2019 — Dakota McWilliams fired a no-hitter in Mill Run’s 8-0 victory over the visiting Fayette Raiders in Fayette County Baseball League action. McWilliams went the distance with nine strikeouts and no walks. He allowed just two runners, both on errors. Mill Run’s Cade Warrick had three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Teammates Nolan Porterfield and Cole Shearer each had two singles and two RBI.
2019 — Devin Whitlock will be able to play for Belle Vernon for the 2019-20 school year. The former Monessen student, who transferred to Belle Vernon late in the 2018-19 school year, was ruled eligible to play football and basketball for the Leopards at a hearing by the WPIAL.
2019 — Nick Groover hit two home runs in Bill’s Bit Service’s 5-2 win over AMD Industries in Fayette County Baseball League action. Groover hit a two-run home run in the first inning and added a solo homer in the sixth. Winning pitcher Austin Bergman allowed two runs (none earned) on two hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks in five innings. Willie Palmer pitched two perfect innings with four strikeouts for the save.
2018 — Ryan Minteer pitched six scoreless innings and Chuck Gasti delivered the clutch hit as Carmichaels blanked host Better Edge, 3-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Minteer struck out 12 and walked six for the win, and Joby Lapkowicz struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save. The two combined on a four-hitter. Gasti gave the Copperheads the lead with a two-run double in the fifth inning.
2018 — Pittsburgh rallied late for a 7-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers that gave the Pirates their first five-game sweep in the majors in nearly a dozen years.
2017 — The Connellsville 10-12 Little League All-Stars managed to hold on to a 10-9 victory over West Point in the opening game of the Section 2 tournament in Kittanning. Connellsville advanced into the winner’s bracket against North Allegheny. The game was tied at 7-all when Connellsville scored three runs on three bases-loaded walks in the bottom of the fifth inning. Beau Bigam pitched the third, fourth and fifth innings to earn the win with two strikeouts.
2017 — The Yough Little League 8-10 softball team qualified for the state tournament after sweeping its best-of-3 series at North Allegheny to claim the Section 2 title.
2017 — Zach Uhazie belted a grand slam and Robinson-Montour committed eight errors as host Uniontown opened the American Legion Region 6 Tournament with a 24-2 victory at Hutchinson Field. Uniontown (28-3) advanced to play defending regional champion Blackhawk in the winner’s bracket. Hudson Novak had a solid game with a solo home run, double, single, three RBI and three runs scored. Teammate Derek Gaisbauer had two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Tanny Erminio drove in three runs. Uniontown drew 15 walks in the rout.
2017 — Ambridge-Baden scratched out three runs for a 3-0 victory over Connellsville in the first round of the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Region 6 championship tournament at Hutchinson Field. Losing pitcher Elijah Small struck out five and walked three.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna made the cut at the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I with a two-round score of 1-over 143.
2015 — Staff Sergeant Brad Balsley, a 2006 graduate of Uniontown Area High School, won his first international individual medal when he secured a gold in the men’s 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol competition at the Pan American Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit who is stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., Balsley fought his way up from the sixth and last qualifying position to the top spot on the medals stand. He qualified for the final with 565 points, 11 points behind the next-closest shooter, and had to wait until all the shooters completed their round to see if his point total would stand. Balsley’s gold medal also gave the United States an Olympic quota place in the event. The quota place guarantees the United States will be competing in the the 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol competition in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
2015 — Belle Vernon graduate Kirby Manown shot 2-over 72 to finish tied for 10th and advance out of the qualifier into the 111th West Penn Open. Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna had an exemption into the tournament based on past finishes, but was unsure if he’d play due to a lingering injury to his left hand. Brownsville graduate Ryan Bashour missed the cut by two strokes. Laurel Highlands graduate Harison Laskey shot 7-over 77. Uniontown graduate Mason Fordyce and Connellsville grad Pete Dzambo both finished at 8-over 78. Charleroi’s Chad Pappasergi shot an 11-over 81.
2013 — An infield pop up that fell for a hit fueled a four-run seventh inning as Uniontown rallied for an 8-6 win over visiting Belle Vernon to advance to the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League championship against Connellsville. Belle Vernon scored three runs in the first inning on five consecutive walks. Ted Sova’s infield pop up dropped between first and second for a single with one out in the seventh inning. Mike Bochnak was hit by a pitch, Lancaster doubled to drive in Sova and Giuseppe Schiano doubled to drive in Bochnak and Nick Lancaster. Drew DeBerry got his second RBI when he singled to drive in Schiano for an 8-4 lead. Luke Wallace retired six of the eight batters he faced in the last two innings to save the game for Anthony Hanula.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna came up short by a couple strokes in the Monday qualifier for the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I with a 3-over 73.
2013 — Belmont Inn held off host Mill Run, 5-4, thanks to the strong pitching performance from Sam Beucher in Fayette County Baseball League action. Beucher went the distance for Belmont Inn, striking out six batters and walking two.
2012 — Connellsville scored four runs over the last two innings to take Game 1 of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League championship series with a 16-12 road victory over Uniontown. The two teams combined for 33 hits, seven errors and 15 walks in a game that was played under overcast skies and persistent rain. Garrett Brooks had an RBI double and John Malone added a two-run single in the eighth inning for Connellsville. Brooks added a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. Cameron Barnhardt allowed just one run when he entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth inning. He finished with six strikeouts and no walks. Nick Lancaster had four hits and scored five runs for Uniontown. Teammate Ed Dutkewycz drove in four runs.
2011 — Bud Murphy’s turned strong defense and some last-inning lightning into a 3-2 road win over Blue Mountain in Fayette County Baseball League action. Kaiten Smiley brought home the tying run with a ground out and Casey Teagarden sprinted home from third to score the winning run on a fielder’s choice. Nick Damico pitched two innings for the win, scattering two hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Losing pitcher Justin Schrader went the distance, allowing two earned runs on four hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Bud Murphy’s turned three double plays.
2011 — Greg Welsh went the distance in Mill Run’s 7-3 FCBL victory over Pasta Lorenzo. Welsh allowed four hits, including two doubles and a single to Casey Kupets.
2009 — Bud Murphy’s broke the Fayette County Baseball League game open with four runs in the top of the fourth inning for a 10-6 victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. J.W. Kayla had a run-scoring single and Charlie Humes an RBI double in the big inning. Humes also hit a two-run home run. Andy Klimak improved to 4-0 with the victory and Cy Mozingo earned his first save of the year. Ryan Kabana had a three-hit performance for Mitch’s Bail Bonds with a solo home run in the second inning, a double and a single.
2009 — Dave Gonos’ bases-loaded single with one out in the top of the seventh inning brought Rich Means home with the winning run for Bud Murphy’s in a 5-4 road victory over Hopwood in Fayette County Baseball League action. Shane Tonkavitch pitched the final two innings for the win, striking out two and walking none. Ben Herrington went the first five innings for Bud Murphy’s, allowing five hits while striking out five and walking four.
2008 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna advanced through two rounds of stroke play in the 83rd U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship with a 2-over-par 144 at Murphy Creek Golf Club in Aurora, Colo. Rohanna carded a 3-over-par 74 in the second round after opening with a 1-under 70. Rohanna, seeded 42nd, opened stroke play against 23rd-seeded Philip Arouca, of Wilmett, Ill.
2008 — Bud Murphy’s snapped six-game losing streak by defeating High Strung Racing, 5-4, with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. High Strung Racing’s Jeff Lapkowicz drove in a pair with a double to give the visitors a 4-3 lead. Brian Sankovich’s double tied the game and Tommy Darrell’s RBI-single brought home the winning run. J.C. Myers (3-1) went 6.2 innings for the win, allowing four earned runs with two strikeouts and four walks. Casey Shultz got the final out for the save.
2008 — Blue Mountain scored five runs in both the second and fourth innings for an 11-3 FCBL win at Mill Run. The Copperheads improved to 19-4-1. J.W. Kayla had a two-run double and Chuck Gasti added a two-run triple for Blue Mountain. Winning pitcher Brian Muransky (2-1) went the first five innings, striking out nine and walking four. Zack Solly and Gasti pitched an inning apiece to secure the win.
2008 — Steve Cherry went the distance, and four players had two hits each to led Phil’s Tire to a 12-3 Fayette County Baseball League home victory over Potter’s Clubhouse. Cherry struck out four and walked two in the win. Ken Musko had a double and single for Phil’s Tire.
2008 — Judy Lynn-Craig and her daughter, Jordan Craig, won the West Penn Golf Association Parent/Child Tournament held at Hill Crest Country Club in Lower Burrell. The Connellsville duo had a gross score of 4-over-par 75 for first place and a net score of 72 to finish second behind Brendan and Kathy Enick’s 67.
2007 — Buddy Carlyle pitched eight impressive innings to win his third straight decision and the surging Atlanta Braves got four hits from Edgar Renteria, completing a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-1 victory.
2006 — Ronny Paulino hit a game-winning RBI single as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals, 7-6, to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a month.
2005 — Jerry Hairston’s first grand slam and six strong innings by Kerry Wood led the Chicago Cubs past the Pittsburgh Pirates, 11-1. Wood allowed just one run on two hits and retired 18 of 21 hitters.
2005 — Lance Armstrong, the six-time champion, headed into the Pyreness that straddle France and Spain with a chunky margin built up over challengers in the Alps and in time trials in the first week of the three-week race.
2005 — Tim Latham went the distance and Brian Horner’s two-run single led the Redd Dawgs to a 5-2 win over visiting Bud Murphy’s in Fayette County Baseball League action. Latham allowed three hits and walked two in the win.
2005 — Brownsville graduate Chad Rice was in the midst of a good summer season for the Fairfax Nationals of the Clark Griffith League. A member of the Virginia Military Institute baseball squad, Rice was second on the Nationals in hits and tied for the team lead in doubles with four. He started 25 of the 26 games, ranking second on the team with 14 RBI.
2004 — Brian Sankovich finished with two three-run home runs and a single to drive in seven runs, and Brian Shipley belted a three-run home run to lead Bud Murphy’s to a 13-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting New Salem Art. Nick Damico and Jason Manges combined on a one-hitter in the win. Ken Musko singled with one out in the first inning for New Salem Arts’ lone hit.
2004 - Uniontown advanced to the next round of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs with a 7-1 road victory over Connellsville. Winning pitcher Nick Midlik struck out 11 and walked five. Midlik also had a double and single. Teammate Greg Palladino hit a solo home run. Tim Dye had two RBI in the win.
2004 — Colonial 3 rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to even its Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series with a 14-13 over Carmichaels. Colonial 3’s Ryan Guthrie hit two home runs and drove in four runs. Corey Watkins finished with a home run, two doubles, a single and four RBI, and picked up the win with two strikeouts and no walks in two innings of work. Chad Rice struck out two batters to earn the save. Shayne Busti hit a home run and had three singles, and Jono Menhart hit a home run for Carmichaels.
2003 — Colonial 3 defeated Uniontown, 8-2, in the opening game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 first round series. Corey Watkins allowed eight hits with 11 strikeouts and only one walk for the complete-game win. Matt Rechichar led Colonial 3 with a home run, double and three RBI. Nathan Lewis added two doubles and two RBI. Brad Yohman took the loss, striking out nine and not allowing a walk.
2003 — Carmichaels swept past California in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-three quarterfinal series with an 11-1 win in eight innings. Jared Lapkowicz earned the win after striking out four and walking two in six innings. Lapkowicz also had two doubles. Jono Menhart, Andy Mazur, Jeff Lapkowicz, Matt Fanase and Jamie Kowalczyk all had three hits in the win.
2003 — Craig Hriblan pitched eight strong innings and Masontown-Point Marion pounded out 16 hits to even its Fayette County American Legion Baseball League best-of-three quarterfinal series at one game apiece with an 11-6 win at Charleroi. Sean McCahill was 5-for-6, including a two-run home run, and drove in three runs in the win. Masontown-Point Marion’s Chris Buncic reached base all six times he batted, with four stolen bases and a double.
2003 — Nick Damico (4-2) pitched a complete-game, two-hitter to lead Bud Murphy’s to a 5-1 win over Connellsville in Fayette County Baseball League action. Brian Shipley broke open a 3-1 game with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning for Bud Murphy’s (18-5).
2003 — Rostraver plated 14 runs on seven hits, three errors and five walks in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 20-4 FCBL win over Locker Room. Mike Welc and Brandon DePhillips each had a double and single, and Pat Palkovic had three singles and scored four runs for Rostraver. A.J. Curtis had three singles and a double for Locker Room.
2002 — Masontown-Point Marion eliminated Uniontown from the first round of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs with a 13-7 win in Game 3. Masontown-Point Marion had three-run innings in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to rally for the upset of the second seed. Bob Epley had a two-run single in the seventh inning and Gene Franks added a key two-run double in the eighth inning. Masontown-Point Marion advanced to play defending champion Colonial 3 in the semifinals.
2002 — Carmichaels scored five runs in the sixth inning for a 6-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory at Brownsville. Winning pitcher Eric Holt scattered five hits, struck out 10 and walked two to improve to 5-1. J. W. Kayla and Scott Krajnak both doubled and singled, and Vince Zapotosky had two singles for the Copperheads.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
