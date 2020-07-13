2019 — Uniontown rallied from a 3-1 deficit for a 12-4 victory over visiting Connellsville to advance to the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League championship. Austin Petraglia hit a two-run home run for Connellsville. Kaleb Scott allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks in 5.1 innings for the win. Uniontown scored four unearned runs.
2019 — Jake Rathway singled in Jared Hartman in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Belle Vernon a 2-1 walk-off win over Farmington in a hard-fought Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff elimination game. Jeremy Saliba allowed seven hits in the loss. Max Gauden earned the win.
2018 — Rachel Rohanna scored 4-over 75 in the second round of the LPGA Tour’s Marathon Classic presented by Owen Corning and O-I. The Waynesburg Central graduate had a two-day total of 12-over 154.
2018 — Joby Lapkowicz had two triples and four RBI, and Luke Carter was strong on the mound to lead Carmichaels to a 10-0 victory over Mill Run in five innings in Fayette County Baseball League play. Lapkowicz had a bases-loaded triple and a run-scoring single. Carter allowed just three singles in four innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.
2016 — Carmichaels put itself in the driver’s seat for the top spot in the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs with a 5-0 road victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. The Copperheads’ Ryan Minteer threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks to improve to 4-0. Tyler Delval drove in two runs for Carmichaels.
2015 — Giuseppe Schiano drove in the winning run in Uniontown’s 7-3 win over Connellsville that clinched the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff championship. Uniontown rallied for four runs in the eighth inning. Winning pitcher Luke Paull also had an RBI double in the late-inning rally.
2014 — Dunbar’s Nick Miller was the overall winner of the 6th annual Uniontown Area YMCA Sprint Triathlon, finishing with a time of 1:03:52. Miller finished 42 seconds better than second-place Steve Hunchuck (1:04.34). The top female finisher, and eighth overall, was Lori Sherlock, of Star City, W.Va., who turned in a time of 1:11.17 to finish ahead of second-place Debbie Conner of Dunbar (1:12.02), who placed 10th overall.
2014 — Connellsville exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning to take control of the game and went on to a 12-5 victory over host Uniontown in Game 1 of the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League championship series. Dakota McWilliams pitched seven strong innings, and Evan Onusko and Brock Bonadio each had three hits for Connellsville. Austin Puskar had a key two-run single in the win. Corey Fogle had two hits and two RBI for Connellsville. McWilliams allowed four earned runs on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts.
2014 — Joe Monica had three hits, including a solo home run, and Justin Schrader pitched five shutout innings as Carmichaels rolled past host Dunbar, 11-1, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. The Copperheads improved to 14-0 and extended their league-record winning streak to 38 games. Schrader (4-0) struck out seven and walked two in the win.
2013 — Top-seeded Connellsville advanced in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoffs with an 8-4 win over visiting Belle Vernon. Trevor Farrell went eight innings for the win. Ty Henry blasted a three-run home run to break the game open for Connellsville.
2013 — Nick Smydo pitched a complete-game, six-hitter to lead California to 6-2 at Farmington in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Smydo struck out six and walked three in the win.
2013 — Uniontown rallied for a 4-1 win over visiting Waynesburg in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Wes Bristor drove in Waynesburg’s run. Tyler Dubovich tied the game with a single, and then scored the go-ahead run on Luke Wallace’s double. Zach Uhazie was the winning pitcher.
2012 — Uniontown advanced to the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League finals against Connellsville with a 13-2 win at California. Uniontown’s Tyler Dubovich blasted a grand slam.
2011 — Connellsville’s Wade Schnorr won the 5K run for the third consecutive year at the 29th annual John Woodruff 5K Run & Walk. Pleasant Unity’s Natalie Bower won the women’s 5K run for her second title. Glassport’s Lee Stough won the 5K walk. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks won women’s 5K walk for her 13th title.
2009 — Jeff and Jared Lapkowicz both had two hits to lead Mario’s (19-2) to an 8-2 win over Bud Murphy’s in Fayette County Baseball League action. Chris Squeglia earned the win and Wes Kinser pitched the final three innings for the save. Andy Schleihauf hit a two-run home run for Bud Murphy’s.
2009 — Watson & Sons led 9-2 after two innings and added two more runs in the sixth inning to down Hopwood, 11-5 in Fayette County Baseball League play. Travis Largent pitched a complete game and struck out six batters for the win. Don Hildebrand, Noah Pust and Marcus Robinson all had two hits in the win. Ken Musko struck out seven and walked five in the loss.
2008 — Charleroi scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to rally past Connellsville, 12-8, to sweep the Fayette American Legion best-of-3 semifinal series. Charleroi’s Fred Garcia drove in five runs on four hits, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning that helped the visitors rally from an 8-4 deficit to even the score and the final run in the 10th inning. Connellsville’s Anthony Speeney, making his first Legion start, held Charleroi to one run in the first four innings, but gave up four runs in the eighth inning.
2008 — Phil’s Tire’s got a walk-off single from Nate Helster in the bottom of the eighth inning to pick up a 9-8 victory over Mill Run in a thrilling Fayette County Baseball League game. Helster went 3-for-5 with three RBI. Steve Scott belted a solo home run in the win. Tyler Onusko and Jim Warrick both had three hits and an RBI for Mill Run.
2008 — High Strung Racing defeated Potter’s Clubhouse, 13-2, and swept the FCBL doubleheader with a forfeit. Shayne Busti hit two home runs and drove in six runs for High Struck Racing. Winning pitcher Wes Kisner (3-1) went the distance for the win, allowing two runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
2008 — California swept a FCBL doubleheader from Bud Murphy’s, 3-2 and 9-5. Matt Dishong went the distance to win the first game, allowing two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and five walks. Losing pitcher Casey Shultz also went the distance, allowing on earned run on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Jason Britton had the key hit in the nightcap with a two-run single. He was 4-for-4 with two RBI. Dan Thomas had three RBI. Tommy Darrell had a pair of RBI for Bud Murphy’s. Brian Harewicz logged a complete game to win the second game, allowing 10 hits with three strikeouts and six walks.
2008 — Aaron Miles drove in five runs with a home run and a triple in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 11-6 win over Pittsburgh.
2007 — Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna, a senior at Penn State University, led 2-up through six holes, but Colt Knost rallied to tie the match after the 10th hole and then won the final two holes for a 2-up victory in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Men’s Amateur Public Links Championship hosted by Cantigny Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill. Rohanna, who entered senior this fall at Penn State, is exempt for the 2008 championship by advancing to the quarterfinals.
2007 — Phil’s Tire made the most of timely hitting and key misplays by Bud Murphy’s to rally for a 5-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory. Winning pitcher Tim Latham went the distance, allowing two runs on two hits with five strikeouts.
2007 — Mill Run scored six runs in the first inning for a 6-1 win over Carmichaels in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Ryan Firestone hit a two-run home run and Josh Coffman had a two-run triple in the big inning. Tom Cesario improved to 4-0 with the win, allowing two runs on five hits.
2007 — Blaney Farms cruised to a 10-4 FCBl win over visiting California. Shayne Busti belted a three-run home run for Blaney Farms. Jared Lapkowicz finished with a home run, double and five RBI in the win. Scott VanSickle went 2-3 with two runs scored for Blaney Farms (16-4-1) and Jason Greene also went 2-3 with two runs scored to go along with an RBI.
2006 — Redd Dawgs held on to a 4-2 win over visiting Carmichaels in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Craig Conforti (5-2) allowed two runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Trevor Consavage escaped a seventh inning, bases-loaded jam for the save. Consavage drove in three runs with a bases-loaded triple and then scored the fourth run on a ground out. Joe Leonard had an RBI single and Jeff Thompson added a sacrifice fly for the Copperheads.
2006 — Floyd Landis, competing in cycling’s most grueling race with what he says is a potentially career-ending arthritic hip condition, took the overall lead in the Tour de France in the hardest stage of the high Pyrenees.
2005 — Uniontown (20-4) opened the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs with a 9-6 win over visiting Charleroi despite committing 10 errors and leaving 10 runners on base. Joe Hoover (5-0) went the distance for the win, allowing six unearned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Hoover improved to 3-0 against Charleroi.
2005 — Chris Pepe belted a three-run home run to lift Connellsville to a 7-1 win over visiting Point Marion in the opening game of the Fayette American Legion playoffs. Winning pitcher Travis Henry allowed one run on just two hits with three strikeouts and five walks.
2005 — After losing an entire season to a lockout, players and owners ended an all-night bargaining session by reaching their goal: a tentative deal, expected to include a salary cap, that virtually ensures the NHL will return this fall.
2005 — Lance Armstrong, the six-time champion, cemented his lead at the midway point of the Tour de France in his final race.
2004 — Chris Brunson held the league-leading Mill Run bats silent and Mario’s made the most of six hits for a 3-1 home victory in Fayette County Baseball League action. Brunson (5-3) scattered five hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Ron Dellarose hit a solo home run, Todd Dunham had an RBI single and Bill Rouse added a run-scoring double.
2004 — Brad Baker’s two-out double in the first inning was all the offense Brent Baker needed to lead Carmichaels to a 3-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting New Salem Art. Brent Baker (3-1) went the distance for the win, allowing four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
2004 — MVP Alfonso Soriano and Manny Ramirez homering during a record six-run burst in the first inning that sent the AL cruising past the Nationals, 9-4, in the MLB All-Star game.
2004 — Kevin Garbutt held Charleroi scoreless through six innings to lead Colonial 3 to a 10-5 win to advance to the Fayette American Legion semifinals. Garbutt had 10 strikeouts and two walks before allowing five runs in the seventh inning. Chad Rice finished the game for Colonial 3 with four strikeouts. Garbutt hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs. Buck Erdely hit a solo home run in the win.
2004 — Southmoreland High School and North Carolina State University graduate Chris Dugan’s bid to compete in the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, came to an end when he was unable to advance out his semifinal heat into the final in the 3000-meter steeplechase. Dugan finished 10th out of 12 competitors in the second heat at the Alex G. Spanos Sports Complex in Sacramento, Calif., with a time of 8:47.11. He finished 20th overall in the field of 24.
2003 — Tim Redding pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning and Lance Berkman homered, leading the Houston Astros over Pittsburgh, 5-2.
2003 — Carmichaels tied the Fayette County Baseball League game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Bud Murphy’s exploded for six runs in the top of the eighth inning for a 9-3 extra-inning victory. Winning pitcher Matt Basinger had the big hit of the eighth inning, a two-run double. Basinger (3-0) allowed an unearned run on three hits after entering the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Brian Sankovich smacked his 10th home run of the season, as Bud’s improved to 17-5 and maintained a game lead over Mario’s.
2003 — Mario’s crept closer to first-place Bud Murphy’s with a 10-1 victory over visiting Connellsville in FCBL action. Winning pitcher Todd Dunham allowed only Brian Sass’ leadoff single in the fourth inning with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Scott Van Sickle’s hit a solo home run and Brent Baker’s bases-loaded triple helped stake Mario’s to a 5-0 first-inning lead.
2003 — Adam Dukate tossed a complete game and helped himself with two hits as Locker Room edged host Perryopolis, 8-7, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Dukate struck out seven and walked four in the win. Locker Room scored the eventual winning run on a bases-loaded walk.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
