
2017 — Hunter Robinson threw a six-inning no-hitter and Carmichaels rolled to a 10-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Little Joeys Pizza. Robinson struck out eight and allowed one base runner, a two-out walk to Devin Braddock in the sixth inning. The Copperheads (14-2) collected seven hits and made the most out of 10 walks and three hit by pitches.
2017 — Uniontown graduate Nate Edenfield was the overall winner in the 35th annual John Woodruff 5K Run & Walk on a balmy evening in Connellsville, breaking the tape in 17:02 to claim his first title in the event. Laurel Highlands grad Marisa Deichert finished first among female runners for the third time in 20:15, and first-time walk winners were Carl Kondrach, of Barnesville, Ohio, in the male division with a time of 27:15 and Sarah Donley, of Bethesda, Ohio, in the female division in 35:13. Youngwood’s Jason Lohr was second in the walk in 32:57. Jack Wallander, of West Palm Beach, Fla., won the boys kids race and Alana Lafontant, of McKeesport, was the top girl in the 800-meter run.
2016 — Brian Fisher struck out 10 and gave up only four hits as Mitch’s Bail Bonds topped Economy Electric, 8-1, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Zach Durbin finished with a double, triple and three RBI in the win.
2016 — Caleb Dempsey hit a solo home run and singled, and Tyler Delval pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts in Carmichaels’ 4-1 win over Mill Run. Garrett Brooks hit a solo home run for Mill Run.
2015 — Connellsville Legion advanced to the Region 6 tournament following a 12-6 victory over Smithfield-Fairchance in the Fayette American Legion playoffs. Connellsville (17-4) met Uniontown (21-1) in the title game. Connellsville put up six runs in the first inning to put Smithfield-Fairchance in an early hole. Corey Fogle went 3-for-4 with two RBI in the win. Teammate John Przybylinski was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Brock Bonadio added a two-run single and Jimmy Malone was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Derek Orndorff had two hits and two RBI in the win.
2015 — Smithfield-Fairchance jumped out to an early lead against Farmington and never looked back in a 10-0 victory to stay alive in the Fayette American Legion playoffs. Ryan Stewart hit a three-run home. Caleb Dempsey had two doubles for Smithfield-Fairchance. Cody Riggin earned the victory with six strikeouts and four walks.
2015 — Laurel Highlands junior Lexie Kostelnik closed a busy weekend of swimming with three races, including the longest of the meet, the 1,500-meter freestyle. Kostelnik finished her preliminary swim of the 200-meter backstroke in 2:39. She then competed in the 100 freestyle prelims with a time of 1:03. But, her big event of the three-day Eric Namesnik Memorial Swim Meet was the 1,500 freestyle. Kostelnik completed the 30-lap race in 17:47.
2013 — Behind a compete game from starter Dylan Stark, Belle Vernon opened the Fayette American Legion double-elimination playoffs the right way with a 6-1 win over Colonial 3. Stark went the distance, allowing one run on seven hits with six strikeouts.
2013 — Jordy Mercer’s single up the middle off Germen Gonzalez drove home Andrew McCutchen with two outs in the 11th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates past the New York Mets, 3-2.
2012 — Anthony Speeney won a pitcher’s duel, striking out 12 to lead Connellsville to a 3-2 win over Charleroi in Game 1 of the Fayette American Legion semifinals. Connellsville scored two runs in the sixth inning for the win.
2012 — Elite Oil Field Services cruised to a 10-3 FCBL victory over Dunbar. Justin Schrader (5-0) pitched six innings for the Copperheads, striking out four and walking three for the win. Gene Franks had three hits, including a double, for Carmichaels.
2012 — Caileigh’s held off a Mill Run rally for an 8-7 win and its 10th victory. Caileigh’s took advantage of six walks by Mill Run and three hit-batsman. Scott Van Sickle’s two-run single was key hit for Caileigh’s. Ron Holp earned the victory with five strikeouts and seven walks in 4.2 innings of work. Scott Hruby had one strikeout and no walks. Geremy Hoover earned the one-inning save with two strikeouts and one walk.
2012 — Uniontown defeated California, 15-8, in the opening game of their best-of-three Fayette American Legion semifinal playoff series. In a game that featured a combined 12 doubles and 34 hits, Uniontown’s Joe Superick had four doubles, six hits, six RBI, and five runs scored. Tyler Mayers earned the win.
2011 — Dunbar’s Don Fuoss lost his no-hitter in the top of the seventh inning and then lost the game shortly afterward, as Pasta Lorenzo eked out a 1-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory. Jojo Maldonado led off the bottom of the seventh inning with the only hit off Fuoss. Maldonado went from first to third on an error and scored the game’s only run on a one-out wild pitch.
2011 — Kevin Arison pitched five-plus innings for the win and Bob Madison came on for the save as Belmont Inn held on for a 4-2 Fayette County Baseball League win over Bud Murphy’s. Cole Lowman hit a solo home run for Bud Murphy’s.
2011 — Bill Bendis pitched a complete game, striking out seven and walking four batters and Dennis Show had a two-run homer in Mill Run’s 7-2 FCBL win over Blue Mountain.
2011 — Prince Fielder hit a three-run homer and Roy Halladay and his relief combined on a six-hitter to lead the NL All-Stars over the AL, 5-1.
2009 — Mario’s scored six runs in both the first and fourth innings for a 13-4 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Blue Mountain. Stephan Hermann doubled and hit a home run to lead Mario’s (18-2).
2009 — Brandon Munshower pitched a complete game and allowed just one earned run as Hopwood downed Mill Run, 11-5 in Fayette County Baseball League play. Jim Cayles doubled, singled and drove in three runs to lead Hopwood, Teammate Ken Musko also had a double and single, with one RBI. Mill Run’s Kris Firestone had three hits and two RBI.
2009 — Mike Dvorchak pitched six shutout innings and Scott Hruby earned the save as Hopwood won for the second time in FCBL action in one day, defeating Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 3-0.
2009 — Connellsville tied the Fayette American Legion best-of-3 championship with a 12-10 win over visiting Uniontown. Connellsville scored three runs on wild pitches, and two more by suicide squeeze bunts. Uniontown rallied with four runs in the top of the ninth inning.
2008 — Jason Michaels hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning, the Pirates’ third big homer in three innings, and Pittsburgh rallied from six runs down in the eighth inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 12-11. The Cardinals appeared to be cruising with a season-high 22 hits while taking leads of 9-3 in the seventh and 10-4 in the eighth, but Jason Bay hit his second two-run homer of the game in the eighth.
2008 — Charleroi’s Corey Young struck out 10 and Brendan Costantino secured the save and had two doubles in Charleroi’s 9-7 win over Connellsville in the opening game of the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League semifinals. Connellsville rallied with Ben Herrington’s grand slam in the top of the ninth inning. Ryan Craft had three hits for Connellsville.
2008 — Blue Mountain banged out 31 hits to sweep a FCBL doubleheader from Phil’s Tire, 7-2 and 18-7. Zach Jeney improved to 7-0 after winning the first game. Ron Nopwasky worked the final three innings for the save. Gene Franks had three doubles in the opening-game win. Rick Smykla won the nightcap.
2008 — Uniontown opened the Fayette American Legion Baseball League semifinals with an 8-2 win over visiting California. Ethan Mildren went the distance for the win, allowed two unearned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. John Boskovich went 3-for-5 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored for Uniontown.
2007 — Jeff Lander blasted a grand slam in the fifth inning to lift Bud Murphy’s past California, 5-3, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Dave Gonos hit a solo home run for Bud Murphy’s. Winning pitcher Nick Damico worked five innings, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
2007 — Darrell Kuntz tripled and singled as Carmichaels upended Waynesburg, 6-2, in a FCBL game. The Copperheads’ Ron Nopwasky had two doubles. Dan Burkintas picked up the win with a complete game, striking out five and walking one.
2007 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna edged one step closer to the U.S. Amateur Public Links title when he defeated Atlanta’s Christian Raynor, 2-up, in the third round of match play. Rohanna advanced to play Colt Knost, of Dallas, Tex., in quarterfinal match play at Cantigny Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill.
2007 — The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed right winger Colby Armstrong to a two-year contract. The 24-year-old Armstrong had 34 points and 67 penalty minutes in 80 games last season.
2006 — South Connellsville’s Kenny King won his first 5K run title on a hot and humid night at the 24th annual John Woodruff 5K Run & Walk with a time of 16:48. Pleasant Valley’s Natalie Bower won the women’s run in 20:03. Bruce Kukan fended off Frank Mulich at the tape to win the 5K walk. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks added to her trophy case by winning the women’s walk title.
2005 — A bizarre finish gave Charleroi a 3-0 victory over visiting California in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs. The playoff game was stopped in the fourth inning because of lightning and a driving rain. California players headed for their cars and eventually left the park despite the game not officially called. The field was prepped and play resumed with Charleroi fielding all nine players. One pitch was thrown to an empty batter’s box and the game was awarded to Charleroi with California no longer having enough players to compete.
2005 — Lance Armstrong took a giant step toward a seventh consecutive Tour de France victory with a dominant ride on the first Alpine climb of the race to retake the overall lead.
2004 — Connellsville advanced to the Fayette American Legion semifinals with a 6-2 victory at Point Marion. Chris Pepe went the distance for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. Zack Leonard and Wes Hughes both had three hits to lead Connellsville. B.J. Strimel and Gene Franks had two hits apiece for Point Marion.
2004 — Carmichaels defeated visiting California, 10-3, to advance to the Fayette American Legion semifinals in a game called in the sixth inning because of lightning and rain. Jeff Lapkowicz went 3-for-4, including a solo home run, and drove in five runs. Drew Denham was 3-for-3 and earned the win after allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
2004 — Bob Sadler scattered four hits to pitch Rostraver to a 7-2 win over New Salem Art in Fayette County Baseball League action. Sadler struck out seven and walked two in five innings. Craig Conforti allowed two hits and struck out three over the final two innings.
2002 — Jason Cramer picked up his first Fayette County Baseball League win in Brownsville’s 6-4 victory over Connellsville. Cramer also finished with a double, single and drove in a run. Kevin Dvorchak had a solo home run and added a two-run single. Kevin McIntosh had a double, single and two RBI for Connellsville.
2002 — John Warrick had a double, two singles and four RBI in Mill Run’s 5-1 win over Carmichaels in Fayette County Baseball League action. Chris Brunson earned the win as Mill Run improved to 15-1. Carmichaels’ Derek Fritz allowed six hits with nine strikeouts in the loss.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
