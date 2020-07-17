2019 — Rachel Rohanna and playing partner Lee Lopez were unable to get their game rolling, finishing with a 2-over 72 in the opening round of the inaugural LPGA Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Rohanna and Lopez sit in a tie in 42nd place, but just one stroke outside the anticipated cut for the low 35 scores and ties.
2018 — The second round of the U.S. Junior Amateur for Angus McHolme progressed pretty much as the first round with a tough opening nine holes and a better back nine. The Elizabeth Forward senior played Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower course in 8-over 78 in the second round. McHolme also shot 78 in the first round for a two-round total of 15-over 156.
2018 — Carmichaels wrapped up the top seed in the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs with an 11-1 victory over visiting AMD Industries. Brock Bonadio had three hits in the win, including an RBI single. Winning pitcher Hunter Robinson improved to 5-1 and only allowed one hit over four innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. Nate Torbich came on in relief in the fifth inning and registered two strikeouts.
2017 — The Connellsville 10-12 Little League all-stars bounced back with an 18-8 victory over Sharpsville in four innings to advance to the Section 2 title game. Connellsville advanced through the loser’s bracket to play North Allegheny in the championship. Connellsville lost to North Allegheny, 18-2, and needed to defeat North Allegheny twice to advance to the state tournament. Zane Addis blasted a grand slam in the win. Jared Hough hit a two-run home run and solo shot for Connellsville. Jake Puskar started and pitched the first two innings for the win, allowing eight runs with one walk and no strikeouts. Addis pitched the final two innings, allowing no runs with four strikeouts.
2017 — Joby Lapkowicz was the winning pitcher and drove in four runs in Carmichaels’ 10-2 win over visiting Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Carmichaels improved to 16-2. Lapkowicz threw five innings and limited Mill Run to one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and just one walk.
2017 — Ronnie Skinner and Tyler Spohn each had two RBI as Little Joeys Pizza held off visiting Better Edge, 6-5, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Aaron Skinner allowed nine hits and eight walks with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings. Brandon Lawless relieved Skinner and got a game-ending strikeout to earn the save.
2017 — Colonial 3’s tournament run simply ran out of gas with a 16-7 loss to Robinson-Montour in the loser’s bracket of the Pennsylvania Region 6 American Legion Baseball championship tournament at Hutchinson Field. Colonial 3 rallied from a 5-0 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Robinson-Montour pulled away with six runs in the top of the fourth inning.
2017 — Ambridge-Baden starting pitcher Travis Holman shut down Uniontown, 8-0, in the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Region 6 Championship Tournament at Hutchinson Field. Uniontown (29-4) played Robinson-Montour in the loser’s bracket. Uniontown only managed three hits, but left 10 runners on base.
2016 — South Park put up four runs on eight hits off Zach Uhazie and its defense made the advantage stand for a 4-2 win over Uniontown in the Region 6 American Legion baseball tournament at Chippewa Park. Uniontown (18-4) slipped into the loser’s bracket against Blackhawk. South Park advanced in the winner’s bracket to play Connellsville. Uhazie struck out 11 and walked four, and had an RBI double.
2016 — Connellsville rallied for an 8-7 win in 10 innings over Upper St. Clair in the Region 6 American Legion double-elimination tournament after trailing 7-3 after six innings. Braden Hone, Austin Puskar and Jim Malone drove in runs to tie the game at 7-7 in the eighth inning. Hone started the game-winning rally with a double and moved to third on a wild pitch. Jake Farris followed with the walk-off single. Corey Fogle pitched all 10 innings for the win, retiring the side in order seven times.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna finished with a 5-over 76 in the final round of the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished in a three-way tie in 61st place with a four-day total of 4-over 288.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot 1-under 71 in the second round of the inaugural Toyota Danielle Downey Classic to advance into the third round with a two-day total of 1-under 143.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna shot 5-over 76 in the first round of the LPGA Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I.
2014 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna opened the PGA TOUR Canada’s Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel by carding a 3-under 69 at Whitewater Golf Club in Thunder Bay, Ont.
2014 — Milton L. Bishop Post 301 of Connellsville was the host team of the Pennsylvania Legion Region 6 baseball tournament, beginning on July 19 with eight teams from Fayette, Beaver and Allegheny counties vying for the one berth into the state tournament to be hosted by the Boyertown Bears Post 471 from July 29-Aug. 2.
2013 — Eric Holt belted a pair of two-run home runs and Justin Schrader struck out 10 to lead visiting Carmichaels to a 16-1 victory over Company G in Fayette County Baseball League action. The Copperheads remain unbeaten, improving to 19-0. Schrader (4-0) allowed three hits in six innings for the win. Joby Lapkowicz pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out the side.
2012 — Belmont Inn rallied for five runs in the bottom of the third inning, and Sam Beucher made the lead stand for a 5-4 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Elite Oil Field Services. Beucher improved to 4-0, allowing just three hits while striking out six and walking none.
2011 — Blue Mountain won the first game, 6-1, but Bud Murphy’s fought back with an 8-2 victory in the nightcap for a doubleheader split in Fayette County Baseball League play. Jeff Krall earned the win in the first game, allowing six hits with a strikeout. Ben Herrington hit a home run for Bud Murphy’s win in the second game.
2011 — Belmont Inn defeated Pasta Lorenzo, 7-4, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Sam Beucher struck out five and walked one in the complete-game victory. Bob Madison drove in two runs for Belmont Inn.
2011 — Mill Run held off Pasta Lorenzo for an 8-7 Fayette County Baseball League victory. Bob Hagen was the winning pitcher. John Malone doubled and Colvin Adey hit a triple for Mill Run.
2011 — Blackhawk defeated Uniontown, 12-2, in the second round of the Region 6 American Legion Tournament at Shaler High School.
2008 — Waynesburg Central’s Rachel Rohanna, the defending PIAA champion, won her first American Junior Golf Association tournament championship by taking the AJGA’s junior event at New Castle Country Club. Rohanna’s final round 74 was one stroke better than Susana Benavides, of Bradenton, Fla. Rohanna and Benavides each posted rounds of 73 in the first two rounds and headed into the final round tied for the lead. Rohanna’s winning total was 220, one better than Benavides’ 221.
2008 — Belle Vernon’s Tyber Lustig finished with a 73 and a three-round total of 231, good for a tie for 42nd place in the boys’ AJGA event at New Castle Country Club. Brother Bo Lustig shot an 81 and finished with 233, good for a tie for 48th.
2008 — Robert Rohanna had made it through two rounds of stroke play and one round of match play to qualify for the field of 32 in the U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship at Murphy Creek Golf Course in Aurora, Colo. However, he dropped his first match, 6 and 4, to Andy Winings, of Brownsburg, Ind.
2008 — Tommy Darrell improved to 4-1 with a complete game to lead Bud Murphy’s to a 5-4 Fayette County Baseball League win over Mill Run. Jared Early hit a solo home run and Brian Sankovich hit his sixth home run of the season for Bud Murphy’s. Darrell allowed just one earned run on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
2008 — Sam Bashioum was the winning pitcher and Ryan Shetterly and Nathan Fike doubled to lead Phil’s Tire to a 5-0 FCBL victory over California.
2008 — Uniontown fended off visiting Charleroi, 19-14, after rallying from 9-2 and 11-9 deficits in Game 1 of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series. Uniontown’s Ethan Mildren finished with three singles, a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Teammate Mike Newhouse had five RBI and scored three runs. Charleroi’s Brendan Costantino had two doubles, two singles, two RBI and three runs scored.
2007 — Uniontown won the first game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League championship best-of-5 series, cruising past visiting Charleroi, 15-2. Cory Sawka led the way for Uniontown with two hits, including a two-run triple and three-run double, five RBI and three runs. Winning pitcher Nate Fike scattered three hits with 10 strikeouts.
2007 — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed Daniel Moskos, their first-round draft pick, and assigned him to the rookie Gulf Coast League. Moskos, a 21-year-old left-hander out of Clemson University, was given a $2,475,000 signing bonus.
2007 — Tom Fitzgerald, a 17-year NHL veteran whose 1996 playoff goal helped keep Pittsburgh out of the Stanley Cup finals, was hired as the Penguins’ director of player development. The Penguins also hired another former NHL player, Jason Botterill, as director of hockey administration.
2007 — Eric Holt drove in five runs with four hits as Carmichaels breezed past host Phil’s Tire, 18-4, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Winning pitcher Dan Burkintas allowed three runs with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Gene Franks had two hits, including a solo home run, for Carmichaels (12-8-2), which pounded out 19 hits.
2007 — Dave Sumner finished with four hits and three RBI as Mill Run defeated visiting Potter’s Clubhouse, 12-3, in a five-inning Fayette County Baseball League game. Justin Coffman knocked in a pair of runs with two hits, and Jim Warrick also had two hits to help Mill Run (18-7) remain atop the Jim Kriek Division standings. Winning pitcher Travis Henry allowed six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in the a complete game.
2007 — Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna and Sean Knapp were tied in second place after the third round of the 23rd Frank B. Fuhrer Invitational at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray. Rohanna, a senior at Penn State University, and Knapp both shot even-par 72 to finish with a three-round total of 3-under 213. Fox Chapel Golf Club’s Jason Martin and Totteridge Golf Club’s Ryan Sikora, a Yough grad, shared the lead heading into the final round with 5-under 211.
2007 — Josh Fogg scattered five hits over seven innings as Colorado beat Pittsburgh, 6-2, handing the Pirates their fifth consecutive loss.
2007 — Blaney Farm’s bats came alive for a 14-1 win over the Waynesburg Mudpuppies in a FCBL game called after the top of the sixth inning. Joby Lapkowicz, who recently finished his American Legion season playing for Carmichaels, had an excellent game in his pitching debut for Blaney Farms, allowing just one run on five hits in six innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. Jared Lapkowicz hit a two-run home run in the win.
2006 — Charlie Humes’ double with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning brought home the eventual winning run and Ron Nopwasky picked up the final two outs to preserve Carmichaels’ 3-1 road win over Potter’s Clubhouse in Fayette County Baseball League action. Steve Slatcoff pitched into the seventh inning for the win with seven strikeouts and four walks.
2006 — The Redd Dawgs tied the game in the top of the sixth inning and rallied in the seventh for a 6-4 Fayette County Baseball League victory at California. Justin Murpy had the game-winning RBI. Ryan Russell (2-0) picked up the last four outs for the win, striking out two and walking none.
2006 — Freddy Sanchez’s RBI double in the eighth inning gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Pirates went on to a 3-1 victory over Colorado, the Rockies’ eighth straight loss.
2006 — The second game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League championship series between Uniontown and Charleroi finished in a 9-9 tie. The series switched to a best-of-4 because a champion needed to be finalized for the region tournament.
2005 — Uniontown opened the Fayette American Legion Baseball League championship series with a 15-8 victory at Connellsville called after eight innings because of darkness. Uniontown led 10-0 in the fifth. Winning pitcher Nick Midlik pitched eight innings and allowed the eight runs on 12 hits, while striking out 10 batters and walking three. Midlik opened the game with a home run.
2005 — Len Pasquale’s sacrifice fly scored Bill Rouse with the winning run, as Mario’s (16-5) beat visiting Bud Murphy’s, 2-1 in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Todd Dunham improved to 6-1 after allowing just three hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Kevin Hiles tripled for Bud Murphy’s (20-4).
2005 — Charlie Humes had four doubles and drove in five runs in the first game to lead Carmichaels to a FCBL doubleheader sweep of Hopwood, 15-5 and 9-1. Gary King and Casey Kupets hit home runs for Hopwood in the first game. Chris Peters gave up only three hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings to win the nightcap.
2005 — Justin Corso had a no-hitter after six innings and despite giving up five runs in the bottom of the seventh, Wana B Heroes defeated Redd Dawgs, 7-5, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Craig Hriblan earned the save.
2003 — Connellsville rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning, but Rostraver rallied in the bottom of the eighth for a hard-fought 8-7 Fayette County Baseball League home victory. Brandon DePhillips brought in the winning run with a sacrifice fly. Bill Calcagni improved to 6-0 after getting the final five outs.
2003 — Craig Kordich pitched into the seventh inning and Denny Show retired the side to strand two runners to preserve Perryopolis’ 7-3 win over Redstone in FCBL action. Ryan Shetterly hit a two-run home run in the win. Kordich won his first game of the year and helped himself at the plate with two doubles.
2003 — John Vander Wal’s third grand slam the season helped open a seven-run lead, and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame Craig Wilson’s pinch-hit grand slam to hold off the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-5.
2003 — Bud Murphy’s scored 10 runs in the first inning and then held off Mario’s for a 10-8 road victory in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Brian Sankovich hit a home run and Joe Bonadio drove in three with a triple. Scott VanSickle, Jason Greene and John Harvey all had two hits for Mario’s.
2002 — Colonial 3 (23-2) opened the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 semifinals with a 16-7 victory over visiting Masontown-Point Marion. Colonial 3, the defending champion, pulled away with seven runs in the fourth inning and five more in the fifth, three scoring on Matt Rechichar’s home run. Brandon Mallick went 5-for-6, including a home run, and three RBI. Chad Rice was 4-for-4 in the win. Jared Slusser had a season-high 12 strikeouts for his 14th win. Bob Epley and Mike Kisko hit home runs for Masontown-Point Marion in the first, and Chris Buncic hit a home run in the ninth.
2002 — Chris Brunson labored through seven innings to pick up the victory, and Dennis Show and Chris Firestone each had three hits, as Mill Run rallied for a 9-5 victory over Fayette City in Fayette County Baseball League action. Brunson (6-1-1) allowed 11 singles. Show, Jeremy Miller and Doug Gallick all had two RBI. Gallick hit a home run.
2002 — Pete Stofcheck tossed a complete-game, four-hitter as Carmichaels (17-5) shut out Masontown, 6-0, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Stofcheck struck out two and walked one, and benefited with three double plays. Lee Fritz scored four runs.
2002 — Jason Halfhill remained undefeated, scattering six hits over five innings, as Bud Murphy’s (21-3) continued to roll with a 9-1 win over Brownsville in FCBL action. Halfhill (4-0) struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. Greg Beucher smacked a solo home run, and Tony Rose added a two-run shot in the fourth for Bud Murphy’s.
2002 — Connellsville (21-4) defeated visiting Carmichaels, 14-5, in Game 1 of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 semifinals. Travis Henry went the distance for Connellsville (21-4), allowing five runs on 10 hits. Connellsville’s Eric Luckey had four hits and three RBI. Brandon Bryner finished with a home run and double. Every Connellsville starter had at least one hit.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
